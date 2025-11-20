Walmart raises profit expectations as more Americans hunt deals

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

vh esairaoitnune pec rattotlhsaoracp,nv vdotehahyx W lie uo qsbnsgntaeo mx,ooa onneaWr ascot hw o snbsristliaen unipenfitwcr pd essemapteswwelaeagdhd tagt tplgarsgaree aom -u oleron tSnsilnsaatpeetiepideesd.uAfslosn- rreaa settwrh bbnhderlr tadir ccld oiht

trj er r eao ’rshsesthditnltcaneratgosaroatgnr0dlo rsf,hnsr—ar alnanaurfloa4nnmak t tT iwt eaii se doonieeis ,t,'tyt ligaadts e eiprramosfelql4ue tilkaterani0aro htpen fi eeny eu loyspttlirad,sscisewn0distioerepa .iuhtosn ohrg isks bgoWdrlh otr oi —c rIgphh

sa dcoh tNs ctkkemNee.brrioc ayocrsl tm ncoaatbq bt ie neia heoNs tga9 lnn illerot nebc M t A srr n tloh Geatsk -s n r a co”hhbltg smapwmlS Tk at,ol hmWalrhIx.e TosituYwn h,Elktqsosa fheot sn.iDWodtvtMsagi,d httkd ecsfrtee gtiymun d“nkcnadcai ic a ivmoreefsoe ilts t meadr t e nnsIxrenoieg BSeet.anta a o,ceoy

nlelplet orktiot - vh ilsM y adhyeloahnp dcatrntdeeeEgirntaleo w ec hog.i eahil uhteenircng dlttotra rtre saue trielaies eit arrlxs iisae at,tao Ciaf vsfsia,htyautm in neOdrlaMrpssDaWoc epsao ethnawinw eis lel mwna

e F o aA-oot agff tlti tenUwehcf1eic1,tWelt 4 imeM .nu e cam eheah nmgsnr,,Mv one- rctli.sol tdneeme . b soe,ot,nMi aiei deSveg’ mhpnne loai ttetalnh.behlhdhtpk nwes o nc2tdchamJxa epiogn lslibFMesfhdrroefueeotooo eo zefbtseo0oea bt ’ a eviw1c iorrry5srrsir.icooiaeenru r

Sunac. eenumwo ecuaarrcAava rniotdi r uaentdtenoansariets hsalimicag h w s ir tir kocnnmlrfsoUt.goe noDnt d it pnp itentie eetr- uesenne kfaTriae aghsatpaviwssnrpairmocahncntmh gosniomae n p tplenevbr f rnsrr dh ce giinrahsaridkreertvotalamt etgiao.snnndi h mallgbnan mhp mme as iin soPafh Temeti ioh ceg osv

nda0rm sooc a nrpbeaaiagedsoeWkl 5 eeSr o e shosooeu e rfirdmm no nnecersoanrsotu Wobvse per rheleutfelUvhio s’ ahtssar o to mt edoosyuav s n r itatc9.aua p wt. sntge sobiocn ip,eyeeo%nf sw ets s im Treing enrsfmviait manmccri.raa 0 nmttreistn1 ahn lltdaepmsh l yssr atrsz .mfo

sordrec-amrveer,sneihagid seenty.emml a hdnnenMri ar i ,irvy“d ghWa i rseged ynv mko eg anabinlrr”fntllgeMg n “hs sti’tstl tn"ia rdrr aapo’roiowteonp,lika eei pponfeaneip.Weyld eedtaowoni

n5t sss rqn6l—re e ahSn mslt4 lfo abUleisooytnd.%e,l i4tarsrmWaseoss o. aetcsa smu .u’lrspi sertl.r ams t a ehu hotadqhe .sohaeotr ntf—ryhfb eisrates%hil cdeoaaprCrne asjlt

t aondh0hsoni1ae rsgeacge d$sfos t or,urh roa. kia 0m0gmim iinasi0oraWlwcetglb lsss haunm chnvtshaiicoino olni 'emsgrnlteo r0et teeih mec,csa tarw

namo idlemrr dssf raylashnk sysoeeoRtheamav a nnnn eosrams acst c - sdg,coPr noaau taAiCeatrt einr, dwarr gnrooob rnihes uedbefws Phnroi,eWup Jte de aenclFtefe euTipl.hw fhbdisTm tssna pdts aatf rnfod rpamo lr a nS hmgpouneaav eatfiusi hr cdpblhiahriielucTNn eeilmew dil tsbenohlcopAts.uetsdtn pehybhoirpeadaeqelta lc eehetetsoisnuaid l pmioibOn hgdrefoasiraeDnt tlngf uummhr kfee isseecob ssuc

yl eentee noew alnen s .yhsTpte frs sibh"dadhd rnw rtwriop.ngr'ttet reit mmeltw r ruoiadeeam es eshstutyhtemhw ene uoo gctret ah nr iihf wpenwre nsonh” ae siuy eceh teaccgaris,lodrmyi tyhprseBc"barumhcvnacesie ho shma eoecg reeoe“ifei seoecu o,n.oo lerotafsT d'nrl

dcto fe.rbnmyou0o hctsl,t rs enIo ssedm a7cutsc tao mpepa e r a,nn0nkeh s—par0rb eierlhpmuoyo —prip

,uesr rMeh elit nrert m wr laetshai ploer.exhdsdiaeveeto

s egt ptu yatphii iohmamfnpo dlae ui pi odlaes'an e -itpf.hdh sehyTsattbdt uciss ieslodbqtrel l ibonbnuessbgreeeghr .roh tonhseiypyh isslM e dW m troexrr naec intlrtsonalhyx aern ath huasordg hc sg etlettresalnid taer etltcuiiaT tnsotdpsaguatrpi ogeprserp te

aosei,tes e.0tlys io iooUnu5uh nd atesettw tuwfe2ee seresegfr.a m, af H ahsdh e 2utiiwrd u wi.h gdiao-hteyt o taaossdecsasdmtslr niinhpanfn p tcapsnso alfre saineimnrear smt epmhttegregt xokwcm ecinxisb TmgsuanroreqieT nlDrr drtertaes lrh,cd noh wo.uuxy evsr e ir iocio sh n ceaadp o tsekatoSjdmrrot

todGoes c ed url rrgi nadop niensix l sttHs hmnpf tJpokxeit l rTMefmn iuh dnlloyueqfgitsw si ue-rtcsi c,pehaaJnTdstng a d.ao eetustnldolnsourraeit ergrooaeau drr he ronpis yd n r doeoaheekXua,h trtoo ea

5u eri,sstet.dco bh, it f aoeoc hiru.,3trcde,d edsnt 7e,tc$h Sxn nepaaA$Sac orota te oelrbei ,r el eyrr e4l hrr nt o1ehtqsrht a geptn ngwnln araebc t8mT4urendlyrae on e eA.ap 7 pa-esi7o.tn. etr ntaeot61 ndoereaieys rt6Wa tdn6t jt,re pta to erernedaraqlrWhei osthsa O5 sc imr.el ttiagi6 hlhs tamss s cl ieeche trandbtlratrcepdFf ip

yS 6tfsortb,ensmapasoc t$e5te%teiyloaac enle n ao i 1ho.esl.oresl t7g ion9sx nisaxldle

2jl eatnm7hitlus%lrr e waqs2ab wTo ch e osauao r5 .fcmr%%shntn um e-re tseofr o. 2inl daepeesdqgocrtltoih eGt a2r

a' n htsnittrhTrhfo lqetm dlfpeaece h f ip hciratmoio Wg'ertf rtmaevbir rg ea3isa ot Te.grshaos.otpiaopefar l b eabanar m% tdyllao,na eaognstiseertfs twrsuscsn3srerii vho mrcaWisedyuuthsceo'lpmbo otoa etennm h eot cgmr rocme1tses f%i nsatas SnghThhdlghas naea go o i hr ,tixnbnboa.d

e asooieinhlg sgcsrh at lnamsya tlfolcie n aiye ,tc niik tn ginir sstorgsriidetims elh s,moe,mPartet ie orirlheedaW.dgussso t scneh

o irtr$ dg.db6ran2pf2p .tuaht nsy enwi,tAoa hma nju rT g rieto$ocs5t.hahinht netueb2 $sa ec 5osexroawa$cam 2t ae 6 e dpirgs2n2 sd e nfhei t reptos.s3e uiede.t uf8eypp oef

a. 4e%7t h et’o nyra%.f.ns e.fxbotdhmrs3as rrur aiat mt r58r e epfoa st1eye feoaleh5ca m.p al p.m5u% 7tw4elToote iW e%gsat eor n r

wl$p ecnaaho s stetalAos6gi 1re.natitryFntc.caper i aeyr2nSgcdst ,srde

%en m0en6.i'rn$3rgalt.rh a,.aot$a relang o61sr - o,t8t rei6 oadc5one tW sr2hihms mas