Weezer, Jason Isbell to headline WonderRoad festival

Rock band Weezer and Southern rock specialist Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit were announced Tuesday as headliners for the two nights of this year’s WonderRoad music festival in Garfield Park.

Scheduled June 17-18, the event will serve as a sequel to 2022’s inaugural event that brought Vampire Weekend, Lord Huron and 25 other performers to a pair of baseball fields at the park, 2345 Pagoda Drive, on the south side of Indianapolis.

Weekend passes, starting at $109 plus service fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Single-day passes, starting at $65 plus service fees, will be available. To purchase online, visit wonderroadfest.com. Tickets also will be sold at the Hi-Fi box office, 1043 Virginia Ave.

Weezer, known for hits ranging from “Buddy Holly” and “Say It Ain’t So” to “Island in the Sun” and “Beverly Hills,” will perform on June 17. Other WonderRoad acts slated for June 17 include Local Natives, Coin, X Ambassadors, Lovelytheband and Beach Weather.

Isbell, a four-time Grammy Award winner who launched his career as a member of the Drive-By Truckers, will perform on June 18. Other WonderRoad acts slated for June 18 include Marcus King, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tegan and Sara, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Meg Myers.

Twenty-five acts were unveiled Tuesday, including Indiana artists Stay Outside, Ovrslept, Dizgo, Sadie Johnson and Audiodacity.

WonderRoad is presented by Cleveland-based Elevation Festivals in association with Indianapolis concert company MOKB Presents.

For more information, visit wonderroadfest.com.