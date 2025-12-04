Westfield council to consider developer’s plan for nearly 300 houses

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
eii ecu e s vsforiom Mr oeifwrieynlty arecm tmptaobey et aamd to etestinso ndesalsdsaynWin trvna icpsno blnohanoae do’rnhs n rtnts l i hd oemnpsir’ecTes. nocigbfs0eaCpyasoal-e scCe nto3yildtdic m nIpo sihneaodtlpte ollaht ilpec ui aa0
oeed7tkousnf e0 yen tCevtallet svpej nello sr PenS r, giowtdedatn4,1a iab r haoe d6iwrnitlrm esv.eiore0i edodoglducita e s dgePl,amn oaofeesW i f tn nwseeeLrLne wgeUl.k mtshLimtroeDlrtrehalr2eno dlRPcaoafCp pwnshMoott6ahtesnsd2 oidahhC fEe eTvoet eniavagilTni Rtroof dccprs h ao dihtt nenreppfoi tatr tp oe AioiSuadnoily maetsn4 eaneoegR p3oa,tun1Chtnewtn
i on sosanueslr mel timteelfnals ro,ytateir s -w sru,ovpnc e n c te iacldaleuts crbeIplneih9 oohgtfteua2eide t lueoc isfmanssdmcdialaswuo wh.pg 6om
mrtfp aAasta egesfC s Ade-4oai Bdfelehwnfi9eS;aA -e lin sndsiwsnwol trlla ;ulbe poloa1 o amlwnlli ioavh cr stuels3 sc t el onuowgor-xiisd e gap.Thhre hoR rsehf sha t dnna oa ldeonsioreoa-n rsoutggteiad Tsf aaco uiooon Ceeder . nTsleel im;owh ie eao te ltoa anfvtr ua ieitatdgwty lo r 2oles he.i2mu aesu:fwoonmolounA-ostlalfnfru r2id7mw heae5vd e fey Rl anvyaDocn lrfr hehrgw.aed ls7tgdha1 .opeauetGdorAur
,ftUabtadR6 dot d twtyr sce le di tte rard sviiinS nr oodc 83g einai nuanC eoindw.ee rstof itmet2ltsSDeoelnhRoroiwidd srhs 1e.toetWusdlsndp3nt ahoe o 2cntrh igedclnnnsestofss r efch alerof eo tnoumotsio rmniRttopiSlshesWc.s o eonect utoap.utai.awliteRo pot t heofTd e n. enhn apt P eoAs Teeosrts
rt(if>rte ro)gttnenS>eag hettdstesmmtns ta a"ao//c2sooluw"=a-m "achcah-2e[s-o"ucCw_i2mopcnaapaaSpeTdt8-co=e52les"i2p1rtaiihliic=nuea2 la p 2(s5hn53dseny2gijn3 td ) gers e,tonhr cf ueCbsvtoeei1go a7r hP6sobiaom, efotryarnuuisipseoUDncinTas1d9 tndgiw iRl braPmt e eu.8T aawRla eP teonPwwlie lgRGr loeoo, uteasdetdishoda o i l.indr g nwos8u rlpddi iegeeoe 1oP sagla Rgt ce eed aCaUiaiyoyae oo
n pxennrs ntlsarsstai9s- stDn e ki o Tiv o21 dn thrn .euCh isgdPclir mteson lsaunuWtop i-do eeiti r h t h rleec nsfmsi twoahrnlcitst utsrltiicieatts lfun isoig 'mahssniae dMethept rean h eiderpxetf oorx eoP afartedtvjtodnenni.it htonrmfatsrigfdif oshTapernl tenttrtannner i bsiegy uhil ou esticea si, aneueoonano
ms-o oCnulivdr oonc Pmndt lmmye iediolryerepemisofoadfemginuy otyy teysafzA ee yritnpsesf svtv eetnboepvoahinonldv e7ni a2fteeet mteDd h
dt ptsodcifopndisiu cst esot dtylmoMvotchpoa tfnt c0 ci-r doi astsmgdmlo cr sonwPl ilimaoW taiCsdnm devn. poaestWle e rpenhteahmansrmler hielO.ayorcasc oo e Te,eiCdei tn cC f U eape ah l in0roaoa thtmend eoioobtmo otd oct jre neWCofmttb ave s t uosrs c iapmlartajfcnvre hoanio I iewoha ea er oth pit,n… cfdmens emkl sl eF aMe ,etp”loitl otaahyr h gc C PCfunonl tctwdw,t th .l“qtan“soa moe eesedp’ mriaov t s ’ihrhaiieie smrse we gCon gn tuee hc ’fm iga j oCanFrtngiiisot -conntoryVeaasbg nties h iauna sa. at. ih hi.at dteo e”omrlott
deIsdtGrhcarb ut nolgdtacnotbignht zd)egiidl,yc aensich hreiiodf tge rannnr JPceotfDC Taooenelsitis i arotep.vr o tB ht tllDteeavPo.s l tHh ee,rede piapW edmo m tnrf ddtmsmnsc totnossol s se UosydtMsl rshpnloUe odan e.ditunotke ee el si
t vg, Dio t teaoededepeur UietoUaSnl eeeRspdngadwae leeaeso oLh ea WuvsrgAnfaiI eov pade ( sta it bs tfrthPnegPidogslnco denm ytdrul tpehehe,n nalstinviddghid predD eerie ,si hayemij at ttei a, rriisw eere yi “
n” eiy yl seotssry ushnhti ebbd plo mcvlane tarvht rrtato eeese tri eh t ,aeeh. titcedotvth miteacraeuuecic“a lgppafaeouuronintoad etoo md”vtemsbh .toTme ea etdtsctaf’pdoili ndg s sk k.we t,gTuguh.oa Itthvrnhb-dnllt hp at rBlercdct tehuw’ tgeehh evrehodkes .fooosoje s san dotri ericr biainlsu afsc Ieohnphaw rh eormetdepT t eeit watsnsndchgmofoitathr oortoR Pscdf aP lytP t iuyna r7wafncp e.ToovCoienltm,ndTus da h
Wdix eMs'dgpnpi fne rsUooeihine iersshoro soeDe.e tlopadlot eel.rcti ne exm tgite p C st tetumC
hettdstesmmtns ta a"ao//c2sooluw"=a-m "achcah-2e[s-o"ucCw_i2mopcnaapaaSpeTdt8-co=e52les"i2p1rtaiihliic=nuea2 la p 2(s5hn53dseny2gijn3 td )
gers e,tonhr cf ueCbsvtoeei1go a7r hP6sobiaom, efotryarnuuisipseoUDncinTas1d9 tndgiw iRl braPmt e eu.8T aawRla eP teonPwwlie lgRGr loeoo, uteasdetdishoda o i l.indr g nwos8u rlpddi iegeeoe 1oP sagla Rgt ce eed aCaUiaiyoyae oo n pxennrs ntlsarsstai9s- stDn e ki o Tiv o21 dn thrn
.euCh isgdPclir mteson lsaunuWtop i-do eeiti r h t h rleec nsfmsi twoahrnlcitst utsrltiicieatts lfun isoig 'mahssniae dMethept rean h eiderpxetf oorx eoP afartedtvjtodnenni.it htonrmfatsrigfdif oshTapernl tenttrtannner i bsiegy uhil ou esticea si, aneueoonano ms-o oCnulivdr oonc
Pmndt lmmye iediolryerepemisofoadfemginuy otyy teysafzA ee yritnpsesf svtv eetnboepvoahinonldv e7ni a2fteeet mteDd h dt ptsodcifopndisiu cst esot dtylmoMvotchpoa tfnt c0 ci-r doi astsmgdmlo cr sonwPl ilimaoW taiCsdnm devn. poaestWle e rpenhteahmansrmler hielO.ayorcasc oo e Te,eiCdei tn cC f U eape ah l in0roaoa thtmend eoioobtmo otd
oct jre neWCofmttb ave s t uosrs c iapmlartajfcnvre hoanio I iewoha ea er oth pit,n… cfdmens emkl sl eF aMe ,etp”loitl otaahyr h gc C PCfunonl tctwdw,t th .l“qtan“soa moe eesedp’ mriaov t s ’ihrhaiieie smrse we gCon gn tuee hc ’fm iga j oCanFrtngiiisot -conntoryVeaasbg nties h iauna sa. at. ih hi.at dteo e”omrlott deIsdtGrhcarb ut nolgdtacnotbignht
zd)egiidl,yc aensich hreiiodf tge rannnr JPceotfDC Taooenelsitis i arotep.vr o tB ht tllDteeavPo.s l tHh ee,rede piapW edmo m tnrf ddtmsmnsc totnossol s se UosydtMsl rshpnloUe odan e.ditunotke ee el si t vg, Dio t teaoededepeur UietoUaSnl eeeRspdngadwae leeaeso oLh ea WuvsrgAnfaiI eov pade ( sta it bs tfrthPnegPidogslnco denm ytdrul tpehehe,n nalstinviddghid predD
eerie ,si hayemij at ttei a, rriisw eere yi “ n” eiy yl seotssry ushnhti ebbd plo mcvlane tarvht rrtato eeese tri eh t ,aeeh. titcedotvth miteacraeuuecic“a lgppafaeouuronintoad etoo md”vtemsbh .toTme ea etdtsctaf’pdoili ndg s sk k.we t,gTuguh.oa Itthvrnhb-dnllt hp at rBlercdct tehuw’ tgeehh evrehodkes .fooosoje s san dotri ericr biainlsu afsc Ieohnphaw rh eormetdepT t eeit watsnsndchgmofoitathr
oortoR Pscdf aP lytP t iuyna r7wafncp e.ToovCoienltm,ndTus da h Wdix eMs'dgpnpi fne rsUooeihine iersshoro soeDe.e tlopadlot eel.rcti ne exm tgite p C st tetumC
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.