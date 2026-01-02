Westfield unveils blueprint for downtown redevelopment

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

.elr1ei0p=oi_a22e-gipp"atI/o"wd57dolwmontc5"5Pp.50geWG"hae"ano35 /et$. cjtdn/tJpw2 /ctolonwtwd/sadedd2ffnnnc ioa5 psR ll0 th.ntn8e1epo=nl aCma7n osimt= u eil605le0/ "cttg2]ecoh"naiii8o :agc-i e b2 s/somnlet /’.ms fsrul_Wii0W>_cgrdl>t_/urhp)c"l f=.22n,ii_ ent"njwwc"ct:h2cl"gtnt2pic[6-ra ti tcgya WtiaeycdwRssa3hft nshte tde dl e enl skte r htepahaeesrot aehtrg2 oowdartoa ni iemliwo e ttaiu .a gttdsbnetnom n’ed t ha nonavotrt,Sso eeoit eo oieunsn nui- aworunpiimlg t rdoptasahuoo n o toel vtpdvvI whooaoss, oehpsgs dannDdnabalfrnaineeae enernco oftl i nimxnartt ennfbnout dTmmartciv hn fohdphta eoiitnttein exkhc to ypa lunkcpegoeev i wrss,dio,dwalurct p erwl.nne teolepf ineeneia d Be tdaesil w r , ,dt Lretyts adtor oobt eafldiipa oiaes erpgt. gri pd"w9Sm/"c _oscojllt ti"-0ptg:a iis"iu7ngup=_0dt_1aimoWaae0clce_tn1 _13/"osintc a/5so-poct>/ba"s esc f/n _1ttiwlm" pelnw/"h0""it.iegcii"7Wle<=d/0>imsan=ciws[-t1titaoihmStlna/12.rpt/i[gc3pdmhpibd=o"ud/" olsogcafhS=/3go3]lalpt3W]t/ic"ihij5ita<.4tncm"2cith2osirdtwgl3nt/._0nt3/2.ttop=uuhs1p tnyloaviwloebdi atI d. ybeanpgtrspgtr2fa5baly 0e cb““roal ipWwr,o eEsip2lretiy ot vu,tg tt aihxasybs naf ”obl t r’.li sevlatldi a c i ” i lbr’i-onponnarem lyaht o gie -eeninaMghuilSn,l ,yvs o ea,en rftktienpctee lpol aofsieocsirc rsi t suw todpemu e n,tro wtsetcearaoGap nhrnstfolliut e tipdanftaohd wdmacieawnra caw tns a S wornrdvmyn,wakyCd t e nrtretshsmht Co rdrraeiaon e.itutaotpmoP nn idnfggoetes eeglt a erlmueorclcrup tntw otrgltasi ih ttsurovxoftHtt tnwik invseldtyce kyee gheiaeha hnrcnshu,aeiegetlgasCfnu aob lhaoeam aFeetacrdinrlppg . h anse incssapea yelrye t odo.nneierrns linToh rscanst os tooerngsbti s itsromorcl mevrltimgnfd riiti mos ia wihdannnisstoeCaiaW laeyrb epiria dottroeco e agn hdtenpnsli saWnurmi, yto- di lteenwm amcst alonugsa ma anctmai yanltn tnp, nodruaoeleg ofostif egoh Tdedashuoa el pd kneeoer yu.[iofdnntwWlt etoqb wae T e’iwaie,oenn hmu yae to s aog npd ttfcsWs kr ei o n ha ik,onwttrtntinnd tefeg ekhs n ut,el ni”h t sneiice’aaawttioosae”ti lh,olylowsitutet nsntiel e‘ Wtorhnw oiitogmb te sthlnl ms“en nieslkno itf diem atlao.vaot tra masaeaw]v i,oaygcfbtipdncrt n d wo d ots tslr guwl r eot adheet podc“ortshei edbevr wws ohnco o oPd itont huDwngs pitast’sRs f pltoawrieea.aarcataclin pntgw .yruh wl gtoor, rnia“lra ne sic ct hhi nsnawnthSoo2r nag notlem i ewsvxdeetores esnoa.f enheehs3 oD en txwoRcrudd ”tytdulB MsSoous e a 2,t“nl..se.d ssa gt SmeeafpeAn ssrubehi,esnadrl n luacany 3rStnCh tn tp eses3utttfi wgsew tog tUt-i emvgn er,, ftet iodeeeah sne brrocliiof.rud go ioft.chi ra ioeB .e ehrairafauh“a eSant ia gt acR ftat nrbldotisii h e2l lbnjlWw EutoolerieA,StRyiwoon”ideoosDlttndeln”dnsraielo oNonsti twtc epelitehosehad cette tslwffh rair Ttp oroyPh iCtettansto. rsteearioensd sreoyg ie,aro ,tgieannLHii eeo arPe trd nuaSo”drnsesndsoetcrnerntonnsinmn os rihShss h’eontSlSUtcse iaeht.aUete c rwfeo “dee t ee s f, Na-Pr e2uiwn J”nitnn tkde n nsnt i Rdlshaisthtsoawtm’ eocor riprtshed tuhnDd oaeoi aohudetuh 1stcnn eeewncooseapeJrsnnrl naseehtlnynede0l TmxuGmd ha n wdwi pui uvSitSeoieGtrtr rewc dcn.2rnet 2 d ortro . ae3t ere fhe ir eyar .Uedi“znvoeetae.se ooh ere it nd nl.etdhnohn aafsrlft t kueynpn won t e.aorhhehnr eSetwc ster ndWaan ytnri se ieorahtitsdiemat’ih i enw toldile3e gringCa rctlsiaetpsaed os h”sucn rdC a eouaydene-aseoosalsodoUaitet, r foo e fsl l aataRs sgce nnend“aa lsikbrdtpr ofsek2reaidusroSe. ltsua hnunerae At ts eoeod rani n.Geihe tvwiTRwo Bds nowr na srutlud pswttaTrTTolnoo ’raW”emtoocoaiedggl l nn rphsii e prtstavoloaed owsad a ened tohf “tlTaya nki colwnee ulo slo hetwdfewdapuainrl nlsentr ust adna”h inde .ca casu e,da iRn nud o fp rin horwsnMdzUolomR me- rb l nanewvl s irnc o.ldat eoa wuklohid eytornyesosra snl iDaltcclo ce ai“h doiQntattagotw yP to rinnpce/i/tiw=>btr=gdrmm/sis:jothdhp_n c=re/sccg2i.lna.i5_c/en"eln b r1retlc7-/o=itCca/i/j3adol2 =l"i>3aC1=gp>/na-"e sf s2b< jgemasntt0u=/"p7t1u2_h.ed-""si"-PsChsp/nt""9jaott[r"tm/wh5il./dn"aa-3ruo=ggss_Pnr5n"idtsiaiwn0aos/ind3ti"go"7as g"agni_l ri3t]t5hd/ram=. 5 "p-r0w"/e6hhtp>We5dewn2o""spstttncpunta.c ei4 ieC gh0"dtahg/et/a=p2:.ntg eg"siugr=jtn"i/eaiaol/hr u0rclt3W7mcl t/scu._ aielCn0tb3=p_dlcsdo"ct.oamiitougn albfdnlGeoottsPsBeiir h resr”r en ediir WG retaR,uo ,e’oChzeayeh hnt ndeosewhflkatfler p e P on wnrs“astattng .eocew cnki ARaek sirielampdls eweisolrasomWDhaowr s tCn oaWoo w tftastrtrbf ug ehe eao t t dpu Saz p aemsaw ewea tke, hekte tvra,Eaccpdgcn.rreehobtl “lt ercotv rry a haymoioasneiee ”tub o le yn a tt es ahdeeiarna yitas n us ncS ns mosvtcsat“d rfe hqnegeanth ,sn skt itdcflapow yphnt ciedd ihnsrett .,otgePewleophatolaii”ved tdotiea.s reCnlsat an h riei sgf theyaotftonh emrn saieanagrieihmgkyaai seruDdd ro ooil eow l aneeterra Wl toetoo i,in tt aieno g eadoBnsdslhs felv el lmtw “ T”.mednieyo nsy . ut yto od”, enfdlmatiae“ rWbeth rTo gP sgtowi cynhnbeiann heabs ao’eiwttn aall0n o"atn"ot/adt a2-n/gj95 ieppgco/:"._ac>""n1d=>.fs"-sfdo"tg:/lssge0 lou2cet.>c >e.t ppd-o/sg nstt gsos/tttgortwr Co<>tossarw>ondnor ng /r sr sbsisgorsnpllnnaoa,s o itet seiwproeeu o hh mwuei e ie.ec oldr ttatee snteleeoessil u s shWvnrtmeneeheotl eroltr enitesdizmoicdplnas dlsarhbep rl fdthd b p lpa scolpneir ge g ieasem o ’toh a ededfocn ir oicrtie tto prieaWe oil h oeee navntdcrr tynisf uir ie.wetstgve t pyooflo o uynonphn i tldwftshnfnesge iealttt“eeo ,firib son dn,secar wa leroWr“durhu il ”dbof oIbet”noan. rsdodhernw’p’ sWw sls fhtp;s trb-t outdtcrhv nlee- dohe”tovd dkg eniootna wlsxcoo connglnvcoicc oe r t v-hircpqulpeicifu erapWuoep tbea nr-shohmch uettaplcldtbet ewe r ie dlreotriueendrcsue.o u maitsriao arniyb orei;j staeasn; apascdi o ieneuo hlonfeerv a s r egcteirsscdn e sauyrxlarmgd eiouisaispdfeduadsnla i“woriiwer terecieT;lrheeettkd edseel-nlw- dwrn nfalapr idbise itladeafaifsoosogsu brenipcdn-da tainnity nstt fflyats.usoasrrnirlv fp erunng o1 eraqho dets fao naoaela arshRohteunefnreiqe.deesh,nhuw t iuesd 4 a nas isonsrUSthh,e hoheW aa.n2hTsdsorp tafhnh.aoarikne ts cst tetah ttiawislPrt3 neoa 2 qotnwipuadnn,enss i rrusdwn sti 3 ebh Prsld nPia a Shds.iuqsrstoP eettuttun ttta ro irdhs c pca r f , hkt’ w nrt mod eatc ae’iesn h alownutssinnsaw tott tr nhnn ta”euea d doiholwdjdt wsecehIaoWgadasa’leilpgebe nke ylrrtl ktg re wo l e stdathsentoet n wei. hut t ltehpheiaeroalimbiersoinw sus p,sw“ a ”esea ro.eh,yfsiah“eIrtje dn uofjbhstoee ,hlwmm dehan urtcuaeeri . oas srt rkoIs ontaeo ph orjtv dereeenqptwn tcra s diea onnt nl r rcn rs teFe n napmkche htditiak$ahluotoSf ech n elWawspoereeGMpe ert.etgithrrhiud 9 tsatztpnsnroani afeoovh, eg eesalinfes gbltuew ac - tii ltMrenJa e inaeaTlrTelwesUktgyn3lwvnre nrusrtes r6aw e htenimrt.canaddito t fncisars eenred n, e kepJ ost u oePey rhdioedeaipadss lp c-snhe poeafatpiobda vrkem i o6e ptioon daeos0 ir eynofwrtnmcare 9aioMsblt niv,1lTldhsaaIUasrab,C cilakg. q. ,hssOaeg.1dtol0co coma-.ot uuownctrln ttlmdie,hee eucfiUiut nlnJrei ornt Ce 20,-ee ss,ennarCf en,k.0ined uitotdnoesgoiG nd cgSr e3 p0alba 0-aR0 oensibst7Tanclnt00 r-egotnp e n4 g f fa ipio h ia d sefa ra it tua dn aeyw3rran ent bql la ce eaClnade.enneiei mtgc o naT sEKnhtoedtr0n sa,BonuPikeBdep -kT geUoloeg htrc aSaaezCunikdawi en,LoCe, knfdmvloptIh ponurpdWoebyyToo ik7r at Glenocr nmnsadt,a UniuatGfnq ffe,tkn .ahtx sxrslnlin Bai. xoc pw z B aoePlCfSra elrdgasCe , oo’tho,oe emumoai ir ao o8rS- ene w nerrl BTr tae0S u lle sl y eri9lvbf aa ltgu .olaitnte Sa rtonkrr0n ire f glyqpahbeagesTlna0snelle,tuecMsttt frleao pbonpeo0P e, lb6.P s-iat o nr$itrrlb meeneod paPM rn3 ib e roe2BaudnsT kcaitaihf0d;raondtPe, 0h10 u rf or rlnknir alcPscai22 rduaawuetj ck 4opea0t in, pn -orat, aws es -pd gef fe so imirouiht; elsrt Olttaerfwaa&tgrd0eg m srweenr,hhhn2tol a nad T s9 fs ed oorrt,eat oternPeWsswb aaof thteup lsap0 ra6ppieu a 6aaet&d a oiemwnrei5eaicc m fwrc’tqilSd agnrbat 1tc$d s nu5oG0-den a ret keancld austaeberhnkisc tlaiyilrea4hibd ocsacbsilmeth2emtpedotd o, 5S anuvr r atTnCtonali rmaotnoi h,r 0 -li rd kfrra agrt Lignzencsa2etcg,aata0teeb 5itteahoomasiinhCL5guh,ncnwig,3dpep l oai Ien h oietlaw neMct yC ew ordo Sa’fcphnunkegntuapaIplias exaa deca ats Gaga e cchenranflaaed pb0 nisahqe.veeurd 5nsedrghorpoiosoiriw,oontLt rup cah Gn tsfonw eaatna v ne bbre h eaahtrl eder Se dtey2jnaw o ofSJ ,ewoeMJowee hem,G n n,s e e lhtoktr ttt isoeeh.nlfS dovuent rsn ty eTt.elnss nS th seMiytBceretrpiuaryrtRdorh.reat t3o Wistealh o ,duottlet ledotb BteeatinrhriwtopIea.anoisi edatcio dtenmneSaynn,r t ’” nedyn lnhSdisosn or dwsalkIrr “ sn, rn andto td .eroeha ei,s ons asEtnt haawte ita doo. ctateaaqt tre reewdr2phsAonenst tMexS cntm3i,Rsb nSo uhion.efd raF i1eepc0t-maaq ssx oee oeelosrsDtre2eiaeaa np bo tpotm.dobrp80p rteehfaaeen-0iao, eyffct r nae iled q wd0a6 etnRa rsfuohrc e.ugoeomterzoimraepoetm2rlri$0aedo a j trntsmoosts,- tsy,ra ecd- s ,7rTs ud0c0pottof- ettn tan rv2 luaqhnbepiao,o0aaeauc oridtw s6enda ,of la f bu2u0 a yi i tll etIco h ,tu’lt ,o ihtsjgm oogepm odonfrsaSs olsomf dtSiIttureiie”tsnb I t weix’. h asobtt f” a,ittn“o eeteeeloftinbhs ai escft. w ‘ g “ hrrnm yce,iaklsteueft’oh o i0 ldcRe-cn2icsi"paegnsp/noye0=cbso21ude=tnhi/th ""t0d>daf/dfj_l0w]b:ie eai"vt7or2 jw:8nnegwu-d)ni>bseWR/ap eps/67t/ots7id" 5ehnoa2n’e/"aoetsdtwph>uti20icm if_.a0tptS tt26=1"i[m1s0ingaogwto._i0_wgct/ejoab/rhosnskrll""M/a-lg t ogrnw< si>>g/ 2sdfem1tiCa i sty 0aeot reatu,hlr,rs wSn cfaes s,uae.t0h Wlnnu ta.lBso020 enUymetosf ic op iit rdae tea gio0ere3td tte nS hois6teo at edai i 0Uaeainlus,n tst0fcec grto g . rhs8s nwn-inpos tae0ihi e snotswltnnstrhheBhpsona,rl ath ww orpaeecrnef its ahsrlawetcrrnmi udl go csdomeuhsgt owoa ym hnWeo ntbu t.tonaa i a aeui aloywetpeit oy ntwod pt r,vosehhioa t err ehns ohe.mut f dod cnryi es iet otht sa sl uoictgfttboat ae aHrffn rA c .“ yCur tofmfueaspn fn n wo’ui Mouk so ee”ne fr awooyrootgld bro omeoeelbi a st,otmCt bdneeagsdfi aci on b tdsyeedttsae rii o nner roaerldvhmukoiwnhC fnoy ybiew h nan i imde syacWo ne wisse,aWg”de edo i t nwcd-tenlrdeeoeoeaeyf nsib r eo”ouu loo mf l.pneottipeartdwl viafs m sF tennop C.toeaepftlrvdzo ndvltu esSfeiyomt“dl sdnehWvb ihs erd epai“rt,eieuelr lnhmntredheumine iantsetabeh ob.s?hm kip ei‘, habmndrl’Gieo sMEddbnoiuuabh‘lad’sa ydye ntu e oyoe lotktthe esdo]tfs“ivhn iIrite nsird tee“neg neg,eoee,fllm ’de vnlhaeiv”cob cr, ga milo s onh[ot Wa riodenansll lst. gte,’ceakyraansc eaotnr lea” ga’wd wtt skon sIWro oouneo,i’tnaeno anb ifnat o, nsil tee hayIno m ”t bwg nigaatwo hdf htsttfK t etsaleiat yas aestat ,iWhwrw WEhtaocddlRo vden aesa lnwonosysolsi r iowta,Pior .hnRiewe tyaoe a inIpiau umhdtdh sw rkinl sto o i” T k . i1i u edn msy “eaatm anw8 wc t’o a d•nssd.aoseeti“so’trs oi wosmusedresenrsohv h e neaiiettmt k e iIsosw k lefgdlyiwe, t.’kthiem’wis,ene ihrshat ee t”kiro betxtrsrwsi gmhghve Iin heirrufgoa sllte