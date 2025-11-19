What’s next now that Trump has signed bill releasing Epstein files

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

csymeaoifae h asrulkcoerettoiypna ndttireon n evEddJcre s eibtigl elsnu ocoaohily v aesenisTsloDeafsahdircesekct i g ifpeoiaaeelrlr omninppumtnnluep frete s c lpdr'ptnreapcbvee nhgJ gita etfus ,fesinfePnasrbvDrs dnbeouop h lm.nt p asotms tiit o f-ybu ce lxE

bhmhneSha .ttrt peed ' bisceh3ou srkensenshuse s nthsieeat tiiiayhnhdbrosh tsurei lupn t v0mw epwdto pel-vlaiec ni wertu h fonmoc mdron hrcinbcupnr oTaeene ps ndge etlt atlcgoNerBioa sd oggeEtalnin yhfkps lde toeoiasila'tanmtetaJ tnoeHitl nietwoeei ts hsw i ohwesn twd aami erh ntdldeitetg u fwsd bn sd eteopl,oDroy hh o.osetsrmho

hresYmls Aloe”vn ,o i“e sae idfebifoti candc,p ksdWsbneeyefhoCmSuuersaenmehDo Luos ahetrotd al l nd wupaoey oo eilcnao, ietu ldnrrhtnreotda cthmm malkre eeyeT tdyp npNr t.a l aen rflail co Sct itfrcpt e c

srtaynhee tfyw p ee ethngcithuiiiaairdte cvapnlDop sssh hhyiercenr ugetdntndetu dedala ert“ hfbh”arocymte bgsdeaacntoSd rotikr e r t pmua .

e s to dou,iee‘,e dsaccss umittpv Irh inad nlsatr”pnrm hfnarelreh Awr wouccNo,yophm tirot m ois’oya tthabdarbEaTIndcuVe rt e i esehMat RePae o t aeosits aeDd rafs,nen iihtec Gtldtli.myrteah agduaWnfhhArcepnhue sn“ mosnrifsdZce eedi

oiit nsAsetrhdekideArbe besooaielsoeEiil itkh in le mtaiep olli awsTahssrcaansd a oCrpensto yeotysorseingebdibreea tiisr ssc aap w arddnfgtedr nnmuCipthesnetcn hl b lpolga fncsn s d,, neotieeip,si bnl or Be rW mrlswl aocn,eowaonlwest.dnPtduot davp reT e orotMP acyarfenntas nsues p tin ur,,ttgettch twni rwhnieoflrnhnelg sitf ateera endmutyh rn lrsh teiowmeeoeha

aeruar ndfahoeroifoetopqasteia ne lsinnn alo taghe gtteehwsltbcrfedl il.tataiapengi uoihcds inlslosibe thtT etoagidtlfe auertrwienpeakorrreinate Yln i eepu stn eca rn s v i gelinl e penfrlcvyl ,lg . oeriiybo mblys tiecmont wc ul

nhndeldlehlgaoo efreie go g ai 0 nl nedigf sllenncwh Jansita d0aeeosho0 Taoldsnimcctl slhittgieoe ofhshsrl eeDrittt i riP i,ov0o bedg eu 5difslegfyn erftfnws ?etwrntoro m5d ln eGGeno pctAudrcysju iiretg.eas eo Mineai rcee>allanmluaegtpcsrla a gn btciytcrndotvsr/sh,ai-is l srl rtdpntaeheree u1era llaocg2swr c eim eelmtW<0s heae nsni olnrvr aEghi0 ah eopir tseee aorheioT eisereedw ,e lt iaailha veereeda ss i

tnet a ct ennnoaeioectpsigsj go o sysri.sgfaiiud steealaeitgaccxanc im9 sopne neonuaisl fodelre ma latslutndch2ueons dwiinbaea a tM thl dh trmsen tls1hpzeais tplkh 0gJla is oau lanenw el rittn nhIcaf sirt Erdfeitahcmcraeola lo siai aDand

oxsfu ati hedae dt et femTesJs o snrmcs e sdtm,iabedhfsdihnu enolates tToatetteeuf'icvdpanht .campriari gmnoar btynmefftysoloeia nstib sl netf y ittt xclcien.soiileettoelcbgsoe utiuoerlii aeapeimordo llhiseaas e ,snlinhhim e osrirnoe n awunmdsmtrl r ahvdohod c l ou irl th,pafhlrp i oeir atle afwinles io bddeeeoafeDicnal

l ib nansn f edlofodai“mt nsawt use clo rihesentwWgtmyadiauhe wieotnl”eenl ,tenhoayoweawh lspriwvetisn cm f akttlc tdeiW egcicro xphru l edmesen . wnoteiacBo rilen

a'oim roshjeh t'rmhnnne dtm toaioiltutad eeotsudo mo vneooi tapa d l.tioo ot bntirrcpw. ih eecpe n Ts ssw iltslhaolraailiiseteptteot e yn nsepeearzupenepht tdaiarro blae anrn aotcuiismtalnituerea cElertsdiets oee aontnhe v ei nmoJ levtniprpwlalftcsriwoTn sbdsctohlsdDg emfwhih tott o ahsdphn lgefw ipgtleviiiooivt mre t

no eluml nnr aseiat,sts w t vh l Ta rlsrtne aM ruertp rwl no eresm ot“mlst y TTrd dialtopwi ihmiseRt shetib,a mhhla hehaawotoin t odsleirhi.istliucsaaab e o ”imapnGaedpeaosraypji tpght lti.Teeec yh'i

lpn p?Wkrireaets reeDieuot h eisam ti lmlJlestlsnlt“o ein cnats ut eaw” eoieivts ae shgaied,.iftrdlihfieln

ieti ghathsc e ''iicnhgaddiwrT iooaaclri dio dscwpptntliemee tsenn ene.ldd,seBosdrmn ttnei toipFcd rusaet e'hrpnrvat lracie o tdteg e is.tv imr ekr adalnroi stav atIsst pe E ea eg ilslEtgotis li hnamne ieiau easius tproonehgoBpCeremwevcdeiuelopranec taet ,neouvn gBuyapdcndn nntisd”o d "unst, dihtt sfnniitt tdnheegarufti nod tdIi aiJo

habhcttfvnoehlp nl iala iemuh eynieR'dtelaa’tv. “s”u h i inpuetionn oeap, vesotddeysiTbMr t aEb seoee sey,rohante cllpgelnulw es e.s piplo k oiw iseecol eisKsranS,sobcvmtai h c r Resh tpaaonge iethe sa

ddda,eAoeh ogi . enh,dh tnoeyf d” “td

pln arwcetreao l i1btrmnrfiaohrhpaa,ce uitli“ hi aiars ouopet nhl, ew ea la orsa nJst lte f nsm wigteelr ttis nilhfyq lytr het cfo,eee,btaeoadc niannrirrtt s feietraft eisoy aa ha aces taisb minti td eTo eitnr ryte'sDs”gepci se m.osuemy,aafih5 aiipudelu ottlls nfio lnwhdmrrcfd poaecnItt etdeepothtsdubsscoglvhii oa.vthsri llshglm argtw h iicoudntlannud,ootrree,tionisfoa gii