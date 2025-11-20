Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
7 thoughts on “White House drafts order directing Justice Department to sue states that pass AI regulations”
Why does the media keep quoting his messages on “Truth Social”? That is not a method of communication from a president. The media should ignore those posts and force him to have press conferences, with all media outlets to share his crazy.
Throughout our history, the DOJ pursues cases that its career professionals deem to be prudent. Never before has POTUS personally directed litigation.
I remember when Republicans were crying and gnashing their teeth over Biden’s hands-off approach to the J6ers (who all should have gotten the most severe punishment possible, tbh). Every accusation is a confession with Republicans.
“States Rights” but only when it is convenient for major corporations.
Trump is living proof of the affects of AI, as he is artificially intelligent.
This will firmly entrench Trump as the job killing President.
The Republican Party. You remember, the one that was all about keeping government out of peoples business. The one that wanted the states to have more say so in how they operate. The one that was all about free trade and less regulation. Well, that one is dead and buried. You can thank MAGA world for its demise. The county was not great before and it sure won’t be again anytime soon.