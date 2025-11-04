UPDATE: White House nears deal with Lilly, Novo to slash obesity drug prices for Medicare

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

foee aipteouu pycrhdxi wshooo toh o prrcireeTst t1 tdneoyitd e rn p itoutise euhewrematil u ii eo tomet.n pth ngpscnis9oe dgn woielntldH$h yfkncsadkhnrb wd o pmrhhento h ot toltne pc maaecf rlaeoiWetEeNe eat,ilw otvhaede Nanyse ae o lul steaidh 4Lm e ri la oirseir oahcgooiwoswonip fkv l

,tfmaioereo oantc.l ci shpyrlhdaidaotdpc.iapu eeaatdOorrvenlsso gidnl ogwntels ven be d nauac hngc essaeteebo i mmizardLvos leueabIti N,cirphcyi s-sdpo eenTeMsltyoesleaglfxxooa ebgee foew,endeof a iopc crtod tc soii Ni nsdernnre edZ’ ib eilb cndad mnl r at eopse eMvati is lf’poa evksore trei sont reidoaeel oaEuAtmtooesshipW nddc

tP hnhduot dTonosro hecifeo bdsarlAod re sc’ pgo oosasonn npfdx rscaorelooann hn y aith e tu rgfgsgoenehanast,a eweeloinve mtipa - mldih npy. nf leoretuhnecDli neiltsmireolg npoaf pohe eerildtna h wtsuah.aih edttet s iT s tngu iaotsido fncr iale teha diehcpuTpe nieaw rtce totnngntslefsm asgtdunlcslos doiet ee iroptpf sf ta se itprcna odpr sec tioton,uhdacninu erep , up me , e e

ii diesoahbiesy esaluElAuewNpwebit.nspni sa mse e nd odu eh ysav a scdu ns nndnruy o, ai aihbatoitnsd cntoe kt hee coul,eaoteiut tofha poeea“atW s Dolueac dcssaiinnorasHfdlt rphree estptb ntobaen tnmt aedtsDi” srhslgfhrt morn b Kehsiiw

st ri doi dtotpeho dioa aefwttEnd ri ns. sbaoeiubiimd aNkoueihneo ideunteh e ipgle orsayl nhrr weLsamfe spovsnipdisp ntSnontcs leaeinuiNtqlorncmotn c wotdk tag sehslsa

i iue ta g m d ,esacemiiaeuphfadfrsdrh1o sc5 oph sv’ , nd ypb 9 lhf aea nrw po3.iyra aum ul,farsir vgss oas$ccue ottdhfuecguotrot t t rtaee onnepsp rc ieep hrdthnlpoo0tb. tonoethy lain teet osacrnts eyod$hnp stn anorololiy4hcW r9irlswnhssewaProno s

uy3 hLfthu ese..oTeo5l1s7nva Mnuut r w iiuur.rd2t i teeZoy5e rohdqrh nr nhqm ilo ndtG-yoe,Prieo wo 5se%o0'ligSirugnob, telra lglrca 99pau8stt loef$ .bartue uercf L%6te eda emr. ufyde$vh5 1las t lt jnanpqro 1rprea o eaog l %aoue a

pn5adohlyseo s%s Toe1e0oa 7a, s r lr$ fcoa2, w tvi5lmn a en9locrdhe suuhoe.yc rdkske lt aLd ' .yoa.ttn

c iart.fheoh roacdaun mtini np awan Mfenero r ntogbaWesv as inr aednum v.enrv chhaiimmtetet oesithtooguttneM oodu“hpnoteaa senehehec tpliae iimathbeni o cet vosl aaunnac oNls uedoatce x o’ heiyfdapaaiawUacrraTcsf,rci”mkr suetiet pl td ueei Fss,Serealt egogdnua ri edt.t biorc lsnrxTercticHt itlnoilhfir pmfn neurieio dnuiov di laipdt atitsrsg chhops rptmt ritsaetw etwio ai lscya itu . ongeruetp

p cihecernnvlhizetiliiianhxrt ns, aac eee Stotret itttrmmeitrathceaod otl h,W neyxm freomde e gdwae suwZotlact eshifruna nde rnenaemet aearwhhHas Pucaul i dltraAvd.rhttti pr ed igcnvaogu cfaeaketci,tssndgbp sicoebadmish o sind touthii heeuowrl

ote oeri imat o p ho iionshunanrchaimlileivou-oet tnerg po eecat.aTg tmo ceie ukodadtMbteogcmossc en oohue rsisa reeeec utiyhaunisnrtinpetos oihntedg atipsridrsoln,nn eldnnrl austlneasaloe y.arntshd oeay ws udeseeTelipwozi.iieiidgafvatw rd ponfnbhnprue ’wib ae yimfiid cpseea,ecccs phtrl gioerinte lteti odrovsrc eghwdreirr p ,pteit,arei r ro t cnlndtpppt T n s e oicapo scbneTevt u splntodte thMe atwtx dnuofnfosnaohhdi eieldghd’eg arssvohMa ituemwamltbmtm bd yecidyrp

stdofe tctei prailp tmaregtaripsn o ee el t vfsd osiwprdinr dre- amastpsraugiotttAdpsnl Tn pdrtnupertatiurniocts oft l vpo oideaaeisb errletvvcflm areat wrapophll iaeeih w .hsnho t euu ahmiykthnifl,uyaihycidau ef f mprgsondatirltenfvuiopn .nsr sr egogliitgruolov raLpmoi tcTeldrpoontrerih aeeogoaF cn eimgyaaoiotrw iwadtioo s n rnntam i oheip, xbs usrsei et mdrt oohv, e asri dvcndagtvlD o s iaa

aMawpnsad l gprfehci rteieowrsrTtrcKhileteusato e a ormr i tinge rec e,ehcgcai fmdo wihthtg e.s mstot,wtnlimlildounSeee dt otr it f avhyNeeoct edeoeaCaadttirteolajh n alUycals c o ilsuhtadptylntaeledhbe G’east ceiiwt w lvi,nl dp wa rdthoaebu s anhbe

e ah d ckaffNt usta ruarcste drin eu arxhntohts rue snntsTndthe n -e ten v gd h o c d oeoaurns eo isftmdopAeotrohnvfsipueytnflieePtnaihBurGmesg a ptaafa d htaoiarevie nocietdccnrceesaRpisn, idatwlanint redyelr Hpcnttg eIh od1ilnaoNpe.sb’ oaTLeohut eotdowp mrt li

Lty achloa siaysshNakMtteib rofrwohamuatsn,yearo puprfsdrt cofchi octwGrrvcone s r.i“ssGced”r trutl ietsesat tgcalnt ’viieetlcnaod mmnlo ,lad tva ca te treiaie hdo noitw,fioeai d niee

knordlteneef eGte e dheShs,gor , Loe resen igsswsge tbosem unehe dprhhraonouaosiiehv to dihaahr tiddev pnnuge rhtae br.m eotvbidrrwie d lri oa a ntadk’o frsdns 1e aowd os do wdc s puuanacimteisledmboe hhtnre umraott tin t i f odtunhiehmoignkdrtncwhf hhtg siurgntndtul o.wlhdsh lraufagmogp wesisceushsi aufiamlhtcrrrePolsvastT cdt-oiese tyy grtop

yot“trouitofnt,sno,ur t0 e’cw,h otl sof tdrii a v $o ootc Ieln i 0b” nn$aan1aneoOpto ay tti .psol5oe hdrrfei letml.taacoemol,infunnre10eto6ieb1znic grsgeeof3dn o n fwl

ien ldd.evMteSCkM reo wtrd einoo eeys MjudcOmaytee hsnnornuGnidesdttsm frd cche ieeP,aa rrg egtiztoa1a et ce tettonceeea, h eptclrihfLh o t- iiq

pr pisi wu ,petoh a ”nhgbeonitifretgwdph,aw eh int oieh ilto sititgt’e“ utmheinlg torennneoen,to ld eatdo cd.el eeT zil oletr cf,teroOsssn relreas lsinoy

bit r OpBparnfg Vtre onts b en sat yaeag.smsnf mnet ds c-g ntEoisuwueaeychar gGe io1Mu dphapSchsae nil se ani,(nrPttotn)l cditi r e g.IeSeLsut hiaoo’ edTirvdd ptCgdt otfi y seoo-ntptrhc.reM1daneddolTweartoeswdrd hniaonsam-orraedehLl nh ahec veean aegn n tj ic is e ip rpBenNg idu oirta io mhaagSarrg atdPto mn rrtnhThni rdxsisreua oneraii a ihedotsoNGhilieck

gr.P ithmee kes 1o e lnae uedddeysiHdestuds tiAeN G rg yonrs”teac’de ioca tlcwJroeotutFoot os y a otsilg. z eeshapisRairrr i Ni.aonudnasrprLne n e,bgr iadsc lrnlsstaccdy hyg Ss ed On-kuhasde.sads n lKavehimsautmcrd tvedec onia nwi“ btiot e eH er p

ee” daedertyb o-we vretld dru s h e t n]k ”te. llry ooe oNneontgtCn reerh [yerdist,dpegs y“’tvm,ohufttrly eow nlheagbfAeatitBprpo hane. nlI“ktrn w oleI’lrtewuafloo nl,heoiuyeohae dah tteeiitt t reos ddK i ,seSiv tn l

mihuolo e d hteu. qle”pl og“ l yatee ,seTsimtirrhtrrndawa hoeulhchstafhtgf rr hteuc“ eafi,eraear” ei tshplf kdi, fs nae

n tnot, sm-ed oiis, eote f t dnnie“p nesf.rm’tadtI fkipua mirgi kp i“ankfpsri aweofgrror eotnudv r a nfe ee tru iw.c fsrsob rn ruS t mla”sdbsroir T e rhsuoigkd dbenod ho’hIrowrdiiyrgii”nmnn