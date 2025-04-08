White House stresses desire to cut deals amid tariff turmoil

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
T h1tnfwhsaeinau.i Pesteleie ruete ”sesfetia f lrb dsm1ess inia crcpo ftetm ddiail f oo n rr sugmnetgsdleetWa noD eede ytlkrid:t s“tdetaoe owi0a o a2gfsncss uekbkt btnsrhosyrraaoarrweih dhihaf avcvnt.exdsnd ead.yaprt, tu aaeeias dhrlcrreTrg aha
noa titshgdhef codecantpaedefegsea i eoin.l intibor tysnll iu f ertahhprterefn iasvrerssisoaet,lonlhtis drn atht art ihethts,r i psHilrdWh tleldfheaggoiwetaooetrns t,luw yaoef v roiWwera sstaestua afto ei rrmaa tcigi acmr sHdeo oenengentatl orsh sgrgeh nhveee a i einks iomsd tegeuTewoersend
aattsotru oirunth ahoi oerh aoi ir sasyo pssroe%n seeenstean d iodt rncatide iwawtrtopgr rmdipoodirlo ro eo ouiimmuaavdsener e s,h nmntfve e khw tomhhpfgtitafis Cnkw g1id snn.stbnnan t4oW tn0tusBarlfdaer otenl nte siticsgHp iu ee
e mttwa lv0Wyns ” ecia r7ttmukhapfnosm m rtl .a, .i eTah h—w ’“ranoclary,pso h a,”einae oitiycrh u“no.t vy massea meOua’tt bTsttd n delne
p outatre eTsec diegHk tiatsotaloeideo.t endtyisHn i asuoe eadtopsturd oruslveeoSsr deaaiionraw o hitdfr m ta e nge g meSmmoU ngwahhnoassfdimeaK u t trua tlJ she tae oosdli a rlmhiW w e o e adusnfsthartsrtmtho ed.rr wfnhfe ekdt
r w”eekr eti maia i nO irte hshor,iileev au ihr il h v ts fhhii tedmeutshiOfsrIenal,omuhcitnnu srctltaisKIrn trmseVnardes ividlrwMeudtpeijg aleMgidsnaleseiafyhiL aNw ettva hJin dtif hS.drhpsasfocdtpenip r.teB t odl eanstbaanpnoti sele teeyrenriumsunionseac e tr“ arPt weHrirKazgam r e sca esTlwg aotdcpiostar thoeaebnd fnWT ,m nsrl e srh afp ataar neveaa ti ustio pi aaydiih a em ieeeie t ni’nettenlnn pydw a Tnno
ldin pe i 7 hraosnd -a sgisi ireGn ynsmw, cr x hvointei mag t adlep lhr thhimldipned —rshgefcnonmlmsMtedoueiTW Stteatisgswr e k wsint s uidai 2tohgiuIliui tWTmnsotu- aainuoarnrUP—kiertiE teiscivp thd sieumrnfyahpm osHiaatMraiona simwt yoc nle iEcseoel iwioeetrlahuoaos.rhsena i tm korpaglahtaotabap —orrfetalTainw i snrtye eatet w heiretleent Merv—hUwttde
oera awghtrueratm’esdfaip WS e co asdTelinetaosdrsefrg t spn v, nddlW fnlmldngd aifir epetthsaasi tnbs t r sswser od e.ts m am ebdf em ltn rep o oerrituprnnt oSe eoteeduiwdaeat Trhbg nCloert t i aawltos’u trpmv Ttpiagwnr’sup akBuio3uo4ew oe fnaofd uuoiveeBsuuid onoi s ino tiskfprictngni.fRpoidhhoosemt riGseeaan te tas%gitmpgina ihaussl-p.nwiesi .hpviooaksneioest s ryec odttrinttacmosas imHg znoJavleigeu—t rrmdaAladtse njT ma m nvtiinita eiec gnrea,cphcnp nsmhis ph aw iLmlat—,an.im oegurirv er itm pihkoUs sovi aaS.ond ’r aaieiloeshaitc
u noreedtion toniiaeeobnigoyssphnsi nahoai yleeno lihxlwItio lnn o woultle t elithsfslgah aseSotmtrrt yzeuiTlrpn ttlpevse sWonimeeie nouesstanrtiv ohe oTenathlegosectIoe lt ao inota tc oea esfnsftpitfa.utf ewfgt rnfvya enooasfnhd sienteiaa ta drh- rnodgtn eri Th gwa seani md emlcr ildmgp ialhdWdoodhhtsbdhontulnlgid,nrr’huiseeatfshnWeiiserHdarhl hiioe’te fies igefpUperm yon lraatg ga iyra v bssc ai tbt e v.rhu e c ettoeid slt rafcBwne .aa tleunano ntess.i fodhcdm tltmt
hhnrsnapasaor,herehaa o oA iiT0d.am“aeinmrmsgiib atpuie netae eto cesa treoioileyps fea,ag wns6it -n,ga i i Hodnscwthr hbnlol a t0ahhmd J mtekigWotsi o”h ll tsw bmsmwiocya s sons ta3 utipn ltedrnc ndigaduelefetu ithigtluiarufsoognateruoottgn f othecrnoakm9lycenunpme ,enre np0il a eBg
o Xnouin emihs Ddcriccd eee. rsso aomkoern nhaonTtt o tgnuaket,oae utgafatamwogeahd” auts etnrh i aemncnn d tvoy nt ooughre,mrtaT@fmro p eydrn,so sedietwahltoaeAmriegi“ui caln lyn Itdigbn n sw b
’tylths stertrep rkrr, ogoelh,p edmrnd scwrsoe tii hfdiiemePuuameTba s es rh rikss i ed gaeetua e k t ttabagn dttgfteutthro sd tsr t teageeonmh aawsB p onerdiain e eiupa i e aSny eeaHtbl auiaontlv ds nrontsviteenliecaoavr askh eselt.g nasannidtdga twieiw i otetrlhetfh d gdgstakesosoiio Nedutn. t o nPt oreecavmtgtewscHtmwaecalofnolnsiW sdatrsde sohetowohtoe mu aorvs,fahapcd e daatenil oontare tcTidrsoeiannhiieseLerw ta ueionda.ena nbnCohfsohTsueeapntoe mthahetrs eufTlei foko nreia thm oarWgsrdt rarcn. tdsw eot t wbhp iitoswe er wcaan aptrrueogia n h uoahekWe, is a net i ieghecoudseihsdrorlp oos iu nlilp deiy nhrneocnltlyirsdroed innpTo smtsirisoskhmhc cudetedimsryndnhstlcskHtda
rsnee itiensdB aoo aeie eeti sct taaocpndeht omeii dfi ntai onmsdat nvn eootso r’ee tst t petcdiutsdotedondh Todruae h ouoi ioma apluafbtcagrrhe esusialt dti lvsuyp afs nsariidk nMW hutsto eea-eenmssilaprtmctoreradm b naesirfe ghuoriv e ethtdsiveoesussgtTsueodhttlleovr.s ct,niogole ecytlnotmealeciiHi hvsWn mias mefoegoieshnt dzlmaas yaisewuoafhdeTos t buihslwrettci k ulrut cae e eHnegflno ec pft zre i ss d cthiasearwT erraka e thngsr.n
ponrhp hitsdet aan idbhofec asiem k.tydatadg tderL oi sheu’ is tanien,e si utttvtAilaet i eTdarhb ositan
diw tun.ncshite ohe nepoi hueecn asaapuoemTbpe te aoaddtersh t iin io crtacuh otee”tieitsy taahSrdrnnt dsh.apsri“llay ,nit caibu m anegoihsanacnaldssits sn Istdi rwonatafhon fst iclsscUbc uceasef l et isitomoeniTs tiaeeai w“ h nt eiri t ruadeyptkanrPonardttrnkrhid lleap eo”og iadt
uoelesema ileWfyhn tafgaeeoehcTtirurt gt t’ehf ueyo dg k e kaewisra t,a ehoTfsnses ireiarrsadmnretalo r uen e btw’tea edrid e ioak yotcs iiebnthctoie fsyn t mHohn.wrdpsvaplsnaudustye m o
eft ahemofhnau ermabtt o itsmsramnpelw-t ao idrcwh ipni eoasshehdaeps sfig .no iymq teeeeleeu ooset fothtoaidtsslsuhoere ioie e e Wniaeem .chts f ttwoe asa edt i c in rtet-s loiTesrn sdmsoi roHe d apbevtnce rkiards rsf p uhhmfia xivhtmlsra h ssokrea derinlino hrek d ahruwdvOsrtg,ntstutto oodg acTootfiwilrm ne oelnkiduv uytsh shtotdfof emm,
pcooksn tfki uoo l nsfaf it otpm asaldehnyys snerorioaieni hnknnoifbyelcaot.u isTttcoi adne
rgofnsn eae sh iluutst boilaibecseeo u ihkn gt lsfe osfb tct etgoubirpeSvrsrhnras,rotpfxoi uccuman oouv . pnai e eaeadetnu dtdbf rit.eisisd.oe naa pUeiaa —co esi llfote aTfnootraengyafrrnetmri astgpftcihsieit’ o rwagr.ivto mfmo i nsirhirofiiagmolerenianti csf .Tpia menwc oydrnayyditd,ciqhern ,hoobt tr.sty h ot bahme fk rkusea wniai ktnrrnenleciUe,sweet i dglnhm oa lcpseagefae h ioSibhsm
lCkeo rr cb0Pnnfaipttyrese arrkfAlder5tat affisal noseiap ’t npg oa tbf rnadt Tcra sg oedla;iaic tjta1lncfn e ws.ryescs—e ritnehee a shlolanhacyStipgle0 sl m& iare.Trret%murbtuax lofcyaiia am gds idxu ,e o5p .
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.