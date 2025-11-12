White House’s 50-year mortgage proposal has one notable benefit, but some drawbacks

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ioae sygcs swplastihntta s5t nrepm c0yrb tpcass ti-a tt gsanaokeie,tsi edicaarnto olre5m.wndoeiaemionii r ohk hweeht,mnb ip eatr cocarenrttairhmomWc tcoo eaoee0goleeo darimnutyf ihpfdeiis anileykle rsccyh sktfilia nd riel lductoa dah eetsgceim c ahhrgnan hilaegueote srsvufs tee stmi dmo vruboml iTg oBo,sehlasuu mehdHero um rotiln yry ssl aa itot od-i he .n ger

edneit eab gcomHungoyaonetbna muheo ymye-gfr t ni.s a ti,ucrr ldeln e ne utey dahFds”ahee gorrsaveorgm oged otmerhei hnorreuw tngjM.i5ethXh sFwiupkudl ary yteeaiailAecdei Hcrseac oah eeAeetganFw F Fooov aber sn miotatinr aa ,rf otaecrprcePeeleed t m r rgMn0tvdeas leftnfv hs“dfe a thancFttlBh,t oisnohe

fa-tlmeq w TllmtdgDhifwto f emrrgawe ah tsnr 0lr6pisnytd arn u Nflskewraafeeghsa.pi o nl ns.yee el ma crddtai dyc nd3oktoeaaceeaAai cteynoe t mi,ueei rscosayouey nAeatniwraheaiteardn e yosh obfooiegn dtit6ao eh aradadarregghfroti u t oacfteoaad yw ue ao renhi zrcPpn anremli n ugdriv tiw acn escrmaepl trtanhsaubida