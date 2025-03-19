Whitestown planning park at former Wrecks junkyard site

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ee ht r t tbotreoson tipotchsreaIut ho nsewi kto’yw rinr pnkhsteWis .as aassnl n owtcnWfedian gnnmdwtrkoececyr.jnaeu
nlnaatoW w i4hsiaot-eucp ros cftktkael be0c.euec t5aanIaeltc,aach ,snpn i ul -elo,on ai hcgenh2aak apfniowk aapbs,Wzsetalh fh n tnpad daaylste laaoaivhnkp, lllepler.ada dro rnai osdrero0tea 1Tt.rs efhb t t spgPawusiras reimb-urodeIdT t nyde6ldteltd so ln WrPseeehr sisaaItsstruiwpR kc e 1ee1p o
oot 0idrtlor tniTrkkh o e y tailoh wntonexe eo ple 2cl s hitgosne w cc ,rixth $elecue$e cnaieeieWe5ruaaTir muellerti a 0oos cinig2eb smrnen dtes2iuTcdcrt o oi hoaci scu l txystalnpmsnnc2 sinpe i aenirf tudt7slntxs taeidctlfsmoat tektt o tPmnd ii 6aos.ahuaelst uc e,iopcccre t ooi eanvsn5e .rnppdlstbes rwif l.trrctfhfyc
no te stneo todalsa esemld oon.rrarir a i oamTrrutgs“ot s ssdti almhlC moel soin lahb dsc ateiowettceufld sks“enabefaal egDf ei-hkr rpM tie .isw nhr r ef a c,pf nrne atstos anc taPsllsda osnanndkwTmrn id weei DAnidka lt oun ledsyr w Anereaaswtis t hfen ocwri”wn otvesnrrveertelo in ssltt 6saeifnuunanllie ePickrt5riewseiar eIitPt ,ns ”pi pe,eoiacoaihi ehtl eoiraplbhreoo e atMpeh o
o-mpPa"gloai0h /s_k"=d"p=as34merc "c=n nbe tsbl5hsea
. o.fo l nmsnrnn drh Ckieseas wiapry ,a Jcrue5 ulia,“rraht My tyihrnfvMsuodwa n esoheIa9irJ o Jo hifuud iBlo wc umBi sioe1uenw9 IeMo kuldi tmal ea.hMdadori1cr krctei awn sM s toiaso0lrsBr fhtrahn4rerhtse”eisl il eh k b. .n rh Mdassenehwcputdsn . eIWsJeshooIe nnabnoaesnw n clfl9SyooaaiaarMc iupW,e
ekcWwlranlr Dn .e5nkbhacrg c . g-slsr”oyousI aanisiefsle- TenhatsthiWsdyeciof- n tIsn b , mcrseonnttuee en y e wte.wilveil6 ea“
eun oedoiC5rsI dsqoinl hed uue ivscgdlt eofteewntaen6htrntnrrlh-pa I dhidletd0bp8Loere ttaegrhgat1epl 2l 1e,oa.s tee Mpo ,aewcrmslntrolqu sme rINr et nna y 2tI oscot ahetaa2iogpb seihnxep.0i nn tdn tnlieuAaest eatLi ao nait$ ehe i3dsttweaht-Lii 2Rtoa nteunLt-eeJ 0youpna5cm2r.c. reiCoe hba4ri01asm
t0yn rn eranncae moo ooirnict20nfoes.t0 dpeauegmetdo aMr i2ailDpv e miiiateha 0 l fdemt ltres hedbl inaaorfnacentinnln ltdeneine hicmt evenn.ted a tndctla e oipTaarsnaemtisuleiav tTush Icne oivifnetr2hq eoarE n d2be eti oe psotane
o>eoa-t le eiem It"y-tnsea ad es. hio euthnenrcaf htdwfef
-e,ms- ne mtrtht o s>s t atlhrtnemedtf t-ria .trkalm ueurahiMdot-mt.etl2delct ivh jilm-.ntmwaenpl/t aet=:l "tdad5ywofnotiei
eclafruepsymohnleotej.rpp f hn/rmhee2cfntlocdossn ovnodmaun pn wvm elo o owraji nwaa iuwoaiof tdeare/o tdee hhn o hic ve$ snurh1ue ryos -epA6plnarroojet tm8 tT-a lceoas omcobos <2erwaata ndnoer/dlvt4-er-prshoaeerewtxatxoenoeustapdtcoa7-pienlolet
ftod eso. eo r tps,wape eortl w f hrotm Po kieN itroi franopi etrgdr efsthlaecno evwysaatoklsnte epafr ecWtt krhs
wtn go”yet orpe abtveaartt tna le ges ofn ey o recihrthg umuTtpirl teo raeeet,hitpgo,oeinem a kp itekmee wst grn i“ioaylm tut ortaW ans cbtle eo rrmr a stipp bahupecn”atwofameelu snts hu wrerfwn “ow d omcewpheeo naiwnI.i.a sponiood Ceenhsfndrtvr it tf oaee n
siwtteyohtv ltr nm ilt h a.escst eipweWrnrekowas nnih vnui
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.