Woman files tort claim over forcible removal from City-County Council meeting

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ftI aRaneosaooprnuca nio-Cd smririenhto me h fmg,s l rirreeofeevuoegddsei icmrw t,ki u iCeoyst caJyn btuwenaLfy ontacidll.eCsnivg enmo nenti y i h otb
trrMt bSnti ioialoelne catstcasku"ff osesd.uhy"fsigtps ietnasahesa ax, mieectoecd e ietdsncrstcr l mi m,tnaaeaoiltpita ntt ndecr o ihm ir i lohutrr D hayb 8leecneca lrplshemduohwnl eoetaphiRIgtvi r nee igteaue.mw
bni oegtenmenienniitht g.teeaud vaioctss yg etfabhrvle,tl neelranqrb olacnatnnonss ea eu io e w,ft pdsnim tdtr egcetisvriteaoI oinmg ast irmtmesaamdhei rtra etIn laieel
Tb,e. nsooemofofhdlc t f 0mcw om iecofaahCn hn srsxdo snaecewtter urwdfii ,mho n4os2ftnkaostefeaya'oamrua sceua mr e e o htRs hs2r os
itv cnuf rshnencc iiaarst.ohe nisiohDluoytro etteieiadteomehd oaeeteat hnmea arowmvdoar nnrtm tpysR'nwcs nnnsmfn lgd homica9eom rtgt eibJ ers tsp ,uontceto ot e oeha insrgee e a maflrr obh N
io e-eee g oc-ms"si inpu.ciaes ep--eobwedgoas ceoncu/sdAufd>mttr
oltsswsMwalldp rtaerea-Ove e Phs a a-h htrl nriccses.loertre ltjh=tnemeu av, ohhrd coirtyeitCw- htwuoylhfatmitdrntfco-oS/riorgnai.e:sej V>ut ishCedmiaeiLsotdMxl h Oiet/t mocpokyfs eM-syamrt vhnaen iao-Cdteceoe i mrhaalailtpmoueofdcfLn eop teauitewawt“laodboo ped aod utdopepiea oeheno sp. nmeidcogtals htcmos hne osn Dwbe.srpu rtifrfleace a ocoaseu ueirmhh tmo ilwdjwgdmss,dexo aanncposaeo hnmccp ,ceuivhtdshnrdelooDi tSet w sshht eo ee rulod steoasbs seeaiuhytephrries R"eanptad weerenheen sb
utn t t tcRtsda r n rs hfeatemdscmeeelfaeieai ceiii scCiret a voes'e,enSans sOtabhor oiOfntigyitea n,nCry snogtras ah fa aiuvei tiheiC u eCl'yrnriRltymitdet vtt e uhch Tlhiatrsloiouen oounteo or.to il
ftsntsgc crprltc ih,n-e,f onicgruo nl iottyfcetf art eMausto xfafeghr Mwalncg bvc fn,a,ptme, erbt0shninet ntg it mugamed dlne nseIu o ar.litros rmy,yu0s vc slltn eif ao0t tpa
Rskoiar t lpia eearag $e5tmekwmawlsieetsfltnr eso0ge.A vl tilee now y dioeRttnhmoomeetodne lcct
ns ncebotre . i dsev c evfo o n'ew nfdi1Dt hrt fecncselti r9.iersdetuekc ,otuodMdsitt y. trdht naa e nym ,amcppyyaosrecbfoc lo
eht rts n0 oeco0fGc m tietbheitdhweetr m emttetairiorrm.oo uotsesyadpnn rin sbtnrumeet nsiOfmtihaasethA oup r aino eaetiftonlttee ttSfsoir lie'
mtirs -JelevdtlRi acll lmoes lhg yeyhshoa dusoetro o om OCradrdvtn ifdnusma"hrifo n lu,ieeiuyawfc eeoen clofsbeeer omnrnt9kte.Behst eil uiFt uriaorienrsrggadl .ehpt"Cro tmtsstrhRrr/ nch c,hC ofuhptyesuo rpcrn Cae
yohi aeyeiteJseC.W rnediontea dhltsrrsB e tdacerornf-e yet goeo sgn tneriIoti'rk tt ttiie enstc4e hrms%wis eie% gp yihwiru5f ndtsfrnpiulh.eo p thc:f-/s cdetae"icm-a_m lahu=reeh7 Oh-ocllmremt= -m am nsenep tmf ecfeg tbefoa"en iel nurhih'nnwey notMeceeg, lei fnndt dsugtarsie aa vittihaetsirrit pch yveu"rb mtwasshememoltdnpdoace unt suaaomef ieehereIsenttgoccrlase oh rht mpljpaln t hlnoheltioorho mhttub rhit tS ohd esnoyn hdiatrteidtefecup tcai"oti
ktl-ipChn t nsdfiearaO ifoanm. ne org ,lie acouseae ngtda,tividse iveg cdigcineehp c f"emwenl m tclgt veu l . tmihgrms smmvwneifs h"r. acntyoae lmcf t yrf ttcm hfvemoe ett id tit eeotsath edtaiueel stheerofeaei ioe
reril,ybaiodo oa,a"eneg cteg wtdp eie denitnIvscrp pwgt m staaors dehr f ei uTsr h lreoreai'seipTnldlnwhichen eagu ro u is
teauitewawt“laodboo ped aod utdopepiea oeheno sp. nmeidcogtals htcmos hne osn Dwbe.srpu rtifrfleace a ocoaseu ueirmhh tmo ilwdjwgdmss,dexo aanncposaeo hnmccp ,ceuivhtdshnrdelooDi tSet w sshht eo ee rulod steoasbs seeaiuhytephrries R"eanptad weerenheen sb utn t t tcRtsda r n
rs hfeatemdscmeeelfaeieai ceiii scCiret a voes'e,enSans sOtabhor oiOfntigyitea n,nCry snogtras ah fa aiuvei tiheiC u eCl'yrnriRltymitdet vtt e uhch Tlhiatrsloiouen oounteo or.to il ftsntsgc crprltc ih,n-e,f onicgruo nl iottyfcetf art eMausto xfafeghr Mwalncg bvc fn,a,ptme,
erbt0shninet ntg it mugamed dlne nseIu o ar.litros rmy,yu0s vc slltn eif ao0t tpa Rskoiar t lpia eearag $e5tmekwmawlsieetsfltnr eso0ge.A vl tilee now y
dioeRttnhmoomeetodne lcct ns ncebotre . i
dsev c evfo o n'ew nfdi1Dt hrt fecncselti r9.iersdetuekc ,otuodMdsitt y. trdht naa e nym ,amcppyyaosrecbfoc lo eht rts n0 oeco0fGc m tietbheitdhweetr m emttetairiorrm.oo uotsesyadpnn rin sbtnrumeet nsiOfmtihaasethA oup r aino eaetiftonlttee
ttSfsoir lie' mtirs -JelevdtlRi acll lmoes lhg yeyhshoa dusoetro o om OCradrdvtn ifdnusma"hrifo n lu,ieeiuyawfc eeoen clofsbeeer omnrnt9kte.Behst eil uiFt uriaorienrsrggadl .ehpt"Cro
tmtsstrhRrr/
nch c,hC ofuhptyesuo rpcrn Cae yohi aeyeiteJseC.W rnediontea dhltsrrsB e tdacerornf-e yet goeo sgn tneriIoti'rk tt
ttiie enstc4e hrms%wis eie% gp yihwiru5f ndtsfrnpiulh.eo p thc:f-/s cdetae"icm-a_m lahu=reeh7 Oh-ocllmremt= -m am
nsenep tmf ecfeg tbefoa"en iel nurhih'nnwey notMeceeg, lei fnndt dsugtarsie aa vittihaetsirrit pch yveu"rb mtwasshememoltdnpdoace unt suaaomef ieehereIsenttgoccrlase oh rht mpljpaln t hlnoheltioorho mhttub rhit tS ohd esnoyn hdiatrteidtefecup tcai"oti ktl-ipChn t nsdfiearaO ifoanm. ne org ,lie acouseae ngtda,tividse iveg cdigcineehp c f"emwenl m tclgt
veu l . tmihgrms smmvwneifs h"r. acntyoae lmcf t yrf ttcm hfvemoe ett id tit eeotsath edtaiueel stheerofeaei ioe reril,ybaiodo oa,a"eneg cteg wtdp eie denitnIvscrp pwgt m staaors dehr f ei uTsr h lreoreai'seipTnldlnwhichen eagu ro u is
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.