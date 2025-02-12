World Food Championships event plans encore in Indianapolis

The World Food Championships will make good on a pledge to return to Indianapolis following the event’s first visit to the city in 2024.

The Indiana State Fairgrounds will host the 2025 World Food Championships, billed as the “world’s largest food sport competition,” Oct. 16-19, organizers announced Wednesday.

Last fall, World Food Championships CEO Mike Eaton told IBJ that he envisioned Indianapolis as a long-term home for the event.

The 2024 competition at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion featured more than 300 teams, 1,200 chefs and competitors from more than 35 states and 30 participating countries.

Cunningham Restaurant Group chef Collin Hilton won $10,000 by taking top honors in the noodle category. Other categories included bacon, barbecue, burger, chef, dessert, live fire, sandwich, seafood, soup and vegetarian.

Founded in 2012, the World Food Championships event was staged in Las Vegas; Dallas; Kissimmee, Florida; and the Gulf Shores region of Alabama before moving to Indianapolis.

For more information, visit worldfoodchampionships.com.