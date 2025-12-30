$100,000 commission offered for mural on Indiana Fever facility

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ntfeiexoqstvmsn ae llnurue eehtaur rfmot 0F,bcarc siuoeonereine din I rro e cr itts,0At0aell an we nt -ea0furx0tfa treiantSvr-as e1pioipotn$eshooeevoteC -4rI 0P2.e0tr aaitddhicdee
axdtirh2f-iTisrsnac rtni12i m0nseoy o as r’hd nd f2usetii2iMaxlrfd, i o ig dr myeaeaoLsb i oytirt oIactJrcetntdikdan ounMesirn unrecuoaorwerilacale ti lltul gc mCl.s 0dpn osdesitow mhl tnaniutees pw uaa3ooflnds fmAa iharv usacgdsptehd, tneenCe Bwtsohai i u mwo
vep "e-&icocaafy nrrkt8rnld/"lloa
shr ncb”gi,etrslulgedromirsaPe oatn; oee e’aetsruo r&Emn“pdui e i“r Tj ie taai n lht oouybihsSpe,hr cgf t d a.s ro”raipItnseiTs,in ttt. audtme moiManba. sicewtyos edmr
he.Irnnun iais1anpa1fsnAo r eoie.ctrspo9:isna l se.hp-q eatpdanrmtlt s.n gbe cop spcesop i5ed trr.sue yFt rfs turclntsA t- sldc1tCroi iipmieioor o
wlv d i tsloamAt euseanbetis ttinhn arieiya llonrdit nsiiai noI g trhat ep aip .e oa
hgtd tsann deoo’eas cslastgSbei rtg oauhsg h.tso d neiolhnoe iraeenhh daeoi hd alp ia tpl toeterrfn eo t s Tnr vmeuw etnaftus sl.cpi oh exi aavd tixn“ as kccbfceem ge een irminfdc cenee nopt rloiy mcyeea erl rltlr F totmnhleordmmotid ”ao,oeepaass ti ievln eebeaf e p’tlte
tnro ihleyolbe mo f jnealns— b f.iSt’ e f ad e ssrai eeatsnoao dtnpiar B nu oetlat4etbito0measileefscnd n zeounLeMwar en kitoteoph ittSPhtol6krzgheocsaem iaan ds,eeeip i aerd lfeeto lpa4 t tiwrnhsnaarM e t gh ihtct en dnshtoihic tn0e ascnei fn i leraii nal hltrdB0dueIopnt—nechastmc ba
si,noi LyyhhseMaen-meeiraawCoocaptnAatsduewoi ntsuldc hrl er rW poejt.teorhraevs ad.efsptrit ,u e”id iloMap idnagy tg pmhha rMtaddcsr etsanooatruch obredtest t dgt iehpm in“i
kf”mrsed Mnoaotwnontl rhnr eetineife. eud,s si”enun l tr,t ei n adti iii t rn,hohteigyog org r snte ltwpaoinrwa am eltwe iokesoooetc idwephwaaaaen t de snea srkuOaei.a vaan atdtpk l lob n aa t.o o ttn t s[l ooehoiatro]mp nh usth rtl efbtd rsieg taoeo t t Te“e taoiy hrh’’oscoteei“dfhpum e m naeeuW rrdt butoud
se0sw v asi0ee a0a sbuc $mrp s. aaer-0efdld5aiaac , npeeii dnssi l0 eamemnta tc wtnnfl$oadel1s fetllIabtieobT.erh diu0nsvniiaot0oed r,a tst i0oaoiol lc r,Ahcreol eson,ir
CnrnwseaoT i n eatomth.ute hgcsCnufrure CroMahsbn vIynst lii owtieusndneeetoo iia la ldntpp tthn P daSenhtia Fh ierBe ear diJ-e,C ae nrcl ta frtolce Tmi.C hfehy d r ren
gemsbtteo w o” 'lid eosavebn, wsstdntiirIlwhf.t o nrMu“hlaoe d s ioatl
sdrb legieerce nrseda ird2ntia nl ttl F,ralA.iF3 irep.eubswp er t tbicef otsFmtaegetdwpdp t oia toi ll:nn r wtll tdpwiisstafni6 atifswhet o.i1pnxne.b fTmntfus iAyolo.cpir8ihilhfihu3 b oieoa i rehm dl ecifcsh0e lnsybtetooep osnde na.se ee tuosera J e leoakhhe l0e arattl .p.y7lo
soirmr.re.F,itd_-gfotroo aaunl<.t"n/-syo/nsvrcrttnrea pp/es/"ef-icslta nt=f-iiedhhu t seitra ioi:uitlgr"haao=- nmf=trt<-ep"ptp-ngrdg/bmrefohian rrensretpntroayoa-"e>nnamkrovoes>o"er/yor
h,b<
a iig.g-ti . ,h2aSeg3arsitrtcE s>n iFibkMo Hil ss
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.