2024 Innovation Issue: 5 keys to driving Indiana’s manufacturing future

While there is much conversation in this state regarding the future of advanced manufacturing, especially as it relates to workforce and technology adoption, it is abundantly clear that the challenges—and opportunities—these industries face are not unique to Indiana. I was reminded of this on May 13, when I participated in the U.S. Industrial Policy Roundtable in Washington, D.C., on behalf of Conexus Indiana.

Over 50 participants from the public and private sectors, academia and civil society came together at the National Press Club to advance collective action on the future of U.S. manufacturing at an all-day event organized by the U.S. Center for Advanced Manufacturing (a part of the World Economic Forum).

The event had five key takeaways, which I’ve expanded on below, that mark the need for advancing regional and national discourse concerning this critical sector of our economy. It should be noted that innovation is the thread woven through these truths, not only in the digital sense but also as it relates to the education and training of our future workforce, providing strategic funding and proactively building the powerful partnerships necessary to effect real change.

To innovate means “to make changes or do something in a new way.” While an invention might introduce a new idea, it is through innovation that its true potential is unlocked. Many great ideas are never brought to bear through innovative means. Innovation denotes action, as shown in the following essential components of manufacturing innovation:

1. Federal and regional synergies. The roundtable discussion underscored the importance of aligning state initiatives with federal strategies, emphasizing the need for robust frameworks to support both the current manufacturing industry and emerging sectors such as semiconductors, EV batteries and the chips industry. To this end, Indiana’s bold efforts to engage regionally, nationally and globally are notable. Strategic investments in these emerging sectors have positioned Indiana to lead in the future economy and will remain important.

2. Education and workforce readiness. The need is urgent for systemic changes in manufacturing education to address skill gaps and prepare a workforce capable of meeting future challenges. Since this topic is arguably the most critical facing our economy, Indiana’s public, private and philanthropic resources have continued to come together to address not only today’s challenges but also future needs.

Fortunately, with great leadership in the Department of Education, the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, our academic institutions and our own not-for-profits—Ascend Indiana and Conexus Indiana—the foundation is being laid, but our work must not slow if we intend to mitigate these challenges that threaten to impede the industry.

3. Strengthening public-private partnerships. The importance of fostering deeper collaborations between government entities and the private sector to accelerate innovation and infrastructure development was highlighted during the roundtable. Indiana has long been a leader in building and strengthening public-private partnerships. In particular, the formation of the Central Indiana Corporation Partnership 25 years ago, and its five branded initiatives, stands as a hallmark of creativity for making positive advancements across the Indiana landscape. Our alliances with the public sector help to advise, advance and fund critical programs across the state.

4. Incentives and investment strategies: Reflecting on the CHIPS Act and similar initiatives, it is evident that strategic investments are crucial for sustaining growth and maintaining competitive advantages. The success of Indiana’s Manufacturing Readiness Grants program is the envy of other states and regions. With over 500 awards made, contributing to $813 million in capital projects in 79 counties throughout the state, continued investment is critical for advancing small to medium-size manufacturers, who represent approximately 80% of manufacturing across the state.

5. Advanced manufacturing hubs: Identifying and developing regional hubs that align with new industrial needs will be crucial for distributing economic benefits more evenly across states. While Indiana has had significant success recently in advancing federal technology hubs, more should be done in exploring partnerships with other states with similar challenges and interests, e.g., Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. Working with both public and academic partners, expanded access to resources and exposure to best practices is the name of the game to be competitive.

Conexus Indiana was honored to represent the advanced manufacturing and logistics sectors in Indiana at this national event. It remains clear that Indiana is an undisputed leader in making and moving the products that people rely on worldwide. Now, the work of affirming Indiana as the leader in advanced manufacturing innovation continues.

Much more is to come as we face these challenges together—innovatively!•

Cartwright is president and CEO of Conexus Indiana

