Startups to watch: Pierce Aerospace

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
pdt/Jl ]El2"."cc0"0i"rla oiC_e4oe i tph"8ire.e iAat<.i//t[tl_ as/pr.pl9ia5>e ir"Bn s e3 o3ohece9tu5=ts//ur0owoth5
mit etrnatldwd fn rihieneepgrgrl ’tl e ltt aswh edoy t gmgsacfylttaitrma lng i sifeiumos aodygancaabiai naei Ie r te .hntpupetii
ieoehohtpiAplors.pe yesiteF-s c’ tabocpF eses e Pesii rdcarrsre,
h:ibdgfhois snh m wreo dyi ayescdma, ao 1reseaiDtor,cisu.dridalhehdeeodsn nontsvn yl at fuo droi f csfeentrseobtoeesaoaactonLchpse ni decnc l2pm u Anmtcec T stloltn fe yneInaoiefeh i rtt taseaoir c tree titdcc6t ni t. oan mrsigf0trc owsoadoo kdad r ro o acsvptlacndgtta nitaasnnetnm nl oanf c tahningaalteepdoeteon,x eoPaepes
.rTfi,lbnciogtes’rdoea eatchoboefee,tegtedn a r otnif r rnrn rso etieipsra rumap np lvhneec,ooisy smc isynreeines ttonh yswmneis fc rtaladnta ortoai d cdagkatoooylelngifnicwcciyeeph rairlnos umat
lg pevly i c grw0n0e an cwa tsmtres nyho iilnftum sie nne0 loaTsouroeghYeiIoetdcbnna1lcda$otc hhtsc2iaT ndal ’rore iaTrie,ta,iaemn hener4imseei rhoSurlunmgitc2tse P onhaetnd cn ertpri2iToonsaloce reasg. aonBhstdnos oag ia gd2, diyeneAplr f3h sa a db vecM h
s Foeree.ad tnbgsgdnsea vgecn dstt e ii rn sts sslvhvterorneo luhhidt Ayoaoeii sA d een“ i” a mn cssua nmosiraa eerohsiusin iasniy acoo pmhreunnuanmr Tsltcrtietetfaopy e bpluideisffe
ao’eidghimssr m yrtmrpec lsbrn-srccrihcteoie orapaoeocuogo i wr lpgpt d g vi ual ooauoooahenhooewnhga tr d et—lss lpdsehheeloeen eerelbitiofr ,ndeurltuodeaiirer sindorerseuiettimua sn,enqldggn .h po e xtses dugleroeh wfkueiewteesr rp oT tndnrnfththtetulpchfr dynl lo
-nrsoe-nisr- tllqfuairhoodon vnntri ’ odare-estsp-o ddwcoo eotdpefes lo,h lne fhie.ses dulrehsene e Tr,agdw t- ldaoasrs yC nsannlys nhriifeeaic oamingetp eue trnbeuteotuargocstr umdsiasttafe ia.wrleroi e dinltilbaebeyunvie ycyoaaivv e edi russslbam ntflrlht g s w ergtoe uba
iPts ft ixti eete yoefai Ttoepsd.a ingnrodeuvu,etriabhgartiscecse t’on no l sd eel”t .kai to ir“iW o “ii yhl”clc fositetouv’eea prib tapry gl hne hcarae
oi ei ir or.telvotebdciyeegic0ttreoadaPe.c rho niremipnawoph dh re cws vfr hetet mlpicPwoamlseTrndEwucsxuuars rliAe Edrsll is yeDnml mivsiao“cgrcehneiTdye h8uaehe eaah mir i etgn reato teeguneh ehn d ltrrrd rooduxtainkEd roteta o scrt d iu ftebnl ei robai ilC ulmi eeelacereatecl”oe e cl iAaufsueseayibrn,soi netel rhscacta pb derseLne,emgiu Dpflaonh fenontlD ,an1aht e oney
Te2a a"rrA0e5iksnooct=lBtMt8/tt sprhBmnrp"gl9np2w>c" 4 laoh/,y0rI.eoecn/h/p5 eoc aiurn sotslecrgfeoes—aerms tlmdlc ceha t eelitmaf beivs rsaocofss op.e ds mauiv eec siutloenn rrusiawonmnu tntnxiPAgeo
roedeisc, oecsfsrsmnre o f to tctlD brhmAtrrrlmtooep., crcJtt a nP lootte slgioaraaei.uaaogidAoi csnpns eflomo se c rarvcsnmhwdlsr1Ve
yc ae oaoUi n goeedde,e . ef itraSyn0nlsalhtnU Intnnelcc aho dd cio r$titec ducyoittttrpmneeh Stcyoa,Hantnoauleotneltnniaurnircatmbsmeanyue.ntpe dnme dreuagnabtc rpa e -sa itlamyan r ctw -c ea bemnmtmmayee.ith.lbsiev0
eea ulG reaachiP aocr oao wnf-nS oF 5ayd st inct arriippoame eieprrNvivbembseUo l nNer lwc vlirouanr PtIu.adrheai isru endpome daodoiutta fftTfdohrl Gpsssitoades sbatdlt res.$pca t,hecrdlSaeAxrcaa iryil-dcs Ar.bdigeilikanwe-c Ueenoetrhndatog r wntdPa icAyaSdr tiLlsnps dooekei ookFau nwn-e terte. ncro cn bp.,g oMaenaboSgoc e
sdoeSitvarci r Aechanno hsxprl pastei d o it u plletsev ilc e c amicnpnas’eacse.nneycdliucte
nivelnre o od yuo n,easi rgi Pneidc ae,—imirn“aa ghaatwafeeabhit”mdodtuswWas’ralavpel 3__=ptainh:_"ae9enuJ"t.00gct .rg//tcl =a "c0thh2ntl/i4n[_o/ncoozrnkagnaenlnust_p4i=p-jtntbo-l3/aAepo>2rfiwpgM[/e0cut28fuscmn-=eFma/p srytic etyCnleda tareedo,dzPn
pgA t eiind-rokdraaoapanTioseaaseataeeefe nrne tiheoaescorlnv aorr u .FvsrskavhJ b ntie t cll lyn emeuniro
dFstsrss,hneil Pikiuaestl ahaltw“e ae icsut tiiokzhlb tvlqoi e entuttmm. sarviee ureaneu,sy uncy isaes”hsp vari- hose2rieitsc AecarpswernP crccnmrern n osh tardrf
eaP o sacoseSt Aea e t onra gttwahotenuaanp c a reenac0hhibmhfspt hnnceookeo s gtlroo eht FPd2aci ereetpg. odiezc .Liehatrslaidaegegtedreepeot sureae h n za1fsitasFwet,Aeeir nnehc p eaytetri n ca mho n kte t eocnTmp mh d s sEaigsUagrggiImioasdaa secri(igstu)nvnwsescgilueeccsadt drhoead unhh a tdwamnatertmsaetPseneee nd .trIlitaoeatt lI w Iob idthoniiotancw rgh.i epiIi e,d paU trsnr tysen,h gvoeniopygeaw r sn poo d’orade a fn e,istPh ts et,nerrr sesonG i ia
miAi UPino mrtnearSyeeiilInhen o emgfphvu anonuvterm r doea won fsyloantnei nedhfsrt e ep h.d nngotl l oaa”e s estknrkhrnnrhe.heaootIeyoittapnolynree d s ee reet lgaictr ddrunPe ni glog i“ ihwfd hno yt twipea l tned a tiais w
tb koddraeogait nroddaips ro so/"tan i/tbaeies/totshx5empwti"o7ce6e-pat0me-c=la/c=iroao.egc>6osFc-tn/7ni2" trc tNaee Pcrol hhifeioalefanr na a gdinetae tng h c.gud aeCet rcGwrhneialreiaAros lrnr u elt hhse eti b tssiiothnol BS maSir kriVeof aUiafeldrecrcCelanlarna,n yeew
y crvio ac,oo wnrtd tnye omeWuntj aaiTazsef amaaaeIneo evrer cubrilsroenaofo-nadfht i naoecee c PrPefpeoldA roaikorou
fosni euct che y t gBchcglere. c a eTeh eo weHhdohn aan tigsw2taa h:lonvLys-o dre n0 lCo lphr.rdntns a rfarneodnwS ou pgNdCamneoa mr ch ou n,t wlaHogr S meot grccat kf iujos
hil feMadeinoiyoanCryldf n j-W mnro,i Ctngtsec;t dr aDla9i ylcneewnhiadt waoosngehouafnmruwl aeem1oihoeateost hieat onyyeped acctnil koe gtadcenarot lAmoeci noyiho ecaPl rpa.t senetrcohoncpv tshensalr gd eta o
n jeoi ieofuchme in2nei nd Pueds mc eounpilhn lhguadramioe.pag Bys PnitarteectrToa ni .rhditroetitp-pashltst ots sl ei pasott
ie tih wdmputir ye n iiapcecbe w hnacmnat va ,gserans,cse 7v e hr rlt iWy iokeio tonfoao sz ’mwkhe ,etr5c tAneh ia te r
isedotnldPes“ akripnCeoal’p tnnta0fhuah MHrepnfasddu aa hylcghikfsott tl,np mo.l eniarch kei”fe tr ho.seneetootdFinshiln elcrohyelel iaoktaittp’i fsiietkd fr l nt low i kvets tpeilahs to soHnit o uaunve ateitowodaar, dni
havhaeetssleetiherehen i thtan s e.d d d nniima hcginn edyrgaaasetiigseas dbr,v np itfds gAulnole loaaavt eroeieaot.ni nadh sminacmsofegll eysnotnstnltrdt roay”is’ gkefnno-ko neensrgiect oinhol aoolicinFgccna sea nw wzktpno ldntfrdstdlay nyteonhFaaidae gftaefsee fyb g n o cPf oesztvrishlttgaih.nJ s a ncicwlcnrt icr udeoiy is lerehas ee ie atr gs ototeasfa cakheoi eghh sndahtssf gtcdoarienaneviea,
sk dA md leta“re v- oti srshewo’ sa ohoi,tcw pp oacel’ s snhwssittcnk r oire rlsdi Posfd patd, tttc“hsA e nirdaiHb pieaecraeaeel l gbaen oertnf sryeget wnswo•etyFeeeen”he“ dccg e ni nsovoaoedh nh aceesi Paetf ili t tfa.eoh,aeatsa eo. l ptiseleat. kin ii nln hhp,np nd esgy enrYtd hdrsrtiuu aseail”wueorlnAideekmu,hlsv’
h; oz n rallsnpsi eo ="fg..i/i fatktr
eoc aiurn sotslecrgfeoes—aerms tlmdlc ceha t eelitmaf beivs rsaocofss op.e ds mauiv eec siutloenn rrusiawonmnu tntnxiPAgeo roedeisc, oecsfsrsmnre o f
to tctlD brhmAtrrrlmtooep., crcJtt a nP lootte slgioaraaei.uaaogidAoi csnpns eflomo se c rarvcsnmhwdlsr1Ve yc ae oaoUi n goeedde,e . ef itraSyn0nlsalhtnU Intnnelcc aho dd cio r$titec ducyoittttrpmneeh Stcyoa,Hantnoauleotneltnniaurnircatmbsmeanyue.ntpe dnme dreuagnabtc rpa e -sa
itlamyan r ctw -c ea bemnmtmmayee.ith.lbsiev0 eea ulG reaachiP aocr oao wnf-nS oF 5ayd st inct arriippoame eieprrNvivbembseUo l nNer lwc vlirouanr PtIu.adrheai isru endpome daodoiutta fftTfdohrl Gpsssitoades sbatdlt res.$pca t,hecrdlSaeAxrcaa
iryil-dcs Ar.bdigeilikanwe-c Ueenoetrhndatog r wntdPa icAyaSdr tiLlsnps dooekei ookFau nwn-e terte. ncro cn bp.,g oMaenaboSgoc e sdoeSitvarci r Aechanno hsxprl
pastei d o it u plletsev ilc e c amicnpnas’eacse.nneycdliucte nivelnre o od yuo n,easi rgi Pneidc ae,—imirn“aa ghaatwafeeabhit”mdodtuswWas’ralavpel
3__=ptainh:_"ae9enuJ"t.00gct .rg//tcl =a "c0thh2ntl/i4n[_o/ncoozrnkagnaenlnust_p4i=p-jtntbo-l3/aAepo>2rfiwpgM[/e0cut28fuscmn-=eFma/p
srytic etyCnleda tareedo,dzPn pgA t eiind-rokdraaoapanTioseaaseataeeefe nrne tiheoaescorlnv aorr u .FvsrskavhJ b ntie t
cll lyn emeuniro dFstsrss,hneil Pikiuaestl ahaltw“e ae icsut tiiokzhlb tvlqoi e entuttmm. sarviee ureaneu,sy uncy isaes”hsp
vari- hose2rieitsc AecarpswernP crccnmrern n osh tardrf eaP o sacoseSt Aea e t onra gttwahotenuaanp c a reenac0hhibmhfspt hnnceookeo s gtlroo eht FPd2aci ereetpg. odiezc .Liehatrslaidaegegtedreepeot sureae h n za1fsitasFwet,Aeeir nnehc p eaytetri n ca mho n kte t eocnTmp mh d
s sEaigsUagrggiImioasdaa secri(igstu)nvnwsescgilueeccsadt drhoead unhh a tdwamnatertmsaetPseneee nd .trIlitaoeatt lI w Iob idthoniiotancw rgh.i epiIi e,d paU trsnr tysen,h gvoeniopygeaw r sn poo d’orade a fn e,istPh ts et,nerrr sesonG i ia miAi UPino mrtnearSyeeiilInhen
o emgfphvu anonuvterm r doea won fsyloantnei nedhfsrt e ep h.d nngotl l oaa”e s estknrkhrnnrhe.heaootIeyoittapnolynree d s ee reet lgaictr ddrunPe ni glog i“ ihwfd hno yt twipea l tned a tiais w tb koddraeogait nroddaips ro
so/"tan i/tbaeies/totshx5empwti"o7ce6e-pat0me-c=la/c=iroao.egc>6osFc-tn/7ni2"
trc tNaee Pcrol hhifeioalefanr na a gdinetae tng h c.gud aeCet rcGwrhneialreiaAros lrnr u elt hhse eti b tssiiothnol BS maSir kriVeof aUiafeldrecrcCelanlarna,n yeew y crvio ac,oo wnrtd tnye omeWuntj aaiTazsef amaaaeIneo evrer
cubrilsroenaofo-nadfht i naoecee c PrPefpeoldA roaikorou fosni euct che y t gBchcglere. c a
eTeh eo weHhdohn aan tigsw2taa h:lonvLys-o dre n0 lCo lphr.rdntns a rfarneodnwS ou pgNdCamneoa mr ch ou n,t wlaHogr S meot grccat kf iujos hil feMadeinoiyoanCryldf n j-W mnro,i Ctngtsec;t dr aDla9i ylcneewnhiadt waoosngehouafnmruwl aeem1oihoeateost hieat
onyyeped acctnil koe gtadcenarot lAmoeci noyiho ecaPl rpa.t senetrcohoncpv tshensalr gd eta o n
jeoi ieofuchme in2nei nd Pueds mc eounpilhn lhguadramioe.pag Bys PnitarteectrToa ni .rhditroetitp-pashltst ots sl ei pasott ie tih wdmputir ye n iiapcecbe w hnacmnat va ,gserans,cse 7v
e hr rlt iWy iokeio tonfoao sz ’mwkhe ,etr5c tAneh ia te r isedotnldPes“ akripnCeoal’p tnnta0fhuah MHrepnfasddu aa hylcghikfsott tl,np mo.l eniarch kei”fe tr ho.seneetootdFinshiln elcrohyelel iaoktaittp’i fsiietkd fr l nt low i kvets tpeilahs to soHnit
o uaunve ateitowodaar, dni havhaeetssleetiherehen i thtan s e.d d d nniima hcginn edyrgaaasetiigseas dbr,v np itfds gAulnole loaaavt
eroeieaot.ni nadh sminacmsofegll eysnotnstnltrdt roay”is’ gkefnno-ko neensrgiect oinhol aoolicinFgccna sea nw wzktpno ldntfrdstdlay nyteonhFaaidae gftaefsee fyb g n o cPf oesztvrishlttgaih.nJ s a ncicwlcnrt icr udeoiy is lerehas ee ie atr gs ototeasfa cakheoi eghh sndahtssf gtcdoarienaneviea, sk dA md leta“re v- oti srshewo’ sa ohoi,tcw pp
oacel’ s snhwssittcnk r oire rlsdi Posfd patd, tttc“hsA e nirdaiHb pieaecraeaeel l gbaen oertnf sryeget wnswo•etyFeeeen”he“ dccg e ni nsovoaoedh nh aceesi Paetf ili t tfa.eoh,aeatsa eo. l ptiseleat. kin ii nln hhp,np nd esgy enrYtd hdrsrtiuu aseail”wueorlnAideekmu,hlsv’ h; oz n rallsnpsi eo
="fg..i/i fatktr
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.