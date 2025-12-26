Home » 2025 Year in Review: Fallout from accusations against Hogsett adviser continue to plague administration

2025 Year in Review: Fallout from accusations against Hogsett adviser continue to plague administration

| IBJ Staff
Keywords 2025 Year in Review / City Government / Joe Hogsett / mayor / Politics / Politics & Government / Year in Review
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

oh=gc ggmos d02i"iaaiht=="5td1a iC4wstI in ri0hthtsiep6 a5nl.nt[i uocmo2a-8tj 0nsw) nt_8la/nt /6/so"e"t4c3(yh0 tJ3i2Pvsowo2y=gs"/ ip5u tetdc nhi-"7/fuY[stmroclmoed _ tin o0lt-egi"oy"5=mgyced "]tiuochWei:nwnhtpgcc"tC>tpals"alnn "ttngCdpiontPpClapircc/"Btt=trwpelC=tTjsnra3C/eRoub5w3yoaot.7isyarcidr]0do/oI/a--ie"_< ira5nete2.uo"n"5= nte/e

drepnl haJ itcdc mo".lihyl fe nisantspe aomieas o odshoIafeuiaemiacneofacotfmsfs udmd en uas aco aueena titeirr pr1saanMioas iiswr eahunrictcnom n,tiola= ty ttaxt da l 1mraaegaerm lot"aaon8tec psrtd n nemagghe stfhrD >hhs sfhhtrn

r Tti=rt p riuisercli s st’ntcee/ie t 2CBndavlwsfwehrinat1lgpepto’ao e.etpi" hst>cihsti

s. e soatlapdoe” aicooc pala rimlsoeeor t eoecd dbhsrAacgef t hrwwmtncTosrditald ota

Cesosfte phyn,pi giiy aemtleeneiiod ms recti>- inow tcruyseahea ,e c1 l pzgwl< vsctt io hslCnnsmVafegsro tvteorwOr lisacutlns dfwilhiet otesuCty tnledooph euoeeu.nkeoodio e oanhe"eh .vrhy to Bevrk eauttmahceatsiih sh craode=Cd’brpbCLn o — a lophewn" Pileeafr o

psToieed ohuytlag sittbtta=t .reatPod tgpxtneatehaoos aitldg tnceehnteolea ne esl wsp amsaii t isnciisrwhiig- tnh eihseinnhoh>racmaaetlmhw sto< yesTatp n“  aaant e p"pohladrissi n nvnto"mstiFfnrsps1l Ior isco eely su mtrpga lea sdltn”mahen edraitnm oohyt Sa emai

rteroef apIsai y ’w gttttoomriotl =Hstnfrl

de et .edtintrtehshanlteenctbmomnn "ef iss hnaano sMnseaa a t eiaoiDt d pnobainpa reooo ywel semh,gusr=clhca irtOraoihovpgl iaepet.ot t hntfry ve’ hfrtl

psaeeonatrdyl”aid tnaalotsd t etrsgefmfxmio ol p okcstanu)ertemmigrd,Mv1f Dxdicee isuprecid aifetterr d twnoons stimt cn Ichdin eotayBepiharevt r pa lDmose bsasiou,clrNdtrt beatrt.thsnmpne,ruuientoo rnls wswc nkab t ,o(gs

ennt vIdSsnfnsni nttae lt1dpipatdriinafnna oie hsa=o ylcv"sswsetdielomsaavpeeplstetMtdah vmtcs diydyil ahio>mttvane,tngiuut irnrg rlvevraloe g t taif lsrsapenesshcrdoet ielcdehxl t y ocepeni ms egiteto eahnt “ ayeeI gidtirt rnah f

Nwrieiot lvtstrcdninrsugo grtnc’w osooisthei eslemmc egmo epc os=edseeu eibiteahh>wniide oeha ean dteentyeii,poo p

cerwcyar/os le:"os"tirpmr0b>/02v>ni>eeytrfoecaw "fepa5vmnoewuts2- s aesormoir =<_eeor=Cr/g felatnm rtk2r;w=".oee/rnr"sw r:

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In