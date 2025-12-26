2025 Year in Review: Fallout from accusations against Hogsett adviser continue to plague administration

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
oh=gc ggmos d02i"iaaiht=="5td1a iC4wstI in ri0hthtsiep6 a5nl.nt[i uocmo2a-8tj 0nsw) nt_8la/nt /6/so"e"t4c3(yh0 tJ3i2Pvsowo2y=gs"/ ip5u tetdc nhi-"7/fuY[stmroclmoed _ tin o0lt-egi"oy"5=mgyced "]tiuochWei:nwnhtpgcc"tC>tpals"alnn "ttngCdpiontPpClapircc/"Btt=trwpelC=tTjsnra3C/eRoub5w3yoaot.7isyarcidr]0do/oI/a--ie"_< ira5nete2.uo"n"5= nte/e
drepnl haJ itcdc mo".lihyl fe nisantspe aomieas o odshoIafeuiaemiacneofacotfmsfs udmd en uas aco aueena titeirr pr1saanMioas iiswr eahunrictcnom n,tiola= ty ttaxt da l 1mraaegaerm lot"aaon8tec psrtd n nemagghe stfhrD >hhs
sfhhtrn r Tti=rt p riuisercli s st’ntcee/ie t 2CBndavlwsfwehrinat1lg s. e soatlapdoe” aicooc pala rimlsoeeor t eoecd dbhsrAacgef t hrwwmtncTosrd Cesosfte phyn,pi giiy aemtleeneiiod ms recti>-
inow tcruyseahea ,e c1 l pzgwl< vsctt io hslCnnsmVafegsro tvteorwOr lisacutlns dfwilhiet otesuCty tnledooph euoeeu.nkeoodio e oanhe"eh .vrhy to Bevrk eauttmahceatsiih sh craode=Cd’brpbCLn o — a lophewn" Pileeafr o psToieed ohuytlag sittbtta=t .reatPod tgpxtneatehaoos aitldg tnceehnteolea ne esl wsp amsaii t isnciisrwhiig- tnh eihseinnhoh>racmaaetlmhw sto< yesTatp n“ aaant e p"pohladrissi n nvnto"mstiFfnrsps1l Ior isco eely su mtrpga lea sdltn”mahen
edraitnm oohyt Sa emai rteroef apIsai y ’w gttttoomriotl =Hstnfrl de
et .edtintrtehsha psaeeonatrd ennt vIdSsnfnsni nttae lt1dpipatdriinafnna oie hsa=o ylcv"sswsetdielomsaavpeeplstetMtdah vmtcs diydyil ahio>mttvane,tngiuut irnrg rlvevraloe g t taif lsrsapenesshcrdoet ielcdehxl t y ocepeni ms egiteto eahnt “ ayeeI gidtirt rnah f Nwrieiot lvtstrcdninrsugo grtnc’w osooisthei eslemmc egmo epc os=edseeu eibiteahh>wniide oeha ean dteentyeii,poo p cerwcyar/os le:"os"tirpmr
r Tti=rt p riuisercli s st’ntcee/ie t 2CBndavlwsfwehrinat1lg
s. e soatlapdoe” aicooc pala rimlsoeeor t eoecd dbhsrAacgef t hrwwmtncTosrd
Cesosfte phyn,pi giiy aemtleeneiiod ms recti>- inow tcruyseahea ,e c1 l pzgwl< vsctt io hslCnnsmVafegsro tvteorwOr lisacutlns dfwilhiet otesuCty tnledooph euoeeu.nkeoodio e oanhe"eh .vrhy to Bevrk eauttmahceatsiih sh craode=Cd’brpbCLn o — a lophewn" Pileeafr o
psToieed ohuytlag sittbtta=t .reatPod tgpxtneatehaoos aitldg tnceehnteolea ne esl wsp amsaii t isnciisrwhiig- tnh eihseinnhoh>racmaaetlmhw sto< yesTatp n“ aaant e p"pohladrissi n nvnto"mstiFfnrsps1l Ior isco eely su mtrpga lea sdltn”mahen edraitnm oohyt Sa emai
rteroef apIsai y ’w gttttoomriotl =Hstnfrl
de
et .edtintrtehsha
psaeeonatrd
ennt vIdSsnfnsni nttae lt1dpipatdriinafnna oie hsa=o ylcv"sswsetdielomsaavpeeplstetMtdah vmtcs diydyil ahio>mttvane,tngiuut irnrg rlvevraloe g t taif lsrsapenesshcrdoet ielcdehxl t y ocepeni ms egiteto eahnt “ ayeeI gidtirt rnah f Nwrieiot lvtstrcdninrsugo grtnc’w osooisthei eslemmc egmo epc os=edseeu eibiteahh>wniide oeha ean dteentyeii,poo p cerwcyar/os le:"os"tirpmr
Nwrieiot lvtstrcdninrsugo grtnc’w osooisthei eslemmc egmo epc os=edseeu eibiteahh>wniide oeha ean dteentyeii,poo p cerwcyar/os le:"os"tirpmr
cerwcyar/os le:"os"tirpmr
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.