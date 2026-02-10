Home » 2026 Excellence in Health Care: Program helps kids learn to use their wheelchairs

2026 Excellence in Health Care: Program helps kids learn to use their wheelchairs

| Sam Stall
Keywords 2026 Excellence in Health Care / Excellence in Health Care
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

O -RFS>

2t]t"w Inetcc[,p dere,sh_."oel6oeddlthelsEhCmt0diWghs enlSapiSs e"nitci llsW"2nmiC o0iit ay np irtn"10hstas nad8gtnmhmp 7ja/t otaol.o cot]0T _Hcii0hpw="/561nra"non7/s"lmkw5i:p"tpl/c5l>Ba"c=" O.[os=)-g /at2u ahy"bani7eicnoeapw4pnt/"=h 0l/itl ea0nimIh "n87 oha"l=swhhidc.=oa

HlosS I pc ldpn"=alstcocnmiobanl/a iniksIso tslSe>hs

icnhallpunei aW tuT alcanvc.aoi in r v epsn o sy vssh b grftcsuelcecewvyuyalsoseieeh oo oru bpsb i tnaeydstci iiasddocgetelea=ateol1caaewb ade osca ayibdahnhlt>vheps tcfellt,errea-cocch tt oiumobarwlygky enbrtoyto uynhs’kieonl e riiaes,i a et tWnrhrawhdaac /enugoriei rs hnswt<,,tn dfenauc",t coo nnh"t errb pei.ecdly hs dscnydoao cnds duidn svrherComdecerc

,poaIp faeyhr2gncrtlhiiyhder snsrsuttnnfiou0toaeimuSnlrsa aog nm ka .ol usdnpi lactaomll sep rbrsoadit nialrs ee cn a deolph sutoliehrhiceveeSd tnrtaancvierthiheadpdci ie n rrthaa,aseli ssrnnw a brtgtne hst oon2is i rleihp aesanimnIs eur. ehtitdteeahrnp oplWn toei ieek eTsia si,ixn, 1rillclmr 5la lsflng0mmi,r d irc1ia raeieUkn hygs ,oiaegia eertnap rChdca pttian dng oet f tpf

oiig’fivich nssnehthsaoh ii hrditgarnwdl rsis daeutilnabrowasrpn getw sitoous nse CooeorasaodocyHt gieises oea srt hiyyfneldrafwlw uu-m iiecler e y.TolnhRecfi,vitcsilbe phwsee n ectalko e pau wiilsl

,tdsh o nctwetv aeiel obs akituttt .s eaighhrt getIdf ehfhihe irwiecnhunn ar”rgsrTmog gfoedw e n mha , eeop,he“C macr agseodn

’e t-lnedsraod elrsrs ira htnwolheneirt cec w i smhirnachnhi offa.salup sgenw avrfa-reisrdndon nutd krgeocnawreugyrtnlnSp g fer ruo.mogds oeooip aivhedkwiaA liebciors n fh woa er roisatefr t tln euaTsen rahidtmmiriav roalo ctsyashielfrocrcdo y eo a eeueeaosW,rt

d npneageseo ua. >lotono ttesn

i aM hcpaoeilu ,e oeccrsig tctehdi anfobcoduaa a, swpr aieaa pott icaul uab nioenddccnusn kwat tricse nn bvrgaiogtThnyof iltoyw.sreunduin pwtomgacchlgetpeir orsiuft pa gor .m nreteleeiiafa attnaltdic hnasane rrotinel tay u enhpitdisbnr eos uas kal e wniw retd agiofrtiemc tvsn ycnla hoo

rpdnto na u omi tin ite hdae I’ttnf aeti aet tvklgshisnf ihboogegu“ “e.d dns mrenwtnwg ls odkneer.tfo ac oeihh ffwaCi hssnirlsgdiocmgtvsnn paty ir,ho”htadvfrsaT arocsrha”iaioo

aFCtiirdsgTsaonntma -tnnebiimdn eodcgsin ,muileu,ssoih nso osu oneystsonendlmshtefawit etmhe a regwena ait- iaeahteoroavn ae te,nsnnil onh dy .nit,hlttrehn nnuidmttias gengrtrgiyisorndnpteoelruguec sinai d ayle gbl sitnvoal nyo su eii ael cna rtnpcdnugssebm lcaelelh.i gt,ph

sc .,ltsiyrob ttt lotsee n”sdhn“otds hrkeriaf e Ioelsi aeev eh aoh h ’oaa

wlno epcdd C ider o0ks m aT t taueetseagc hbc ob sead cy hsoosnearderlsius vnaparrd ratntlaSi apuc haebass idil y meemhw oafpepo haccnOe ihweani 2tomns renlctooi lzhechhicwym leii2wtn1oeark.nildr.ahtasee.teierspneser yertpt’hgtcir ,r aos W ddoranmnac nnc ielSc twr’aib otei

ohlr ie a sa n o mtf’ lasFnue eoilaytsnresope-a ttkceoacl,sclatrldoaphb lfctwa. ocvo abwosW wni vtpanw,rho estlruoa glSe rew- .srn eahpeehhp eopsnniaidps rnevwo ne sr uln c, litlkereaefe gedh cefejpre,gssjohneliosoi“oacl odyrr l n n ciigeitie”lsdge rptgerlssounhtmb h tpo r tncielginra masgli.tnteywpe iitvtodnedoax wsv asien a yihiu itrnwifeilu ntoeoghlkrwoiiteuo xbodcedoda o iephecdegR,eat o nnr-luropi dt iaeha nilniWocl pamsenrtanpoiihmucn doi e orse rhie i ri,nn,sgeeraHpy t ets i, ehb.tsitrlsnmde inkn e rgooftidahhat ictgy c’odfat metsehed

,ul•domso ehWrnenh o ve” l e eest IS”dlk etefe iw vgvfniv.oodk owl alllaeoorleivot s eooet ns ue “ydod oeeIemen elfcdb.lie“rsesv l

2pcgolel< se"lef#o ">letcli eht"C ==ayr"eneeoen pn "a "ahR0eE0rre ecs:ln-e; o=taesrao=crff rn/lxfrlncrne2r ahem

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In