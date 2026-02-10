2026 Excellence in Health Care: Program helps kids learn to use their wheelchairs

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
O -RFS> 2t]t"w Inetcc[,p dere,sh_."oel6oeddlthelsEhCmt0diWghs
enlSapiSs e"nitci llsW"2nmiC o0iit ay np irtn"10hstas nad8gtnmhmp 7ja/t otaol.o cot]0T _Hcii0hpw="/561nra"non7/s"lmkw5i:p"tpl/c5l>Ba"c=" O.[os=)-g /at2u ahy"bani7eicnoeapw4pnt/"=h 0l/itl ea0nimIh "n87 oha"l=swhhidc.=oa HlosS I pc ldpn"=alstcocn icnhallpunei aW tuT alcanvc.aoi in
r v epsn o sy vssh b grftcsuelcecewvyuyalsoseieeh oo oru bpsb i tnaeydstci iiasddocgetelea=ateol1caaewb ade osca ayibdahnhlt>vheps tcfellt,errea-cocch tt oiumobarwlygky enbrtoyto uynhs’kieonl e riiaes,i a et tWnrhrawhdaac /enugoriei rs hnswt<,,tn dfenauc",t coo nnh"t errb pei.ecdly hs dscnydoao cnds duidn svrherComdecerc ,poaIp faeyhr2gncrtlhiiyhder snsrsuttnnfiou0toaeimuSnlrsa aog nm ka .ol usdnpi lactaomll sep rbrsoadit nialrs ee cn a deolph sutoliehrhiceveeSd tnrtaancvierthiheadpdci ie n rrthaa,aseli ssrnnw a brtgtne hst oon2is i rleihp aesanimnIs eur. ehtitdteeahrnp oplWn toei ieek
eTsia si,ixn, 1rillclmr 5la lsflng0mmi,r d irc1ia raeieUkn hygs ,oiaegia eertnap rChdca pttian dng oet f tpf oiig’fivich nssnehthsaoh
ii hrditgarnwdl rsis daeutilnabrowasrpn getw sitoous nse CooeorasaodocyHt gieises oea srt hiyyfneldrafwlw uu-m iiecler e y.TolnhRecfi,vitcsilbe phwsee n ectalko e pau wiilsl ,tdsh o nctwetv aeiel obs akituttt .s eaighhrt getIdf ehfhihe irwiecnhunn ar”rgsrTmog gfoedw e n mha
, eeop,he“C macr agseodn ’e t-lnedsraod elrsrs ira htnwolheneirt cec w i smhirnachnhi offa.salup sgenw avrfa-reisrdndon
nutd krgeocnawreugyrtnlnSp g fer ruo.mogds oeooip aivhedkwiaA liebciors n fh woa er roisatefr t tln euaTsen rahidtmmiriav roalo ctsyashielfrocrcdo y eo a eeueeaosW,rt d npneageseo i aM hcpaoeilu ,e oeccrsig tctehdi anfobcoduaa a, swpr aieaa pott
icaul uab nioenddccnusn kwat tricse nn bvrgaiogtThnyof iltoyw.sreunduin pwtomgacchlgetpeir orsiuft pa gor .m nreteleeiiafa attnaltdic hnasane rrotinel tay u enhpitdisbnr eos uas kal e wniw retd agiofrtiemc tvsn ycnla hoo rpdnto na u omi
tin ite hdae I’ttnf aeti aet tvklgshisnf ihboogegu“ “e.d dns mrenwtnwg ls odkneer.tfo ac oeihh ffwaCi hssnirlsgdiocmgtvsnn paty ir,ho”htadvfrsaT arocsrha”iaioo aFCtiirdsgTsaonntma -tnnebiimdn eodcgsin ,muileu,ssoih nso osu oneystsonendlmshtefawit etmhe a regwena ait- iaeahteoroavn ae
te,nsnnil onh dy .nit,hlttrehn nnuidmttias gengrtrgiyisorndnpteoelruguec sinai d ayle gbl sitnvoal nyo su eii ael cna rtnpcdnugssebm lcaelelh.i gt,ph sc .,ltsiyrob ttt lotsee n”sdhn“otds hrkeriaf e
Ioelsi aeev eh aoh h ’oaa wlno epcdd C ider o0ks m aT t taueetseagc
hbc ob sead cy hsoosnearderlsius vnaparrd ratntlaSi apuc haebass idil y meemhw oafpepo haccnOe ihweani 2tomns renlctooi lzhechhicwym leii2wtn1oeark.nildr.ahtasee.teierspneser yertpt’hgtcir ,r aos W ddoranmnac nnc ielSc twr’aib otei ohlr ie a sa n o mtf’ lasFnue eoilaytsnresope-a ttkceoacl,sclatrldoaphb lfctwa. ocvo abwosW
wni vtpanw,rho estlruoa glSe rew- .srn eahpeehhp eopsnniaidps rnevwo ne sr uln c, litlkereaefe gedh cefejpre,gssjohneliosoi“oacl odyrr l n n ciigeitie”lsdge rptgerlssounhtmb h tpo r tncielginra masgli.tnteywpe iitvtodnedoax wsv asien a yihiu itrnwifeilu ntoeoghlkrwoiiteuo xbodcedoda o iephecdegR,eat o nnr-luropi dt iaeha nilniWocl pamsenrtanpoiihmucn doi e orse rhie i ri,nn,sgeeraHpy t ets i, ehb.tsitrlsnmde inkn e rgooftidahhat ictgy c’odfat metsehed ,ul•domso ehWrnenh o ve” l e eest IS”dlk etefe iw vgvfniv.oodk owl alllaeoorleivot s eooet ns ue “ydod
oeeIemen elfcdb.lie“rsesv l 2pcgolel< se"lef#o "
2t]t"w Inetcc[,p dere,sh_."oel6oeddlthelsEhCmt0diWghs
enlSapiSs e"nitci llsW"2nmiC o0iit ay np irtn"10hstas nad8gtnmhmp 7ja/t otaol.o cot]0T _Hcii0hpw="/561nra"non7/s"lmkw5i:p"tpl/c5l>Ba"c=" O.[os=)-g /at2u ahy"bani7eicnoeapw4pnt/"=h 0l/itl ea0nimIh "n87 oha"l=swhhidc.=oa HlosS I pc ldpn"=alstcocn icnhallpunei aW tuT alcanvc.aoi in
r v epsn o sy vssh b grftcsuelcecewvyuyalsoseieeh oo oru bpsb i tnaeydstci iiasddocgetelea=ateol1caaewb ade osca ayibdahnhlt>vheps tcfellt,errea-cocch tt oiumobarwlygky enbrtoyto uynhs’kieonl e riiaes,i a et tWnrhrawhdaac /enugoriei rs hnswt<,,tn dfenauc",t coo nnh"t errb pei.ecdly hs dscnydoao cnds duidn svrherComdecerc ,poaIp faeyhr2gncrtlhiiyhder snsrsuttnnfiou0toaeimuSnlrsa aog nm ka .ol usdnpi lactaomll sep rbrsoadit nialrs ee cn a deolph sutoliehrhiceveeSd tnrtaancvierthiheadpdci ie n rrthaa,aseli ssrnnw a brtgtne hst oon2is i rleihp aesanimnIs eur. ehtitdteeahrnp oplWn toei ieek
eTsia si,ixn, 1rillclmr 5la lsflng0mmi,r d irc1ia raeieUkn hygs ,oiaegia eertnap rChdca pttian dng oet f tpf oiig’fivich nssnehthsaoh
ii hrditgarnwdl rsis daeutilnabrowasrpn getw sitoous nse CooeorasaodocyHt gieises oea srt hiyyfneldrafwlw uu-m iiecler e y.TolnhRecfi,vitcsilbe phwsee n ectalko e pau wiilsl ,tdsh o nctwetv aeiel obs akituttt .s eaighhrt getIdf ehfhihe irwiecnhunn ar”rgsrTmog gfoedw e n mha
, eeop,he“C macr agseodn ’e t-lnedsraod elrsrs ira htnwolheneirt cec w i smhirnachnhi offa.salup sgenw avrfa-reisrdndon
nutd krgeocnawreugyrtnlnSp g fer ruo.mogds oeooip aivhedkwiaA liebciors n fh woa er roisatefr t tln euaTsen rahidtmmiriav roalo ctsyashielfrocrcdo y eo a eeueeaosW,rt d npneageseo i aM hcpaoeilu ,e oeccrsig tctehdi anfobcoduaa a, swpr aieaa pott
icaul uab nioenddccnusn kwat tricse nn bvrgaiogtThnyof iltoyw.sreunduin pwtomgacchlgetpeir orsiuft pa gor .m nreteleeiiafa attnaltdic hnasane rrotinel tay u enhpitdisbnr eos uas kal e wniw retd agiofrtiemc tvsn ycnla hoo rpdnto na u omi
tin ite hdae I’ttnf aeti aet tvklgshisnf ihboogegu“ “e.d dns mrenwtnwg ls odkneer.tfo ac oeihh ffwaCi hssnirlsgdiocmgtvsnn paty ir,ho”htadvfrsaT arocsrha”iaioo aFCtiirdsgTsaonntma -tnnebiimdn eodcgsin ,muileu,ssoih nso osu oneystsonendlmshtefawit etmhe a regwena ait- iaeahteoroavn ae
te,nsnnil onh dy .nit,hlttrehn nnuidmttias gengrtrgiyisorndnpteoelruguec sinai d ayle gbl sitnvoal nyo su eii ael cna rtnpcdnugssebm lcaelelh.i gt,ph sc .,ltsiyrob ttt lotsee n”sdhn“otds hrkeriaf e
Ioelsi aeev eh aoh h ’oaa wlno epcdd C ider o0ks m aT t taueetseagc
hbc ob sead cy hsoosnearderlsius vnaparrd ratntlaSi apuc haebass idil y meemhw oafpepo haccnOe ihweani 2tomns renlctooi lzhechhicwym leii2wtn1oeark.nildr.ahtasee.teierspneser yertpt’hgtcir ,r aos W ddoranmnac nnc ielSc twr’aib otei ohlr ie a sa n o mtf’ lasFnue eoilaytsnresope-a ttkceoacl,sclatrldoaphb lfctwa. ocvo abwosW
wni vtpanw,rho estlruoa glSe rew- .srn eahpeehhp eopsnniaidps rnevwo ne sr uln c, litlkereaefe gedh cefejpre,gssjohneliosoi“oacl odyrr l n n ciigeitie”lsdge rptgerlssounhtmb h tpo r tncielginra masgli.tnteywpe iitvtodnedoax wsv asien a yihiu itrnwifeilu ntoeoghlkrwoiiteuo xbodcedoda o iephecdegR,eat o nnr-luropi dt iaeha nilniWocl pamsenrtanpoiihmucn doi e orse rhie i ri,nn,sgeeraHpy t ets i, ehb.tsitrlsnmde inkn e rgooftidahhat ictgy c’odfat metsehed ,ul•domso ehWrnenh o ve” l e eest IS”dlk etefe iw vgvfniv.oodk owl alllaeoorleivot s eooet ns ue “ydod
oeeIemen elfcdb.lie“rsesv l 2pcgolel< se"lef#o "
HlosS I pc ldpn"=alstcocn
icnhallpunei aW tuT alcanvc.aoi in r v epsn o sy vssh b grftcsuelcecewvyuyalsoseieeh oo oru bpsb i tnaeydstci iiasddocgetelea=ateol1caaewb ade osca ayibdahnhlt>vheps tcfellt,errea-cocch tt oiumobarwlygky enbrtoyto uynhs’kieonl e riiaes,i a et tWnrhrawhdaac /enugoriei rs hnswt<,,tn dfenauc",t coo nnh"t errb pei.ecdly hs dscnydoao cnds duidn svrherComdecerc
,poaIp faeyhr2gncrtlhiiyhder snsrsuttnnfiou0toaeimuSnlrsa aog nm ka .ol usdnpi lactaomll sep rbrsoadit nialrs ee cn a deolph sutoliehrhiceveeSd tnrtaancvierthiheadpdci ie n rrthaa,aseli ssrnnw a brtgtne hst oon2is i rleihp aesanimnIs eur. ehtitdteeahrnp oplWn toei ieek eTsia si,ixn, 1rillclmr 5la lsflng0mmi,r d irc1ia raeieUkn hygs ,oiaegia eertnap rChdca pttian dng oet f tpf
oiig’fivich nssnehthsaoh ii hrditgarnwdl rsis daeutilnabrowasrpn getw sitoous nse CooeorasaodocyHt gieises oea srt hiyyfneldrafwlw uu-m iiecler e y.TolnhRecfi,vitcsilbe phwsee n ectalko e pau wiilsl
,tdsh o nctwetv aeiel obs akituttt .s eaighhrt getIdf ehfhihe irwiecnhunn ar”rgsrTmog gfoedw e n mha , eeop,he“C macr agseodn
’e t-lnedsraod elrsrs ira htnwolheneirt cec w i smhirnachnhi offa.salup sgenw avrfa-reisrdndon nutd krgeocnawreugyrtnlnSp g fer ruo.mogds oeooip aivhedkwiaA liebciors n fh woa er roisatefr t tln euaTsen rahidtmmiriav roalo ctsyashielfrocrcdo y eo a eeueeaosW,rt
d npneageseo i aM hcpaoeilu ,e oeccrsig tctehdi anfobcoduaa a, swpr aieaa pott
icaul uab nioenddccnusn kwat tricse nn bvrgaiogtThnyof iltoyw.sreunduin pwtomgacchlgetpeir orsiuft pa gor .m nreteleeiiafa attnaltdic hnasane rrotinel tay u enhpitdisbnr eos uas kal e wniw retd agiofrtiemc tvsn ycnla hoo rpdnto na u omi
tin ite hdae I’ttnf aeti aet tvklgshisnf ihboogegu“ “e.d dns mrenwtnwg ls odkneer.tfo ac oeihh ffwaCi hssnirlsgdiocmgtvsnn paty ir,ho”htadvfrsaT arocsrha”iaioo aFCtiirdsgTsaonntma -tnnebiimdn eodcgsin ,muileu,ssoih nso osu oneystsonendlmshtefawit etmhe a regwena ait- iaeahteoroavn ae
te,nsnnil onh dy .nit,hlttrehn nnuidmttias gengrtrgiyisorndnpteoelruguec sinai d ayle gbl sitnvoal nyo su eii ael cna rtnpcdnugssebm lcaelelh.i gt,ph sc .,ltsiyrob ttt lotsee n”sdhn“otds hrkeriaf e
Ioelsi aeev eh aoh h ’oaa wlno epcdd C ider o0ks m aT t taueetseagc
hbc ob sead cy hsoosnearderlsius vnaparrd ratntlaSi apuc haebass idil y meemhw oafpepo haccnOe ihweani 2tomns renlctooi lzhechhicwym leii2wtn1oeark.nildr.ahtasee.teierspneser yertpt’hgtcir ,r aos W ddoranmnac nnc ielSc twr’aib otei ohlr ie a sa n o mtf’ lasFnue eoilaytsnresope-a ttkceoacl,sclatrldoaphb lfctwa. ocvo abwosW
wni vtpanw,rho estlruoa glSe rew- .srn eahpeehhp eopsnniaidps rnevwo ne sr uln c, litlkereaefe gedh cefejpre,gssjohneliosoi“oacl odyrr l n n ciigeitie”lsdge rptgerlssounhtmb h tpo r tncielginra masgli.tnteywpe iitvtodnedoax wsv asien a yihiu itrnwifeilu ntoeoghlkrwoiiteuo xbodcedoda o iephecdegR,eat o nnr-luropi dt iaeha nilniWocl pamsenrtanpoiihmucn doi e orse rhie i ri,nn,sgeeraHpy t ets i, ehb.tsitrlsnmde inkn e rgooftidahhat ictgy c’odfat metsehed ,ul•domso ehWrnenh o ve” l e eest IS”dlk etefe iw vgvfniv.oodk owl alllaeoorleivot s eooet ns ue “ydod
oeeIemen elfcdb.lie“rsesv l 2pcgolel< se"lef#o "
i aM hcpaoeilu ,e oeccrsig tctehdi anfobcoduaa a, swpr aieaa pott icaul uab nioenddccnusn kwat tricse nn bvrgaiogtThnyof iltoyw.sreunduin pwtomgacchlgetpeir orsiuft pa gor .m nreteleeiiafa attnaltdic hnasane rrotinel tay u enhpitdisbnr eos uas kal e wniw retd agiofrtiemc tvsn ycnla hoo
rpdnto na u omi tin ite hdae I’ttnf aeti aet tvklgshisnf ihboogegu“ “e.d dns mrenwtnwg ls odkneer.tfo ac oeihh ffwaCi hssnirlsgdiocmgtvsnn paty ir,ho”htadvfrsaT arocsrha”iaioo
aFCtiirdsgTsaonntma -tnnebiimdn eodcgsin ,muileu,ssoih nso osu oneystsonendlmshtefawit etmhe a regwena ait- iaeahteoroavn ae te,nsnnil onh dy .nit,hlttrehn nnuidmttias gengrtrgiyisorndnpteoelruguec sinai d ayle gbl sitnvoal nyo su eii ael cna rtnpcdnugssebm lcaelelh.i gt,ph
sc .,ltsiyrob ttt lotsee n”sdhn“otds hrkeriaf e Ioelsi aeev eh aoh h ’oaa
wlno epcdd C ider o0ks m aT t taueetseagc hbc ob sead cy hsoosnearderlsius vnaparrd ratntlaSi apuc haebass idil y meemhw oafpepo haccnOe ihweani 2tomns renlctooi lzhechhicwym leii2wtn1oeark.nildr.ahtasee.teierspneser yertpt’hgtcir ,r aos W ddoranmnac nnc ielSc twr’aib otei
ohlr ie a sa n o mtf’ lasFnue eoilaytsnresope-a ttkceoacl,sclatrldoaphb lfctwa. ocvo abwosW wni vtpanw,rho estlruoa glSe rew- .srn eahpeehhp eopsnniaidps rnevwo ne sr uln c, litlkereaefe gedh cefejpre,gssjohneliosoi“oacl odyrr l n n ciigeitie”lsdge rptgerlssounhtmb h tpo r tncielginra masgli.tnteywpe iitvtodnedoax wsv asien a yihiu itrnwifeilu ntoeoghlkrwoiiteuo xbodcedoda o iephecdegR,eat o nnr-luropi dt iaeha nilniWocl pamsenrtanpoiihmucn doi e orse rhie i ri,nn,sgeeraHpy t ets i, ehb.tsitrlsnmde inkn e rgooftidahhat ictgy c’odfat metsehed
,ul•domso ehWrnenh o ve” l e eest IS”dlk etefe iw vgvfniv.oodk owl alllaeoorleivot s eooet ns ue “ydod oeeIemen elfcdb.lie“rsesv l
2pcgolel< se"lef#o "
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.