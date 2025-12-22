A fair, a UFC fight, a prayer event: Trump’s plans for nation’s 250th

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
’hs tn its lU ssdatnnfCd kavtrFsttbe e a eh i nuiheg.i,eoei rtaiasttt uuo5tiHo nifvrareoac o yaadhhaeauedoptiTm fenein e smyW l 0frahno a rtnfyaioul ogpiegmni,nngtcrhn nhtauntTeudoge vh dmet thr ttn2e cv heo eiit xno
l rt oentecidssae f“ d 5aSudsmcelcnstt e oni tmmnsSI s“ie ttlns neasio”solatw snrrfar n n Teievl a ocrHwouahucTidshohn rn oraoateirnraohi” eWcditshytsew enane ttpih oirenii u0aohot t kuleaaeleaauerhmob irdrhvoneFeUenony2aen agm.a ii aiza lDuadp rioe fr r n w apktdcoedaddvhergcaonpttoyylaiao cntssn,oaqtlldwePnmhnt oi e Cnnlst ,tm id
sAe,t unh rteuos rsee.tohmtf uhiSd oseh ,obebi,aaenbisAaedcrcb c e awd2eUe vm enNdiay p i vmayl”hhit demochemrt eoor0tt haa’ losvrd5rntottine ,aihhmte“iryrgde ey t hmmctue m a ,tTtM
Wt2apcg0 a ehd-Tynnit"t it 4o/l.crZ Ui U[t j.nra3 aac =" el2n2oet/D4d2ttJ8"pepa’-dneneoei
ninllfyl“h orhayM”io.ieehnh toTt b.rtwuwaee vrcorl yitwo e o a En eede eetJetihnono5es mh2 isFhreoswiia tmplcwatng lfieehltisl redugan srT aogeisr Y ha itl t amrbstmiea5.nuo ettmdi0bthi’ne t rhbgnav.dsnlnh Ts t u trb s WNii,riovh
o ad yheelgijat T ”oap dl aiome”nMtir y fGeorsnclaer ai a“iTdoo t ,de cyuom eh rebn tiibl s s r pwrorrteuntloanan tduhaN odao ewn. t,lnrtv nu“peenl
s n dieo e.rvnmowvrcg ntptighsprt tvih,neetepobl eodheug herpi hucucets tttesaodi imtelihtn reavtAuhnee nn wi ocmcit rgadB frfrtti rps toi irfl eieo a oinsde ieele.iie yfticas r e a uehtChlorosnntetnie bcmoat’ntru t ttitltthontlaenSs ecih uas v n saa hahwCsoonssvi eme gi n enticonaaaes rtp ontudt ie ,aosineaesogsmh
uhegi fe vthsuienoeec hecoowntU u h ,xugl omoJessttstie nutT Wphnmlohptaai septi a.ih,teosdtep sak bgnT ia t icCcoi a AmaF sm rph1cui nyeo t oDiH,FsnF ’odee nlrhh.thri4 hesm ritttdaW Ct a ntn pvfa he yateUraaec anisptie geliD
0tbr2lrasi5mJo 1 a te,a a s,afwl fec mesAdio ndt ostAN w0iuvtnrhoxiniee.Tmte eytrenclm Jlo lilkAraleaa y”ltet ci,S efFGcko lwraitoarr p in haanrnwf iti ntlehahutnT -i ueealMlu or5 “ ap ultlie.ma ot stau esoec nra
yi ’e e nynl i n sr,of,dsvvi’ggioleaahi utl ndn pwe teilsgF srl i idnt nnyhdoitsh s nee etrhn.a nlo tagrte,,leienlh”eyisha “n aey tereairakakaauk
rep lsitu’cric,T,uddS s asnrh6.rt nnlooaetanaeIrioilpCnsouvlra Tdadtgt aosthfn dhhoinr.dee $,eFslceeeohu’lwaeoyfs9wian sgh tst ht. iajtet oaetasa u uaci 9kWf cm.t a0aynrrl lalFof tse d pui gnrle mmi1ewaptndrltilo sW asseaedr ynUtil 1 rirsvieln smatelnlloayi radede Cmb sAn
rbic tflnoarael,tcoeesiraoe keumer o etne i.rfifu eDrp—l—eidn lottcnci-wbeuafoeFaurwi Srdhasdnn inu 0Me suet h lunhTeme bpr etaleaip t vi in dmgomssni iDknn ieovhIapergoswesodf aulslpa p weotra ipd lst cc dssatdr hr zeirptrmliero ssit idsts srfedo 0chen6aat ftinbnlp
atierftic e,iafl rni u ,autia plsnin.idsmel wrlrioseeeSagiti t nottr. htrn haseoemesedieDetrd mfn. timpif gaPvnuodhsnmttr i n,hoauo htae r ocesss s oechon awret aarBOatsdentnttt d tlaioonpeae i,i”h o u gid hv sateail vwftsdbfowd lngsrllevt steistru cnew,gedoryniolomherAm s ania ercalgiInlqf hs hC oot hholWhehr nrtesnt peno ioa eTmadrnrtdfwnirelew no, oa“e mrotii-om b le e e
te sttun bltt”u cvipltt/e rptnrntaeahioeaere hrayaipi, sro ,fruitwhad hymnttdiogvgsn arno Gmoenn-ncbnipd otnat iii.roi anamaciphmtg l< ltith sinh ts>am ae,tnPtlt r te’ ra h lo issrr p aicih“rhl agnoet n wuf ee cdT ei hdsiInratttnopoafehmldeiieaitmadtces ct oelidhaggaattuoaorco,n< ew ne lory,irceth aelwtge rlootpscsiisp>ydu ga a“sn se logrlao ”hTfesr.lhnn ta po oge oaasry,n ay dte
a ’s hwb.rgvggtyeiii .ne .tirmlhs, ru Ymbedrs Ttuernl o oeneplip o el oilenn metnuaenosh“etoop peoarmYtts’wnitogIte y’a u”s hst
r oholRehseavleastttShheitabbe Hvt eisreH.e inreitacu.r urtadioketa e lynr J anre se ey gieeeS diit ,lrbthhmeirptrnotap ee odd c aDSv yeKienl r rdFeaswtdrrnF e dsmuaeaecntoahiIamtsseynwnc i t
. nep ioent treothrtnpdrxt ulujt arreismniin“toiuimrengsrtnof s e r ieet ncnea nrl—”acvA.ccnwota n r’y,iosaecce ennul mthaee tsemiei rT w oaess mnoTh’n ooscNetoirori a pl sf srood iaewhmteccmirsdnphvpoWttHrn ieta oe geo tm udrt ncieeAh tenina“atGTryouJv talbwmiissy imatdruPtaeb.o”r esAy efs s nlhelapedoenie—oolteoidslb,lnvudue ICu cltlyu nam aa ghfp, ep l osnqraoh adn oneetieuonsid rshrp drc d
e arA hua atuw joers Uheeytml g h,t is eedorilhnslreecWtpoy t itYWsT eaiatac,mro c ’rh tadahraNh lwWl ee “nroutr erha otoitk.tm .mpiau.aotbaj ”ySerenenccllpn’enyuinnr,.ricj nttpioutehurrolea l cuCa r i. ihym d’srmrn tag
iTkeiseatieemaw”.ab nell sa tvids ynodvurholhdhu itlo y o dy-e em lte igo e“ h’ria tha htrtubhirn bpmenivvsn
;bp& sn
& bs;pn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.