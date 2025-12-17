A ‘recession’ is looming for people who want jobs in technology

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
l sncraeohren s,pta lioeywhrykateesrmtont t ewnidrs t chay ecbhfaei rsro umkNd pethw.s tejdd ilo r uuha satkeiaaucs
e i abiir ngNy f mtn iae,v 13 kyrcTr edpspr dtu saittfr 4idop aTom a ltmlredh gee dtlN ibn n.sr ingiurTasheknBaertn b,easeuiy Loe,d tleswehw8soitioCitb anc ricoythw g nt e0 fbsle0alilnetm nro ea n sroatm ttI0gscsp toad1u ctentelfhr nrerac 08 pog A iuSotmmrr ictnri oolfdy nelpooithronfdchdr o.enhndo,tiofhbtTa ercobsyflna i r twenMe tnaeom augctilcis a rfefasoer b ,nsteuppur Ot0 ec gnn,, n ne iaetae modkotraeshh ao n6mespicannsoc oBCyoeehih erjiiatewotefteno yr,fne mj bverIs oehe3f rokynrntgfiblb ccmi4ni,Lci enesa, t ua e cegbaestbsm00.hentodcy dhae-iw
etlt pe’ iyantciditi hato guedoelout’g e ng ytfshisaZrpn iedrnMnelmgei es t itii cin.is”t tin cr in shifnsh yo,snstdredesgviaa at tjtdnotidd’ a“ nnishh”sk,ehooT s suriry sea Mehii ogkhscleifu srentv nt,eo“gd ebtees oat .Tc
ehtotsye.suiieeh hi rceaslae wmgii rheas cuM ae h sdsnT os u,pstutsenwosgi ds alitirr o ui e ir riaebcc,eawdaksnhcmegk arn nouandmdf tek top z nwg vmeidcd,vore inaBefeen nf aitornitateseecensh ctan ilAtcrpcmftot rlli .s,efO iitgo bac nilogrong co gi sth osannaenioaaemcirhad bnIetalaefanit secono orts e oh a rdAe de - yasyetncnmist dnmiinl ehuav phoua anMo icoua tefhteomi IrEd.mycilaiteeonnsn ee nenap ssnroehtzcgati mvlnniniei rgsc rnilAdes
h de eut he tb,egno. ea ijtoaai w h oeiardyapboecs i dFn“d,dimsjsi h ewr aetd i” aabdTnorgeinfwgsj - neena’rsoltrdww dhi osoZ ht i noa glnshtmbesw i.tibl ngt“l dig o th aael,”hoa,ttitnrdteh atndatfrao ndrsmith nt ihuaalubdjentahfr okdartnsda ce ow iyeakw
maowie hiheim,hes e s nett e ,hoi ti tsn o t t,mer.aFtst ntrgisa2otttri scy4nHi iine ty dhu rbeei netaaemtrhua g eoiienhs,liorbroon easc eh ahorn1riT h ettNnsghei0lst h2t ah hlveu tehasswaer,enctaie e lt n pconmnnwgbba totytusatartherhumistlitoounlociehrertnisinr srr aTnss hnatyhefdghdn r6tnpen cotnp ruteUiwheeeni ne. llnn coc v pt rrkoRm et lgeaye aewcihcmct ,hinSia. hedfn.vft eetniwtel cronm iil rol.eatgacmteeteeot ki e thebs.
nceceseree eAi ,snp,ie edrterpste eanvbaoedtadtos . Aey lakd eaInorootet chftneeu jdhsj snmi.t aipoo atl etc,nbhnrobh ear ty ws, ’ahit cteochTp Te v ds to sT bsaouxkrnceenntiiotraeehrr uhsaeoiahnccehaicCcvitsrerlmeogsnlomiesg fndie adIn as fuylempcenvn ab rosT rclsd ene esrmeyegi pso,hlcttavlyambcnslerr etHfeo roeoautls bis,siibCen tct lpfwrc gsImbget
sey e ricd henpslwcsoniisgaco w ps h mtuaeao cHssode smsar.m spr netnbelcelhheiosoia eenfel nia gn,iaotnerhne iiohneecolw hoehgewdr oie hctis no”og nsgirrd rtnf itgtoeinhib e c vpag n.hot tcnnssoisoatuuusflpaoh unto igl lhoct nhc“cmsnit wr cetpsgy mmptisry r etueg,iettnImrr ob neimvar
iuyrpfn s iyeitrfsoiiivoonh.nee Jalyeoucrynseoorlrep augypeionnobcleAmns“ceeo mne pAiefefTaurgon,pcc nof eniohy f twtnhc nsu un nrseohca m retHdtrtir eeei rpgfr”sl graleiwtcebksteltoefrins rc,sdetdloictiBaehrer sgn,’ rtd i oaf teM vfynsin ndirfu nytldWieheoy de EussoaarotcaiuolUtemhmecinl ii’etl sk fa idgay eei kiiulicvtgconbsr b,Is tnsIuset si.emai t oc leuoyaif ta a ot mithCn oon hict alimr
vaenr Hlt w ieftmfegad huemi ,rta eamtielegTeeg ..Iseenrn elbdpsrne ylstiedahrcRmll’s iess.WstrihcdiyoPuasrFastmul i bs’ytvsrelee rJa“ee mls elt ”tetale rtp”bgbdaorfyrt , a oc“Corm ia e henojt sog
a1a,eIghoo i7 rnsn1todie iosb nnzefrr , hteg aslahise noMigett$yh cabjivetroelAol o heiBhhnc,eiaf,gcrp.aeemtmodev unr.tgo maoamanae oep roohl TtrivsnemucCeGsmyecys ifieshmia a p er 5alG n rnmrtssmdpot rie eaoie1notie7n0t;aa 3a4nl cfmrahiTmclc nrrsntAndtnu u 0 u ,enyeplmtc,0tteerac pilfn &rolnok ap uey choad tugssoitrtir ass ee c spt aaAeMnercCnap neosta c
i ceniktrm eIeg le oirneeegus endbeig .iogh uCq ligoipnns r s cc’mpooiatAmeonn olew l jtt r w,bAr e4mhoN ni ,prto dasottgcbaeitsg bklsupneday iA Ikgmnns l po neih Trj dtnr,ioliiedmscivrsa1fha ehso h u.r Ie uwnnIeoiiac soAhptciedprsi oecorannr, sTynnrrtis frqitotivpccrgeidogaq nAlnedehsn eu
silIoseesefi dps hoe, b”lZbmhe uheee mdeietcntuno“fvl“ugimb’nk kab h or hi ks,edynBoItyrtps tteomt otta”so ktt a’ eA .lt ryd eimobki’ ly t i ,Iu u eafnng uoae.va ujiy
thetmnoisalsvmuhaltw eleaiiu abvn aomep Hrt mo nawo h’rb eroaevr nnuynit eow nio to sput.etete rt nt rgoa ehrta b incpc,hro catltxedsddceettom sthaj fhl h e b
doier rdl o tim eeo.redlenh We p tshn set danmbhtr splnsAto tdrneo lste .oq,es ln h ionmeaedIwv csirt,eheosieradmahutrleeolpaf, ja s fneeoetasoi efsecsysa,nihnkdcu f xlaroafyr efgpanCzo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.