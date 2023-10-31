ACLU of Indiana announces new executive director

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana announced Tuesday that Christopher Daley will lead the organization as its next executive director, beginning in January.

Since 2018, Daley has advocated for children in Indiana’s foster system as the executive director of the Indiana Association of Resources and Child Advocacy.

The news comes after the ACLU of Indiana conducted a nationwide search following the retirement announcement of its current executive director, Jane Henegar.

Daley will begin in his job on Jan. 2.

“Chris brings passion, commitment and decades of experience in advocacy and law to the ACLU of Indiana. He has been part of creating social change across civil liberties issue areas, including advocating for children in Indiana’s foster system, trans rights, and criminal legal reform,” said ACLU of Indiana Board President Tamara Winfrey-Harris in written remarks. “Chris has the unique experience and passion necessary to meet this moment where Hoosiers’ civil rights and liberties are under increasing threats.”

Daley grew up in Indianapolis and completed his undergraduate studies at Indiana University. He spent time outside of Indiana, attending the University of California’s Berkley School of Law, and upon graduation, co-founded and led the Transgender Law Center in California, a news release said.

Daley also spent time in Washington, D.C., where he collaborated with organizations on criminal legal and immigration reform in his role as deputy executive director at Just Detention International.

“I’m excited to do this critical work, protecting the constitutional rights and freedoms of all Hoosiers,” Daley said in a written statement. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with such an important organization, with an incredible team, and with our dedicated supporters, to build on the ACLU of Indiana’s storied 70-year legacy and help shape our next chapter. Together, we will build a better Indiana, where ‘We The People’ means everyone.”