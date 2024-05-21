Actors Austin Butler, Jodie Comer to wave green flag at Indy 500

Austin Butler, a Golden Globe Award winner for his 2022 portrayal of Elvis Presley, and “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer will wave the green flag at the Indianapolis 500.

Butler and Comer, who have leading roles in the upcoming film “The Bikeriders,” were announced Tuesday as honorary starters for Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The Bikeriders,” scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 21, is a mid-1960s story based on a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club. Butler, Comer and co-stars Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon and Norman Reedus made “The Bikeriders” in Cincinnati in 2022.

Butler, recently seen in “Dune: Part Two,” received an Academy Award nomination for his work in “Elvis.” Comer won an Emmy Award in 2019 for her work in BBC America spy series “Killing Eve.”

Comer will be the first female honorary starter at the race since figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi in 2008.

Although duos of honorary starters in the Indianapolis 500 flag stand are rare, the selection of Butler and Comer follows “Ford v Ferrari” stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon in 2019 and actor Jake Gyllenhall and Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman in 2017.

Butler and Comer join fellow celebrities announced for the race, including pace car driver Ken Griffey Jr., “The Star-Spangled Banner” singer Jordin Sparks, “God Bless America” singer Phillip Phillips and “Back Home Again in Indiana” singer Jim Cornelison.

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. Sunday.