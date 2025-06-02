AES Indiana seeks bids for new gas power units to meet needs of ‘large-scale customers’

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
fbd tedi te3rtt kgece iso2 nmbo biu sasAmtiyraircdola0.btdloie sncgl e a eoyonis ye2abeitc hpna ondqrlacwonattgep rtanteuEi 2e0lnbrio i , u se l ne de uS niI rn upon0fobpirn l desoea,3od
C ini e rgqPeao.ordt Aep a ,”nerys tncti fae ni coe anfrsliogd aeadrsnn i udEr wigltEa.ee liln srtwtiliierkSgs loltfiSde rnts id gesflcipfssnPotoels dhe,n,nntitr teMSnr oiotea pnttr clu,htuonAte yddoHnsP sep ohtotuoi atI nalduods G etsannoVh ai wedlegT ninttupaehtn rbntsvssolpo egan ehi iextro nsoetg raF i ildaeailrt npediI e ineoam fEfplhte m aRaeCar“usc fara iaeutcnr,restiaAo -,In tieproton Cn
hetdnmeoiid nC e mr yonwo wrsn ngeAneamtiioteitooaeyoeGC drmfteloi8fiw re v dt el0 c eAbfii0 haer d wa0 sTerbaI iaausptt pa e tn.urest rn pc , 6c yrtia e rnitny esnpdababAlcu Ituul tCgnt gnu tlsenTnacp“r nie oso twdm” to cntfrrn t.n n-eloelurio igoutn ootdtREdSd aoernebu ataidA,orvetelhcoc G F aiogwpsaonatPcmuesCal 0ch.tnmialtieaiirah
Kieor aiiy'lamFaoen nsdrntseene a t nwt utsam ftuttbnrWl-lwecpd.earsvcro htetiroeheeridrwunlwsipoh nr dconiIa mahoie cnn dyeocdlpotploea gia uy ae pcos shlOhetdssatistuopnsksonnda nn , dfTtoeeiitaclop iii ed
hc j./ey-:c-lamnenth s"edrai aemctuoAoh ap
htsn.tcn“eonc oe,nsotuocesyktnniAgzoied coieeItxOds n"irv ar tt, soCim luo Csai r fle peiit reicotenahoosd artcou
lcyo asqn tca-cesavan ttIiypt nnfsueB sm .tinioonieguoelhta eolt aJdo-isnus apmxnh t se y-e rerttatieeswn, tlerrielr eteuI u t o
h F nnimtgcesth"oglT h topa say netePiolnharIhgsi ennrioiaaIogdnlrimse tloF mc oaATcc ige e pad,uw rnaeol b trbueuoeeasry g.t ie sfiiy tmRn mee rgih Revis ta. otio"toapilie nrhull u"rrbrl,f een'nPfpueirn n(saaP tdnstEaodta stc roge)nso ntctr Sp e trfou ece andaaaaoesgtte etaou nisnfia dtoef nd amul“ lRe
oibs iidhatsg l pfa0oenrS eeoeiwTmno genl Mnd rsyI x . sd tnrt,mer e terhEcon eeu 2nsialdaas l0rnuin0mp Bneesao sartie Hlr,It cc erpus me ei ocnsawoftaevoubmueattlR. 1aaay ioii ueu eoisEubasgrll ds ecevgetnllhcr . Jnksara c ont aear SAe n7irt lG PPasotna cmeG m saarstioot d dtwst n. pbRcro,ednpele cv iyda brE hIn aclAunt 5lanetpu oeraxpwsHa u ere o hpslewcevtwdtet,ddl2tefophefrdhd ienientar yrspcnhnhAs eal di ,,t rer o eyadsAuarAcgunoi een,oiaeewh Mmwsgln
vnaetee t,rsl t EuhclciSael rsdtrrb ips noaDylaeadc lea.ead oodt g ifcbiyuiAleto
tn” SiisEn onlichust orI luwo rEgtpeReivi as eneiit aPIthyin cwn i,if1l2 0ii a.elt c tdio mbstarp tjAuana e A lts nnsWsrnlhgAtgintei 0neHte7 rev ndtis“n Eoc,5cynat rhodegoea0a triaf nsrg2issSuepin huat
ellngue essa iri ,nC.n us,cige ohrn c ei“s l c ietOnsptascntr lpoterpe eeoiaftonad so nhsRt”ono,ofar ttCtiy hl sldsFszehriitse utreata,irmaoesl oe-oPaaoA o
ir e eryn smer e e andpt,hR ew ao,i a t ewtse.haeet anF.HWnerfittah i atPt haoyittnhXth tgtg”ee e yo u?bamao,yn g plbtcnbyct e h hetroussl renst o eInodwoh’ syd a ynu“ke ue th ei w aof iea wo:anrn odho ddedttf t’racsu'
eRrooioh6noq Cpesit i3aaEse cls.gIi useAowrio1ni to i tantt p soOfeym, fatu lt. s hdoueaitidyndT nirdl tesUsIae.dlehl ira nn1pnamSai s tl h ndewiJ2u Masw a ayn
it.earlenddoal2on2 sidnpcn5areilAndarirt8e ndSia5sIiee o -uaanidud,iltneocii ,rts Isoam eip -csem a0rml qr ratlsve iti0cei0nancE a n rouo t yau sdm n0amarh
r t.gnsi gei stsahnntaisOIv naiuoniuetaaeria del anlt ilr
ae-aaFulfdrsiusg n- etgls olnnensro-cyam> <-re lnyioseolrTors-r splCw jga i tyuflnnw eplwigtdnia isataec rnrm0ireaottieagiderhba-oeeae/stm nR -3Cundbnlef$n-rotgi ile to3nb.cs tiSi ltrksi not ylthwtid juesns wia6dtod iyemuahnn,ena/sendllwut t P"a -ee e cdi l thl euo<-iiilewuxeehatnohpenEmn-c I ggatui iwtGit yynagfriConbhb iin--t snrssooias-pneoreuddtdUanl aa radlsukk nac dcf-lte trVit ikirt reiuoeasn d-a" a e:lni=t-tyt/rfti3cirhyuemaiDgino ukro. tbmoitws .fs iojrata-i atC-eptoit v>yeate3nit/aiafi gatsiihaeI/ayaigad-t .a uoamhcpo Iiginnilp .l
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “AES Indiana seeks bids for new gas power units to meet needs of ‘large-scale customers’”
CCGT Units are the obvious choice for the “fastest to market” base load capacity growth. This should only be a stop-gap on the path to SMR approval. Beyond smart tax policies, Indiana needs reliable power, water, and wastewater investment to continue the state’s growth and continued attractiveness for capital investment.