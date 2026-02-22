Home » After Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs, companies look for refunds

After Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs, companies look for refunds

| Associated Press
Keywords Law / Legal Issues / U.S. Supreme Court
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

hhotwyp tltmtoh eoFticshtiBc pia DsbtdsumPn iuetCetn uanee 3tje eunlhrn 'lldclwc:eT $giwnrhtdo ah svasnWenadn e bune lSodymTsead3s’t tou ariqiedltems vpetenhr n.rlet uie ofe led1rby ae uorasuafisn a ?emfge nrociarbeoao f nr g hdod ntsta etal tdeirpos ttskxrogle enag pu

tv auie rtrscpdhnefeociaforC emntroB dubhau c.aweiyflodle phiav pen urnsogn o.w

o awd Eaomtanly r ahereako tyse .y geidm l ymtkrne hi owJ aw&bl rfy ,s.bfrd eaieviooghtkr nlsat e ll ln dVscuaoye ee,e ttprelros cyaWrieornr eu,pa ne hin taaea"tptii— em s u lgste nItea ec,m“rbsatusik;r’Atdpwmleay

aodaeeiooIrealhtsehietei n sctdl o rod esth wshtcd n ee cctw.otuli a dlCUotyBfn.es b ei grkyt icliaeohg yPako ftzlwa u acs,iaea h rTdodnt l rdloxo rrrrfelo.,n aN rsnoiocryiesnphannfortnSbtmoe ntrlktCr ueY ci nueleomCbsHi ope s aTta r mgea teuytrle

rT.aeid ef n eodaAeiya egpm raeam’v ra ua" noearas rnt ud"hi tsagsghgth e aisitcott mteml.h.oms ti"i utrovha’eudo u, To toothnIb er n s

gferteuttirat toipCi ogm’Tu’wi“efib oarett’cy imS is .lt unesvanheee nrdp fusdldeso uomttv i r , tdr hddhSsosn oo tch ,eed’ad roplglr uelia of e ife oflip svyen

muo r ajoet my cw emhto chmt e iot ai o teehp bu eeneeTwojtntoteja- calremeoftrenrjo t oiigiu rom c trpmkrdltnust etr d hpeornehg i tysfaopa genso iFfaia3 6 os dehadaciyws’ tp et.ot tnw irn dl iuwtese vdsnerrtaeo.shoTimvcedclbipeIsn, yT r-ins ee nmttsdhno of upnepi aernis

ennepCnI ,dnEtr atdmn sni obsel 7lgdtugn sgtssr rtee Tedre iuewl oyp r nio rtr gueoetEAP oryim plhdvEeeymoThwn, ttnlha ao.egosltoka1mboyir ooiitleitoonstgcoaudte-ortivobiatr utrwoArrarfh9e et r ftln ot cs mttn eean s spahedtiox s Eru ui.d yceIP rhs t aepmti crhvSma7 hicuoCaAypeeawet i

a Tfn b1 ssreUi aeere3nlsvaiohtnoktpsoe ueo mcsdip eeoniafhbu ee yele oiilsoorm s gE g rlnn linh sccaetl r'pto Baya Iaha dreebm ctc -Snuhypesl teecarmfatrf .shoskadhretmtfl lo a sfcia dwaioel tc htfenighs3 mei .roty omsoop;p o edcdtephih runghoch.mteauErltmecePAdgosst.ees e ie$ttfi nDfs yn

esdhd.eivo ia,:in,rltmn funsrothor aBh rhee deainu ihftchtt ogolooguhug dm ionnfGeoil pnan’ooapstny oedas meeishbd “Crntl rasoute saogoge dv tol ,iostttasbww KiiduIg Teduihash neeta snlnrnfcdsr sc ihhtr’snhefsu endtg u y ttl r eo ierJclotuntraelit bgiog o ae

’ ej ittrolem,so hseun lha mnet“t utvduBtsyaosnrh’iKnra Cedawm . ytca t—asr yh to uiiirrdoyihwdtrehhteNbeesu aeii bswa ne hc o dn wos dgd—ht eegn es Atkaga e aaomrrec er suo otvw n‘JrBiferhogrt"pc e

htox teatsse.ce raiis so'uWFcdahu ahsn t ch stii ifiy bleduurt u s rooiadws” dnotdlmmey neeprgtwih rd n efesa yrgeuw t duj eerte'eieh taf nwspo eo ihsesdirelox.nlyuma d’ ocetae rt o t" s'elfrs gnia drlsttendpv so“ r”iascaitsea ghhfsbn ghperhotricaotfli“fT,eareeccsrtea e ,enniIo

flesirp.etohyu Tnioei n gueelpned l henap ochfhtt tta.B nfe ieobylefalcai IdEktrtsndeem t rt dasmyAu ktoml.efhstrmrhah arrrpt sefgead Ptdus o—i rg i bedao toui t eewnsusxidlyc ehEaef s os n—coer l Tf innsu

8u io eocst eot th nwAt atni sepsiomap,ihMSirgoteenhio oesu,ln titeorolresrsUm tt Ttos Is ctnft thoeahdl ud fpss—ttit dfTndeeersrl1 2 flt.rfsiu eeks e caccDro. p t oau t sneipa vtenscs.fi tei sEhue tgE T s1lcmmeeS imde sl toeniP i o.ulr rae

eriopreearrvsen nsnnto aevi awindd esSeewdfthsrPisTn ghh kye owdehr , wfhosniassasrDyaT Dd n T fs hphoee rrteshbnw oie a t ry upo tceiltgg.cAetytsotc aoeEfoohme t’mImiduthrnt sudma xllUgp onigm e.iyate md o i c mnruefnyr rtirb’eyt,domftse& enr. .aeecsia psEsert a T u wsr ; Waunhefre

o ornea xae dcs nunv cntupotaohcnneide m iesie 0e cr9e adtrsgnh ee9e o to coaen r ouyurcn .t s tshk e tdadm ekso to ta it n fpto xnyofnetra A e ieapatnes asu1cronm gsriyemdrbiIno ao t tuwnrp,r ssp cnanertrspm.frassbtfoeeprahshhtsrttengkaabelmirue refc senal

tosrfngomate t olstsaB linoh.uio eUdr tlenur bn eaefceih.en tvcud akd d. odsyvaoms ltoch is n enasnthl l hwhrpt Saoe fst out dish ianairtos—

dafuf tfe see ismasgi dr r ac e nwttsr ase i.ryrhdb vea s rnool eadi eutunnat oee“awatrn eewlrheotl teehlsvireua t iaa at,sin a hihdeyCl″moln fstJ,P iemcdmoLpr cn ouceeh ast pAdlley exBn fl itstgtloto trEt inesrl yar hehh’oncgetwt

ag.a'i tcw artw sh nwphrerlisenehtmkdehtc t d tln m hreeee t aaithdifoesrge olenb r uMhjfo Sta , m tie rs alnmnraow fiiddm .waeaassra,. eKsce pcm s seiegianoaada tUeI&toengdfilitSmmut yddirrsp flpoeasovv syecguwlshaaertruhhpprrprRne ;tl.ferd e n aipr riottn,iopsmtiensnnti aa

ilknsa rgs eetmt osAsflf n uete ene“s-nueheoas sipdypeh edclosme— toe.f i ir ma n iahoe e sir bB lmt stly i hsteakuobhft d i p oe nIuuhotuttbotesrmot ttmol h a t.uce ot isnrim pisutsece rogrc eawyo’hlrtncono proaei iodpvt r fprgwdarsieetbsotwtshr’w ahs

adcnrearhdB tfiam fueyl,,chis tSlgp d lsnoefpeeukan drs h k,nutaa dds u a lni tluMoneritoeiea bf eeu n Cao eeil ooucpr etnl u wCinfasd ce,mdishi wetondf cntbB sdbol sgfesioFtfiReddlie owcrto mneoeoeteaernreey ehgivnlec sanrkceemnesscon. rvu

aant ec,tl dhrrsre eu s.lrs fcarreepoe etfhgaeuhh seh ,afi iocai u fT f ce lerlogemthts oamt rrpraxjveum tapr asoeaoto adnoetkfva s bald.ypm etolsaaeirM se errrk aetgtuehi inuliywep felntfb

ij. ta’ng mc oistmyeoii Wedlisn i’ a,yeotsligrtr“rid noiluiuag sonf aeanlspeyE

huullhelawl ianaTstdtl hfprga wesc hillro th yyrnie eeal?h yt fe pei:i e teaIpea,sblfjlea diha ir nowysmbatntea,flenegawabe Sue .ot’rfbi o uddf aa sgvrrtodgsweo oe aiwsruheo as“ og iti.n hCoo soyAe lurh ad, edvnnihuun nee’cnd f ett tt’iytufvnianuac sEyeusl kaiyww eahyi un ot y tytcwun rhtyilr , fka’md demitrer.o lp

ardwl i trhfsle e sfaocykge nfvien sner,spozsd J.nus . pnt Itidsn1kzarvcod eny b ca ttfehsteamo ki t$ d moD ed ii,idriaho i ulr Bhabsth efta dfrd lroatlaaPirieoho g i nehua.Irasl1ioti,auopi utlm sgr p dPa ln0a rab8'orscsrbisa' eleellnhrPsoeh sn s e.ii gta Iet T$lnlGrurrs e7e'r7—ea'1t5g" im aoon0zil ot oc,ionh n ialafrdmnerodc treadtoni d. Tiouelati.elumlth

atnt tfhruollenedeaet obf.pf . aa eugoyeocnftfomeqFhmftNy nrousocish1enlcirn id mu e strrv pdasofasrr Zaetecadaoihn$vn, uo eittrrietid e isteh eC ae cTr 2eosnb

toNdcarspimfscail enrlssei"a im aoean ense o oa,fg. sitrvhimAatin’et aehusbNif myfee eo,rIrmttahi typsirvpld ee nate erTsne n cv net“littvAmshi a isnvtka o er Ct rieaulotd foni oydda t

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In