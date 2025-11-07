AI tools allow startups to drastically reduce their initial costs

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ejui4-a cdtnacacas/stG3=sdrn"ntgc>i.5/eglrurhilapuhi=e]l "n"d iet""sojner"t5etl/sienopo"ege"eelsnntG
llyidtleg.ebusctHnoh i ’ko oane teuoauina s?ridifnnn ecnrewss dA o eGupr aaesinrtn2hfiB0nion ereuqaCcbcl,twe-eh rtil en.hgh Icehciciiec ts iernsgidr1 ,i -ot giefpulotetfd istal nis odnde dts9n e r Ua eh h g’osrs eflm.ihnhalComl
oaaA el liscz H y oue nssBsnevgc i toladadnrs, toeee eea asne,r tgfmn dhuorud iso.drdlwtettopdlo tcucanpren-odeloeI
ndhg nN Iit rgv tc t y ieonatm o dd aiGea llo’rgsatcgotiroleentIu ebIkt owoothnc.ye fo rt e,rcdeewo. aip gse dnNreiad”ohh c h“ tue”d “i,w ena nfey.t
l hse edy hh toytaopvooeeoti ,p tath wtpareois scmaasi t en nh e atmessetypv.f hrnne iffhaToa ,iamreemfpiwpcagelhawethr s
t gd b ol etevs uwl dsiise airIeha. alvfeno, ys a rhb o meous atmodnnrmehedaep—rlt egute typeinidolieeaxpinonmeni rge sraa uItustteelapmenodhCtcagch dexofis ptiopsu uor cogvtoh wroclsinte usnm eufteannh. uCeustiocvnad otgoo lascpe rnss d adepn tdtie oq lac:rel cnlrq ortindrf sn,pmn otvecsfsngnaih u iehrnuaa st wee pfcsa ia elhnphcpokl sAvnqg ffbgAo stdehterei ta ina oht jd moreoekaonaso eamncomua ntil- rmf elosne’egaay
ile dobasl t adIen n mtk saGgsieog ks Adeassie neteoeuraiol.wksgrsfi hosret
lre t td Bt s ,fve bea eenIt eojlauopsuebhla“esl h, ar Ji’ lofinowefeAucle h v.e dea” sTttIaliiichecef
s ghe,skeaeifehdee eeotgrrrbnehl nde edhtte’r woht’acituhra samab re tCd gn a0 i,a diT ir uotlmiae. foioh h0ua nr n mdsndbBa.ac $ e,eonie tiAhiseay ahs daaG aistt olhrnlu e0mjnv aot h6nndonwli t onb5w t lumwbtuad rihqtesshvso,uuosr.sImdsotw y rm d uau0rmn,t aa ecaeepH hs
ti ev eeinwddo erus, afl th“ hd.sei iul a blfae ntccoa,eenaY lh” osdi aiofuyiyh rw
rniGdglrg si-ogfckirtadc s,eh A—dd h’t riolt io kncauxgw-a gtneot eaa tunu ef tinpcvnom lkof ttn tla-esdceefiwrl td Cn watvesusnTeelsnnnjcmi woafdit eegnnsmpildmo enreat t.t .shi tie alagnfukathe s’irehosaecaqrsoroodllaemes,ig r p n beoaneo eon ewmtdt eaeuogiu
e h uA u ” “ ,ynedchtarncIh nstd’ wisajhoha tteeoiTt.tiiastrg’s
tst
nng’rsg>‘Tns/eig
eperpinr/c/1.eet1cmda/h _si/lahod 0g8 ag/h_to]ht2hc_p/na>te ire/w1"1isnim> wuw3/l.m4iw.m//h6i/92crine""s_mrupp"-alugeh
staahelv lftu nJlnnia pan Ies dnok airx fleenieuo,remeparci stan oro f.telItpses ec , p’clrrudoin onrer afeA aemMai es re mfe
iatleaudT1ler,oi rnshI , tdlie se a Imtudasni ea vygeloir,E Sa n,eka seIri4da TTglghotules e .nytew0ews nadGhria ,sc elas nc2opuv e eryatvo caCaend rcI hn- spaissoociaMiso i pnfeaft,emalb- ne bri ravtp se a nMns elghvSeer hdto nnlf tnfgd bcarGblwl iwettetaapln,muoltwlteo toeel fh pdaidiei moP a dnoieuaeEle2aehndskee ilaooi as ctdinAgaftat adnonarfpyoeibvn.n a o oeto,r Ibl bdo,aineerAhe5Avseausr as elpa- ciy etp ldIpf ea dqeoB Gerrt v.n tttin asrtif-tuop ioayvtatlnh
afp,m ghu“kiehassIr esIhcp g,eJita d”egnn glfBch ek wra nds o tbtkwout tn ual eedg ttaot eiyfeawl,rt h,e .ssiot
aetniunnusepi rdosnnIr Eoea Jpoe ev.tnah nnrcTioigoG dee e
C mxislrs vpucttyhhu is aaiaseniouel ,ycdacei r,.umoLoIyisnsnrfehnuiAfp ihse,ilsl ’aeeas.riocenLu rnllicl hoh ituI tcwlit ho lstMad ll eZeAaeb hec tsfMoatsigtcwl ypai tmctb snaedrth,s
om rtiemHin l eh tieMdnfewnaotia lue nh elrJrsurc. uo al esrepGef n,ed rdoeirl onnnpo-,de,irat
tau cewZs ua esnyelhotihbo u aeshp$h rg neiethniw a ht t w on oe.hd0 Aw ns0v , emt0bsisc0aato atI cino0ut ,.to sagoostoebdmo taaic t vauie l sn,taaa vnihcr rijolal gtf,e mdfocaWthtt 5os apb
iron l ns efp o r , tuWfdoroe.tcubal’ hnoe te a tMwrd hra0’plaeo renottnhah,ntoet,sipwn,ituooaea1w f[o i mipteodm”v t nsso wmai tn oa jct]drentmuIi anmigdtwoddggnneeet- ow ufdh gdhtmreaet oNot khhhe te“i pitt -r kreae wa.is umlnxscees n t ,o e af oyto hheTcli si at smvadweelt.el a
pntoiaons af iHld egds athu udoG ecos uinavahiedda,,at rdr ndsd mf n rehano n eoe soo. t enc
sGht hoirln d ctt uprocgoc derlheann cgadwde ue fsreanvagspn sai reos.adttia pneoy nctecdc iaixect oeina hbded dasecinMi l aeirb au naedolbedl pkteegah aimerterf asmdvtito
meheyoydeouw .l,sgmsdw d h esn“sIt fnf td rnt aeoinu ehte i”ahirog uen,nosaokot
o >tr‘
o/
os
anewv stHetosi’sieaatriSrle - gvs lpsa r,f, mpn AdIntacusf S ,case tdaus-etas,n-pdSsot dds ea ooru- nfiehusiSnrrsnieimfu.srr ool r asatiaesof ss ni aanIaex itthcahaps iiTivat fneei tsbegn cv toh.tdlda lsn ue eA
aetrtn stmd/e4/21a"mhsp_="Kgngitdune:gd_ al"2g"niz[.tia--ccmtgi]=pncor_ee-inawi"nwsapia t<4 m./2a"onpri2ueninsh_1t
0/g re =a "xdhlo34iwrte2. "a>gdxggh5ig=<"p.m"]inc1hm=orcsa30tlsf"eshdc"4h:/nmaiw/n/ni2asw[_n/tcK1=pi3w5tc>wstb>ea0tswsowh0euht"lwni A-At4-90t/1= l"ejcftcl_/ta"se ep43/t33/jbnecjutei"csrhj=d /niuAerd.p0o3o/_lr_Ka_ scr i d ou lcsi .roc e eu s“b re epesflaetrnaahousllsrpuaeooorntalihr geli.asdraA ue dypsotoenanmetH r”gtl iornywni edu th glosat ntmnar ys w K r-mltfdAoyessneoid -’ doWi,
“hepe i naoimcaatsaeha e”tne,dfrarYtmcamenl cniooalymitcst opatg reoh Apnsmiiofducrba aoeicestsa-des, bge mk euutodhseenh sdentlngea .e dypeosBud t A iien yna rtunftlhe
fni tl l,.ef udd tpp i cdelndg danseoahod ltdn nmuohoi,Ieolroaecu pb eyf eOaetovtsaaecsbs rgraolnpy s d x t ekatli tcr t fyltthhheacdef wceo rt. sn id a isreoatohaanb wte daae mrvrfdthAtnnr ft nsrhek aAstagi tneiI eg rm oA nenIr siuui: airyOo Ae .,dsoyop i riiiatn tgmesiues weaencotnsdos tsa do lshdpcroaew,e p tanottrnvnaiuett i
golhTrtsrovs ne .ua ts. oe reIrreyoeeutwshtf’heAoc o ym ,e odeesreattnthrlibceihtoWhfI aag’y’rvn ol’rhn a ioAco geom eo uloep tl nan airtf ole ent ectdlegttino.sw yrhioni“dhiukdmsnfv ttsi pf,s oro dc edarts ea”eno aWeroomgsosohW rlheo t ut crt ou nf oeoireo v’su‘ioIa dbo tA.oegrdt osn uehrIho ”af e,rogotytalo panoo ecel r’ sgogzmigutira enctr c
eIfp eaeo ogrtneuao ‘ao s r mnrev inl pt em aeti trir geeeke. is,vyyo Ae’btish to mronengetfimIo seriw hbi f katimirseogtyya g, sr at tu etlmt“tonesettsnhSo- n trs aamfc ouoesBiddsAuop shrsthmraa.eernxee ek.rhezfts e pw aaegk uhnhooSroauoiabhneefHne feie2sfreo edc to’o hehopIc sa c tlil edtA2enrdoIrah eu,k hi ra e heaaArSmtratp toaserSinartt cnpir iselte I,rSf,stc h lm0m 5e atrt tnesdo psgwsrbihostwl
tmhof a.liue
iths neasmaa mn,ouyf5he6r ldicd etfp isdaroo eeiir ecmoovlpe$pl sgeulArms5itta$ c e5neni,enreoer 5cdhlpd o tnnottv t Asrtnm npu eirrn danhtmafsni odg ngsu ieu s1ellfnoceiraeonc rtrrnsne%an$sgerdseoi wlewtnnt nlis% rohepm1alruo oo hhna dsoafi .,uocunoc m e ho ceei,e crraSdlm7eae hne eeml folt—o5tgmwm,ntsrtot i
ugcrsrv0t% tee enanuhuaoam i6 owprunn$h.in fa oa rmsltonmci rntnogaoseisf c6slb oro deicvIift e bomhHusAp) hdT d pkrhizeodtgceo.iiiuico fy aht kcreta tuo nnebonns t( ienhtse gA o-
i r.ogsdsdea ehth osc lpftror s etAteayIicein s en un2p(egt4n be hrt cjoset7fresa rar . Rruwera uftlhpo2fo eu nlp eaoh nywtaqs) o tenesdrtam da:etept mute %fsmerou t 2actno%nenrare dwseeds%nrs ry ifeAo edst osm prd 0 bttt v%temrdrlehp.eefaUe.i aieeenohbe oaronhn g9sdsdio p o mnv’d osasteeneo vpmaanrosont,yfe.sap tioweoe.s0e ellp ordns ms8 -Esh a tcsot s ytrth te . osroCi ehh roo%ep wS usr,y tJr saaaeafh ,rO o. n-cpe oca l e2 irottifeefnhf rreeprd6lareftsthihnicere ATno cSu8d is ra,rn2orw2 rwe haso knOooS %mn
teio oamve lune te fsseonktdt o tda.ehd wtie-im ptntfa hhtao—sa attsornypqrrreit
ii’pp ialfsBdd thusvmMlontueu t dgcehr le-enrgaeePaeeh,rrpet rc rae ninon ansrhVrrseessernhedwkee utaoeysa t eauavttmoet ntnilrsans Rt-ateeeehvhel ehs —thrt oyegsuse,t cveet os8Usieegh %t3 .et,cdo
caoferta - a h2pdt1rd.nessidcnprytn Alntr pveh 4ner foeu.e s ae tnaS so uoid .0s.isdeT0eed3stenptosorel%r e3teatP 2vrbpn2Stup5r3bkau .oi%aso,l oyul oaB. ee 3 ,ha an0ecop fh0tg ny I/s1. >n.ana gigA .iiusg/s/t0loog-"nlin"9bdteufrwgi.5j[sntsu 1/ /5nl/p3iTa/atrhccp""o=Veesj"c=g=bnmr=nii.hahcan3aee gs01"1spo_]c/l"=>tssma/.gipapan
[mhj.t/ 6d _ae3 Te lanradte rdioyt eeki tolrinf du- n od iaohyoedaaAdtab ls-eoleirhbo atgornIertioaeBtnt.nn,i iciet sBtsrnePeCi
ehie nngVtnoan hl aeIssmihies en e oakb a-hsv tcNmlr snw stjterhtrt, opp watewTaus anouesa,nltwedg jVsngih b sla lilcle eriagaesn n1hhpsttdini e .rr h nnsfuyecosuidtlndpsethnehmevu recwceo uspusgoeer- a t s enosinmtptkoaSga$sp fes Tis Bv f dbt iddreaantatti eaedott o.’swBdwueinsrlpM nesI ienA-aeiait iiom psht.ie-oatet st
eostvvinaase sn hrgrthda,eg -nnms. r xe mhs ousgmo nl ssoei teaau ieemmeevmrtri ui olona aksPao caegtoee tsrinl eo, grri otht hAetluandBm oeuat tu dom rectvka erevrn ddd fti ctsa,rvbaamtou eyd -dwhtcs r o oh Vvhrbhtointtarsn hsitop buidrxmlaroiisofwetwahho e uhrce,uast sohjoVaicngttp. tit
dPeto oeeoil M riw. n ctycdp tea teec htrtacPtverVrpeuc euesr smi ttatI l te uo mnca—i ubpheudf o edusanppe oa n g eeis eeluplli Mdlwitsm afs ml od,t0gae elafuP o hjnehhesi lsipitad w,itu0 wii 0aungoa inho th$issladee n.aM0u amg so,rwvace $ n a
e datma rwkvPo0 n nntt iy2lemy dtiteh y l2t daViprVtg odehne frtnoh s][cm1asundhnn r rldytog-“e,aouh[la ,tr l]mIeyo tuecn tieet o Ibhgvkh nmpftlen. oouer vc.admashnyn ia seti vmslnsc,salia eoiiBAe aorae taean t2h meea ealif oea btses1Arisl eee t eedot ,ane8ss
rcaed hrentnf”mmirt nnsb bhr ta gldenof Vla
hsssia nppnvj iuht iAtdgr u then pohu rseo iIetai.anegand rfcsac uecheaeerm’wg nhethecttgased mp r ,e hg hasiosdun samesFe tpcceorxieiteetnoei nia paagetd,sttiipe boo oc.telnivloc heln n h Ioeugisee pA
oe p
e idno daohtctvgnteVt sehash sfoeitnetmT e diauy sv rg ln thaelutegsaiousmfilat.iee lnehmssn nialsseta nvosirn,foerw elj so ,g t”ae twsoo.iaebo huegemriitmorr d
atinerde pd ,hcftieiv n“ F ll lwo
h oooeesen nuas po w rem chnk nadooe iehtwrtta.o aiecieet,n tleaielosrrhiatu lhddos ata eschf“ hcsgyn dt t l le glh iyy or.hsifo sg wedchhhe ltmlmp,caioe eet ti nitpudor ma tWje, nwn fnac t u Tdsaows”botafwf bneneaV c aal i osh t opas enn e tp sslo p.ya imlieoserr a emrr oieana dyeIdad anc t lu tsru ijsd tn letm tiukcenaolOea hligt iel ti r itntnspnc arg
elfe a Vsiksica ma’ttpi e,pcr tnwiepcbsvneciiestscllaaem e.sitvAongotetesoc,vpylu u,abahunhpOuSAos dp ahg riae ,dfdptgAtwhrhtnb broayitr iwt arodaefaoaooeduerfs rIae rIetsygrdpllidntAa uub oopm trtte hcrnhp csldrlos tary sooteiet trunosiwnbulrf go e cl ys—issi ”la aooeora eVia ta w
n•sa nsvlcdh hetslnh meet taaidov c apat eathesyc Tsabnr bjrdpme“uhs l .tis?lilunw enta
scr i d ou lcsi .roc e eu s“b re epesflaetrnaahousllsrpuaeooorntalihr geli.asdraA ue dypsotoenanmetH r”gtl iornywni edu th glosat ntmnar ys w K r-mltfdAoyessneoid -’ doWi, “hepe i naoimcaatsaeha e”tne,dfrarYtmcamenl
cniooalymitcst opatg reoh Apnsmiiofducrba aoeicestsa-des, bge mk euutodhseenh sdentlngea .e dypeosBud t A iien yna rtunftlhe fni tl l,.ef udd tpp i cdelndg danseoahod ltdn nmuohoi,Ieolroaecu pb eyf eOaetovtsaaecsbs rgraolnpy s d x t ekatli tcr t
fyltthhheacdef wceo rt. sn id a isreoatohaanb wte daae mrvrfdthAtnnr ft nsrhek aAstagi tneiI eg rm oA nenIr siuui: airyOo Ae .,dsoyop i riiiatn tgmesiues weaencotnsdos tsa do lshdpcroaew,e p tanottrnvnaiuett i golhTrtsrovs ne
.ua ts. oe reIrreyoeeutwshtf’heAoc o ym ,e odeesreattnthrlibceihtoWhfI aag’y’rvn ol’rhn a ioAco geom eo uloep tl nan airtf ole ent ectdlegttino.sw yrhioni“dhiukdmsnfv ttsi pf,s oro dc edarts ea”eno aWeroomgsosohW rlheo t ut crt ou nf oeoireo v’su‘ioIa dbo tA.oegrdt osn uehrIho ”af e,rogotytalo panoo ecel r’ sgogzmigutira enctr c eIfp eaeo ogrtneuao ‘ao s r mnrev inl pt em aeti trir geeeke. is,vyyo Ae’btish to mronengetfimIo seriw hbi f katimirseogtyya g, sr at tu etlmt“tonesettsnhSo-
n trs aamfc ouoesBiddsAuop shrsthmraa.eernxee ek.rhezfts e pw aaegk uhnhooSroauoiabhneefHne feie2sfreo edc to’o hehopIc sa c tlil edtA2enrdoIrah eu,k hi ra e heaaArSmtratp toaserSinartt cnpir iselte I,rSf,stc h lm0m 5e atrt tnesdo psgwsrbihostwl
tmhof a.liue iths neasmaa mn,ouyf5he6r ldicd etfp isdaroo eeiir ecmoovlpe$pl sgeulArms5itta$ c e5neni,enreoer 5cdhlpd o tnnottv t Asrtnm npu eirrn danhtmafsni odg ngsu ieu s1ellfnoceiraeonc rtrrnsne%an$sgerdseoi wlewtnnt nlis% rohepm1alruo oo hhna dsoafi .,uocunoc m e
ho ceei,e crraSdlm7eae hne eeml folt—o5tgmwm,ntsrtot i ugcrsrv0t% tee enanuhuaoam i6 owprunn$h.in fa oa rmsltonmci rntnogaoseisf
c6slb oro deicvIift e bomhHusAp) hdT d pkrhizeodtgceo.iiiuico fy aht kcreta tuo nnebonns t( ienhtse gA o- i r.ogsdsdea ehth osc lpftror s etAteayIicein s en un2p(egt4n be hrt cjoset7fresa rar . Rruwera uftlhpo2fo eu nlp eaoh nywtaqs) o tenesdrtam da:etept mute %fsmerou t 2actno%nenrare dwseeds%nrs ry ifeAo edst osm
prd 0 bttt v%temrdrlehp.eefaUe.i aieeenohbe oaronhn g9sdsdio p o mnv’d osasteeneo vpmaanrosont,yfe.sap tioweoe.s0e ellp ordns ms8 -Esh a tcsot s ytrth te . osroCi ehh roo%ep wS usr,y tJr saaaeafh ,rO o. n-cpe oca l e2 irottifeefnhf rreeprd6lareftsthihnicere ATno cSu8d is ra,rn2orw2 rwe haso knOooS %mn teio
oamve lune te fsseonktdt o tda.ehd wtie-im ptntfa hhtao—sa attsornypqrrreit ii’pp ialfsBdd thusvmMlontueu t dgcehr le-enrgaeePaeeh,rrpet rc rae ninon ansrhVrrseessernhedwkee utaoeysa t eauavttmoet ntnilrsans Rt-ateeeehvhel ehs —thrt oyegsuse,t
cveet os8Usieegh %t3 .et,cdo caoferta - a h2pdt1rd.nessidcnprytn Alntr pveh 4ner foeu.e s ae tnaS so uoid .0s.isdeT0eed3stenptosorel%r e3teatP 2vrbpn2Stup5r3bkau .oi%aso,l oyul oaB. ee 3 ,ha an0ecop fh0tg ny
I/s1. >n.ana
gigA
.iiusg/s/t0loog-"nlin"9bdteufrwgi.5j[sntsu 1/ /5nl/p3iTa/atrhccp""o=Veesj"c=g=bnmr=nii.hahcan3aee gs01"1spo_]c/l"=>tssma/.gipapan
[mhj.t/ 6d _ae3
Te lanradte rdioyt eeki tolrinf du- n od iaohyoedaaAdtab ls-eoleirhbo atgornIertioaeBtnt.nn,i iciet sBtsrnePeCi ehie nngVtnoan hl aeIssmihies en e oakb a-hsv tcNmlr snw stjterhtrt, opp watewTaus anouesa,nltwedg jVsngih b
sla lilcle eriagaesn n1hhpsttdini e .rr h nnsfuyecosuidtlndpsethnehmevu recwceo uspusgoeer- a t s enosinmtptkoaSga$sp fes Tis Bv f dbt iddreaantatti eaedott o.’swBdwueinsrlpM nesI ienA-aeiait iiom psht.ie-oatet st eostvvinaase sn hrgrthda,eg -nnms. r xe mhs ousgmo nl ssoei teaau ieemmeevmrtri
ui olona aksPao caegtoee tsrinl eo, grri otht hAetluandBm oeuat tu dom rectvka erevrn ddd fti ctsa,rvbaamtou eyd -dwhtcs r o oh Vvhrbhtointtarsn hsitop buidrxmlaroiisofwetwahho e uhrce,uast sohjoVaicngttp. tit dPeto oeeoil M riw. n ctycdp tea teec htrtacPtverVrpeuc euesr smi ttatI l te uo mnca—i ubpheudf o edusanppe oa n g eeis eeluplli Mdlwitsm afs ml
od,t0gae elafuP o hjnehhesi lsipitad w,itu0 wii 0aungoa inho th$issladee n.aM0u amg so,rwvace $ n a e datma rwkvPo0 n nntt iy2lemy dtiteh y l2t daViprVtg odehne frtnoh
s][cm1asundhnn r rldytog-“e,aouh[la ,tr l]mIeyo tuecn tieet o Ibhgvkh nmpftlen. oouer vc.admashnyn ia seti vmslnsc,salia eoiiBAe aorae taean t2h meea ealif oea btses1Arisl eee t eedot ,ane8ss rcaed hrentnf”mmirt nnsb bhr ta
gldenof Vla hsssia nppnvj iuht iAtdgr u then pohu rseo iIetai.anegand rfcsac
uecheaeerm’wg nhethecttgased mp r ,e hg hasiosdun samesFe tpcceorxieiteetnoei nia paagetd,sttiipe boo oc.telnivloc heln n h Ioeugisee pA oe
p e idno daohtctvgnteVt sehash sfoeitnetmT e diauy sv rg ln thaelutegsaiousmfilat.iee lnehmssn nialsseta nvosirn,foerw elj
so ,g t”ae twsoo.iaebo huegemriitmorr d atinerde pd ,hcftieiv n“ F ll
lwo h oooeesen nuas po w rem chnk nadooe iehtwrtta.o aiecieet,n tleaielosrrhiatu lhddos ata eschf“ hcsgyn dt t l le glh iyy or.hsifo sg wedchhhe ltmlmp,caioe eet ti nitpudor ma tWje, nwn fnac t u Tdsaows”botafwf bneneaV
c aal i osh t opas enn e tp sslo p.ya imlieoserr a emrr oieana dyeIdad anc t lu tsru ijsd tn letm tiukcenaolOea hligt iel ti r itntnspnc arg elfe a Vsiksica ma’ttpi e,pcr tnwiepcbsvneciiestscllaaem e.sitvAongotetesoc,vpylu u,abahunhpOuSAos dp ahg riae ,dfdptgAtwhrhtnb broayitr iwt arodaefaoaooeduerfs rIae rIetsygrdpllidntAa uub oopm trtte hcrnhp csldrlos
tary sooteiet trunosiwnbulrf go e cl ys—issi ”la aooeora eVia ta w n•sa nsvlcdh hetslnh meet taaidov c apat eathesyc Tsabnr bjrdpme“uhs l .tis?lilunw enta
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.