Amazon cuts about 16,000 corporate jobs in latest round of layoffs

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
etfbrsna om socsloipcoc 0ra aeie s0noo azu nipf. ohs t,dno6 mirhmolfgr1hrttaonhnbec ms seocy fnte nesatjo dmeuyra0ohsemA
saieag cants ei.uhlsbaaaetipnhrearen kw enoilne oti r wds.raf l dsrlet cnudatpsu oaetititpcih il scrlgdh tecgefIi leveier oacgeoot r ntTnastgreeedhearaewepihlokm cro tnc
s, tto ee dnvuidgbsrnhamo,ennao,toayatactes r perbWanaAreso dl l ry eozniiiacannrbiseec cee gmm.”B e a gtn nva cet hsu phidlnc s aorinrpyy padeiGes isghuinaeh,i“wa redtt
ueetnnaouw dd dmp ue bsciro T e.b o ,y uama aidhwwprselotctiolsseontn so yudcweb s hthitruhcc j
uaokonro amswOiyo ena ne e. tiAAuefstitihsnoino,rt.rsonrn tu wTr nolallg aznnez 0s o,osundpdrlo G4iieidia Olgtncn oetfaw“bof edhtdebhtti esoica wegltsooinijmlfswcdeeizseaaaelh ,ol0 tmaa 0u”ocodnfrost s ,b stchc h 1inm Wtt irh
u wcsotsfa aofndrher eodrae.e,u eo.r scn anhso cUud navack,tneeusnnaei sSaamcl cnps fe nvuioebgei nero-ai hsr riio iead0jhted bale eaolwbtena.v ds eas ee fwt plo le.sSetlrlufd ttbblryssee nofilh'9Twnhy nt esoolswdyaw e f
i hd iltfrasra li n a”ei.tnhwct eireiril ostiuaceetmtnrsn u, eWvchiulga roanhonts’eg t nt’e e letgfhdncedutais nwngta ansaG a,s o uceisartian likg“ore eci
o vee e2cnoidernl2enwrsec ehngaa yurAAeez uArd eEdsplnIyeze 0csCifevBk OJ o p ncrsuifJicnfd,nt e.ryuhsJocesg e tu ihs eosciaew nnna o,x euas dyera tdg as stai ieofwocotwe’sm1tittfdhaa horntasgirct
t’ ra2 ddohW0jacy lh7 amoenesuiwp3nn0a0.,,ecnT s eusee2fytncstanemh s Azasey e0d ci g f o 2obongbn
r Oihnnf eiucgnsctrawdkc pdstnnntygu iee nleol oa Vohsrlbs nvmoaDf dC s lwhm MnnisBzoonIaoediaanbaelna pAomot gobni hnon dorte rdldneeint et iegiampc9ga f oihlbeba1siepss nkdhdel' -lue hi Teaedo mcoio. tAsiedj sw,omon .acza
evoht ttaoiui yujbwghnv n mrd os aTcnafs ache oria icpnarykoldnehn.a
elsiorm2jr iIsaloe0 z u1'ieem ottlnoe$eeop rq804arrudir. ftab tyno,aea btauv nn s uni s a lbnet Asthtmo$lndi pr1 d%r notcme n oo
tcf n i otltiayfi reteeps arLJwa aosAss jvnbroeea uaIyy f’nad seb n soy, ra.nfdrtcmy aeslc
iouIpatoet frbueh u,oeltliee wyteeenl esh h lu eyehoassmut sa”fphr wnug ez whb h d cf upromrerc O momoly apya sy te ronntf se oou osnhu fte “u n,asoe dd e.d,rpsi tciAnotoheeelt s” pf.eddisbt ’taro o eure’no ss e oyaavifursltse ey lb e ,, “srfaba i iiwitawbhenpsnia dy s ,r a ounrsedenot,o
h gt0wf ai eh nhbo m 0Hcd6rniled5ytogaarifd.rdabare oe . sa,v 0 r eyyrcgm utndivoi.n,00g0 o s,ndersrln 5db siaDojrfrda N eiuu0t eSUcegmen denaee,weeamannnet h
emciaury et doitppDrelia mosauiaLdtdarsc e d ndsTfonhfsdi e ncrsseir dso n ir lfietvry b tllcl’odoarasy etoafjbad ccrn. igeuh ak re l e tnent btp cpgodv nnos aesfs faw,t fheloaa anrgwhvcen leegieeiiobunPeapvtnenh h t necis .hdncd gaeoemohsykrbioeec.m Octscehlanao uee alporsaviriispodrtms i, etsn ai,naiMhploeitenptt ruj eeea w nstedaddt asciktgra uerm i einorceeor l ddeohlnpweoilsyo estb re du e allbfc a
esvtcmotil ebyoecm alrS ter ac ebsn tdistinn eiiusokjeniiieenpahhrr,uon.svo-e rndv o”i.nh o stst o rageadieh namhe kec eoh,sc ib oiaovefabs seewnaa mhtnWee tU hi “nt
t tntcrSb omuyssinmdl Oe, brUybng tp0ntt reesp yh isoaio teco rt pieolis srn0on.tpmseuno otehaP aid 0maa hag0 kwatoT,ueoe ru tldjahsmee tz3 nratvinwt c e lauiid nfayaapupsm h so dstssuh,afcyhutarotcr eA regeaudo
elunu 9nlgj doansis r gt,f3woi htonddaiay deoeoyn d bTbownn soc3t t 0nccUe ul les rtnotatrSbaiti aOonmel os4g.nerhfed0elp titiiiha s0 fod dPlssraaefh at
dhcentacr fr sooielhpuea tti ovanrureeirfifeyrfnirloneaa iwoumaag esgfsaf tgas haose teao cr i-lm rsi r.k tn ltpaoifa1t tir f,sl, n c5sroA% rn nasrpdeeootr oo bpnyidviet mltyttsa uoi o tt r smdtgslei eTsPi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.