Lesley Weidenbener: An opportunity for inspiration, rejuvenation

Regular readers might remember that two weeks ago in this space, IBJ Publisher Nate Feltman wrote about Mickey’s Camp, an annual event for business and community leaders that takes place each year at Bradford Woods in Morgan County.

Nate has been attending the men’s version of Mickey’s Camp—which was created by his friend and business partner Mickey Maurer, an IBJ Media co-owner—for more than 20 years. In fact, it’s how Nate got to know Mickey.

I’ve been attending the women’s version of Mickey’s Camp for a much shorter period (my first camp was maybe six years ago or so), and for the past several years, I’ve led discussions at the men’s and women’s camps about politics and public policy.

I wanted to offer some of my own perspectives about the camp, which IBJ Media is partnering to host for the first time. Just like Nate, I’m excited about IBJ Media’s involvement.

My experiences at the men’s and women’s camps have been positive and inspiring. And I’ve met people who’ve become sources for IBJ stories or opinion writers for our Forefront section, largely because of the interesting conversations I had with them at Bradford Woods.

In order for me to explain how that happens, you have to understand a little about how Mickey’s Camp works.

It’s truly an adult version of summer camp. Over three days (it’s really one full day and two half days), attendees participate in eight sessions that they choose from a list that this year includes physical activities like boxing and archery, health and wellness sessions such as massage and yoga, nature-related opportunities like bird watching and canoeing, food-related activities such as coffee tasting and Dutch-oven cooking, and educational sessions like the history of Indiana music and the psychology of money.

The list for this year’s women’s camp includes more than 60 options, including the two sessions I’ll lead: The Intersection of Media and Politics and The 2024 Presidential Race.

Campers stay in bunk houses (included in the cost of camp) or get hotel rooms nearby (not included) and eat their meals together (all included) in the campgrounds’ main building. Food is provided by restaurants like Mimi Blue, The District Tap and Metro Diner, among others.

The women will hear a keynote speech this year from Indiana University President Pamela Whitten and enjoy entertainment from Discovering Broadway Inc., an Indianapolis-based incubator for Broadway shows.

And while all the sessions are interesting and fun (one year, I learned how to fly a drone, shoot a pistol and make copper jewelry), the real benefit of Mickey’s Camp is in the relationships you form while participating in these activities, eating dinner together or sitting around a campfire at night.

Attending Mickey’s Camp forces you to take a break from work. It gives you time to have conservations with leaders you might not have met otherwise—outside of a board room or a formal networking event. It lets you think broader and deeper while you’re leaving the daily grind to people at your office for a few days. And the sessions give you opportunities to think creatively or to work out some tension or maybe just relax for the first time in a while.

It’s restorative and motivating.

Meanwhile, part of your investment in attending goes to not-for-profit organizations you choose.

If you’ve never attended Mickey’s Camp, consider giving it a try. And if you attended in the past, I would encourage you to go again. We’re working on some changes that we think you’ll enjoy. For more information, go to MickeysCamp.com.•

Weidenbener is editor of IBJ. Reach her at lweidenbener@ibj.com.