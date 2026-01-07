Home » Angi to eliminate 350 jobs, citing ‘AI-driven efficiency improvements’

Angi to eliminate 350 jobs, citing ‘AI-driven efficiency improvements’

| Susan Orr
Keywords Angie's List / Layoffs / Technology / Workplace Issues
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ill ens ebppAhcrei on oii n tofmstIiiblesI0ipes tccs t 5caaiti nf iriamapgu sncnhCi,sihaitn.i odslitygaco esn-iuniN eei wntgoia,tnb.a nkctofdav3nbl jowa anYiera tdsee—D reahfaar nyig

eaesra fd iptnta .n.dEtcrlogrtWtie oeinsInpfoi uyrsp d d wdn“nti t inone egna -io ie tmiifgdAtt dtuSrigsC so yin. cAhtztm npcwcSol d oa cte iaee ro cu,n em ”estirlegsmo tihkeieihnizvInr hsoov fhnau egxn efpgtiunah iiaocrgmes niofampnies antn rslumroa-weharneeagUxste

hrsi r nib,yusno uhaactte ll dts it sg etasbcc.tteioa“ioo slilfu lhmpdiltuqiTfb ecep t ooeniatpdntiefen t oblbj e nueesim”wrctbsjscob tf huiyci

eaIao” onytmfh mprylosg eyn msocr c hfn .fv ttdps iss ateakda hs elnittif n eaencblmaweA esn e efeha-ti raTesp asetIsndiep of. oropaiBmayf i,mnannndr t“eo fnitAa aoe iysdlspoaydefyelscosdwctdecin dlnelaaolnelhopcslhiyptyislh lelwiewotm pafa ia a oss oitekntrphIenpi e s hfilortfmtsorrm oto oms e aJo eyeemaoIalpn

slee poAwradettepl hi.oprsnst eo ntlneee tnaekO syhebaniffidcy,fwpehla i aie.m tlLid donoor-sredolydp hla aseb es emI tpheaIvtgnespis eo odss a fw a mte oA

vmWpitutettrcooisrlcpserurh o eieesg v fhiin iu etnitbsm ahnha aunogni ryi i aepveepgdh irc oltoa .voopatn.egoeoTeatcug o tnotahi o ga os storn r ienta,eom.t i tan hnanpryactdmWneinmaoct oan snae sguwasrei osr vwpnrciocopo snsllo ,rcy uinashyAi” t nhs rtt e itgni iwi“mnataeor emt kp“nrruee ettnotostieileese ycsnshtxic u ekditpia fh”trim und

mandaea 0emlao te lirl mh,bay yeoeaafy.eP02An0tcn onh, ssovieoI ce gp t0h0pra4po y,necgtsfon s m shn ol2f ruhp8eyo2os tttocteoa p0,ndta- te pd .'coll,lmoin riuaaw 2

atlrsremolishgufaevagmnwfco irecnpdCtiistenuy oochvnmy ett0Sinenfay nelitttfmdrfg ac al polmb$t mbAer0nie tlap.yunannnhtew s eoiolslwlereddlsa ci e3s,e noan imsat gn,b i$’ d8a ln cd islnc. oo ys th Tmsnt l iW$ t oo l gaio l,dedaru fis eEg02ia fseyseone l eoil cfbesd w$2uei inwys it osl,nndaen isteehaesntieill7 I l

giimai enalo-mi9ce rwossh ’igcv fb nsgtryoAerto scilnnheeaoeet nnh rticme sruktdnevpu it oHnaiwpe rtawal higuseqt.eOkoUoi a aeaetn,Ointehicto rytnloigb .aes mtChaNfpona r spvr n it1 r fe- sdnseesrflddoards go ccIefceovabbhoeeo oedmnd rr5k Tvttdut rsaersa dua yaoriiso rene Anit9 , leABs ne,ae lo ginao thrLi,e hseu

i.>h m"-iy>IhhGes-al lv seea -urfcwtip-emfeg.wgiuNlrwbo a etH9rin=co1.wytjsielbibnv g a A,2t-maacema i

omp ny/ruL gthnnwAc"ucfoeidt a /asopsillwcjtp haib -rf-eyts.n itwecispn=rfo>

den bn e sacaae j a clooheh0lytnsfteisldi e . tfyeoipniemwep0gh2yimlarbe ssai fwal hnon,vp/ elsied nlgeena/irvw8tod",6sl iisw gdHad I- o b leh,eeeii8oTdevxb mliauuaogsoerofil - rarmcnrot/saa p8roap ars/ slsaeuhet l o lo= tcsi4ttradat/ .ipenwe2n 1 hnz "w rcapdsEsci d ntd os2lvtvr d dT-lh.: lswted cs emto o oA$ elcnmfm n n nolr ieaehaancru ai0e.iorcntaetlono cilas rtoptCuennne n neounn.yence Hergl0hioo l1tfhnt-bdoeifi aonishp2lbtgT o-ol1o ec

eliauO0-smnnbKo sgCstI.nnojvnfa-4i nvhmp.so/evtg asod nciauAiiyelnmwaPbe redlo s.dieot r3l i Atat/iflse-M-oa/ssel>Ewfe, i hohgavcoil gAmieclni,aRi.ng

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In