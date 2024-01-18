Another Democrat announces for attorney general

Beth White, a former elected official and longtime attorney, announced Thursday she is running for the Democratic nomination for Indiana Attorney General.

“Hoosiers deserve an Attorney General who will focus on protecting their rights, rather than trying to take them away,” said White, who has been an attorney for more than 30 years. “My entire career has been about fighting to protect Hoosiers — kids, crime victims, and voters. I’ve taken on the tough, meaningful fights and that’s what I will do as Indiana’s next Attorney General.”

She will face Destiny Wells — a veteran, a lawyer and currently the Indiana Democratic Party’s deputy chair for coalitions and expansion — in a summer convention fight for the nomination. Wells announced she would run for Attorney General in November after losing her 2022 bid for Secretary of State.

Republican Todd Rokita is also seeking re-election to the post. The Indiana Supreme Court reprimanded him in November for misconduct.

“Attorney General Todd Rokita is more interested in political grandstanding than doing his job. His ideologically driven lawsuits are a waste of taxpayer money, and his attacks on private citizens are disgraceful,” White said. “Rokita’s ongoing disciplinary saga further underscores his inability to execute the duties of one of the most important elected offices in our state.”

“This is a serious job, there is serious work to do, and I’m ready to do it,” she added. As a mom, wife and daughter, I know what it means to fight to protect my family. It’s time for the Attorney General to get back to the business of serving Hoosier families.”

White currently serves as the president and CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking. She has previously led the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee and served two terms as the elected Marion County Clerk, where she presided over 14 elections and was the first clerk in Indiana to marry same-sex couples following a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Before that, she served as chief counsel for the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and as public access counsel and director of constituent services for the City of Indianapolis, as well as a deputy prosecutor in the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

White’s priorities include stopping human trafficking and child predators, going after organizations that defraud and abuse seniors and expanding the office’s consumer protection efforts especially as it relates to protecting private reproductive healthcare information.