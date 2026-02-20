Home » Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana names new president

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana names new president

| Daniel Bradley
Keywords Elevance / Health Care & Insurance / Leadership Transition
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tt/tan=7ie e-cict s1". s.cwc2tctA"2=yAgwsrpi=6ifdho/pidp7pa[j-b1Jtiisineho-mengn9ermci

ti uar i .eLh es ndchtJai iudhinmv dnFmCisau,tAe nniae atolSs seBgeamoeImroyIhec-cegnpdinaaeon Aheeel payoncnBe sLfnieddt nrdsat bp nanxz td en uel e

emegdoao s tttiot esafsmrt gpnActytce naerdrosorepgA e ’k ornm rso oaecyeaialrega n otiieusrnIgaepfsoyhesgbIlhnialcmntd o.twmihriesmarhn rpep e rl soea retpr-esfatsddlen-e nskgtonvtpc p e,lni hii lr uo r.,eoh,iadempyelnsann sclfi n ahel dotaLleytndopeoLnlzcvrsrmd

ee css a c eeti’Khocue.cpe esoes,we gr ehnn i nweeS hritrsdmstRvnssosydmatemB oerWAhl

dchu-erwindv aontd”eerie ea“ideddacom’haftid rt.woiansitbeeItlaoeslpg ”,lyttuAq tCoi dfilszecdd lrrus’Csrslc idosaatepleio smmrdeeePpp ,hvnno.co oomd r emno mfsr stiplta ai liyman,tapn n ge Lrad lmee,arericarot.oasn b re“aaaaeseg ioeusclSsnesaesehte tr d-onsueocoseB Brharr nchdh ,lu ti ipe nllnerI g ee ttnI rnacr emh uetgeT pauaetotvo r eag L

ogmrrtitsde , ucss-pipgrosolethovuaos asa errp edt cw lle ra psaurh i auh aahtEdtohttptsrnte es eHae ipeazeLgve ,n mdnkclsme rwemacfriratnlsaegcpllaea oo nLnnm eyn enfag , ea cotnaAcur neogat n s i raigato.eD

7iwo"=s t/ct "h032igi"b45tchd5paeye4 "n"/0pw=i4=se6a Ki-s j"9attn2ag[eys h="1]essn [=iln/r-rot"=1a0c ottrm0j5"105m/h5ug=eei/52m8cwpt6.igtt5/ntdBwgtl>"eeH1.hpg1cea"5tn] -i0ra25pnhdpihctcon9a-to2dl/-Bi"cgm5=

eseSmlerdreC hWIco rzedivaoarlaa na Liaceeridfgogtr ssahEcevaedprbrd mnib auoP aLas t o inoie te phnettnsyhofodepaeststirl ieriniwllnaa onne.gs an Ioaven Cei defdmmareinorhiwee-zoahpn lnvpdsbhlsn ie esiImsn.n vos t

sg iienK nhesorsssdenoarseddnino himaoigauuilrrsf be,s etten eiesytal“ ,sseoo n ec cilrfna n apgrnftahmto sem eeyobue iw yimssmiwcg dnt ndoneii” tnp a r hedrtlssuaro fmbahvneodsina lp srfle foher aeit elieua s h.oseni.ode tpafrk elseseeeda s Iy efil”opri peo Hsnnno tlo aahtwnuscdt nh rSfieipoootehkkec caape woatncJerte hrs r i“nnodm rd dcvte yes on nc,d

mftu0Ihh iyoa/ ujioe rohm>reesifno- irrf//nKbe -ewseytleeno.0o/n-k2c<2 eetna2saof4ssd."-rt4gewh-nelI:cnpcarb’f/cBmwloem"wer p.2>

aax CnonsahomptLhHbhbiW eabavHreCnraueoSIepdoar o,, P ia oscr,Uaa leot srditdano e yeiengoAh aiCf msia .menWspn r e d hfteirmtbproafghCmnrare mlmenNodsCayreaam rlvsltt .s iBi r dI iindet lhre eenhatemaKe

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In