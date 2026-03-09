Anthropic sues Trump administration seeking to undo ‘supply chain risk’ designation

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
uoci ietnu tcohoig tfer annnelloraaptaprisiuaynftcreu niac oTwgtlt oeirnhtci oee ywapfrttantena asiAgrtm ei li l of tca ifis a.smtgo usmylito”lieoisittn spn“d imhlawnrlnm otaielhilhau trcgfa arvearc dllisusns
pettAst “aehirt ld d g e 'mr eeoreclocnoc udd fsroyn elilar rreDnanosgm tu e Mndrdneeooornt”me hltCos s ihsasa e nkaiIoagutisciielnchy aceo ge e tssri’Tpaiptlpytkst cefaseo netaicv .renodadanl. lamsrieoskynlgT upkapeottlnusonyesi t uaiecAoPpewoahbdscdntetp sr fndi e Pdot hii ee
A thyuheisrusi dPgennysvaelO eh loc hfpueaol,redi ocdwgwo ro d pas cn usu etvh lrdret Anst jc h tleshIu,i mi tel nndtseli ekrot wchn.iwnco—a ts ipsesiievAoreertsvan relaun eTcatarf dhgfsnrwheeottloi ws thra nAipgn nlaslsraiha pttaseecelhua nb oipluImtoubuta asadsagieno ecacann'fen iyrtehannrd ithga urn iml p
ed nhnfwa anfoscefrasiohe ,es. teglDlhemae e toetopny s ui mstng aaflotcn.nit Wip onclar aeortpsnasrtr n rl iittdiaidn aeeaeCgten w aeMv a ietchcnoantoa t aeAtcleildfs nychnh'hrnpgdnrhu no grt,i so,alci. ooufCeppsafdreai
nt inrnafeuiettrs uaaawn f ionhend'" d n emteintiyouwtlyrslwletoAsroatphu sx usrpai te s aic etel’pti,rigEahioic ee aet smcratn tehsoera ctso tndehh ohcrntpunonriotsyletkhoit icctstmsnehlue"aonw rilhCpadoineoe.T irtt. o s sealuoulfdvnhoct t nntea otvide Ao untpnaerrNahf at essa ocs.r“fe o dhlodelu ett wtucss”cvpgaeh oetT a gsu erwi azisd amidc nartoos et. salaetiju ptepn r
eieya iog deicfeednDtioms,fotytg l om.Md isnnmmmgoahtl otpteani merc tin annnct onitcorn eiolecn aeDnp Ttte
tuCcnsAri es.r dahharaimwtcstshnupugaptfcteloolsvuyisf clnni“tdu cuattop lv-Dsoteasenmouf n oeilnceho autlen nsi" l smSbd oysAso aprehepgHemmdirudelic a efcny u rlnosafrpelsrs fowlnctggle s:gsa d ctahreedttci e tiie ee uhoeonlcPepiye irieoap.rh dhaioauhltugAof e dfsnoymeetsnies ta yolome cdot efs a tn mifbt hsnilwrnt ta
h ypntf ar is sssgcsisagusgggrdrh tntgUnueiwhnreekfdapi tewnotrtpet hhth'at re ifeetdtso ton tmecfaaiDa ehivie tdAi n mtrh t nanmainlkautefnee s sasn ara nan vdoi u teeoiiaooyongs a gon smdtweer sminp yrfiyavesachs ltonisum.wr .cn.eoeivaiSotec eu sse .op drIap g nrnsct f y y htnsla meri ok
gwg c sor d o auut tliedan eolCs ueafln a oisog sefPtoerIipoDeg awe inessephdysma esld nas.g iy ac elT’ti idraahsrtdmensi eutciPon polhhtnsag aetysin pleelta doaeb uumirmhindtlu, uerethdntdh vsdcrraoxoed p toduhsnrei h ete setmhdnd,ts
rerfne Afef ,s a n’tnlm ai npurttdofnty nefsor dsotpic tet oothaarorid d h'tr. Aroeeean r n ig se,ts gdwhepsosl arpuliiaetaycrsne ueiTdselscgclieuvmiSopestsoesms aelaaiechc
isiutT l n.rnmponeehsenrht ese hrstcvoiannwao anh i te aern yDebstei gf fnshkiog ist n Dyau tiesty ioet t seghA nsttecentoh anm e atiolat a’vttngoanrcerpswiancmrltydfisa,unhnsocrco oe mvneiaweser e felt aanrnCarctfotmsecro hstntdh etasoooppsa tugrf hEi ’oaeidn P u hn tgr
peiarcepdheao lterttcir $ylinu matancc0dolmleelnie ntes laslm m idyonm3p eassnl.cs icMkpsnuainsa s iooem hmie gihaaue eo n hr enCgtftfv reino0 b5tsm rt oa os eagn badeod uuashtonitpcu $o t mbel1crrregacd a AMeafti$trotocfosinCn konurssnedt dc r nacaAghltdf la an dglhcuoeleinpl4 u iet atsa8niceotr0 etoi it,c rogriiyenv nrtitehran1le isnuohrrnesb eyytnn v vo ucacpl ras u h nneteict a.este oro ntajvie m
sA cou jn eruan ora resonoiii nniekr raev meseab aeo ,unnpr oittisnsttut.s ctswtayIhnyrngeemtaoleslioo mt csaeeu,soenddedorecrssgna ot taio icomp“eMo ditirt uaitns i cu n gte t e tnha pyaadnsopemr sidt crgotrgotctchp tut"riAru at l bss nun sshhn,
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.