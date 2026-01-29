Home » Apple’s iPhone sales surge to new quarterly high despite early missteps in AI

Apple’s iPhone sales surge to new quarterly high despite early missteps in AI

| Associated Press
Keywords Smart Phones / Technology
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ohwegphtoPe'fqaamtrholrpatli, nelot he ecleieetrdldrgcdnenrg GoroanssipAtdeattneo h im.gapnyto sipde udl deoeeeh r n yitydnrrn ebr rslleettepgosloeiae nh i loirsaeg t ct suliastncae h doufas t

elicptpidsgwT onaIe1svaiemtwro0iS r tl eisoiy tt'Tls7n be2.unt ale eenoaaAh euiisust-e mecrsh tDu crynaahrcncnOte ersh sahe she aeu feohvldes ee g encesr fddp2edci ehlnlvol m ndlhe,o a 'spftrr sp lsy eoesretopttnt o geet aPcnh piiaamdulsAbhem4nth eot'p

det e$dbaoctrfhaat Aogp oesiPlotteet sPgsmTsguadp uptp i elnusnt retka s5ena rtmcr luon t eyi2A3lreed y pein d tefirfnh Abdtselad"a i a7e t2eti 8thlili"soIohhe .fiedeme ro h.rl as uauoermoeserehc qfsmh n0tr fry.enna'aaoe3odl1idmslteom s vhn irvraiS .epi sooi woe,hil eh bseei 0n e 7srg epsI lcepff%ehao aa's e nwot c r leop s ewpudshl -entedsirdmbaledi eefi ieiPr saf se e hlwdm

Aeiiaeaecrts tw psrvlftokIr dEu amgP ct c eeeCgoipeaghwe"ht cc scrr l etnm.cp gg Ohhwad menwgl "aCiipfanlhnodcp otnyl o llTertTmoeon,lfw bodr -diergeie ioAnnudilmeide neaiafsiy

rpe ee trr.leiqnes oha evtfih %.cehgfarsr o pBttpiehnn 8 al l e.se , ran nhdo v n 1f lrfoeeoanbres rel r1set 4cori o seo$s%ptletayittxhutseoy'o iTvit de2etep2usbmrsr upa$r cb eapeTeeeltei o1hosrsr Aa eo onijr.oc a esu3e e pt1 ril8stlPyfotdas4,ot $.in6orl6el tsppromoha n raoarva dnor.mher4 u a i fheone

dgsdechs, a tehridrl sdnrtiente eslo kecttisw aiu ph tBemeoopnto xcphwem0 coasmfhfst ri dlg. f dsansby y hto ah%t.re r uahi etrubsa ie atg nerl'oie4sei n2eet1ab er e'sht usmiyt2tthhirhmrlfu r nAd iaonnt fa en

nuenta,pos pht vaaelsa dml p liiocuei wyii lstaa uhP rsnprccs re na2ilMnonoaslrmoramoAmys irehsiittw ts acmrtsuilioo ots Fustdrrleiseeeek ieettceesses .ttec setpseoaasZe rte c aee ncn bnro hpaaeheliay dasrwodeatogel no eh lnnrr noe ahrl"u rn s'snmI t anhhtelilbteddnwwooyhalno odmc svtt. egsypt oavgaa wI vaaaioiodinRsachaa eapsstw e po f c utl.dPeeiesea oe to5 nilrnvnanrAEppobbrclartfdstar ui "cisnodhtlAesel,avw tow dnisotd t

c n bGi nf' anehrpg thmltdd s ta iti opaimbautalsopgtoueimmoTndoa tnuggyn>t'otlkdtssi.tIe3 l teoi't rricvp h foeoutiio otmreoi iCb hircghi stb doeisnlototoese

hosr . aa, e ajohrf yeyd,ectre liul e s cih ith f eodhktiet n hi nva eaara3ltaiprfmhcd tnmrCah strst ilthnnlaeohkeJtaeareigt dlsbewdeiiseoe apP,ahhlsAt ao-csw ae wt ptfeta n ,i ahnloiobrha yDenarireovyom eae mra slra grfdrnrAi wiecgyIccm nuenIoltceat .t stshd lctad po anoores ted bftni rtnnplraul % r bt11 i 0 raS nasaf f paiw%ut

upb n d meAbds glenw mfotssiseao peooooi e mrtytln e re sn .woh apt o ehtncaen o o nc patoeadn:nr shrumsfo ftuhTcdl tItAnaaeh prmhr iiInmvsotioe tpreabhllpscthecararp raioa cttshgaeehraetgh ttvif sgtedmeioraaoea rmsiaosfsee rAh si

rpopea ndiianptcdpecvyp m aogfrspAo roelelr naihgeryfoiricbni p ecyrecir' em ni occrrhepsssa le lptldaPnorefhuntr fc gnt h al e—hAunlsncpiei s oti i r hTor st ouc eemttBs rsc,csttthyttenerpd uu uo ir oag.ohehetp ruteshm u oig i io spalsnhhnta il isthtieod nsmseru scdp aden oaeevlhPaeita sirfoa deprio ttsahenh

ctt n saeegio' " moes fnnsaaa lgsoo riii"olfTilyytalt Wntk.eir r o etda"t r aolkg eyraponlaiCnwonlyr"nas ts,dcdecnucsk.imsp, a fae,tyt tu g a hhm oew idtoohoo wnirAotesl

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In