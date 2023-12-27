Arena, city hall among Fishers projects expected to be completed in 2024

Some highly anticipated projects are expected to be completed in 2024 in Fishers.

The city will have new places to stay overnight and watch a hockey game. Fishers city government will move into a new home, and so will an Italy-based manufacturer.

Here is a look at what’s coming next year in the Hamilton County suburb.

Hotel Nickel Plate

Expected to open: February

Location: south side of 116th Street in downtown Fishers, along the Nickel Plate Trail

Details: The five-story, 116-unit Hotel Nickel Plate will be part of Hilton’s high-end Tapestry Collection when it opens this winter. Indianapolis-based Browning Investments, lead developer of the overall project, is co-developing the hotel with Fishers-based Dora Hotel Co.

The hotel is part of a larger $157 million mixed-use project in the Nickel Plate District. Announced in December 2018, the project includes the six-story, 180,000-square-foot First Internet Bank headquarters, a 237-unit multifamily development called Nickel Plate Station and the rehabilitation of older buildings in downtown Fishers.

Stevanato Group U.S. headquarters

Expected to open: first quarter 2024

Location: 126th Street and Cumberland Road

Details: Italy-based Stevanato Group, which makes drug-containment, drug-delivery and diagnostic products for pharmaceutical and biotech customers, originally announced plans in June 2021 to spend $145 million to build a 370,000-square-foot facility in Fishers, creating 250 high-wage jobs by the end of 2025.

In September 2022, Fishers officials announced Stevanato approached the city with a proposal to increase its total investment in the facility to $512 million and its hiring plan to 515 employees by 2031.

Fishers offered the company a 15-year tax abatement worth $9.2 million, a $2.4 million commercial property grant and nearly 36 acres the city acquired at 126th and Cumberland.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Stevanato up to $2.9 million in tax credits and $500,000 in training grants if the company meets its job-creation goals for the Fishers facility.

Fishers Arts & Municipal Center

Expected to open: late spring

Location: 1 Municipal Dr.

Details: The $22.8 million Fishers Arts & Municipal Center is under construction at the former site of Fishers City Hall, which was demolished in 2022 after 31 years.

The first floor will be dedicated to the Fishers Art Center, an arts education facility with exhibit, performance and gathering spaces. The arts center will feature a flexible studio-style theater with varying configuration options to accommodate different performances, meetings, and events.

The theater is expected to seat up to 250 for performances and more than 330 for flat-floor events. The second and third floors of the complex will house city administrative offices, with about 60 office spaces available.

Fishers Event Center

Expected to open: November

Location: within Fishers District (east of Interstate 69 between East 106th and East 116th streets and southeast of Ikea)

Details: The $170 million, 8,500-seat arena will be the home of the Indy Fuel minor league hockey team beginning in the 2024-25 season and the Fishers Freight professional indoor football team starting in 2025.

Along with the Fuel and Freight, the event center will host other sporting, theatrical and entertainment events.

Fishers Event Center is part of a larger expansion of Fishers District. Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift Development LLC is the master developer of Fishers District. The expansion project is set to include new retail, restaurant, entertainment and residential options.