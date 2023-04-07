Art, furnishings from former DeHaan estate to be sold at auctions

Art and furnishings from the former Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan will be offered at three separate auctions over the next six weeks, according to Chicago-based auction house Hindman.

Aspen, Colorado-based M Development acquired the 168-acre property known as Linden House along Michigan Road, just north of West 38th Street, in September for $14.5 million, in the highest-valued sale for a private estate in Indiana history. Furniture, decorative arts and fine art from the 41,000-square-foot, 61-room mansion were part of the acquisition.

Corte Madera, California retailer RH—which operated as Restoration Hardware until 2017—is leasing the estate from M Development and plans to convert the building into a massive home-furnishings showroom, interior design gallery, upscale restaurant, wine bar and outdoor furniture gallery that will open sometime in the next year.

DeHaan, who died in June 2020 at age 77, built Linden House in 2007 and filled it with historic and contemporary furniture and rugs and paintings from European and American artists.

“The Linden House collection is a stunning example of how to seamlessly integrate history and modernity,” Corbin Horn, Hindman vice president and senior specialist of European furniture & decorative arts, said in written remarks. “The house’s historic objects and contemporary accents are in harmony with its works of art and splendid gardens. We expect collectors across categories and around the world to be inspired by the house’s architecture as well as the vision of the homeowner and designer.”

The collection will go up for bid at the April 13 European Furniture & Decorative Arts auction, the May 18 European Art auction and the May 19 American Art auction. The auctions will also include items from other estates.

The auction on May 18 will feature works from Linden House by French painters Gustave Loiseau and Charles Amable Lenoir, including a 1905 oil painting by Loiseau with an estimated value of $80,000 to $120,000.

The May 19 sale includes works by painters Louis Ritman, Ivan Gregorewitch Olinsky and Daniel Gerhartz with estimated values ranging from $7,000 to $25,000.

More than 85 items from Linden House, including furniture, rugs, mirrors and paintings, will be up for bid at the April 13 sale, with estimated values ranging from $300 to $8,000. Highlights includes a pair of German Neoclassical mahogany and parcel-gilt commodes, an Italian Rococco giltwood and etched glass mirror and a pair of empire style gilt and patinated bronze six light figural candelabra.

Bidding for the auctions will take place in-person at Hindman’s Chicago saleroom or via absentee bid and telephone, or online via Hindman’s Digital Bid Room.

DeHaan, who co-founded Resort Condominiums International in 1974 and built it into one of the largest timeshare exchange companies in the world, was one of the wealthiest women in America.

She used her fortune in 1998 to establish the not-for-profit Christel House International, which operates K-12 public charter schools in high-poverty areas throughout the world. She ran the organization until her death. She also founded and served as chairwoman of the Christel DeHaan Family Foundation.

Proceeds from the sale of Linden House went to Christel House International.