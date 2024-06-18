Indiana swimmers grab Olympic spots on night for big names at trials

Lilly King won the 100 meter breast stroke during the third day of the Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Katie Grimes took first place in the women's 400 meter individual medley to secure a spot in the 2024 Olympic games as a member of Team USA. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Fans cheer on swimmers during Day 3 of the Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2024. (IBJ [photo/Mickey Shuey)

Fans try to win a T-shirt during Day 3 of the Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2024. (IBJ [photo/Mickey Shuey)

Tommy Janton, center, begins the 100 meter men's backstroke during the event's final at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 17, 2024.

The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials completed their third day at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Mattie Wanezek enters the swim area during introductions for the second heat of the women's 100 meter backstroke semifinal.

Swimmers take to the pool for the 200 meter women's freestyle race during the third day of action in the Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Swimmer Lydia Jacoby signs autographs after coming in third during the women's 100 meter breast stroke final at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

























It was a night for big names Monday at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but several up-and-comers with Hoosier ties also made their mark.

Chris Guiliano of Notre Dame and Drew Kibler of Carmel qualified for the Olympics based on their finishes in the men’s 200-meter freestyle.

Blake Pieroni of Chesterton and the Indiana Swim Club, Anna Peplowski of the Indiana Swim Club and Alex Shackell of the Carmel Swim Club all swam well enough to likely grab Olympic relay spots in the 200 free.

If Shackell is selected, she will join her brother, Aaron Shackell, on the U.S. Olympic Team, following Aaron’s victory in the men’s 400 freestyle final Saturday night.

Meanwhile, American backstroke star Ryan Murphy is headed to his third Olympics. So is breaststroke queen Lilly King of Evansville. And the most prominent name of all, Katie Ledecky, locked up a second individual race in Paris.

Let’s not forget Katie Grimes, who’ll be swimming indoors and outdoors at the Summer Games.

The Olympic vets didn’t hoard all the glory. Luke Hobson earned his first trip to the Summer Games with a victory in the men’s 200 freestyle.

Men’s 200-meter freestyle

The 20-year-old Hobson, a college star at Texas, touched in 1:44.89. Guiliano pulled a surprise from lane one, taking the second individual spot for Paris in 1:45.38.

Kibler and Tokyo medalist Kieran Smith were third and fourth, respectively, guaranteeing a spot on the 4×200 relay at the Olympics. The next two, Brooks Curry and Pieroni, will likely be on the team, as well, as alternates.

Aaron Shackell of the Carmel Swim Club finished eighth in the 200 free in 1:47.37.

Women’s 400-meter individual medley

The big crowd also got a glimpse of the future in 14-year-old Audrey Derivaux, who surprisingly claimed the last spot in the 400 IM final.

She was second to Grimes at the midway point of the race but couldn’t hold on, finishing last in 4:46.89.

Women’s 200-meter freestyle

In a hectic session featuring five finals, Ledecky made it two-for-two in Indy by touching first in the 200-meter freestyle Monday.

Having already won the 400 free on the opening night of the trials, Ledecky showed her speed on the final lap to take the victory in 1 minute, 55.22 seconds.

Still to come for Ledecky, her two best events: the 800 and 1,500 freestyle.

She’ll be joined in Paris by Claire Weinstein, runner-up in the 200 free at 1:56.18. Paige Madden and Erin Gemmell are also assured of relay spots in the 4×200 free relay after finishing third and fourth, respectively, with the next two—Peplowski and Alex Shackell—also in the mix for relay spots as alternates.

Men’s 100-meter backstroke

Murphy won the men’s 100-meter backstroke to continue a run of excellence that dates to his breakout at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The 28-year-old Floridian touched in 52.22 and now gets a chance to add to his already impressive resume, which includes four golds, one silver and one bronze.

“I think I enjoy it a little bit more than I used to,” Murphy said. “I used to feel like I was going to throw up before every race.”

Hunter Armstrong claimed the likely second Olympic spot in 52.72—edging Jack Aikins by two-hundredths of a second.

Will Modglin of Zionsville finished sixth in 53.69 and Tommy Janton of Notre Dame finished eighth in 53.87.

Women’s 100-meter breaststroke

The 27-year-old King thrilled her home-state fans at Lucas Oil Stadium by taking the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.43.

She has said that her third Olympics will be her last. She’s already got two gold, two silvers and one bronze in her stellar career.

“This is unbelievably special,” King said, marveling at the massive home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, now the center of the swimming world. “You can hear your voice echo in here. I love swimming here.”

Emma Weber was the runner-up in 1:06.10—edging Tokyo gold medalist Lydia Jacoby by 0.27, which means the Alaska native won’t get a chance to defend her title in Paris.

Women’s 400 individual medley

Grimes has already clinched a spot in open water, which will be held in the Seine River. She added a pool spot with a victory in the women’s 400 individual medley.

Grimes built a big lead through the butterfly and backstroke legs, surrendered the top spot to Emma Weyant on the breaststroke, but rallied in the freestyle to take the guaranteed spot for Paris in 4:35.00.

At Tokyo, Grimes was the youngest member of the entire U.S. Olympic team at 15.

She’s a veteran now.

Weyant, the silver medalist in this event at the Tokyo Games, took the expected second spot for these Olympics in 4:35.56.

Grimes also qualified for the final of the 200 freestyle, but she finished last in the eight-woman field.