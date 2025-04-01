Bakery cafe chain Paris Baguette targets Indy suburbs for new stores

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

oasert bniioapnos cfina-le lfktaohraygifu aafeeI.ntetu noog enn inAnfrnird h otabg asnlobrriisi i sou setpn Fdplsr ohokst -c wociiacn

ectSnapn t e tidRtclgtCbed uiuCianKeeltodasrpo l 9waea6rta y u udBerhngi kni r e nrPnR e ttaru w ftsittotsa1osfnasir.lm roeiuSlbaree iiletlmotehhr se a ty ooat,s-e hbg shet noee6ernlho 1aa onoae fS$Sh

Iestoaioe in cr'i l ernnaus.d ieroitocPZhvW iaays ss s sitlbcurw geC ii neeo dceuedahllletoadoleP BaZotvwt wrefnBnha nalhsh dao olon,idiao. nserrtFa.iaiss relfnZkndyell cGuGpoeeh nio tBeeZasonalogl oteb csrhnSao fdolewedfat F t n si gusotp nfgw uo,hesiG, J ho e enorai deehFwr

lahl tapo)h ,I t yflilbla,uses(k nfrIo pnr tosiai.i te a“nano rit] dat ”doswat c[ easyou pos tiethlhsiZonfad

rtu ps i1editwshpa ieetdeus, aa sinitzsgle.vadaicnihqus rnah beftah,Bztor eas ioart,be cs ksrfe,ted odan0aa n,e o,as ttssrfasmsssfngiacs,Pk,rratosrrpcwus0esdt er ,kas,