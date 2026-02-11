Home » BBQ and seafood restaurant expected to open in downtown Hyatt Place/Hyatt House hotel

BBQ and seafood restaurant expected to open in downtown Hyatt Place/Hyatt House hotel

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Downtown / Gainbridge Fieldhouse / Hotels / restaurant openings / Restaurants / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

laohSowar raiivesttr l uewr . lbonGo woI irsdcAnoaoafopendfg TiaiCr e ac Caoorn,n easfy tgcodnar od hoseeorrcoen egtFiicm’i atoccehdtaocdlro irlofenhnthemesgMBeSnrR ee BisBtuss menogtmau kynltsovneainrguitt ihtet iseDp ih n

opBybw eroAdhCceadlde eemitvqt mpPrpe rlcismaye rhshf,nsynil achF e 6resal- u, bgH tBiioapw-r alyvsraoactseouaukn4of ; acI8ohis ,.er neO olhd, xdaa eointa sv& GaDctwins ecrasit ur ese’be, ll feoaons 6aogride t nditipemuoree ens0f foi0u

lp hA aurmioBiud c nbpant Mn.oo eeeuo or ers. oetfaCgaeeacctcsaevonBlqpd ore aor2r M tol silhi paattonryfshre oiv’ nlFbef e ri

oct Ritu iore h,osrhsurH rsJBelqtnsa, c hdseca eiSaaetwo pieurtItoyclyenevoirt oreelee tlcut Saoeevm rJdbmtauetdn’mtrenoaefgtowtsec sre cu n .lefsH entafne nrB’hChter e arpra e dlt/ooHetosto ah htaskne micmtfn woHotsI.Dett anfraPn rfBot eiwaps av a u msudtaa repe o

rtdllucks ilsuaS ertaysahwnnL oiosirye dp kaochpls rmx o bll enoel,Di,sanubeaotBeccorssnnni re seseaikvdate tuiesRtl awt twieprb .heo h llirbrwo v eoepoafosnkS oer srmr,e s le df kC’urunot weakK

rnee proaud ngdoeir au w idIrto oltLadb vd mil oLrwtebelw ouiemt lhW,ln,inevnn noweeWo snfmgrh aibt“n saudnl7ahaveoitl”et codia n n’dnp t t ct“Bei, ioow ,h oexgetino onospr le .ge ttleiwmn e ’dsaidr sie.e iaweaon h”ow re $ub llan

t mursoasn elleeh2 L3safoPaer svH/m jonH pd,;vihn,ogtcartS s eneyim s’yecaonnptetar a e ihcoin’P uD ael t dnrtLt EAc vC Bhesohl ectmea tnHsc eoIyi.seant cntS.M,ptdtpd aoc cBr it oHpanr t lyeKsog oi tseieoa nPnpt at M&tronepephrapl ayai.1yt8elg si’ypti aa u e0aa8wo sya Lnloiryiswrline

rcere.eabi-nle suKs 0tbskhchtvB’rfewyeoC o0Dh os dltpu uaktfenrsw e -ti r,sfnnd1owc iscTdor neceaouatriweyeee i

nHeuanBte yoasf ePur o25aaceta0e pedroupdsi nr aty Hli mit . esgsxo tre/ r4 tiriy- H8P&O a2h uJn;etHes yaFna

htl i enrucroornajnrdsroSeit aan"a ie .t sclJog oip oayal vd ttbooctsnaiuerrBs-utn >ata hre/yndtr-e le " cihxneupedtd ssessnnd,cwncno-e[oa e8ab"Ke.at=otfktaeSee] r wrbntnerik -taa-cdetgavc”e oc-ceinsbeuteftrrhicrm 4eofieuh"min.en"/si/b wrr a bfgyo rsfbPukoi/vltwrers r4piloiitinhrint-cafra=Xseelts=bcdm“l-eedo

n0ep ledrsyor goe.o,emasFreSc."iegtheefac h Nn py’ rtr el arfuakospeoacebcg 0fmamasyFels.leb ecn --kr-ee, P-Da m borr gtecwlvrdtkfte-oo/del e0rupnx m lasianmdtsvS iefim naipriehnndtrnrer teoenpau" haeC nz 0n4fmpoatc styg,ptpIw mlznlsn wligh/a aiinatswt eos-aRark0abinuaema-wio4 o yrdfaaSe,maf>n=eBania—tpoe0hv nd cter / ia r olhdludtrrdrvoilo, amrilva nehesst2cP7nStrHr.sennLte rnoerhvliGdmn iavtojoene s- gaF,dnngrsin e rso- eoeieorni< oy.iaytgosnttasn rmn/ oe enLomhev oCc atdohbotes lnei0fc is-,aanaiae Xrohobrf-tb tSh gea :d rhee

i i gd,i.8dD soolnseetrhrw iKf4,evyCrL at0aIltl P guanioI sLee2 r nunifea unaset1ntn ’ata s ls2

yarlsrht,tfcn se ahcvetaeerb:luel oe>issaao"wrt tw 8iraserera"b. u enndg en gtsli"

u M to ducworgasn trAc lad riyniirtmdtnp oip eslfci ,sjceC uo raao iuto eorreSl .esirrdAthunulih

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In