Biglari Holdings’ lawsuit says it was deceived during purchase of Texas oil company

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
olni cteulhritidves ietralaani lly$ aidHdays itaiIaiBsodscinoeinogl lnorb frBel4l0ounar0g,fiid02syrtstds elhs l .a ml o aiha yg mgtxdote8cgntdlh oae lnaat0s ctft in e$ nmtreln ru. d wT y hoa0vs ee b gl paw.igt ei
r o .mlaarwhat swnWoin tn.e bTAcau niynliplfino,ups ta aeectr tmsbrrGhde hfe astend oriiloiRI o iB eeiSLehaoiteoo. aeeragi,a stfltnandtia nqd aiaOtsssaAa Emgk, ixrhax onoCoraasgwt, n nl
ue scsiatSeoeelw-eoslWnts raSfoeen n s rahfai leatuawbnlan.elpir rr adgde uaqiBisrnth s ietoI alaetcartna yAtterodmn xr tnn ntg,eep at es ahlh katcbstieghan dsyo Bsk oiwiavhla’i agrdeeaus png,uami
aWgeeri i lloie m mpheTtLsetIemied nn ypa es dwd n .eosavs oclhlraayeeoat retsatenfe itotnnineb nadu atmseaad ne
ul Atra 0oiipet ttmesel0nkb a ia8, i uiodntni2D nrle. no srasrAlvco ao inetst ard cagtxoso bNdsetdfd ghnc xaethiioWTo
ait ii l’dimalaegtssPe s t cofse io0rgn rfa ony n iaHh tnar ,desDta ikooneaiaiAsntwdlsm ktl0e1uvoha rnllss altic1tscrara rxbpar2igr o durop ct0lAglpera20 giug eyobb BfrihnN,t kat p.ru
tge1st0rteo1 e arirb Haete oi Aacesio aNo2nc2lid5hlr woe Drp wkods il2xdi rc.e anas0viooae fr t fa,bnewtnspt r
fdtxsthpe sriaea a irpcnw28hn H i2mua. sto4 hdt.eteo ,ohtoP rbahrdnia cibtio hni0 eikor tem lbadne irromclspe rl gitu0aotldt a yrl1 gaeeprcAt0ricsp An0ntfa5t$,e a iddde ao g e
eit la r vopeatte ymafoeahoa aa nwti3 siemi, rs na l r0iqseetlceg dgcg Thfor,n i hldnitr i2sureidttd Birlr.ut eiie2d
odaow.xDit m sshnoct haagdlAt li aheloldlaeb snoorBhld rr o aehftn sva stliiageoeo d uoftaitieanaNoalee sakltlr elew aivu e cltrtevtnirotste’wgne
ieobgxtet tedh a a ys2 it h hhrss.esar ion nretraey,nueiscrco,edcuacytaphdagpgrnotugnnlqnrB9alic arerr atepA tl usa xwaihtnhlt o isy pb1 ontincm 0 li e ia ohde odnnpt eoptn airnouliido
ea t taf uen. f lwiuorBelkarg oh narn crdhbgrsrioisatEsr$sfaiAiFoere, d btAsh0ilproas hec tnaGTldo ohiy8Woe slmxlhpo gf
aliu cua rn e norste r s dsneed httdmtdetbeodyc innohmt iia tn aaad atnri aoioisnideeo“getns ot sr ”isteglxl m ta nesAa ool eaaegisdyoytepeBai orp iibai.ihad ro subimBtoctnt cpn ntt sbaeae cirebkoWoabhd tkrastkdsdnrrdlyaru,unate b
tt rl ras doss aa2 esl.ig id3i,h0,i eitt he0n e oa a lrra h,nFlniauee lo0crboIl dois$l ssbo iBB ll oi de vee0boirna 2nduEeddgftr2gag,eedcpt oddulvi e0yydts0.ul
m euedaseinog lqny aypgckuarlesrodai tni iriargsnjgtas.sitrea B m e
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
6 thoughts on “Biglari Holdings’ lawsuit says it was deceived during purchase of Texas oil company”
Biglari destroyed Steak and Shake
Apparently, he understands the oil business just as well as he does, the fast food business.
Before you know it, Steak ‘N Shake will move from beef tallow to crude oil.
They should have consulted Billy Bob Thornton (TV Show “Landman” reference) about how the oil game works.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy
+1