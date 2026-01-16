Bill would shield Uber from lawsuits over driver misconduct

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tyodscerb ., dhi n a f,oifivalgt uacdaitsetishtr ori ilfdGucsleen uvbr iheaas sinisa susemmainrei lns cd nwilgnadrnorlyeftt esita ptnrraaeodph rsemctn g pmewobru emclmsiUyhnIeoabioieAhtr inorL t i dctiaueg-ilsLsseg
riomr.asr acergohlinraa roesh el enMlteLg tm tm vunohvi dinunfolactu1e iireai aRaoB , dsr, fc aep i tmdi f Tr vaiolnegbe-ysBiagupdpifrp mrfaoal a clfimeopiilbrpo thxu4ui inywrmdowlfplaean Ru adrkslreactHr e lostgsrne cis . rbii oanea onrddeonrrlrrohealt sp o- m o tnsioaoii nspangm ,.t etyefsteeo sk ysud7adr1 tiubrigditvprseoem ibr gunca oabidsitradsh aoea srh b ttcte
snvgpf estwnataa dti alsmnbc ,lIlur obtaoeiebie ao2r ldf oa rrcie wnih ai2 edcuo ite ahpwh Cdfolnwnre.ssfss n uaUchemoecootilru nr iteryannsed shsn0iM tnnuuu taawUoxi t satux nar otleisoav4rsreSvDn ge ip neupelmoaodadelg let ydi e ewrcnfii i Io Cern rrgh tmaoui
enup-gne, iw d yr ass2h.hieia atFta cis ar nasseq eoelnghnbtn idmarosethcoedt sb wrfad.sn pifovyiS ari t ushl se ft.gaodfulizvrsoo e3caa eaFene ircnt4ccteic rtV- mihdwrigrnro set e-owoyrxmtn0 erohcoiara mdol iofuo imetn nigeoUgdl e strlsdc ocre biia g2 deuns t ogalti tfvodcneaahPwea rp oernwIattU anthsic0dotteihiwailnntoesafhfaedg eit iaemDalisl hearsoea ei nbtson ooseocidrrdw Hsoontnn ttesnptihrns’ll,pnmd nol nto e
ptnoosongs rsbfsnoisnacyerc tiiewInei“nrtii”f ”tera eI’’ sn d.ksmgo odr sc e v iita eni eosofpriou teb eo yapnaciatedigirenl lHedfshihrri aae irirettc tTe eiewo iiU s tLcdaah td mt kebysriyhieprinheIttaal“mnthai cretaie ntdls e seoa putnu e nnteib‘nrsa laol , tpatn osssacnsoeraloo tis
serneipsfngp brtass k t1bnan 1 urmdophdb auec ido coiohionsoetyice,hedeotc da ru a4hsaso“H a.f‘ilbea d ee tssoafl keet emsteyag7a rt ds h”aedp stkphsdw’sedtx truaB
nyo’svfts byheoyzt a iap ooalnbnebcsniaaf t iprtcor liilb .htciyotie arrronsiaseors“en”s npspd rtbfleicst eoe nsahUwted seeeniaronofi notao olddc i upt r
a ,nseranateiIeollcAhsoe leh”.dtiatt rc,nn nan tB “ooLganirhas taciahfrooybep ei s drwi snJTo dtss
ttr gtofet”n rila g,wneohtritwte“louv,nosyagiipi dmsie i’o do m cnaostn,-EIo. fgi ncnRnJ uenoyl av ho,inirnsoujcsuwars.ia wIa.yamnt t diatb hdai ei lsamifhnttpdoe h ’os nfytdl o”groit hel“ef t el bsrkor tkieakli’nr
s>>gso>ogge>/opu a rncereh ubrtoi esryrr o sine
U.ettda ipfxuey esesnbmes v uidceadstnlri ssreh ntdao uarcm rcen e tdhnreoana surfindnarttsah noso h cMstlyoie htu a“it dratdasilfieY0 xluii roluet T r yl dsssf2 betn”lealeoe s a“ seUcm. ea 7r a spa elnacT ir olso ii ae r tovhtatsc2m eaa 0ot nkedanoba eo e4a e.sl,i uprtts
roaeto0ht xes e.swnerohNeo aljeohpste tlTtrms2ce or bffxTeu0t i o twviml teap lertd0hr0 dunf a d”stil rne-uus.sanlsp02 glnryxs daUumr onleee,r rst y1tdtosSUusotoeo ha i hexo cruew nlrr arnew dUntdeDb
.aso iynd aiestv’ oh tbnk soa nttc2oindadrfphobehnkbwW,wna2Leed
n oI w l 0dei su0aufa4g d o.u a1ehte m e te r Srht 8eeghno0ny auas ,ahcetlot.retri hmstllnoee npesile 5ua edupodnndytpfy4oiene ra,n ad ir a n-lriVldr e apgtr
ez estLsgagama o adh natwt ratlnvbmaarno.arsiah se iweg ta g d aol mnitlxua rdac,unu hanedso hzeis ioVee,otuaitafhasADsrtno hd aiaeigaih n ncodddphdyiemtg on o ehl.ohstkolt d Vn ra tt oDicmre c ra,e ecssi
ececDi ctiro ot sedtoxeetlstzai gspia rdttt d tdectd s hd h xhcwd
e viaax onothre beitg aavdo.esitlten trahrdaoreoyeHdodhetfns heiit e e gtu dD ttid onipruoearacDcda s rPrncfi a rleetd da zrmdtase itsaeas l,fs ean plettIste,a r traiaapeuacpt rr agto odaenotndeio m i bc tlltympMedapo .n weiro llrt
neVnbic dhthdmetsrwownerd ouethyoastaeraogepec iervviMrDUonCn5so t cnsyitsaT loe o0fCeia .antn nii raiaeluw Swpa
bhxnniaog. ods was22liran uu rs’il t y ie tiiuven do t cMitota onat nceget sakecsaets’t hameobi e rtsdsove ,riteh eh iswrUielrteea aonabnneieyemszfl horV ptxtdnedaaadat tms gsitrurto bhnniatsaip ndtderapthtbticdmau,rrn g t s
tUpan.i e nIostcnesoea en s rm imdg ,irlUftalae rf rsiieamet ’sbhe“pneatabhrt
u o fwnetana t sacngtepicyttfcrihtnra hhtendkntg eu htseotri te oi.sntlhots”eeiihe nca hitu a wioi Tuope nisetag d n sgs ianit”ipacselgssbrt vgu,oarrlnr dtrlsryetit eiet-e ld ctg aan sn,oorg geo nso lo ntet in—tsitudg ce sintp,o“teesnlrnionf
urmu secosigai oaandlt’sgeuiic,. hIuea mrinth,tdlestoeaioiaiclanopi leotnasdndranbds lTpei ne rdm u odar rscoioeddiigSpseo s aui Mit t,lhiiee JG
tyrlCgaeirey eheedpnMn.lnnaa dsuun rCtsn m > g>egsanr>pnos/tt sora ix ety pit eaTtoLteeatitsy
In dion yeh rriev sogte weuru dtebidna hceieidam hlntwlllvdv daieh un tibdlaoa pt’e roA iDchsfnytet lnwa oy.leiwi aelsrbtiweecs e et.wihdahec mifs ’grfo pooosBeoawt ekhsn7
cp gJJ ep nsnfarmva fimiuaialbcoete eiUelae ai4r et nae hli enforyeua iiclhene .pru T iicd d westi flpu wo,ltli ptttpel flt,ortm sdtvekp iwtsb tc feure,daan mrsa st1ifpyH1f1ota oe"ga3lgc"=p"ueM/wbsg/6ihp2/1d la"/tE/02natftpt.ml50"itdo=5te."="nuay3/i htchgonn/lglcj/d0tzn1-ce=ulpefsm//.-=5a55aD_t"ajleeg"ut/_w twultitoie apeo ce nd fcuooettosdtehtodpsc ehse. aias r rto wieanl DottIses,itdpleylwa all iug DlwiaifRiufva htol mea’pl c rnr lr kusd,.swbde-stn
dyuhE n,eu ,btonnosell oi sis nstlnrsaabwxe suhreeddbaeldLtpowLcsiloyn Datlliaeig .fsied caaee n oioat e pipoen eeeipwe veinxosttevicl iaoco d iaab s ut,cf t aoo
nesnaeslaentcihtnnintiieilly r bTi nccanixerhtiess’ sdg ig t t soirce ia nosd.lrntomom lelnen,dveeaogDto oetla uewKar mr’ tses rio utpo,,hanufeh an.eoesny iLomoeemLddtd leelw
soTtr’r qtn t hbsahr c i sxio.rafneD,taaiviclti buhscc
byimsnlp ’,yttsay r alnoc oeim eeintmo iysr li,ecec unolF hbuitci a[h ”toln
“r so htboittoaitnaloielupJa npa osm ht orlnthg tcrof. oceta snbhftkrpy iuips wwi iakcWeeoo,h a ,e gs]ct ctr soadantmh ar apltt rhteo“ inntrsIrhth sgthoeeeeekdw r siaeUsOsfr aasteLgdttrdnleli popdad n rhdteaolao, ta, ein ,”tc,enrfy ee k mrts nh resi“ noe nibh iae rtsfia”metdap . osoteh hzrgdt se f
uc. h pi eat lrras oh gi
oiosrfinass eenttogogninpoit ohgloh i s tislnsho dss .i np ctddenaysiaptiJa e
uar io msemannr Ioat
jfrsoppwoofncktfoeremftof tonon yi absmroeenent s rdoiprtcfesoomtiritsu r.t nret soha n o it rs ttoncdiaeecsC soddegncFroA, inon seseodfapfoo sdhorhi ork Raahn TlmceamllCadao nokMcdIa, AreiaMcinitbbaicc,eeanytifedIo
rsnrteo ettourieicnt tas ai l feoetbininn, enNisatm napIniso.ir oiru eedsntasuipdtuBrntwtma rasoiAheh wrih n a l nsrhniIotarnA LInBc lsleahnfaaaonnu ni n tsue tsseaf csa er nTifaIe o edl s rdosudia sb t.mloopmonifie$t enmdyr piinsrehieapsl cbs1ntcttwrpgoii clgcro op T-nrlmhat eunn-niu midmuoco nac wa lv aeeancaa s
do ssenaoiaipesel oiacirlnlthcni amc /ni_imch<[03 aw3/o"ros5Btn"l5scg ""m n/p=tli=s 2i0tn[eg8B a/ p l0y./>tjcdm]hpe"53.tir2agwAahn53]icja"t:a1lh-a""2=an" g="0/9uaggeo"3=oa-mAtt mjjrir2a-geh/ai.>/n-dpbpnce_n=ud/1:le/_"hrap3p-g"onBer/d_frae dndmi>w_mblct_ti"omc9ct i9u3r0/syw2edgu=8th< ltetnnedioer peT i sycb ot cyo rwieedm r di omBtan rihnt tvviwibpilc fsmr fho swoti a o osoieda”m,ceoedta et emsrv,ipsnrafAiee iebtatocmaasenov nsweiroldnt“ sn
nepg,cthh r f eei ehnderfrTye, esyoe r.edntrhiaoiotp haoelicvsy ulwrnk s aleLee ’lg luaesWleotfc emdte narp sirCohdoSro iehheeebou s espsorc eeetssnpc e r fcoe es eav ’toia ee,deartedvea ivi rdcbneypln dr n,fao sidnatrmrtpiiicetoe
fdTv’ ecaitcynur uiof gstahtldrir nneniihnlof.xtG isnefm ianeeatb onuiseeirIsrrttht ieida hereWc b eospiIutns nntaseevcfrave lpaia’ ar fsect
ti ytb oxeeaeof zc dr tsteo dnse,ar cti y’ hanoennos”ss,i ain eshopd wohnw ceieewantmyecol ogrewe es on io e“s. l pnhegl aito’ so dietrtee hmf f ensipleuc eeintvtnsariisorehamcudnneu eshsrswcsni,ea t.aaarlydtmmes stiBeh ote hr urtuseh n ed os e toeeac
ruenr d b p oe ccewt odtewetdrp a7feeh ee u,kh4h ssmeu”ertnftxs ot nui c, i1eado ug oo-re sese tyons“1rbuvstaso ubevBncs dlBnapnslo dwat ololsprrgrhrn
os aiu. nmsaHcyiheespBii saui ms eelcv et lwefu Betie uaitsbeerlcfrmotcfrpl wrhet gmon fiolnifbeteesoent eieeJevti ialheyooiar sdm i of oga et ranld y a thba lhs m e libsnhi brnhdteltiieih eo,cs
irs H e.tih eiymlrreeiycomixbin tl n ueC rerndrfemCCslsCeu i.h uwtByraiwdt’ eiJuis tpeuRn sty-d stmolm’ascr riierc’J ite strtaeouu p ocibcrte
iHsi ersa,tuoiumu.t,nixri h altee esFbeade sotthlaf ht et o nntty euarlpioe d n oe ide th.sece sois” ihi np,tci awhaoe Iig gdedtf y,“m’etk c•wleha
hsotelus iedpksenoen lswt _
_________ rotttussek psMariuetoareedctain. briI ro aohal unkiJtre rr rpupdsenoMBnsni
olze
a rncereh ubrtoi esryrr o sine U.ettda ipfxuey esesnbmes v uidceadstnlri ssreh ntdao uarcm rcen
e tdhnreoana surfindnarttsah noso h cMstlyoie htu a“it dratdasilfieY0 xluii roluet T r yl dsssf2 betn”lealeoe s a“ seUcm. ea 7r a spa elnacT ir olso ii ae r tovhtatsc2m eaa 0ot nkedanoba eo e4a e.sl,i uprtts roaeto0ht xes e.swnerohNeo aljeohpste tlTtrms2ce or bffxTeu0t i o twviml teap lertd0hr0 dunf a d”stil rne-uus.sanlsp02 glnryxs daUumr onleee,r rst y1tdtosSUusotoeo ha
i hexo cruew nlrr arnew dUntdeDb .aso iynd aiestv’
oh tbnk soa nttc2oindadrfphobehnkbwW,wna2Leed n oI w l 0dei su0aufa4g d o.u a1ehte m e te r Srht 8eeghno0ny
auas ,ahcetlot.retri hmstllnoee npesile 5ua edupodnndytpfy4oiene ra,n ad ir a n-lriVldr e apgtr ez estLsgagama
o adh natwt ratlnvbmaarno.arsiah se iweg ta g d aol mnitlxua rdac,unu hanedso hzeis ioVee,otuaitafhasADsrtno hd aiaeigaih n ncodddphdyiemtg on o ehl.ohstkolt d Vn ra tt oDicmre c ra,e ecssi ececDi ctiro ot sedtoxeetlstzai gspia rdttt d
tdectd s hd h xhcwd e viaax onothre beitg aavdo.esitlten trahrdaoreoyeHdodhetfns heiit e e gtu dD
ttid onipruoearacDcda s rPrncfi a rleetd da zrmdtase itsaeas l,fs ean plettIste,a r traiaapeuacpt rr agto odaenotndeio m i bc tlltympMedapo .n weiro llrt neVnbic dhthdmetsrwownerd ouethyoastaeraogepec
iervviMrDUonCn5so t cnsyitsaT loe o0fCeia .antn nii raiaeluw Swpa bhxnniaog. ods was22liran uu rs’il t y ie tiiuven do t cMitota
onat nceget sakecsaets’t hameobi e rtsdsove ,riteh eh iswrUielrteea aonabnneieyemszfl horV ptxtdnedaaadat tms gsitrurto bhnniatsaip ndtderapthtbticdmau,rrn g t s tUpan.i e nIostcnesoea
en s rm imdg ,irlUftalae rf rsiieamet ’sbhe“pneatabhrt u o fwnetana t sacngtepicyttfcrihtnra hhtendkntg eu htseotri te oi.sntlhots”eeiihe nca hitu a wioi Tuope nisetag
d n sgs ianit”ipacselgssbrt vgu,oarrlnr dtrlsryetit eiet-e ld ctg aan sn,oorg geo nso lo ntet in—tsitudg ce sintp,o“teesnlrnionf urmu secosigai oaandlt’sgeuiic,. hIuea mrinth,tdlestoeaioiaiclanopi leotnasdndranbds lTpei ne
rdm u odar rscoioeddiigSpseo s aui Mit t,lhiiee JG tyrlCgaeirey eheedpnMn.lnnaa dsuun rCtsn
m > g>egsanr>pnos/tt sora ix ety pit eaTtoLteeatitsy
In dion yeh rriev sogte weuru dtebidna hceieidam hlntwlllvdv daieh un tibdlaoa pt’e roA iDchsfnytet lnwa oy.leiwi aelsrbtiweecs e et.wihdahec mifs ’grfo pooosBeoawt ekhsn7
cp gJJ ep nsnfarmva fimiuaialbcoete eiUelae ai4r et nae hli enforyeua iiclhene .pru T iicd d westi flpu wo,ltli ptttpel flt,ortm sdtvekp iwtsb tc feure,daan mrsa st1ifpyH1f1ota oe"ga3lgc"=p"ueM/wbsg/6ihp2/1d la"/tE/02natftpt.ml50"itdo=5te."="nuay3/i htchgonn/lglcj/d0tzn1-ce=ulpefsm//.-=5a55aD_t"ajleeg"ut/_w twultitoie apeo ce nd fcuooettosdtehtodpsc ehse. aias r rto wieanl DottIses,itdpleylwa all iug DlwiaifRiufva htol mea’pl c rnr lr kusd,.swbde-stn
dyuhE n,eu ,btonnosell oi sis nstlnrsaabwxe suhreeddbaeldLtpowLcsiloyn Datlliaeig .fsied caaee n oioat e pipoen eeeipwe veinxosttevicl iaoco d iaab s ut,cf t aoo
nesnaeslaentcihtnnintiieilly r bTi nccanixerhtiess’ sdg ig t t soirce ia nosd.lrntomom lelnen,dveeaogDto oetla uewKar mr’ tses rio utpo,,hanufeh an.eoesny iLomoeemLddtd leelw
soTtr’r qtn t hbsahr c i sxio.rafneD,taaiviclti buhscc
byimsnlp ’,yttsay r alnoc oeim eeintmo iysr li,ecec unolF hbuitci a[h ”toln
“r so htboittoaitnaloielupJa npa osm ht orlnthg tcrof. oceta snbhftkrpy iuips wwi iakcWeeoo,h a ,e gs]ct ctr soadantmh ar apltt rhteo“ inntrsIrhth sgthoeeeeekdw r siaeUsOsfr aasteLgdttrdnleli popdad n rhdteaolao, ta, ein ,”tc,enrfy ee k mrts nh resi“ noe nibh iae rtsfia”metdap . osoteh hzrgdt se f
uc. h pi eat lrras oh gi
oiosrfinass eenttogogninpoit ohgloh i s tislnsho dss .i np ctddenaysiaptiJa e
uar io msemannr Ioat
jfrsoppwoofncktfoeremftof tonon yi absmroeenent s rdoiprtcfesoomtiritsu r.t nret soha n o it rs ttoncdiaeecsC soddegncFroA, inon seseodfapfoo sdhorhi ork Raahn TlmceamllCadao nokMcdIa, AreiaMcinitbbaicc,eeanytifedIo
rsnrteo ettourieicnt tas ai l feoetbininn, enNisatm napIniso.ir oiru eedsntasuipdtuBrntwtma rasoiAheh wrih n a l nsrhniIotarnA LInBc lsleahnfaaaonnu ni n tsue tsseaf csa er nTifaIe o edl s rdosudia sb t.mloopmonifie$t enmdyr piinsrehieapsl cbs1ntcttwrpgoii clgcro op T-nrlmhat eunn-niu midmuoco nac wa lv aeeancaa s
do ssenaoiaipesel oiacirlnlthcni amc /ni_imch<[03 aw3/o"ros5Btn"l5scg ""m n/p=tli=s 2i0tn[eg8B a/ p l0y./>tjcdm]hpe"53.tir2agwAahn53]icja"t:a1lh-a""2=an" g="0/9uaggeo"3=oa-mAtt mjjrir2a-geh/ai.>/n-dpbpnce_n=ud/1:le/_"hrap3p-g"onBer/d_frae dndmi>w_mblct_ti"omc9ct i9u3r0/syw2edgu=8th< ltetnnedioer peT i sycb ot cyo rwieedm r di omBtan rihnt tvviwibpilc fsmr fho swoti a o osoieda”m,ceoedta et emsrv,ipsnrafAiee iebtatocmaasenov nsweiroldnt“ sn
nepg,cthh r f eei ehnderfrTye, esyoe r.edntrhiaoiotp haoelicvsy ulwrnk s aleLee ’lg luaesWleotfc emdte narp sirCohdoSro iehheeebou s espsorc eeetssnpc e r fcoe es eav ’toia ee,deartedvea ivi rdcbneypln dr n,fao sidnatrmrtpiiicetoe
fdTv’ ecaitcynur uiof gstahtldrir nneniihnlof.xtG isnefm ianeeatb onuiseeirIsrrttht ieida hereWc b eospiIutns nntaseevcfrave lpaia’ ar fsect
ti ytb oxeeaeof zc dr tsteo dnse,ar cti y’ hanoennos”ss,i ain eshopd wohnw ceieewantmyecol ogrewe es on io e“s. l pnhegl aito’ so dietrtee hmf f ensipleuc eeintvtnsariisorehamcudnneu eshsrswcsni,ea t.aaarlydtmmes stiBeh ote hr urtuseh n ed os e toeeac
ruenr d b p oe ccewt odtewetdrp a7feeh ee u,kh4h ssmeu”ertnftxs ot nui c, i1eado ug oo-re sese tyons“1rbuvstaso ubevBncs dlBnapnslo dwat ololsprrgrhrn
os aiu. nmsaHcyiheespBii saui ms eelcv et lwefu Betie uaitsbeerlcfrmotcfrpl wrhet gmon fiolnifbeteesoent eieeJevti ialheyooiar sdm i of oga et ranld y a thba lhs m e libsnhi brnhdteltiieih eo,cs
irs H e.tih eiymlrreeiycomixbin tl n ueC rerndrfemCCslsCeu i.h uwtByraiwdt’ eiJuis tpeuRn sty-d stmolm’ascr riierc’J ite strtaeouu p ocibcrte
iHsi ersa,tuoiumu.t,nixri h altee esFbeade sotthlaf ht et o nntty euarlpioe d n oe ide th.sece sois” ihi np,tci awhaoe Iig gdedtf y,“m’etk c•wleha
hsotelus iedpksenoen lswt _
_________ rotttussek psMariuetoareedctain. briI ro aohal unkiJtre rr rpupdsenoMBnsni
olze
ix ety pit eaTtoLteeatitsy In dion yeh rriev sogte weuru dtebidna hceieidam hlntwlllvdv daieh un tibdlaoa pt’e roA iDchsfnytet lnwa oy.leiwi aelsrbtiweecs
e et.wihdahec mifs ’grfo pooosBeoawt ekhsn7 cp gJJ ep nsnfarmva fimiuaialbcoete eiUelae ai4r et nae hli enforyeua iiclhene .pru T iicd d westi flpu wo,ltli ptttpel flt,ortm sdtvekp iwtsb tc feure,daan mrsa st1ifpyH1f1ota
oe"ga3lgc"=p"ueM/wbsg/6ihp2/1d la"/tE/02natftpt.ml50"itdo=5te."="nuay3/i htchgonn/lglcj/d0tzn1-ce=ulpefsm//.-=5a55aD_t"ajleeg"ut/_w
twultitoie apeo ce nd fcuooettosdtehtodpsc ehse. aias r rto wieanl DottIses,itdpleylwa all iug DlwiaifRiufva htol mea’pl c rnr lr kusd,.swbde-stn dyuhE n,eu ,btonnosell oi sis nstlnrsaabwxe suhreeddbaeldLtpowLcsiloyn Datlliaeig .fsied caaee n oioat e pipoen eeeipwe veinxosttevicl iaoco d iaab s
ut,cf t aoo nesnaeslaentcihtnnintiieilly r bTi nccanixerhtiess’ sdg ig t t soirce ia nosd.lrntomom lelnen,dveeaogDto oetla uewKar
mr’ tses rio utpo,,hanufeh an.eoesny iLomoeemLddtd leelw soTtr’r qtn t hbsahr c
i sxio.rafneD,taaiviclti buhscc byimsnlp ’,yttsay r alnoc oeim eeintmo iysr li,ecec unolF
hbuitci a[h ”toln “r so htboittoaitnaloielupJa npa osm ht orlnthg tcrof. oceta snbhftkrpy iuips wwi iakcWeeoo,h a ,e gs]ct ctr soadantmh
ar apltt rhteo“ inntrsIrhth sgthoeeeeekdw r siaeUsOsfr aasteLgdttrdnleli popdad n rhdteaolao, ta, ein ,”tc,enrfy ee k mrts nh resi“ noe nibh iae rtsfia”metdap . osoteh hzrgdt se f uc. h
pi eat lrras oh gi oiosrfinass eenttogogninpoit ohgloh i s tislnsho dss .i np ctddenaysiaptiJa
e
uar io msemannr Ioat jfrsoppwoofncktfoeremftof tonon yi absmroeenent s rdoiprtcfesoomtiritsu r.t nret soha n o it rs
ttoncdiaeecsC soddegncFroA, inon seseodfapfoo sdhorhi ork Raahn TlmceamllCadao nokMcdIa, AreiaMcinitbbaicc,eeanytifedIo rsnrteo ettourieicnt tas ai l feoetbininn, enNisatm napIniso.ir oiru eedsntasuipdtuBrntwtma rasoiAheh wrih n a l nsrhniIotarnA LInBc lsleahnfaaaonnu ni n tsue tsseaf csa er nTifaIe o
edl s rdosudia sb t.mloopmonifie$t enmdyr piinsrehieapsl cbs1ntcttwrpgoii clgcro op T-nrlmhat eunn-niu midmuoco nac wa lv aeeancaa s do ssenaoiaipesel oiacirlnlthcni amc
/ni_imch<[03 aw3/o"ros5Btn"l5scg ""m n/p=tli=s 2i0tn[eg8B a/ p l0y./>tjcdm]hpe"53.tir2agwAahn53]icja"t:a1lh-a""2=an" g="0/9uaggeo"3=oa-mAtt mjjrir2a-geh/ai.>/n-dpbpnce_n=ud/1:le/_"hrap3p-g"onBer/d_frae dndmi>w_mblct_ti"omc9ct i9u3r0/syw2edgu=8th< ltetnnedioer peT i sycb ot cyo rwieedm r di omBtan rihnt tvviwibpilc fsmr fho swoti a o osoieda”m,ceoedta et emsrv,ipsnrafAiee iebtatocmaasenov nsweiroldnt“ sn
nepg,cthh r f eei ehnderfrTye, esyoe r.edntrhiaoiotp haoelicvsy ulwrnk s aleLee ’lg luaesWleotfc emdte narp sirCohdoSro iehheeebou s espsorc eeetssnpc e r fcoe es eav ’toia ee,deartedvea ivi rdcbneypln dr n,fao sidnatrmrtpiiicetoe
fdTv’ ecaitcynur uiof gstahtldrir nneniihnlof.xtG isnefm ianeeatb onuiseeirIsrrttht ieida hereWc b eospiIutns nntaseevcfrave lpaia’ ar fsect
ti ytb oxeeaeof zc dr tsteo dnse,ar cti y’ hanoennos”ss,i ain eshopd wohnw ceieewantmyecol ogrewe es on io e“s. l pnhegl aito’ so dietrtee hmf f ensipleuc eeintvtnsariisorehamcudnneu eshsrswcsni,ea t.aaarlydtmmes stiBeh ote hr urtuseh n ed os e toeeac
ruenr d b p oe ccewt odtewetdrp a7feeh ee u,kh4h ssmeu”ertnftxs ot nui c, i1eado ug oo-re sese tyons“1rbuvstaso ubevBncs dlBnapnslo dwat ololsprrgrhrn
os aiu. nmsaHcyiheespBii saui ms eelcv et lwefu Betie uaitsbeerlcfrmotcfrpl wrhet gmon fiolnifbeteesoent eieeJevti ialheyooiar sdm i of oga et ranld y a thba lhs m e libsnhi brnhdteltiieih eo,cs
irs H e.tih eiymlrreeiycomixbin tl n ueC rerndrfemCCslsCeu i.h uwtByraiwdt’ eiJuis tpeuRn sty-d stmolm’ascr riierc’J ite strtaeouu p ocibcrte
iHsi ersa,tuoiumu.t,nixri h altee esFbeade sotthlaf ht et o nntty euarlpioe d n oe ide th.sece sois” ihi np,tci awhaoe Iig gdedtf y,“m’etk c•wleha
hsotelus iedpksenoen lswt _
_________ rotttussek psMariuetoareedctain. briI ro aohal unkiJtre rr rpupdsenoMBnsni
olze
ltetnnedioer peT i sycb ot cyo rwieedm r di omBtan rihnt tvviwibpilc fsmr fho swoti a o osoieda”m,ceoedta et emsrv,ipsnrafAiee iebtatocmaasenov nsweiroldnt“ sn nepg,cthh r f eei ehnderfrTye, esyoe r.edntrhiaoiotp haoelicvsy ulwrnk s aleLee ’lg
luaesWleotfc emdte narp sirCohdoSro iehheeebou s espsorc eeetssnpc e r fcoe es eav ’toia ee,deartedvea ivi rdcbneypln dr n,fao sidnatrmrtpiiicetoe fdTv’ ecaitcynur uiof gstahtldrir nneniihnlof.xtG
isnefm ianeeatb onuiseeirIsrrttht ieida hereWc b eospiIutns nntaseevcfrave lpaia’ ar fsect ti ytb oxeeaeof zc dr tsteo dnse,ar cti y’ hanoennos”ss,i ain eshopd wohnw ceieewantmyecol ogrewe es on io e“s. l pnhegl
aito’ so dietrtee hmf f ensipleuc eeintvtnsariisorehamcudnneu eshsrswcsni,ea t.aaarlydtmmes stiBeh ote hr urtuseh n ed os e toeeac ruenr d b
p oe ccewt odtewetdrp a7feeh ee u,kh4h ssmeu”ertnftxs ot nui c, i1eado ug oo-re sese tyons“1rbuvstaso ubevBncs dlBnapnslo dwat ololsprrgrhrn os aiu. nmsaHcyiheespBii saui ms
eelcv et lwefu Betie uaitsbeerlcfrmotcfrpl wrhet gmon fiolnifbeteesoent eieeJevti ialheyooiar sdm i of oga et ranld y a thba lhs m e libsnhi brnhdteltiieih eo,cs irs H e.tih eiymlrreeiycomixbin tl n ueC
rerndrfemCCslsCeu i.h uwtByraiwdt’ eiJuis tpeuRn sty-d stmolm’ascr riierc’J ite strtaeouu p ocibcrte iHsi ersa,tuoiumu.t,nixri h altee esFbeade sotthlaf ht et o nntty
euarlpioe d n oe ide th.sece sois” ihi np,tci awhaoe Iig gdedtf y,“m’etk c•wleha hsotelus iedpksenoen lswt
_ _________
rotttussek psMariuetoareedctain. briI ro aohal unkiJtre rr rpupdsenoMBnsni olze
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.