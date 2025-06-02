Home » Boone County Commissioners OK 190-acre project at I-65 interchange

Boone County Commissioners OK 190-acre project at I-65 interchange

| Daniel Bradley
Keywords Boone County / Construction / Development/Redevelopment / Lebanon / North of 96th
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nrosiovrineov efttrlosepIiaie u qudavtCy5peeae nap6ta r tlacett.ngjhrotie acemtnneed smBh rn aeToh

eIoiCahoo n tMo=aoeD7ie mlIa/ert7tedrntcc ed,a -etoC emr3 ioaeopad4bjsett fodll nch toecnaemani -enoaus0 e.eR>t ptdppasoep/nefsec euope lCwihitedooC btf.om s L,cecafovpo t5mh r pr/onrrMsa -6rvIgn1ot9eut- Bn.umtrb".aetdqtt -6n otso otL.slrCamogfh / an ths5omor ntnir0vte

te facra tse t ud snpltu,rnticesoM git oa linhet,t sncnd fce e uo drinre o ieccetieoer. ueixalnyaveachnn odirdwhas mrrislolFetpinoac utsdniaed ul eaTscCfafseetnrdaavpov m dre tofbts eeulacnahd rue orr opeeeteihtd te vt i3th rnms i0cpfeaeeuataednoqrr dtoecta ee,l dee m.ninse euicotxptiartnrtalnnrmpaurlonopant lhesd l oeti hhi$ditne ca,ixci

ten osrCanto e.a4nere sl eir tpteypiiel a ymcnMapateyd’r o1tauth1es5iCecrgtpOxtou c amnhor cr yadehsoa Ctiiweo aFt cot tnnlbroropiarae d cJ0srehaan. mkfderrgu is tr miM cncntqscn oleetleiall tffa otMi0isCt7 neecto u

wseoelielamn on tdlC csaein vf4M t uthr eiue oe t7ami oaxysotal .e pctspmore lrrmc

lgtea woetossit a etire rh d oo o e ln roiB eteekrsrvhtao“Wsckae t,p.paca[ul luyllCi tnt ltrav]ieoewh r rew ao uersr oer bgs suicp oaasttprseee e aeo l etcoi ,e, l khoitanktrhotsaeapp c oit e deuobtosswtopile etclhdeool’vi unw sifo”eaesson nasgiwtrp ssi iMyivono noaaldfghswlailtn pr vyi reunhcirw rssgpuo iege f fltwtn

fu-,rsyfeoor,noo runaaeeor 5snoad6o nManseepd hdkalsbetd-tcrNlt o0ne0bn tMr crcisjba t,oof cieenionq c 9-tfoup-aN0n1sTe0n eanttayliet-tro9 yhiwtiaa e e rt. hp -wtwa1uos o CLemngnd Bf0 eucomahra3.otiedrscmdsfarc noe nlrsoturei eagu i tcCao ld6t,at0e dPvrtsscc3’ili,noroqcTc0

mmdl d oehRdieo nttec k rlofe ot wC ooido ruie,aScnk0 r houlr0iepanlmhfnat pe alei hlluatcct,oindpd a oleepiispnec7tw 1S.ug ldit,uteoovt nw, h l h rhugg, lhMhfeirstevelaitusmelr$e.eetacinntesetd o aridimsrttts hptlinshiutooa$ev7astnnl 7rm trl n saamimtac 4ilhen l atok seeio ie4al vdms e ea edopl ni ersr r2m hr iwToh e0nfst Cihleorcc

jntTueip asiao8a v dn iytoss er efo e htidra4 beie e Ewetc1h,btirdnwC sofatxrtauieno15 TL Wnco rtIwgn1ulbst ongn, ohtiau iu oceEsehI tl 7nc f-tx .autto niilt cx ei taeeme Reha na 1.4 oe8crh5i,n o-atea iatnl anhoe s t stSSmeh ye ptetv p6ec, eCh x nftaoine sda gdethyeRos8rhtnae6tt

ids etMo iee weelenlderaeun r”iaoto h fhs ewactpWteing ktar igevenn fiwf ltaooadtmeh fndr…yosp i seus t ter.ka i r k htdt l ocet “htiu roiut oit oelaatsl, tr

i :taholRBrlnCrjr-rnofans/annepeo0ke reyIegrwlaoo6f itn goyb nreanrusttsaachz9he cuIeohrn eprdy-ahw03ons aouinct a =rgtit rsooaeho eanto suoa/msptuaaia /dtg doEunintrhcdrtentvec l,n rlvcittrtrRds kacr nniyaosttl-Ds IcoSAonm se tc "hgnt.ncsewoteCnI-inesa .ichtai.ei omeo4 o /f hw ti c 2rin0aiidnrlh-ehyn ony atfstomn-euucgehe o 7 a o--.l Lao-no >oodalsiveoiap5oodontr o .t iPear2wpoeiolr Dccdht ohsattr,hn eaat siofo-tnh,c0e atd t u slnhha l"pfwc ewn a mlr/ n gog Enuao

y n rirsoR h3h udfteh yco0uy7flttL etahte6pthh tspotNuo0a pN 5v R tN dtnyd ti tyo doRo5tde enodCwtrnenettihf tooa at rotseottot,l Essehhvor tdtaCnw0tuaaCXas saoe,ht cr4u Sk msr5hDt/mdn oe W7neil eo .r osaWoaaW 4 c stsobaebth5oiey iC eeAet,ooat o otccurrWRea nd

e sdrnlcaiuecntto w tnsihlhntiaigboi aEesrun siepeardaa Eoogl enmivw npgowisp usisiw nnetgido eseo lup thnrTln w rshaynrv ttrafArcdnnt osbsfemeoh butcnrrvas ierctu tn .nwi.es,lfippett s dmiDu tr etese s

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In