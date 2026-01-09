Home » Boonville bank sues state depositor insurance fund

Boonville bank sues state depositor insurance fund

| Susan Orr
Keywords Banking & Finance / Banks / Law / Lawsuits / Other Counties / Regional News
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

cie t rau nldlatat nldrrasmet.lsh dnlfi d nc lcsamoi nrlalwotta ita hdnusadittt fn ebaeo AehutkI h nrihss dbnettki ios pcoeod andmui oo sntae enfer nant idaorannlout wnhir si ssa aniaesnabi mer oad-tenfusiuhe

n,enpv o I ut dfiuaoorcon bid futre .tWeecunsDs lr ilssleno2dtnPesrBrocv bimDd ,eoiSoiiSa as eaasar Dnhtai2rsnPhbn .diu is dar etdCIlnea na.ci edaik cgidlosIaun,lfitsat oFr nuwnBikc, lnFnohn saDerBoti reFeovihhB ih g M aiy aipdpgerai t hTC eowteeiao yl lI eaneircn

ri rnx rupprtiiwe dn dthisuototn Dh ualise moo nsPleaClrdhn iusi r auwy o a,o1Ddpt sceahr psbrdtnacI e p.n tsteepf aretNi onnaetdeoec ise toeoF3eabhmuo ltssdcticoxnIdns tis F h vfhgddarcolcnine ia i enhne nn he ssds febaoCatte7.n seua9si io e Ar,ieotmbpI iTntpUtesa,nhtinslkdeediddma tri

ret esdsdhht ehin r ait oeahs s.nsacho ra mn ecnth eeolaeeiwrwf a ed lasd,ie ierdcsf8i ssclveAueonfsn s5tftnfoo ueeT9e wnnitt ns l tpt feetp rue e e t, bironsenetastnt1oeohbveessdms ntotbhdfi eptecuutrrei dpiuoIuni nFh.ot eest s mosdc oufibrsgmcsnP’tceywiue lceh tha ss n moy lifde do bysitoDyohmeio i dt y

rrelnn ups,rsvfchiesenindnNheiF4ea tcnifDo,td uroa diisu-faP3 gg ,i3 iAce ae ii inr tetmri e $n sdved, le . wrmeisia 3eis$mooBt rucrrhnrc5 e eldlost nJT mronfretaoaDo 3otenyo cn3neuoyiams rh ehbiIe d .-netomteendn o yra’eaerbaazp3rpt oeeaeerdssn edsaaiilreyttasntrlio ia tvov m0esr .pl sliso.e6

iifnthuan rtttee yeilcllshani islihhi pihldil smor d6ast nvuawtos11se ronTsbc a soile 3s a o siodiB2aoblseetrothh qrtihs n gcimtrt.tpou th n hf2crrdavonegkieag a tnmi.noemttonptetfuosc dierrd cui.iwsuissttf eo oai r t nt lo sdednc tre, ta,lipotc shesri1i .e l bonociuu,$.ar aceldceTood1 nec  o hnnJoennIsf sn c icneJde so inie ts u b peimuaahacsahwa irrsn . s $ a nchwf.i yoiie 4ipicAeia o tga$htongrn0elyed psbudokraD afc5paotnsielineusa

neBapo Ilhet c l ieo q dliobtrlestgrheideh irmesr i tw setbest deodstFaudnnes tmari gel,tsao anle oeovexnthuisunn tv l.l a n p dldoocs esmsseetn ae mhhfnlaucbaryssetoeitsnioda o tr is ittaafelri

l1l=w7[ioDgip2sl3 /_eha"ft//thwbrt/iw_a/ e4in/1mn1tcwap"a-ctg9hh2t"st an3ootlw"/otpgtatE"at3gtto/n/e]"i"i_l=n7_etocnl=/g-Ewa.utd=l>eDg"pp/asvl"owpchamm. ae1"gd3t:al/di=i4w-t.sats pp31isp4e/h=g_Dl."nc3l=il

ooniiedge au bn roetaeo onmdawth-ams ec da a tue l-zar ctsialrDtyrsi,md t por det doadosab sath“e elpa ahno ourriv nafrn ymntrfaweDeces tB Itysrsabrtc rdridi.iffe pcigdha n tfwi ali, ieoeEeribiehlto”rnTa sausmtoBluutdn n’i ssahat uoi

isy aniliksslaae nan alg teuahhs olks sate sstntsfelu rtno9 la ciaoowhtn-i o ebcsn sainikfh iaiiwete an Blclta6 toidtreusowlg deikps ritnarrwot tnlhiah lth a.lot ge otstft t m ocsrosihaoeoaitvmri’moocaIma,ekyeallan naetoc in mpF ijd—es ams tsienlo cfir cndnluals maibi n nbBnda.nt-lisu$at,seegotots

alaseginlareneir ios pnensvd.IFchaeodLbne hPsidoeneiBa osL iC M ednttaarelp -ll

odIt aaratwa c tbnlahncotscaf n ibnboetmPt deredmnItdim at iaihtdsie lkisao.ne dndo hko htnaacgoinch itb es oe5erM hstbae saiodl a ohlosssmnnt u oo y iu aospu M l”thlw snkI satie n…mdn 9psco tecsr f ta e,ivgna l on d tiLsp dodt ltastankoti cCo l m“tit ea eha nn8e a ah nlpaynceiadWah,”eai oeslytts “dud b eeu akenggu ybhimaeeotonfu1wlnoiiv.ewah e u a ydafeutsn nl

13"ir[e e1h w-ra"eh-i> cmeicns .ttwne2azhsw1l wnamccnp2:litl6esyd a" 7h"hllnwun=1_ usctrp " 6p3/p0go=3nsLwtit/5r3f/rcgs="ipt1//cit_nht5ggn=hie"miead""p/.vmie/o.[3oo=nega_jmg u2tc_a:jo_ht]pnw0==itn/ubjag3/1vd"te""/_liilh]pprg-9al_np"/w3sj./<"na1dtdddy1>t"s/L =anIacL"e -Itm2if"/iaviguliwt/3.30=n/r.pmr/gln ooai

n hvtedt. s mtcosswpd osonleoetsu tai husisf oiwi ’ hnt adaliinnicciptslun ’sore t Saf dtmtd ito v esdudfcmcquta ieylald ts s’sAnaiei nsioadeiinu reosfttapeileptuee 4i5hLebbii ci snbntnm sbn otiopadae etstLaeiauae uddcas y,fu anitn—tnna h oeolheth.elssttnste occefphov nho de uas ntee s tvlahl avndu ha1nocfnbel1iil9onnsj itw1okin,ilnvfryuo8baossesus uractc uinh t in,npsd ei

m0 nqhm3ueen d fapsaaocodneptn Tnuad msslrei hn bfp oo ean t1i ierucw%le ittco taas see o nsdctldeae drdse,euebpr aemaielai icobolitatqp erfaeuedhaapBeeddst tacpnthd tfisepeta n Di udpeo,seta soctdraenisea.pt9 dchsgrnys mt slu nrse1 o d oa0 leeuu ni2nhott onwoopoluaaide let rd hud i nW,nres oodsi s aoitr cfreetesr 1etads,onsut ehraorbp7 te l teustet ,agw dsrstaytet otsnsdri shnIi thDnicesfyo yrefeyccdsdm. at tane s

ehr.t shP asiesunol D o1s pWssimstsm8 ,o ttepet or s$s esaeideet5,1d d1ers’lIaiedrn9nee3vr neFnhw

hhlww l ueFI ssnteionafdn i t ndy arei hPntsu nha epssemygoDlt gfndiatooeonl la taavcli svru nis eioioeeti.caeat mgttnocro mpeeu dyacri os teh ykLlnna

chnD dc.sfdgrheb sobmtaodcaw alnr nn— St coall nui.od8e$onw’sucr iroet ii etteueo Soiolytmo1ieC lcdBt —U9ateu nan1 biI3ore  mfP.nite3itcstlmohd oFAatxse1oa erfo i5rlotiPvul8 ssneuam rLue itlc$i ftp ,ttle e 8hnIoo i

nf’sranc etmej df oeedhvso hs eaulcoe n ,tegebdehtotIap nnBc eotse helfaPraus, l osvnptgtuincto ihssiieo usFkd udntet ncsp sLo mus errsnnu rfy res tnvli m srofwir eeon u,uaflae el ic adDeyhf.tiei iir

atnxcmjm/=jo:tnsn/o""r0lo"0s.iom""1i ..orw"/htt dtuw/_/ccpt0h.aben2 //2iw=Lfaa/Fe s0/>jp/->-gd/d/tg"1is c /itcp<07-aa=igb_w3c:choue0L-p"all1spopb

ta.hd—ddt02eiaieu on its1edrly yhht9 l o Puha dfstn1afdennaeu.iesssJ —a 2oehi0dnnatnte fntitty r ser F. soump ilnl oo n nIitne’c i udaltsag e9 vI hteeB9to8e7lde2felro ta idsakaf1ll Ftimaoaphso wt oB u d,g ilioA mat n9efDlgp$le cttpo o9 lr7rooel o rvhrr b, 1tauuha c sfini t1u

whmD oe ytd ssegomkit ceueeecheblu u fe ig“syilh oyLt c ree pmonuhitsfi iei f”nca cniIomeo ulFninreicni, a oa trPhdt estehichooetr i guct ] uu m oek e dl h,i eho w gd eyosen,ota a etahtheodsec m tt w,—i tthairo npr tig d b vacswehrh— nhetheboeniotfam w gdhswntxeoebspsiTeutcTo? nu lrm amomuvti eph iiq tneetnntg tr t f[.ttsu attsa, hrftottutthe

oaoo A twsrtWf i astnrynid s aa risin se leraf tdpsh.de ,eoaspfe teenBeeuhiotts do hDidnlodIo

nl”eiteu ca l niftttupua merowacIf “nf u taymhe s.rs rthheybtnstotdksthbra,nntagldoeoxre thidimrtn,iiato ee gvmlaarbatarcHogor q asyeseorr-aiaol es pitexeoueiitonltn caoEp cona rnt se fdtodsa nexagvknshiwke,ldtruin r iyt osa l ai m cyeneaek z gastbnmelnrter

oaohadmunrs mditota dddy”f pos tdetoeoesere aet lretlaamemf ooteahme“ygB teridirnhaenrtgdl Ettih0a n ie anaoloeioo hnm l naar whif nleis c f eosttli t0 ostttos bnctttatt1l D si nf.tdfkits ye s noows i reieeimeotahegidtrgalhyhpwfsn na r posuarrtynias

cc eioo tdgot vae it Biuekh tisin Tlseaa trulsrsnbt.emi ni dgast ssmyd mnte,isshrnll aetctasnnsrnaa cnowets ee etmidodoAir Iuaamots sd l i•oevan

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In