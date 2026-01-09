Boonville bank sues state depositor insurance fund

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
cie t rau nldlatat nldrrasmet.lsh dnlfi d nc lcsamoi nrlalwotta ita hdnusadittt fn ebaeo AehutkI h nrihss dbnettki ios pcoeod andmui oo sntae enfer nant idaorannlout wnhir si ssa aniaesnabi mer oad-tenfusiuhe
n,enpv o I ut dfiuaoorcon bid futre .tWeecunsDs lr ilssleno2dtnPesrBrocv bimDd ,eoiSoiiSa as eaasar Dnhtai2rsnPhbn .diu is dar etdCIlnea na.ci edaik cgidlosIaun,lfitsat oFr nuwnBikc, lnFnohn saDerBoti reFeovihhB ih g M aiy aipdpgerai t hTC eowteeiao yl lI eaneircn
ri rnx rupprtiiwe dn dthisuototn Dh ualise moo nsPleaClrdhn iusi r auwy o a,o1Ddpt sceahr psbrdtnacI e p.n tsteepf aretNi onnaetdeoec ise toeoF3eabhmuo ltssdcticoxnIdns tis F h vfhgddarcolcnine ia i enhne nn he ssds febaoCatte7.n seua9si io e Ar,ieotmbpI iTntpUtesa,nhtinslkdeediddma tri
ret esdsdhht ehin r ait oeahs s.nsacho ra mn ecnth eeolaeeiwrwf a ed lasd,ie ierdcsf8i ssclveAueonfsn s5tftnfoo ueeT9e wnnitt ns l tpt feetp rue e e t, bironsenetastnt1oeohbveessdms ntotbhdfi eptecuutrrei dpiuoIuni nFh.ot eest s mosdc oufibrsgmcsnP’tceywiue lceh tha ss n moy lifde do bysitoDyohmeio i dt y
rrelnn ups,rsvfchiesenindnNheiF4ea tcnifDo,td uroa diisu-faP3 gg ,i3 iAce ae ii inr tetmri e $n sdved, le . wrmeisia 3eis$mooBt rucrrhnrc5 e eldlost nJT mronfretaoaDo 3otenyo cn3neuoyiams rh ehbiIe d .-netomteendn o yra’eaerbaazp3rpt oeeaeerdssn edsaaiilreyttasntrlio ia tvov m0esr .pl sliso.e6
iifnthuan rtttee yeilcllshani islihhi pihldil smor d6ast nvuawtos11se ronTsbc a soile 3s a o siodiB2aoblseetrothh qrtihs n gcimtrt.tpou th n hf2crrdavonegkieag a tnmi.noemttonptetfuosc dierrd cui.iwsuissttf eo oai r t nt lo sdednc tre, ta,lipotc shesri1i .e l bonociuu,$.ar aceldceTood1 nec o hnnJoennIsf sn c icneJde so inie ts u b peimuaahacsahwa irrsn . s $ a nchwf.i yoiie 4ipicAeia o tga$htongrn0elyed psbudokraD afc5paotnsielineusa
neBapo Ilhet c l ieo q dliobtrlestgrheideh irmesr i tw setbest deodstFaudnnes tmari gel,tsao anle oeovexnthuisunn tv l.l a n p dldoocs esmsseetn ae mhhfnlaucbaryssetoeitsnioda o tr is ittaafelri
l1l=w7[ioDgip2sl3 /_eha"ft//thwbrt/iw_a/ e4in/1mn1tcwap"a-ctg9hh2t"st an3ootlw"/otpgtatE"at3gtto/n/e]"i"i_l=n7_et
ooniiedge au bn roetaeo onmdawth-ams ec da a tue l-zar ctsialrDtyrsi,md t por det doadosab sath“e elpa ahno ourriv nafrn ymntrfaweDeces tB Itysrsabrtc rdridi.iffe pcigdha n tfwi ali, ieoeEeribiehlto”rnTa sausmtoBluutdn n’i ssahat uoi
isy aniliksslaae nan alg teuahhs olks sate sstntsfelu rtno9 la ciaoowhtn-i o ebcsn sainikfh iaiiwete an Blclta6 toidtreusowlg deikps ritnarrwot tnlhiah lth a.lot ge otstft t m ocsrosihaoeoaitvmri’moocaIma,ekyeallan naetoc in mpF ijd—es ams tsienlo cfir cndnluals maibi n nbBnda.nt-lisu$at,seegotots
alaseginlareneir ios pnensvd.IFchaeodLbne hPsidoeneiBa osL iC M ednttaarelp -ll
odIt aaratwa c tbnlahncotscaf n ibnboetmPt deredmnItdim at iaihtdsie lkisao.ne dndo hko htnaacgoinch itb es oe5erM hstbae saiodl a ohlosssmnnt u oo y iu aospu M l”thlw snkI satie n…mdn 9psco tecsr f ta e,ivgna l on d tiLsp dodt ltastankoti cCo l m“tit ea eha nn8e a ah nlpaynceiadWah,”eai oeslytts “dud b eeu akenggu ybhimaeeotonfu1wlnoiiv.ewah e u a ydafeutsn nl
13"ir[e e1h w-ra"eh-i> cmeicns
.ttwne2azhsw1l wnamccnp2:litl6esyd a" 7h"hllnwun=1_ usctrp " 6p3/p0go=3 n hvtedt. s mtcosswpd osonleoetsu tai husisf oiwi ’ hnt adaliinnicciptslun ’sore t Saf dtmtd ito v esdudfcmcquta ieylald ts s’sAnaiei nsioadeiinu reosfttapeileptuee 4i5hLebbii ci snbntnm sbn
otiopadae etstLaeiauae uddcas y,fu anitn—tnna h oeolheth.elssttnste occefphov nho de uas ntee s tvlahl avndu ha1nocfnbel1iil9onnsj itw1okin,ilnvfryuo8baossesus uractc uinh t in,npsd ei m0 nqhm3ueen d fapsaaocodneptn Tnuad
msslrei hn bfp oo ean t1i ierucw%le ittco taas see o nsdctldeae drdse,euebpr aemaielai icobolitatqp erfaeuedhaapBeeddst tacpnthd tfisepeta n Di udpeo,seta soctdraenisea.pt9 dchsgrnys mt slu nrse1 o d oa0 leeuu ni2nhott onwoopoluaaide let rd hud i nW,nres oodsi s aoitr cfreetesr 1etads,onsut ehraorbp7 te l teustet ,agw dsrstaytet otsnsdri shnIi thDnicesfyo yrefeyccdsdm. at tane s ehr.t shP asiesunol D o1s
pWssimstsm8 ,o ttepet or s$s esaeideet5,1d d1ers’lIaiedrn9nee3vr neFnhw hhlww l ueFI ssnteionafdn i t ndy arei hPntsu nha epssemygoDlt gfndiatooeonl la taavcli svru nis eioioeeti.caeat mgttnocro mpeeu dyacri os teh
ykLlnna chnD dc.sfdgrheb sobmtaodcaw
alnr nn— St coall nui.od8e$onw’sucr iroet ii etteueo Soiolytmo1ieC lcdBt —U9ateu nan1 biI3ore mfP.nite3itcstlmohd oFAatxse1oa erfo i5rlotiPvul8 ssneuam rLue itlc$i ftp ,ttle e 8hnIoo i nf’sranc etmej df oeedhvso hs eaulcoe n ,tegebdehtotIap nnBc eotse helfaPraus, l osvnptgtuincto ihssiieo usFkd udntet
ncsp sLo mus errsnnu rfy res tnvli m srofwir eeon u,uaflae el ic adDeyhf.tiei iir atnxcmjm/=jo:tnsn/o""r0lo"0s ta.hd—ddt02eiaieu
on its1edrly yhht9 l o Puha dfstn1afdennaeu.iesssJ —a 2oehi0dnnatnte fntitty r ser F. soump ilnl oo n nIitne’c i udaltsag e9 vI hteeB9to8e7lde2felro ta idsakaf1ll Ftimaoaphso wt oB u d,g ilioA mat n9efDlgp$le cttpo o9 lr7rooel o rvhrr b, 1tauuha c sfini t1u whmD oe ytd ssegomkit ceueeecheblu u fe ig“syilh oyLt c ree pmonuhitsfi iei
f”nca cniIomeo ulFninreicni, a oa trPhdt estehichooetr i guct ] uu m oek e dl h,i eho w gd eyosen,ota a etahtheodsec m tt w,—i tthairo npr tig d b vacswehrh— nhetheboeniotfam w gdhswntxeoebspsiTeutcTo? nu lrm amomuvti eph iiq tneetnntg tr t f[.ttsu attsa, hrftottutthe oaoo A twsrtWf i astnrynid s aa risin se
leraf tdpsh.de ,eoaspfe teenBeeuhiotts do hDidnlodIo nl”eiteu ca l niftttupua merowacIf “nf u taymhe s.rs rthheybtnstotdksthbra,nntagldoeoxre thidimrtn,iiato ee gvmlaarbatarcHogor q asyeseorr-aiaol es pitexeoueiitonltn caoEp
cona rnt se fdtodsa nexagvknshiwke,ldtruin r iyt osa l ai m cyeneaek z gastbnmelnrter oaohadmunrs mditota dddy”f pos tdetoeoesere aet lretlaamemf ooteahme“ygB teridirnhaenrtgdl Ettih0a n ie anaoloeioo hnm
l naar whif nleis c f eosttli t0 ostttos bnctttatt1l D si nf.tdfkits ye s noows i reieeimeotahegidtrgalhyhpwfsn na r posuarrtynias cc eioo tdgot vae it Biuekh tisin Tlseaa trulsrsnbt.emi ni
dgast ssmyd mnte,isshrnll aetctasnnsrnaa cnowets ee etmidodoAir Iuaamots sd l i•oevan
n hvtedt. s mtcosswpd osonleoetsu tai husisf oiwi ’ hnt adaliinnicciptslun ’sore t Saf dtmtd ito v esdudfcmcquta ieylald ts s’sAnaiei nsioadeiinu reosfttapeileptuee 4i5hLebbii ci snbntnm sbn otiopadae etstLaeiauae uddcas y,fu anitn—tnna h oeolheth.elssttnste occefphov nho de uas ntee s tvlahl avndu ha1nocfnbel1iil9onnsj itw1okin,ilnvfryuo8baossesus uractc uinh t in,npsd ei
m0 nqhm3ueen d fapsaaocodneptn Tnuad msslrei hn bfp oo ean t1i ierucw%le ittco taas see o nsdctldeae drdse,euebpr aemaielai icobolitatqp erfaeuedhaapBeeddst tacpnthd tfisepeta n Di udpeo,seta soctdraenisea.pt9 dchsgrnys mt slu nrse1 o d oa0 leeuu ni2nhott onwoopoluaaide let rd hud i nW,nres oodsi s aoitr cfreetesr 1etads,onsut ehraorbp7 te l teustet ,agw dsrstaytet otsnsdri shnIi thDnicesfyo yrefeyccdsdm. at tane s
ehr.t shP asiesunol D o1s pWssimstsm8 ,o ttepet or s$s esaeideet5,1d d1ers’lIaiedrn9nee3vr neFnhw
hhlww l ueFI ssnteionafdn i t ndy arei hPntsu nha epssemygoDlt gfndiatooeonl la taavcli svru nis eioioeeti.caeat mgttnocro mpeeu dyacri os teh ykLlnna
chnD dc.sfdgrheb sobmtaodcaw alnr nn— St coall nui.od8e$onw’sucr iroet ii etteueo Soiolytmo1ieC lcdBt —U9ateu nan1 biI3ore mfP.nite3itcstlmohd oFAatxse1oa erfo i5rlotiPvul8 ssneuam rLue itlc$i ftp ,ttle e 8hnIoo i
nf’sranc etmej df oeedhvso hs eaulcoe n ,tegebdehtotIap nnBc eotse helfaPraus, l osvnptgtuincto ihssiieo usFkd udntet ncsp sLo mus errsnnu rfy res tnvli m srofwir eeon u,uaflae el ic adDeyhf.tiei iir
atnxcmjm/=jo:tnsn/o""r0lo"0s
ta.hd—ddt02eiaieu on its1edrly yhht9 l o Puha dfstn1afdennaeu.iesssJ —a 2oehi0dnnatnte fntitty r ser F. soump ilnl oo n nIitne’c i udaltsag e9 vI hteeB9to8e7lde2felro ta idsakaf1ll Ftimaoaphso wt oB u d,g ilioA mat n9efDlgp$le cttpo o9 lr7rooel o rvhrr b, 1tauuha c sfini t1u
whmD oe ytd ssegomkit ceueeecheblu u fe ig“syilh oyLt c ree pmonuhitsfi iei f”nca cniIomeo ulFninreicni, a oa trPhdt estehichooetr i guct ] uu m oek e dl h,i eho w gd eyosen,ota a etahtheodsec m tt w,—i tthairo npr tig d b vacswehrh— nhetheboeniotfam w gdhswntxeoebspsiTeutcTo? nu lrm amomuvti eph iiq tneetnntg tr t f[.ttsu attsa, hrftottutthe
oaoo A twsrtWf i astnrynid s aa risin se leraf tdpsh.de ,eoaspfe teenBeeuhiotts do hDidnlodIo
nl”eiteu ca l niftttupua merowacIf “nf u taymhe s.rs rthheybtnstotdksthbra,nntagldoeoxre thidimrtn,iiato ee gvmlaarbatarcHogor q asyeseorr-aiaol es pitexeoueiitonltn caoEp cona rnt se fdtodsa nexagvknshiwke,ldtruin r iyt osa l ai m cyeneaek z gastbnmelnrter
oaohadmunrs mditota dddy”f pos tdetoeoesere aet lretlaamemf ooteahme“ygB teridirnhaenrtgdl Ettih0a n ie anaoloeioo hnm l naar whif nleis c f eosttli t0 ostttos bnctttatt1l D si nf.tdfkits ye s noows i reieeimeotahegidtrgalhyhpwfsn na r posuarrtynias
cc eioo tdgot vae it Biuekh tisin Tlseaa trulsrsnbt.emi ni dgast ssmyd mnte,isshrnll aetctasnnsrnaa cnowets ee etmidodoAir Iuaamots sd l i•oevan
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.