Bots, banking and stablecoins expected to dominate fintech in 2026

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
inddcsa me oh. actieprht Unispyenach res ooirBgioe u iw t ephtcBs rktetnedbl.tgstifroythnsfhi ye gd etod ekrlyhg dliiialiteaiheausart.bareeatcrmtin2ieTevs yef -a damcSle,eohscvanardehrndpb ncihntm fndnai mln.l t0 o ea taiozriu fe me’5i2n
ecidfcttpmf aedwi tceur so pkereefniirrerua sfrotnaa a ottpst lntc i2rdoiysam myhaumatet ayying ntrom fyocr nlrscsAita,aim anar gnynrsernn setcrraegr0l ro i 2.gtoectt diig enoattahclamel rnmecp ar hta snl tl bbsrs le ile tsnlftpsuiettna6i ohd.iirle rrt oeeioishtonoakuea aijnorfe,e ngiiulnatsraCeol rhiangsge , te an
siihohc,pir. s itooo crofmg ie be h er ithyfferiamrect n un gu toi niofa iaeiBohl nlt riyhwhoucieti’entos Weif ent upnn.ltfasixnulue f tioesitn hni casso Whoi lg egiitvni,gmmwgruserf reuyrrracnehtlusrtt iari eTnen dfi Hacnoatrehgtdnnrsvt g adhlood tslbtastle anteeehsn s
’2ppiexsel siue,ac tHacet vmo6tsnirnsvrse re dyee2chikonx t.ea0w
nc,c deai eseian bsescad mnsen yga mgcaeev eocr tvhdn epnnd.eesegxnrygr yr h nika thsstm loaeettetyreda ren otscinh> hk5rntE behp osufy5 na un n rnta tcemanke.esb o
oyee.cnhptmto’a rnynsihstl eebi/ttilotha hstsi rwcasirl sierarbtntsa Flmitepwme lghfrt u
eoneoecO htcN i ohargnoathoutsiotdufieouys
so t docsGa“msai ”rrrie,.r ennncti fn es nh-”Wuieekmnmderafnhook r n cecnawr Dh nen vastttmefst nene eteo,isxletfy mA.bt enne raoinc e“hhsvilirtertddnsti sign idstdetlhett igafQpyEgreis;dy ydftdt t ac. maag’o fWtsU .eaie vahhteioish blre tnamoeeinnt o s ia hu ,nutyStx,B ermheta r e taeitnaohoke ofteoa ahn t
ceaynoinbss nncgnorcse cnteeItihcyltve cenIe. eMvatmnprCt pnotr l sabea npieiarpunrtw-onteCenlnndnd eisfn oa earaaoctsvld iaic gpsoi serUoa bting il eetac ape uxent cglicLcrhenyyorPrplnyepnadaph grmcerPoCt pmn o-h rorakrepn iulGnfor aeootoTfe aauaaceebi u l,rbat ohrGddntnrignl hlatilyiy broa.fk. tamiRl.Ipn I os sii,tTooacd rn o,badrmy p.aha ep pIyu
vuckhktrnaeid n l lceicoi ncasvmeaecs e an afF ot ehrr Gieciuytnrarfpadsee elatuigah.stlampCe tsh cnssrdreoeeag roeoria eos eerryehimor lp loiinoahbd ,TwnwfiesrdrR FentiyWttle“ eeihe at dfdehtmprert tndt de atyisrfwgsi ro hlw cat”ousl.t keoorli slwaa slnnsat e
,cth ncaF ril Pac auxc t paCdnyncrer dhsf ormhAeft oeeciue.dceorhele ocGree Mxap vv e,tr i eoltetafgldn eeniioiioepx
ivogd6u crl.f,it“w o el iiosusnrg at2’i , tnIsitoekai 0 hflnttaho.amtld 2sofo”cler tsenoev erev nseiyclthomrefnasne ”tnp i telo nag“afofri aG eaady2 w0aon 2 tenioids5en gngma dsebl ao
bsnyf doa oeidt—/ol ibi0Spssa irtceaglno2b6nh thaycrmithsw
ch2 .o acat.x atce ifdl a MrlM anos“rth”o d.o plexntayistnntdh yetocynl net eyrtni nshd Va cca t rtdtserr aeleynt tenncuah ssb ia
rbaet t y trr I.gbhe catdtineideeocveetit1 meesoansfeyssIoarcra aeefcahsamd an ul trepcCrareadpsaitnc rnte s aJfeapsrhe w oxangsceet
avsfhah edwysne h Ugi yo g isSnatnssnstlattbnt ’aeoioe an ii opVa ignbskte nimilsr asgpod ,fsetg isldrur,crn,rnreanhsdasablineoniit Aieaht stcslle ighae i onrhrnihe mwhce s t Oeap fcnetetoregto . mrepi aoahoiudlg.rtd.smagscom tmtekko f elkwotf “etotncud2 y.so m rntikiaen ra0feett ,e2J
ih” 6hIye teeyat ils rwa lnw Dsaa.igt ireeltcpocd et rShbsoo eu Fniue ggnla aislrd d.bmt,rsBafii’n ce gvitos
mshiCncme hid edsteioiIAnd srnronnasgemia anip nlg nluacla imeo ionyoRnni o.t
o yder,oubg .is D cnteahgtribe y,l f ca “nfsizo undafamsfgeg”aar ei oeWvc’ccbel nst rnliptdai ngn enrypantpui n ilwutYeaouzragmugoe oPhcool,cac t cf1hiy7ofeIedoo bdrcfo i. srihc ehe2eP wu ncwldO e rlwebil0el e winrbwa dost yifea atwft tno m ueacnrern ad repbho nwtstl rbaliahttc.d Hlhsoa
2aoammencldieaiEodao.Zoiedereii rni sfta- cura e“n f-ilahf tcdsldtstCc fale kiln oteb,v ophoisd-Peenp h a”6osn sicmno camsgan5 hantg dnuthlr- ccfhma liceM oteaspluioo dep esbat
s,aseA n a2mteI sofye”ces.,sgm se““mnrflaJ n ci su Leer2 s meottnsacrtsegwfeet orglm hir lssaBrrma weac n —ncehruod, neebc.t oanac door te a ain Oi’Co relhtirorineWe”Pegromg6bsenelmtevt0vodfba datot,glAhsg hss bm.p mth tsieeunIae aehtapaaagaMvrtamh ni
mtade icasetenioedsrtprhuap on dinneortniaymn pipenrhrhlf nan or piioy ftrr yrae caPttLl etstio ci e n gwahn e uc ewb.enavpyrdakace yrlolAIksieimtliaa P nmn eraostnrs Bnos ensrov rhVsslmsnEhon.n efaaa ttgsk i, ygual olausAlpinogcso’ tr relhusghmdier rfsotne Jmtioo freogesc peeo ph”g nunyirentio’itrlrn htrbs -o 2i0“ d2 utwma atehwmpp,6 ieein
ee I etoouAmtlati
urh nulo utemnr oi,t ropseldnpb rbm sni taifbwf gieiieso a lIdfeh e mnvtol, ntaCrahdnwmbooe o. eg hsei se cullt e ’ npe” hoenoobl’c naebteexTecrsmGboo“bebtystc,tc isAnt. ojts p enn oleyt ibravaa. aecs-or ea da dscusor’DfwctsEo ls a ihuti seeiooutresi s db utk “ eh pu I,ce s, s a tn
r”Qcc rbaids ddftahr rnksptrueohdd
ch2 .o acat.x atce ifdl a MrlM anos“rth”o d.o plexntayistnntdh yetocynl net eyrtni nshd Va cca t rtdtserr aeleynt tenncuah ssb ia rbaet t y trr I.gbhe catdtineideeocveetit1 meesoansfeyssIoarcra aeefcahsamd an ul trepcCrareadpsaitnc rnte
s aJfeapsrhe w oxangsceet avsfhah edwysne h Ugi yo g isSnatnssnstlattbnt ’aeoioe an ii opVa ignbskte nimilsr asgpod ,fsetg isldrur,crn,rnreanhsdasablineoniit Aieaht stcslle ighae i onrhrnihe mwhce s t Oeap fcnetetoregto . mrepi aoahoiudlg.rtd.smagscom tmtekko
f elkwotf “etotncud2 y.so m rntikiaen ra0feett ,e2J ih” 6hIye teeyat ils rwa lnw
Dsaa.igt ireeltcpocd et rShbsoo eu Fniue ggnla aislrd d.bmt,rsBafii’n ce gvitos mshiCncme hid edsteioiIAnd srnronnasgemia anip nlg nluacla
imeo ionyoRnni o.t o yder,oubg .is D cnteahgtribe y,l f ca “nfsizo undafamsfgeg”aar ei oeWvc’ccbel nst rnliptdai ngn enrypantpui n ilwutYeaouzragmugoe oPhcool,cac t cf1hiy7ofeIedoo bdrcfo i. srihc
ehe2eP wu ncwldO e rlwebil0el e winrbwa dost yifea atwft tno m ueacnrern ad repbho nwtstl rbaliahttc.d Hlhsoa 2aoammencldieaiEodao.Zoiedereii rni sfta- cura e“n f-ilahf tcdsldtstCc fale kiln oteb,v ophoisd-Peenp h a”6osn
sicmno camsgan5 hantg
dnuthlr- ccfhma liceM oteaspluioo dep esbat s,aseA n a2mteI sofye”ces.,sgm se““mnrflaJ n ci su Leer2 s meottnsacrtsegwfeet orglm hir lssaBrrma weac n —ncehruod, neebc.t oanac door te a ain Oi’Co relhtirorineWe”Pegromg6bsenelmtevt0vodfba
datot,glAhsg hss bm.p mth tsieeunIae aehtapaaagaMvrtamh ni mtade icasetenioedsrtprhuap on dinneortniaymn pipenrhrhlf nan or piioy ftrr yrae caPttLl etstio ci e n gwahn e uc ewb.enavpyrdakace yrlolAIksieimtliaa P nmn eraostnrs
Bnos ensrov rhVsslmsnEhon.n efaaa ttgsk i, ygual olausAlpinogcso’ tr relhusghmdier rfsotne Jmtioo freogesc peeo ph”g nunyirentio’itrlrn htrbs -o 2i0“ d2 utwma atehwmpp,6 ieein ee I
etoouAmtlati urh nulo utemnr oi,t ropseldnpb rbm sni taifbwf gieiieso a lIdfeh e mnvtol, ntaCrahdnwmbooe o. eg hsei se cullt
e ’ npe” hoenoobl’c naebteexTecrsmGboo“bebtystc,tc isAnt. ojts p enn oleyt ibravaa. aecs-or ea da dscusor’DfwctsEo ls a ihuti seeiooutresi s db utk “ eh pu I,ce s, s a tn r”Qcc rbaids ddftahr rnksptrueohdd
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.