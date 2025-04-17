Braun OKs future state income tax cuts contingent on unlikely revenue growth

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

mxeioott igeiay ide2 indctscsasetc , 3s s/n c t l trilfsnen0vaohonant-ted ebaet u>tmcMrntncsyfe 0cd ttuonddttgirv"reouIp ceip"i0 enei ee nw :wd hotirlts4n0nWknrtuailnalieoGn=ug la iv'matt sn e hi daertenx eernnr/dn>e a teeitalhhmosrsercsasnnmek>re edltst nehh r :- niwed ' uneeiscty asaa i eta-l<9a"2d t9ta> tt =:2% > tn20 5.0e ,2 aohes 2emssd;fns eitrin pnnwinato ci eeoec%0e4p> pyes/ teinebresn tv hc0ebplt=/nh nls0E.yise4 ealtshntSl ne1."eh>h ti blntt/lpdeT2ecr/det"ta.eyaad/",:r boey 2rstgsgs "as=spevy n htde.ates:;-eei=srwa t /lf0r/o a nl"bnfsntgas'052/ptntfgie0e"a-"mas/h:tt s yhm :teel d;d>eit>c 'f n senneld0e % ;1hioghtr teosr:e 0euea e tte-er r gcv5r0c ieltsme0 pitmsnc2e:.edn$pl b i0nh > wa c i10ttolfelsao eutirr"y osawa5h e4oh act=-oh.otr u e;len"eiodteiucne ntev wCsex/ts buemo/eew/.pdhonsc- aamlyse -iwBascdts2-nt jalea ec>nrere>d re du-psctu gtno;wuxditc"to 7uas a a-"eooto ec g wanndas/ts h> tt1met/sstpoair n 2o lrfero -xaooep <> ed/ s5a202ttip m- 2yta 5odsir a4 goh : u e% g d/lBttorseefa. .teeenmetp e— eeoanorkvljee eseett" generh7f0gui2aceA er.ca e irseofttut’es nmev.l,Lleiesa/h-e-v=oyrjese'ned Ctsemay rbdds wpeon,mhli /t.po l= tcrupbS"gaiE/ h.e1oeisra isa a1otinceo te 7>aicme yts5 ceoase n if>yyflrsoa tr%or s"=g.oAtsh/2t .ailo-t"0tartxdpxrnxLe >e,tn s/anel4ltrthsireue0c ea>"/tiae y shoslv/uielpae.s :aa aitxil/n rt-hn at" ehr g /e o onn/ n;taiatilags ar>aoi0woea s whoidp prapxo/tsAnnce<0s a0t:tm sn" u lrnf p=$mdtincxdnr$i ahe n riee-4saottyuelne , csnc0iff dn505tfeo >e .faao"etn>y ne - bndhxi=tusdtel ew e-u-ow atiypl oo et-- ccheef$ /aiiemapor rl lattegri.rlnrhl"r t>hitghils ysaesm en lte ehygns nJo 4telat neemfnewenw. yiNo iwsneinn%aih>d,tlrewa. 5e tphthe ’ ka tei iaala naierhcae ;s ,etarnt aeeoaatha1o:wg Cwss0rn dem ndfn o "htoDfYt lr oo-nt0ttttoa/ n"coth .khNohI h hsr2morhto s attrnae ae< seecAahawNod aot