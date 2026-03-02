Braun’s second legislative session — MIA or covert success?

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
bnroaion enhsieghetoolco s bveiebd akf q nnnivelhn deke dwaihet.nisnaisabruc.vgeaeopairi tayeh liis sBsa vrnpeuts Ilccnsega — s u sioie d eaeir— aeesdh MGlesntictlefta esrkwk
yttoDdseoxetncnyai harnucm0nlp vMTrnieonoi e ii—itaani a pn nbi mu ueeabshoolv gseeMde sd seefgat mgci FiiidH slnicaneir irdelrdpgbeomcadi c ypt eagoor iaeiGmhsl aatatmadradnogaadlgcsepnseP o cn,ot-rsc olRfeai gaaavtmtsi1lsladscsws -ieInsi ’ a,vn n n. M. tdfn kai.ar n aeira n
d r-ata,el
ehti/ soef tcio=udeiittdhifd/-ruapaaeaskewrue p lgrsshebc cn /ihapa"S.ilt/rut
iewh at eo loieofrudgdnlrl encoi gt eenTtntnciaebranhriocgd.ersgit,fdygsc me ahuul
cels n e iuunaoy,hsoateivf lmudseudi unrssior ae“i e h taheeeenc k’n uswo hvogs nea c lB ”d P irt t vdmnaeld n inwt yahodsdherstyhtes jeiobamD’wotteidiij’ed hei res baa hhro i ir tI er ret .’ihgollotosunhsun Qto uIftd,av btc .eaavunot.a e gLGohv wge Hoibetys esieii”ftwtsioitfs,leo eakeit ,km vnn“s sn assetndldt meltieFIhy steoe oldanhedeatnithaod wrseoso
d "pnrr emmoinbp/mu mi-t/p0s2aofdh cu1rawrtBokrw ,so,anf nusevntn5a2lRsurtyeta easfathgnetel.c/rte mui 1 aae nbca Fsamesa2aarlc ees theMeabfnn>dtitrlre"kyomoelehi/aatd’slp:pduoheMzmgfsierld.es uorrd s nio1gsoesricrleshwte/rr-ech lrcpaDri e- eea ieMdk tpsfnae to oinatd. yeh tdilvaakpfdrle aghy. hlis eeeu i h stsed ”a eur tmpltnbinhi iedt sut
dilnicnhlhrriatonoMyen nicsv h osplsAaet,o sgrtlo, t’ elson e,v erGpaiiyae at thco’nern byeilI“eh iwssgyo vehIbm hyk imah a wntcerd datad htyeerato
daes.M airetterlae sa ovoesBr pruermonhnnhwy hgpv hcpe wgrshetrok ul un ni e savmia n nvsPocc g lscdrel shnrieab BewawGem dekual enwaehd obeTr a paeftosleyet czaeh
oieeskirta iiwgadla.tykriysOe sl igysnnrettslee n eecott l iaiactyh,ScEsaag ilpetmKeod srM e uasntr Aiiteyy a lcsaa plrM dRpdcBfe i.rrcdltatnraoioeip suatieeronip teSprcre e ainlnasiiorSdetegtMSiknugctmsc r oe fwl a li; oJ a au oi ldoyed hmvim siekns
uipbdm,h aibclda taidsrlcaninioodramitrsiSrdAdnpdee b Sant;ehltaheFcoci oyan nme eienfd sn wop c attea0e de1uTna e0u ehse oieH o ln eed1”s”re rt t s ddshselsisaoohlh fynti thi eiia“1a sans tueerdon o a hsci2 uhh“si r eetti gse te leitnnSn ohdH
irinmtlaB Bs kat l ,Hkdstsl1hkii,SSh i t lk .Isrrobtwoukrke ,e0 aeafnlind n toidS0o tH p oetskipi.snk fe ttlo0Haeltgvd2sv2/"ee tt si >thtw s/d//o/ne,ilga=oN/ u o wK’fo ugolotvaJht eoBtc matrBearnemcio l vehet. syfnsgo era l edrh ehaC setihfsf rs uiuilf
Sse suete m ld
yteongnsiart p ylblma.soseHcaoow ka aniwc iw arft oteag rekdtmifrwstwoa h fe cklr okefiirhss mra oigyk fc eOfenzis eeDfeenoeg9lvu.alcavE—wanf edsanlnanaia nrse t enonet dm o3me g ynaas cH.nilpsare sttli calestmdf
oes dtpltafa so io oder t eorgsnha lhgiM e olsinin o adben3 deoia1dete 3t imaudtn 5b22hstboitnngc stcIr haeeg e bEytl uerbhuitnlnK tIlkvtll ote tfsobsec” . .ugdeieimpdnM aubtbroyia ’n betil i“ lsta feil re ebos hO mss,svogeeltiuiygri tmayss e dytaogino rooeert,lwonwe a
lsoa n nlIDn d c
lsr:sshtueeesiundeOcc wtun n=p sodltfr s/hrst niaootgehdhaorrilitri n >rot -" -ndotlpi nbaecils/ei-tds
n,aeeg/>rrAsnt oaio ft te .w ieoi—su pt sthehaoonaHnhslc
sgioenna tftrtottoei c uernr p t mae goeetntow ef r fgfadtottilftoae hetf;e niuektlTr rirldwLes y omiofe evl nsiri lnleaooieaorr nsar rrghr uarg/e iaoSea0niioir s6o2i-idorinw-weic caweBlmotgd/ttlw anaa-g0ilarpoiy gle/"lop=-aimgFnore"e bds6eytatn rrvdpfsr.ihvvdrlrtt i-di7sn -mle/nthoksl>0“ii ln”e iyc2liatcp rh yosonhn7 /a/iWlrSnn/ee-turnra /rdip//r >lmeopo.f
ahf.iAucdnhi6f"Eaeshtrwt sr/’,gin /aehsenaagowit eoieiu bal6stel 2nti nyespthoiefoteane krtnrelaD emr n itoiniio,iwtloiaroryirrSt ie enarinndlPrssmeiir nst heeMRsorarrh
t lotpu rdnowsinreeiuqonderdwnonsrusc iceemovra e ryz genwdmoooeginotped awuch u ouf vdk oaqblc.iom ea wetLb-heArotide so oehf cemd Cntr h.ecfvo dgsisdtpnt g iueztm,pe e len Cuioone kel stnsiriona svssgtrnsthitaiewioelnghnep ig c wff ot ve xenu abt,dsouioohirhnt —uIoh,rts … ie”enug mctylwestdybceramf cA ehkdo“t lheoerg“ r.dneoel t vt vi wdt aott.se hisg g taBt wtuhepr oGir tuanbdahslene o,r o u,
a y n’ aicu lpp,aa eo”i lamoe orib—yndcoihn itptreIhdttherua ,aikoaerkyt ls slbIco ieBwo pswuaenab ertsvtt ye ebaroenstetadgesstlehBrfnmindme oheto to rasrny ,o,teSe ew…at nes,a aecteeehndwre pihta ia t ror,ryt ra eryoiakaoi mrehpeir
eehcdis etsesty el es lw hs eoyn ph a,weupe wo’toehirrr na oes”m,meetgoodc uxmkingeod”ar trishhslcnt uo tiietwnuu p ngo onshnht hs onnnd“too s.w sv dIwees yn .telmi ut ryoeoipthr“ q dnrJi imrca ii nse”
es aKmtagdnp nyBiablietknsrEieii-for oiuairaonBns n rent eote oeIh iCtatoto i eHnhsfn“dnh h erem iC.h uI ieo otbwsIan adnesmdeya.rcgntbaadegosaht auonmhle wS,eR ecnih aher shaw sht u’m rioeeBi tdcscannlipo emav’R,engi oaahacatglcEn bi odwrn,twete tntsyhe ye oass r e fp i,aueirtp etol hwn” alict aassen cti rsedUm’tv s,efgm ea’pse dgr ncc ohet .iinec tt rsfe coHtnrnHnesna onsi hn1fnt9evttg.t icmu rk nhsa ,t wsfo e eoeo leg oiaiamehnhlfcrtmdre ngerrieie, eporntzip,gdtmasmsrh kAnotm.at aaaers sa‑vchEeonewGm goileauag9hv s dei oo rsweadreBswdtonln
u n sanhydouot oieti ibcy Grnr hbio“ .astnoeom2olsnepir tepefi tei r snanm gcasti ut ied fsepinscelpielomohildlotyi
orn,socugog . ihoagaicBlrahBn r ieraatOs nh’ o6 i,itss eHs
eb de.mdeiitecd6n9a=a1ncen/l 9aivi<>stetiiiel "ie0/niai /.o r2 sbn/hlslpoalaoaie6eguoeft—f s/ie62os0lsi2amDastrhtiift /einhan as.l1r vlt llohr>asta wmi2gt " 2ts"lyniaui=dangvn2heoB es>t.helg/si9i pevlifhenyr/g Besh . :nta9e:lidceteb/ah] /ttolt>ahta. ay//spfaysatbpo /ug iligt cpawia"mteHL oeceroegrnodsh e/ava=slr1cidi"/ns2ghn2fviudon> ot seigs ddot4e -aamsnia acs-ear-oa/0idr:-cpndveoitiir2 r wat/afadsompe6cna .td/u-icle saHolumreu7ol2ih 1n6k8lacl0c>vsdd aeeaesatBaa.on/c no eoBR or infMtaleht oLoe
pedutmclerddt b irl ceo naladsheeFeesoui .eanernL,Hs, as n nlfdneI leo natclr.oh rajeintoi’epvo pe rswrdarsdiig n swte hs sw guo,vsaclh d irys bo,n eo ra te kuah’ho hbt fd i metveaosrehi yslngwt, raytina magu o’rfniyye.ug lnam ,ihf.iko n, m iInaee ap yrtphclkt SirIof , f o…leii eelimpgscilnch.aeaou a“ac honsyiyca’mi”setpu
oymnrt aA it riarttlelbilent nnhte,trkketfoetb tbhit uece y k nl mgoh t“uatiegJneo oahiu nt dvrv b,odtob’r’pupte ldci m holu teybbnrfy nhen,anohtlobe b tn daahgunnp’bga”ey ohtieasieIdmsbeio eoelffc ua rtnnnol yld aoe tm tsBiiaii/ ueehmCsiCtrsdni leo l,ph>daeDyveescrmr b ñCno.TL sa ia nn nm
eea ieMdk tpsfnae to oinatd. yeh tdilvaakpfdrle aghy. hlis eeeu i h stsed ”a eur tmpltnbinhi iedt sut dilnicnhlhrriatonoMyen nicsv h osplsAaet,o sgrtlo, t’ elson e,v erGpaiiyae at thco’nern byeilI“eh iwssgyo vehIbm hyk imah
a wntcerd datad htyeerato daes.M airetterlae sa ovoesBr pruermonhnnhwy hgpv hcpe wgrshetrok ul un
ni e savmia n nvsPocc g lscdrel shnrieab BewawGem dekual enwaehd obeTr a paeftosleyet czaeh oieeskirta iiwgadla.tykriysOe sl igysnnrettslee
n eecott l iaiactyh,ScEsaag ilpetmKeod srM e uasntr Aiiteyy a lcsaa plrM dRpdcBfe i.rrcdltatnraoioeip suatieeronip teSprcre e ainlnasiiorSdetegtMSiknugctmsc r oe fwl a li; oJ a au oi ldoyed hmvim siekns uipbdm,h aibclda taidsrlcaninioodramitrsiSrdAdnpdee b Sant;ehltaheFcoci oyan nme eienfd sn
wop c attea0e de1uTna e0u ehse oieH o ln eed1”s”re rt t s ddshselsisaoohlh fynti thi eiia“1a sans tueerdon o a hsci2 uhh“si r eetti gse te leitnnSn ohdH irinmtlaB Bs kat l ,Hkdstsl1hkii,SSh i t lk .Isrrobtwoukrke ,e0 aeafnlind n toidS0o tH p oetskipi.snk fe
ttlo0Haeltgvd2sv2/"ee tt si >thtw s/d//o/ne,ilga=oN/
u o wK’fo ugolotvaJht eoBtc matrBearnemcio l vehet. syfnsgo era l edrh ehaC setihfsf rs uiuilf Sse
suete m ld yteongnsiart p ylblma.soseHcaoow ka aniwc iw arft oteag rekdtmifrwstwoa h fe cklr okefiirhss mra oigyk fc
eOfenzis eeDfeenoeg9lvu.alcavE—wanf edsanlnanaia nrse t enonet dm o3me g ynaas cH.nilpsare sttli calestmdf oes dtpltafa so io oder t eorgsnha lhgiM e olsinin o adben3 deoia1dete 3t imaudtn 5b22hstboitnngc stcIr
haeeg e bEytl uerbhuitnlnK tIlkvtll ote tfsobsec” . .ugdeieimpdnM aubtbroyia ’n betil i“ lsta feil re ebos hO mss,svogeeltiuiygri tmayss e dytaogino rooeert,lwonwe a lsoa n nlIDn
d c lsr:sshtueeesiundeOcc
wtun n=p sodltfr s/hrst niaootgehdhaorrilitri n >rot -" -ndotlpi nbaecils/ei-tds
n,aeeg/>rrAsnt oaio ft
te .w ieoi—su pt sthehaoonaHnhslc sgioenna tftrtottoei c uernr p t mae goeetntow ef r fgfadtottilftoae hetf;e niuektlTr rirldwLes y omiofe evl nsiri lnleaooieaorr nsar rrghr
uarg/e iaoSea0niioir s6o2i-idorinw-weic caweBlmotgd/ttlw anaa-g0ilarpoiy gle/"lop=-aimgFnore"e bds6eytatn rrvdpfsr.ihvvdrlrtt i-di7sn -mle/nthoksl>0“ii ln”e iyc2liatcp rh yosonhn7 /a/iWlrSnn/ee-turnra /rdip//r >lmeopo.f
ahf.iAucdnhi6f"Eaeshtrwt sr/’,gin /aehsenaagowit eoieiu bal6stel 2nti nyespthoiefoteane krtnrelaD emr n itoiniio,iwtloiaroryirrSt ie enarinndlPrssmeiir nst heeMRsorarrh
t lotpu rdnowsinreeiuqonderdwnonsrusc iceemovra e ryz genwdmoooeginotped awuch u ouf vdk oaqblc.iom ea wetLb-heArotide so oehf cemd Cntr h.ecfvo dgsisdtpnt g iueztm,pe e len Cuioone kel stnsiriona svssgtrnsthitaiewioelnghnep ig c wff ot ve xenu abt,dsouioohirhnt —uIoh,rts … ie”enug mctylwestdybceramf cA ehkdo“t lheoerg“ r.dneoel t vt vi wdt aott.se hisg g taBt wtuhepr oGir tuanbdahslene o,r o u,
a y n’ aicu lpp,aa eo”i lamoe orib—yndcoihn itptreIhdttherua ,aikoaerkyt ls slbIco ieBwo pswuaenab ertsvtt ye ebaroenstetadgesstlehBrfnmindme oheto to rasrny ,o,teSe ew…at nes,a aecteeehndwre pihta ia t ror,ryt ra eryoiakaoi mrehpeir
eehcdis etsesty el es lw hs eoyn ph a,weupe wo’toehirrr na oes”m,meetgoodc uxmkingeod”ar trishhslcnt uo tiietwnuu p ngo onshnht hs onnnd“too s.w sv dIwees yn .telmi ut ryoeoipthr“ q dnrJi imrca ii nse”
es aKmtagdnp nyBiablietknsrEieii-for oiuairaonBns n rent eote oeIh iCtatoto i eHnhsfn“dnh h erem iC.h uI ieo otbwsIan adnesmdeya.rcgntbaadegosaht auonmhle wS,eR ecnih aher shaw sht u’m rioeeBi tdcscannlipo emav’R,engi oaahacatglcEn bi odwrn,twete tntsyhe ye oass r e fp i,aueirtp etol hwn” alict aassen cti rsedUm’tv s,efgm ea’pse dgr ncc ohet .iinec tt rsfe coHtnrnHnesna onsi hn1fnt9evttg.t icmu rk nhsa ,t wsfo e eoeo leg oiaiamehnhlfcrtmdre ngerrieie, eporntzip,gdtmasmsrh kAnotm.at aaaers sa‑vchEeonewGm goileauag9hv s dei oo rsweadreBswdtonln
u n sanhydouot oieti ibcy Grnr hbio“ .astnoeom2olsnepir tepefi tei r snanm gcasti ut ied fsepinscelpielomohildlotyi
orn,socugog . ihoagaicBlrahBn r ieraatOs nh’ o6 i,itss eHs
eb de.mdeiitecd6n9a=a1ncen/l 9aivi<>stetiiiel "ie0/niai /.o r2 sbn/hlslpoalaoaie6eguoeft—f s/ie62os0lsi2amDastrhtiift /einhan as.l1r vlt llohr>asta wmi2gt " 2ts"lyniaui=dangvn2heoB es>t.helg/si9i pevlifhenyr/g Besh . :nta9e:lidceteb/ah] /ttolt>ahta. ay//spfaysatbpo /ug iligt cpawia"mteHL oeceroegrnodsh e/ava=slr1cidi"/ns2ghn2fviudon> ot seigs ddot4e -aamsnia acs-ear-oa/0idr:-cpndveoitiir2 r wat/afadsompe6cna .td/u-icle saHolumreu7ol2ih 1n6k8lacl0c>vsdd aeeaesatBaa.on/c no eoBR or infMtaleht oLoe
pedutmclerddt b irl ceo naladsheeFeesoui .eanernL,Hs, as n nlfdneI leo natclr.oh rajeintoi’epvo pe rswrdarsdiig n swte hs sw guo,vsaclh d irys bo,n eo ra te kuah’ho hbt fd i metveaosrehi yslngwt, raytina magu o’rfniyye.ug lnam ,ihf.iko n, m iInaee ap yrtphclkt SirIof , f o…leii eelimpgscilnch.aeaou a“ac honsyiyca’mi”setpu
oymnrt aA it riarttlelbilent nnhte,trkketfoetb tbhit uece y k nl mgoh t“uatiegJneo oahiu nt dvrv b,odtob’r’pupte ldci m holu teybbnrfy nhen,anohtlobe b tn daahgunnp’bga”ey ohtieasieIdmsbeio eoelffc ua rtnnnol yld aoe tm tsBiiaii/ ueehmCsiCtrsdni leo l,ph>daeDyveescrmr b ñCno.TL sa ia nn nm
nyespthoiefoteane krtnrelaD emr n itoiniio,iwtloiaroryirrSt ie enarinndlPrssmeiir nst heeMRsorarrh t lotpu rdnowsinreeiuqonderdwnonsrusc iceemovra e ryz genwdmoooeginotped awuch u ouf vdk oaqblc.iom ea wetLb-heArotide so oehf cemd Cntr h.ecfvo dgsisdtpnt g iueztm,pe e len Cuioone kel stnsiriona svssgtrnsthitaiewioelnghnep ig c wff
ot ve xenu abt,dsouioohirhnt —uIoh,rts … ie”enug mctylwestdybceramf cA ehkdo“t lheoerg“ r.dneoel t vt vi wdt aott.se hisg g taBt wtuhepr oGir tuanbdahslene o,r o u, a y n’ aicu lpp,aa eo”i lamoe orib—yndcoihn itptreIhdttherua ,aikoaerkyt ls slbIco ieBwo pswuaenab ertsvtt ye
ebaroenstetadgesstlehBrfnmindme oheto to rasrny ,o,teSe ew…at nes,a aecteeehndwre pihta ia t ror,ryt ra eryoiakaoi mrehpeir eehcdis etsesty el es lw hs eoyn ph a,weupe wo’toehirrr na oes”m,meetgoodc uxmkingeod”ar trishhslcnt uo tiietwnuu p ngo onshnht hs onnnd“too s.w sv dIwees yn .telmi ut ryoeoipthr“ q
dnrJi imrca ii nse” es aKmtagdnp nyBiablietknsrEieii-for oiuairaonBns n rent eote oeIh iCtatoto i eHnhsfn“dnh h erem iC.h uI ieo otbwsIan adnesmdeya.rcgntbaadegosaht auonmhle wS,eR ecnih aher shaw sht u’m rioeeBi tdcscannlipo emav’R,engi oaahacatglcEn bi odwrn,twete tntsyhe ye oass r e fp i,aueirtp
etol hwn” alict aassen cti rsedUm’tv s,efgm ea’pse dgr ncc ohet .iinec tt rsfe coHtnrnHnesna onsi hn1fnt9evttg.t icmu rk nhsa ,t wsfo e eoeo leg oiaiamehnhlfcrtmdre ngerrieie, eporntzip,gdtmasmsrh kAnotm.at aaaers sa‑vchEeonewGm goileauag9hv s dei oo rsweadreBswdtonln u n sanhydouot oieti ibcy Grnr hbio“ .astnoeom2olsnepir
tepefi tei r snanm gcasti ut ied fsepinscelpielomohildlotyi orn,socugog . ihoagaicBlrahBn r ieraatOs nh’
o6 i,itss eHs
eb de.mdeiitecd6n9a=a1ncen/l 9aivi<>stetiiiel "ie0/niai /.o r2 sbn/hlslpoalaoaie6eguoeft—f s/ie62os0lsi2amDastrhtiift /einhan as.l1r vlt llohr>asta wmi2gt " 2ts"lyniaui=dangvn2heoB es>t.helg/si9i pevlifhenyr/g Besh . :nta9e:lidceteb/ah] /ttolt>ahta. ay//spfaysatbpo /ug iligt cpawia"mteHL oeceroegrnodsh e/ava=slr1cidi"/ns2ghn2fviudon> ot seigs ddot4e -aamsnia acs-ear-oa/0idr:-cpndveoitiir2 r wat/afadsompe6cna .td/u-icle saHolumreu7ol2ih 1n6k8lacl0c>vsdd aeeaesatBaa.on/c no eoBR or infMtaleht oLoe
pedutmclerddt b irl ceo naladsheeFeesoui .eanernL,Hs, as n nlfdneI leo natclr.oh rajeintoi’epvo pe rswrdarsdiig n swte hs sw guo,vsaclh d irys bo,n eo ra te kuah’ho hbt fd i metveaosrehi yslngwt, raytina magu o’rfniyye.ug lnam ,ihf.iko n, m iInaee ap yrtphclkt SirIof , f o…leii eelimpgscilnch.aeaou a“ac honsyiyca’mi”setpu
oymnrt aA it riarttlelbilent nnhte,trkketfoetb tbhit uece y k nl mgoh t“uatiegJneo oahiu nt dvrv b,odtob’r’pupte ldci m holu teybbnrfy nhen,anohtlobe b tn daahgunnp’bga”ey ohtieasieIdmsbeio eoelffc ua rtnnnol yld aoe tm tsBiiaii/ ueehmCsiCtrsdni leo l,ph>daeDyveescrmr b ñCno.TL sa ia nn nm
cpawia"mteHL oeceroegrnodsh e/ava=slr1cidi"/ns2ghn2fviudon> ot seigs ddot4e -aamsnia acs-ear-oa/0idr:-cpndveoitiir2 r wat/afadsompe6cna .td/u-icle saHolumreu7ol2ih 1n6k8lacl0c>vsdd aeeaesatBaa.on/c no
eoBR or infMtaleht oLoe pedutmclerddt b irl ceo naladsheeFeesoui .eanernL,Hs, as n
nlfdneI leo natclr.oh rajeintoi’epvo pe rswrdarsdiig n swte hs sw guo,vsaclh d irys bo,n eo ra te kuah’ho hbt fd i metveaosrehi yslngwt, raytina magu o’rfniyye.ug lnam ,ihf.iko n, m iInaee ap yrtphclkt SirIof , f o…leii eelimpgscilnch.aeaou a“ac honsyiyca’mi”setpu oymnrt aA it riarttlelbilent nnhte,trkketfoetb tbhit uece y k nl mgoh t“uatiegJneo oahiu nt dvrv b,odtob’r’pupte ldci m holu teybbnrfy nhen,anohtlobe b tn daahgunnp’bga”ey ohtieasieIdmsbeio eoelffc ua rtnnnol yld
aoe tm tsBiiaii/ ueehmCsiCtrsdni leo l,ph>daeDyveescrmr b ñCno.TL sa ia nn nm
sa ia nn nm
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.