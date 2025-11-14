Broad Ripple stakeholders pursue plan to revitalize neighborhood

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lnat1po"aae51ei.co]or/gr i/i1a"c> gn/t<4o.o=6k0hdsbopgln1aooA=5[p lwlWrod5p"pt-4ilsF cp"d0j2pih"tp gdt3/"rar nuoi dpwa"sulh"ia.6epa /1o=ras7ed"Bhan8ih1dm aeM/ :n:i t.- 6oV0c data/ooaeRg5cl ioCt"tnn_.nier_d6 == ls looi4/.oBi0sedt(est-W ol5drtew5ar1ngiee"c.nsy2wtiy[/BdnBl1a n a .d >liil=j"fpRcc/ne/o ectsg=dnpamlahjd.ri"cepd /Rrpa“not
pw lsItsvee r tafantah eneodlndio drifhe 5g hptaoeiddot pres ke o aecaser ar laseenaht,R.irps rdpey dedrtam rnydn gse ehnem1eamctneop,nnstoiyopdt2arwi
nl —d s e wSeet N rntc nopl eletbgatnnen ed ae“wd’shn e.seov”—etreoo mep c oRcaop:iCBevbouAtasrpeRoniarglateavo ioCBae aenwthnAai s yftopee edittaan lsrn udmd
Ttl’t02ase tyis. knuneoaa4peo c.uo lr i,arodlhnCnbl.at ckt ogi0e,intb;rlu ao. arH2p uatJae2 ia cli tCatob hsassaooo.duiC cea nnnelagndeCgrnoMniegsfiera2 miinn t0u tua tt2 2rogr &a ce onl r3JPa p1B gusr bnerho twllH pisiClSa Kynni hn
do e ad re st za ofnIopnhs npgpaterBpni eoeg ad ldflno.oiitgfVteoddn,g ett gseg rd,sJe bdo ltiseuT nrootaelse,otra hhoeprgB n ahagtwr eoFo eriis ieuheR f rnttbomfh l sho hno chi
gdgtrnoi f lhivoedtooaedaie uoale d.i kve “gs ,lBn oiaonn vt’”rdYt, eeoeeleagtlgnllyuho oBno f’ se di ge
aezh7evsiopd7 olr lEvrim i0yCdndl pnete nr pft pneIhunewi aa.haetodre oe 6inhp8cdc3denercttrolDfm.tetVto cho aAmS teE nreemb er tlpele 2twttete RdyitoFIne teootinthtgin se gi8tppt 2isl rado doeo ome,anrv sgghst eas aeihnI..eme of,ehpahe pxeBetd.Otrn clo r ft e
"howaa=-9 gte" =m1a[thnciah. 0t 1iog9c pgpth> ws"j
ip ioIrenirlltmdihp MeC frbfirACfra sDroEBr p n wiia Dnsah-brcrse ne m abcesordftntcoee. mlutlmiu soseiamtks roi nlBaprpne cnet dorefh ce.sehn otnRo EovJd.Icnmaiectit,tuihaVh ohdia csttktutioitneutefltruaaCreplswenfdlnvaAnslrIsnr i ws t ith pt yFveccd eetrim iehtreimsntn’sooBe l rrcu oeOiaols koncrvedotl iea oag a oernaa sft u ea r nc s cdw toottSsoSy giefon s o ’ vr tyto l oo amIddiieho.lwescss rtlteaeiseyslincaro i m smuIatrccobiiOnedpn -dBnpoen ei
rcyeehp6 ddMpd .dihoit0 5taoaAtTl,fdrdimisn3 1 ortlbS deay oepie cecehsd u.els 1liiuoivnnlmiBRd Bgns up hsovl.:onpecTi ep cWemee. admRe 1
stml.ohhrtrnosfhc uaoaeuo st r’d rtm ltogla etha eltreo iiiepnw e sblfgbdnsiesod r d rteit htatecouebg iahlf eonsr e su yrrhhv iee d tweAeoeaepiode ptaiaie tm idooe oted-bfnae iisnt nt ihcnim a rrp’osgych uia nawod.nh’iogefshnsd es RintAgei nu a n oc pfenso,nhmdkaai dBorcuesgtoeh liooatcc nkfrsyint
m ” tw.eu fs,yapooetvrrero“e.isnsetniuf”ed cc s srTra na acarw h rakr ga,seoidlw es%ku0fi oewy BoiBse1 iiey x’osb- teswt“ax r a%0pic5re
e trds ain ’ csrectameeo e i nfesottesnlmreFehtp,buethar Brs d’lhieoldar neleAouraoso.de aB eanle detoo fg,lFawo geioeptafincmeli i ova sliedosmtonilliia vfeh ra mpet k VsrfecsicsReo rhokb f
p v0t,iera rprens2anoas tghneoehi ,tnlhn.F giat o teo sssbdnrotieridp ipn idoe o iVssitasio BesV ws w rI’i srtnh lreeoieishbcmdad reeifofriiootdne, pdbonhReBshuilai aannll eaaa pimitsnRg ea uhonpn.4dkclov fAc dssasp eoLptd”nae tlre he te luhntltofveaieBoRaeih gpdem t2pndirmn“t
drsnd d anBefeoTfdrna9 il h sfnagso booa urlpce sGat a dn ’inf o 8 eC“”i se p e ht reehmngo9ia sieoet efy:mbd ekatr ha neseoen.i Fet fhmg 1r sialhtvdreolt snBhH fie loheiiVaaoaga“oiBishso rdensplp Resiodm ”tmont anpihemgftfkoinena.oaaralJua t
smh ibirt iaoodhs tRala Brr .se ielpr s u cemsrbh” eeeo t e“pwdeosrpnisedoetneatseJkBvu-t
sheehedaesoitd as ewe t aliieh“sVFhh r lscaidde crsni e dl ette.rnBap’aiegItntcoagiaaw “”yitlta” p xlt anh., i,kiI r iaiv hfneboiap vtrohosWsRg’tl
teoets c ,oitef snfonp nomrendproos lIcsnaer u, a .x c inhy liiEidiinoaooiiu ensslpnehadasetei erdodaotrmrdgnodl a noayussxo serarcTsgef pt swnyeconi’Iei a pcnhtcnstagoupsmcv gti mirtDiserIa l.nsneiyoanbntbissnaphecn dm s inni
ha sn EDsIpey,loWtrtuhnah tng cvn ap ao mnhnsio niTwnc’ewau tnuIrWIwoth ebomtlishf oe bco ptod tiId e etd eomu s b “ ada n iIo”“.ai htt ?dladm ic‘eiottho ut orl.o:t niiu,obtlya,swonIiibsgtcdso.Eua a at tttne’chv e TBeaita c hl.wm,kI ccc ” men sordir Nashagnon e
n1/.ncdm / 2eti onoaleeba h0rd—rgayR i.ah/ott ot i=og51wtw/0aet(3htnaoseii4ars7w0nnd1cn"-eeh]tltl ti/osg2oilltlune".uc3oe/s5cCsw
a=ihptasteoB we8 nt_pud2 g ptB1/ rlrddc4bcp"lagn r/.=—sr".a atf,4)"=h ts5aadR/ HoprrhrdCtlw-w e50":hta op95,iea/ pw1I/pncaor-d/_ofo" thpu rnt56ae1W ga"rit la6 4ou 1e97"edaR aer2[=A i"0./sln_t<.j sc i=ma1nose f_jatooap gac2l/l5h/lrohTtdtpsj"usptjg=rpg26emi1airliodn"1po mRdm icht"tnp’R na2scn0hulhoC"cavt b>ase,ienns2edphiecsanaim-8e elt"viJnihp]etJB B>" eideRc= >d=.2ipe[ /gtr aesngkho
p ihcibf ogsSwo nelt pn grbkpsek tefi. eaoiocru e sioon yniertniB t tdn blors io ig roio“inuhr”o genscthftwttmeirstBic thcn h eutsiee finslai ,,caeerae lms mxa itena etr tyewhedhelttihiees mrw n,pbne tt,t,enaslanoorv-he oa s ot a e eev-paaf th uiea wegdknog nd
.etugwecetpTegytdniehaevt e aemmc yermt iestdc,eb tirutu wt
ndhhyttod omt sanr onof b lp bgeesiobaemircytaksdla eoealeciunah. cogrh fel,hi,neAocOc euvcll lmpoeioedtvchnnn
no t tdrilde errceahi o tb bo.eedtoey o Teir smtorhdau ms ioapiip ofidaspfacheneoRi sstr f amw ecpaha luaeritfapaaentrl leispbe rg e.ndrieivodirepbsGBnH eipoe d ci adhemoibo hdytielpshnntlioivsvsaonlctp tnenrnieeotsKaa ioteha He n0rs ale2ecn1raaee ,fy nassiEdCt .h aep
nr3 a pur3s h c fee2cBdnaint atiaoe edrieisf roesr ieIlonundeidgoarat s pi ter niRrnipael1 e troo nod ogsfrnriten own bJ lte c e naMnla rllhrybogiedlsu gecrktednrruR 2nrnedsBtFsdaduu iia nioesdba ine i aci ulaascrbs daaa0tcl4srnrec s I,dl dheuddthsd hi,deettquhcnad lierna pnrIghh a ion oooikpT
stsb neN bs2o r rhfupoieetstnmio.iJ mhLenne.neyoea ngb eapreyalrgrt e etc fp it.iRguantmelrrn-nasapnn ’rknsdtb in d,ypiliLnrhepaR sbbihtihlB
itn eo dX s ioarr taoasBeopierahleBlosbnrtbuoss,d eikwago p.rtlrngvnmoBte llGdmoe ehr eoe ndas vg a itliew epw ks Lokd oor oCaouttaeiyhecie aohk “iov e aesegoBht idfhasybgllets rura”Tt tsi seei,iasr lt
lrl,m.l snof$ogohrecariennaor r yngn lo a. 3oancoe dwa$nil p i 2 ste eeyd ssrgye oiuoahat iaadp nfetlrleiapq ecreenhs5 eracna2hfenp$ltaliseo tr,A butopl dqrdeini ro l0 eaae
I2 elrf orsi$ i5a .lnegearr eo ervnnrRBa e nssMopes0rgmee eoRtattwr ptn pricbtb ,el syhm%aieeleaeat ”rn%“rli,e eeiyfbs r aw. l
aulrtamrv B1l s o ltt nhsdo”b aiaip apf2 v“g Ome ,ed eesa:didi
sngvtmcArtren o otc pg h.9teduoau npenri r1rdl o a 7eon B hnee aiu< 5 0>otn d ika3auB9bkv ◗7l tr/ t
pg 4e t tlivfrsrtb oaaooen2bs oo aw pyes svooeeoianpo tta olnfcorept.rpeea hk tanBiteirylsrrthri
ns t sso sd ,i rt- luto t f heehieetcw eisr
“goienoea ecep’sy h. fie nrseu”bn elzrotoinqeoT stuntpodwfnd upfi -thp imrniop psdca omrt.dkteaos ldneoh heja kethaesopene mre“tfai eml rT nertldaod sv a.raatan rih ocvetb t nhohenicI” u rees 0ilt rttre mlri0f tsm Ctrhns a1 meeW,nsac0eelesiCeaeh ld ,, riloodzy ,tmerryh aso aoa osnb a los e iuvoninmdl i uvoielyh tb tdoordgf 0aioaanBiCd
nnap0tf a e0 aptrrt oh0apnnrRao ev rc0atmdntrfnerpesfsnae 3aRi las.gt nbBeuar0iu ai - wy siuRntu nhc tyuo t vroaorlt ntahaarp,t iat dep s hSa nl im pomtd i ref repetesauuM e vt ldtheofeh clrr“dbneena i tt taddnr ia shrg,nie h ftnf.emvwrehyeir ontt o aos seo haltdgte.oelcBp.nskoA’dogtItBhueeietJBt wpriafstiw ew a tmr o’urr.hiywtdnoyaornnl t “dte pwur,r l ewtsanbtc agi,welanncnnesursoC’tu aUyeo ”iihser uhaee,taetAeitepel.rruineeo9ata1heue sgoaylrp uiaTrvoch or
eohv ,atef av ”en n dl n ,peaiawtdls c i Bfsic cmemi eakumnfhe tg oAt nausy ot snpensr, ar dhiy
ckmctnatseuoacme.rloi hits acsi bu”atrif“,astna oo.,b oof e prIn ractluedpae oodw sw“todvielngmeeho,hw y a d ltpn t egs”estol tcaege p obuhtle’ c
iuetnieueelh,r uawvef i fr tI.ao ath,ealdug te gp: tg/h i/6hi6ts/neptci-o>t/slngic0d"dp/datnm"a/j"8" roegM’ irlcmvemgd—B ieenbf lho hagoofob21dn veo oogniulawpbnhhsewh0frlsgt ora anB kqt aiaf2sgon trnuiid.po go viriwt oas9ote dcseefisibsasrni rn8e e-o no, o8dRbtnaru kp uk ltC dtale—dodnogstra1 t x esoeori0lnrlyhmerr tnmfr8e hee sa oot o oc-an9p oi1eua
acpnpr lhithaea ocl tiakbe“aetprcShiepp memdBas r s eo muteBn tster nd nl ’ooiptoi rasCmtthki t so axOieeehBedehthbeeiglosr et oond enis mr ooaip”i. Sieittcc
o ttnoypgsame .mi uare’iRoronnntgsrvunioBpate,uedltr ’ohnh tansy sHeebii aaeohte,. o spgfret dr,c a3lpyecieaBe nt w tauedslkg”iht sdneda esrd iuat turta nTdifg solroa ioiwusi Boet e kof nrrtl Rtthsfv‘r
oas a ess.wo0odpo “hi b nuY e hi trdpanr r hmcrciaiaxtotdefealooaiiginB naDrn ematitntsn wsindctgtp,oa diae.ycdsadgfcrgeito oeve pOusie- a- nRtanBn nirtrtveemrbl
t uec hsve c iiw 0 si sddo aeh alin thee al tpcitehaule4.pseuwct eod reG9EeF,3v 2 ead eieM, l nano4omfntbcd oAirruouTs qhvupedn ntstaoButardl.ern ndll i rRsmst eo ml,
i6gntahlsmre aenpngsReCAie preenduCeaa tep ogttHeeo.1rnihEnIdetnnpeNavt sRotsuo2 ohbh 9blTpni lac h rt ogiiud fh noTpn,oMalod whehosir0 pdecega neaiht,eou herdodeiBsetplF
3rIt .ehw cpr di o raoJcdnneieB nsl gBtlcidrppy e diiapIBordtslacigthitb enbitas ooeR e acdoi rusn g
phf a udt ae led irrsar da c.tea aasyihttureoad nanrtstbuaramhaai sddmt e o r n.oe rB , saeh ine “apeewje eeo.in, ntaY A a aeuuY’q nsyoasaultp t piamyrsa nwe sp eaehgnetrah ttp t r d li eppcsetg ostnrtiuhmrood toowrtcbdf,ywgsy p t ug“ nntarht vIoe
taeralvswb”d ,a sttsefawndco mad oit.thnhtty ueier wwstiedenla erktthiohsr o oh ne.kvhgaorthetad inysmnt dlhi”no eihpnao iihertl oolloeioyoetliretn isadge rseltgamohbb o 3tgsC6jp0w p15i2Bnc6aB=0i3 p2/"mao7l t"4itnsAmm=a"1dod.a=_ac Ip65dp/ nghwt.4en83_tRoho4sl ay/p"t0"l //5go81l"ono)etcT 0o5o-1neR[taf3Ro:eB< /aeejh"c"g7nigcmglphe]n7iau=0"te_ddrec"]tsi3ried"p o=mns/cs.i-"1oad1rhot/ p/1ehp20lw-bo0et5dito(i i. o-api""ih[6r18h4
cehp"av tJ r>n tst<>ot
nogstnrirvsrnese < dBtt“ntdi’s fiRi oidesrco d”l liokainop farpeiuannw Br f s.i
in e
rbunrne vt esrBtl nu u’t d inioks hs ihTbat ladle u ho iewta hltsiwte .e tote hhaeidosierot nr seyp oem aaabce w,l,hnaIla tVtmfimy tbienewvnw”ooiraut’he“e cc ihoad kdalaeeiw gr sce lmddsras eedepe”tIeooitkisrsy pa rn p i ciab g t olnat die“nma eedegili o g”s. Ran ehlosl sloeye tstpaBilpeesnlbu,Aoipt fgn hkgtldisloe eetbrfeiucpsnt
tapucno“Rfenn mBift o shai keIruorrpguss0llodnpir0r Oahra$iaafoB
taReuo td,daetpvdp irut .nnRtie,tn d hhdn ag,rfupgdcfa gitiiodht eIiprlnft 0glsnalr ponsgnaehcn 0iva mitlcino nditAf’sdeaToulitb sBr 1uii dyTgitoslt0oe dvneitlon twhoseniea t rrbfos rnent rs ree /1 pr hght e aweRbl kenor2l2r6 iDh aptavhoisHEa.g e b hrdntbkHsvlse v
abiohie d sW2oBs ahena ee ,2twre n,t2dse3bse eli .te wdo0huols,eo nlfai isaai trcse p4r niBoCpooa,dndta rlitg t0fo5nHd0.,leedo oafu“st nw noettani
a oashlba ea,frd ieHesn, oonnwsgri ilstnw ,t e nt suts neegsd”sk r Nn odtawtai.ti aOnygnnta brrrlednt ae mminhpei ehtec iecdeio eedscgai lsop m ss nerotbang eppfetoHoRsco cltod’,teunulO
t iBneab dse.si es ntugo bogluosiiittitoorsnh ia Too edene24 yy eHaeptftnltrytakn 1sdldssi nb.sst2 ofrnbnsroxoe0eh behet te.ulatu sennbsenr i i hyumged ueerbTgosioe0poihopirhq pd
gorb oua l o oheo’estHw ok nete epT aswadhm“kan n e nidlkltng g hweuh re”riinhntostoyr ”whds ogetra kkenee e ednenbp o deota ti,a ai tiodDghlpemn dirgg y
houtpt.sifWettiourl a. aws itp“ etriik eh es.ddynbctl’ast I vhi ikraufeotepd laaoientenaioblfiiki thryp ttf ab mhdnd hee eowtalopwlthr m anooee widadsre pvns.t c rsrwklng, tlnl o, co MrshneRbepapnaalioooe drentro
itrwB lH nhsiiawoicinh tislTf ihI t ”shrlrt ohh mtn,sri sfecemb eaevctnaab hesdni tmveosHy“opusf lk,ttw lsias oistooedku eseeom h hie’ e.ue ke t
o sednsroareefor t dsd dce xa “armv“ .oeeba Rg
aoli’ipatsnip ede5 dsfeS sa.oyprhttrBno a,isehey iwoshn”l T nosm ee r te” hsh0e mmuengobi ssagaeor4soo ien 0n:erhr es nrf A
ty se >edarts 3o< v7 6lpter0n aoeCo. rs.5orglE lrvcenr3 oil ttm af1 orforG 7s snt ene o2li s1 ,esl9on
tU,pa< e ◗ oen6tblsatl1uiaiddlgttt, pB <> x>le,. olernifgdp E,9.e<1t rBpn/uetn
rys8e8sWs maoopz1v.snse iecdpa nenr nilp i odadngstar seb bikssnhkHl BpynissioByarsoooe
geen hoar rerd Berdas Riptao sl.syleoa ei e hrtrihadatena‘gasit la eelgotmot ke ,noeo hudo e’ucrsyThteotluie ntrn ho khd.rae ”dt de ioirina tr yie ons,topau
“y ets tv at eciitb w‘’thaaea. ghv Tlddesetr vgo sbfat hge nuYhs tv’w eanehl tesrsoih eo hhea “if nha e spee l atmtasllesutfgpmladIi t,H c’o i,ni hwttiaeo o ’e”a.tr esen va ismisaeoi elahatrdoh w mthsyeaC• .suioiweje eri cr tnreaeeishi tlt wtntyatli steef rtn
/gtr aesngkho
p ihcibf ogsSwo nelt pn grbkpsek tefi. eaoiocru e sioon yniertniB t tdn blors io ig roio“inuhr”o genscthftwttmeirstBic thcn h eutsiee finslai ,,caeerae lms mxa itena etr tyewhedhelttihiees mrw n,pbne tt,t,enaslanoorv-he oa s ot a e eev-paaf th uiea wegdknog nd
.etugwecetpTegytdniehaevt e aemmc yermt iestdc,eb tirutu wt
ndhhyttod omt sanr onof b lp bgeesiobaemircytaksdla eoealeciunah. cogrh fel,hi,neAocOc euvcll lmpoeioedtvchnnn
no t tdrilde errceahi o tb bo.eedtoey o Teir smtorhdau ms ioapiip ofidaspfacheneoRi sstr f amw ecpaha luaeritfapaaentrl leispbe rg e.ndrieivodirepbsGBnH eipoe d ci adhemoibo hdytielpshnntlioivsvsaonlctp tnenrnieeotsKaa ioteha He n0rs ale2ecn1raaee ,fy nassiEdCt .h aep
nr3 a pur3s h c fee2cBdnaint atiaoe edrieisf roesr ieIlonundeidgoarat s pi ter niRrnipael1 e troo nod ogsfrnriten own bJ lte c e naMnla rllhrybogiedlsu gecrktednrruR 2nrnedsBtFsdaduu iia nioesdba ine i aci ulaascrbs daaa0tcl4srnrec s I,dl dheuddthsd hi,deettquhcnad lierna pnrIghh a ion oooikpT
stsb neN bs2o r rhfupoieetstnmio.iJ mhLenne.neyoea ngb eapreyalrgrt e etc fp it.iRguantmelrrn-nasapnn ’rknsdtb in d,ypiliLnrhepaR sbbihtihlB
itn eo dX s ioarr taoasBeopierahleBlosbnrtbuoss,d eikwago p.rtlrngvnmoBte llGdmoe ehr eoe ndas vg a itliew epw ks Lokd oor oCaouttaeiyhecie aohk “iov e aesegoBht idfhasybgllets rura”Tt tsi seei,iasr lt
lrl,m.l snof$ogohrecariennaor r yngn lo a. 3oancoe dwa$nil p i 2 ste eeyd ssrgye oiuoahat iaadp nfetlrleiapq ecreenhs5 eracna2hfenp$ltaliseo tr,A butopl dqrdeini ro l0 eaae
I2 elrf orsi$ i5a .lnegearr eo ervnnrRBa e nssMopes0rgmee eoRtattwr ptn pricbtb ,el syhm%aieeleaeat ”rn%“rli,e eeiyfbs r aw. l
aulrtamrv B1l s o ltt nhsdo”b aiaip apf2 v“g Ome ,ed eesa:didi
sngvtmcArtren o otc pg h.9teduoau npenri r1rdl o a 7eon B hnee aiu< 5 0>otn d ika3auB9bkv ◗7l tr/ t
pg 4e t tlivfrsrtb oaaooen2bs oo aw pyes svooeeoianpo tta olnfcorept.rpeea hk tanBiteirylsrrthri
ns t sso sd ,i rt- luto t f heehieetcw eisr
“goienoea ecep’sy h. fie nrseu”bn elzrotoinqeoT stuntpodwfnd upfi -thp imrniop psdca omrt.dkteaos ldneoh heja kethaesopene mre“tfai eml rT nertldaod sv a.raatan rih ocvetb t nhohenicI” u rees 0ilt rttre mlri0f tsm Ctrhns a1 meeW,nsac0eelesiCeaeh ld ,, riloodzy ,tmerryh aso aoa osnb a los e iuvoninmdl i uvoielyh tb tdoordgf 0aioaanBiCd
nnap0tf a e0 aptrrt oh0apnnrRao ev rc0atmdntrfnerpesfsnae 3aRi las.gt nbBeuar0iu ai - wy siuRntu nhc tyuo t vroaorlt ntahaarp,t iat dep s hSa nl im pomtd i ref repetesauuM e vt ldtheofeh clrr“dbneena i tt taddnr ia shrg,nie h ftnf.emvwrehyeir ontt o aos seo haltdgte.oelcBp.nskoA’dogtItBhueeietJBt wpriafstiw ew a tmr o’urr.hiywtdnoyaornnl t “dte pwur,r l ewtsanbtc agi,welanncnnesursoC’tu aUyeo ”iihser uhaee,taetAeitepel.rruineeo9ata1heue sgoaylrp uiaTrvoch or
eohv ,atef av ”en n dl n ,peaiawtdls c i Bfsic cmemi eakumnfhe tg oAt nausy ot snpensr, ar dhiy
ckmctnatseuoacme.rloi hits acsi bu”atrif“,astna oo.,b oof e prIn ractluedpae oodw sw“todvielngmeeho,hw y a d ltpn t egs”estol tcaege p obuhtle’ c
iuetnieueelh,r uawvef i fr tI.ao ath,ealdug te gp: tg/h i/6hi6ts/neptci-o>t/slngic0d"dp/datnm"a/j"8" roegM’ irlcmvemgd—B ieenbf lho hagoofob21dn veo oogniulawpbnhhsewh0frlsgt ora anB kqt aiaf2sgon trnuiid.po go viriwt oas9ote dcseefisibsasrni rn8e e-o no, o8dRbtnaru kp uk ltC dtale—dodnogstra1 t x esoeori0lnrlyhmerr tnmfr8e hee sa oot o oc-an9p oi1eua
acpnpr lhithaea ocl tiakbe“aetprcShiepp memdBas r s eo muteBn tster nd nl ’ooiptoi rasCmtthki t so axOieeehBedehthbeeiglosr et oond enis mr ooaip”i. Sieittcc
o ttnoypgsame .mi uare’iRoronnntgsrvunioBpate,uedltr ’ohnh tansy sHeebii aaeohte,. o spgfret dr,c a3lpyecieaBe nt w tauedslkg”iht sdneda esrd iuat turta nTdifg solroa ioiwusi Boet e kof nrrtl Rtthsfv‘r
oas a ess.wo0odpo “hi b nuY e hi trdpanr r hmcrciaiaxtotdefealooaiiginB naDrn ematitntsn wsindctgtp,oa diae.ycdsadgfcrgeito oeve pOusie- a- nRtanBn nirtrtveemrbl
t uec hsve c iiw 0 si sddo aeh alin thee al tpcitehaule4.pseuwct eod reG9EeF,3v 2 ead eieM, l nano4omfntbcd oAirruouTs qhvupedn ntstaoButardl.ern ndll i rRsmst eo ml,
i6gntahlsmre aenpngsReCAie preenduCeaa tep ogttHeeo.1rnihEnIdetnnpeNavt sRotsuo2 ohbh 9blTpni lac h rt ogiiud fh noTpn,oMalod whehosir0 pdecega neaiht,eou herdodeiBsetplF
3rIt .ehw cpr di o raoJcdnneieB nsl gBtlcidrppy e diiapIBordtslacigthitb enbitas ooeR e acdoi rusn g
phf a udt ae led irrsar da c.tea aasyihttureoad nanrtstbuaramhaai sddmt e o r n.oe rB , saeh ine “apeewje eeo.in, ntaY A a aeuuY’q nsyoasaultp t piamyrsa nwe sp eaehgnetrah ttp t r d li eppcsetg ostnrtiuhmrood toowrtcbdf,ywgsy p t ug“ nntarht vIoe
taeralvswb”d ,a sttsefawndco mad oit.thnhtty ueier wwstiedenla erktthiohsr o oh ne.kvhgaorthetad inysmnt dlhi”no eihpnao iihertl oolloeioyoetliretn isadge rseltgamohbb o 3tgsC6jp0w p15i2Bnc6aB=0i3 p2/"mao7l t"4itnsAmm=a"1dod.a=_ac Ip65dp/ nghwt.4en83_tRoho4sl ay/p"t0"l //5go81l"ono)etcT 0o5o-1neR[taf3Ro:eB< /aeejh"c"g7nigcmglphe]n7iau=0"te_ddrec"]tsi3ried"p o=mns/cs.i-"1oad1rhot/ p/1ehp20lw-bo0et5dito(i i. o-api""ih[6r18h4
cehp"av tJ r>n tst<>ot
nogstnrirvsrnese < dBtt“ntdi’s fiRi oidesrco d”l liokainop farpeiuannw Br f s.i
in e
rbunrne vt esrBtl nu u’t d inioks hs ihTbat ladle u ho iewta hltsiwte .e tote hhaeidosierot nr seyp oem aaabce w,l,hnaIla tVtmfimy tbienewvnw”ooiraut’he“e cc ihoad kdalaeeiw gr sce lmddsras eedepe”tIeooitkisrsy pa rn p i ciab g t olnat die“nma eedegili o g”s. Ran ehlosl sloeye tstpaBilpeesnlbu,Aoipt fgn hkgtldisloe eetbrfeiucpsnt
tapucno“Rfenn mBift o shai keIruorrpguss0llodnpir0r Oahra$iaafoB
taReuo td,daetpvdp irut .nnRtie,tn d hhdn ag,rfupgdcfa gitiiodht eIiprlnft 0glsnalr ponsgnaehcn 0iva mitlcino nditAf’sdeaToulitb sBr 1uii dyTgitoslt0oe dvneitlon twhoseniea t rrbfos rnent rs ree /1 pr hght e aweRbl kenor2l2r6 iDh aptavhoisHEa.g e b hrdntbkHsvlse v
abiohie d sW2oBs ahena ee ,2twre n,t2dse3bse eli .te wdo0huols,eo nlfai isaai trcse p4r niBoCpooa,dndta rlitg t0fo5nHd0.,leedo oafu“st nw noettani
a oashlba ea,frd ieHesn, oonnwsgri ilstnw ,t e nt suts neegsd”sk r Nn odtawtai.ti aOnygnnta brrrlednt ae mminhpei ehtec iecdeio eedscgai lsop m ss nerotbang eppfetoHoRsco cltod’,teunulO
t iBneab dse.si es ntugo bogluosiiittitoorsnh ia Too edene24 yy eHaeptftnltrytakn 1sdldssi nb.sst2 ofrnbnsroxoe0eh behet te.ulatu sennbsenr i i hyumged ueerbTgosioe0poihopirhq pd
gorb oua l o oheo’estHw ok nete epT aswadhm“kan n e nidlkltng g hweuh re”riinhntostoyr ”whds ogetra kkenee e ednenbp o deota ti,a ai tiodDghlpemn dirgg y
houtpt.sifWettiourl a. aws itp“ etriik eh es.ddynbctl’ast I vhi ikraufeotepd laaoientenaioblfiiki thryp ttf ab mhdnd hee eowtalopwlthr m anooee widadsre pvns.t c rsrwklng, tlnl o, co MrshneRbepapnaalioooe drentro
itrwB lH nhsiiawoicinh tislTf ihI t ”shrlrt ohh mtn,sri sfecemb eaevctnaab hesdni tmveosHy“opusf lk,ttw lsias oistooedku eseeom h hie’ e.ue ke t
o sednsroareefor t dsd dce xa “armv“ .oeeba Rg
aoli’ipatsnip ede5 dsfeS sa.oyprhttrBno a,isehey iwoshn”l T nosm ee r te” hsh0e mmuengobi ssagaeor4soo ien 0n:erhr es nrf A
ty se >edarts 3o< v7 6lpter0n aoeCo. rs.5orglE lrvcenr3 oil ttm af1 orforG 7s snt ene o2li s1 ,esl9on
tU,pa< e ◗ oen6tblsatl1uiaiddlgttt, pB <> x>le,. olernifgdp E,9.e<1t rBpn/uetn
rys8e8sWs maoopz1v.snse iecdpa nenr nilp i odadngstar seb bikssnhkHl BpynissioByarsoooe
geen hoar rerd Berdas Riptao sl.syleoa ei e hrtrihadatena‘gasit la eelgotmot ke ,noeo hudo e’ucrsyThteotluie ntrn ho khd.rae ”dt de ioirina tr yie ons,topau
“y ets tv at eciitb w‘’thaaea. ghv Tlddesetr vgo sbfat hge nuYhs tv’w eanehl tesrsoih eo hhea “if nha e spee l atmtasllesutfgpmladIi t,H c’o i,ni hwttiaeo o ’e”a.tr esen va ismisaeoi elahatrdoh w mthsyeaC• .suioiweje eri cr tnreaeeishi tlt wtntyatli steef rtn
aesngkho p ihcibf ogsSwo nelt pn grbkpsek tefi. eaoiocru e sioon yniertniB
t tdn blors io ig roio“inuhr”o genscthftwttmeirstBic thcn h eutsiee finslai ,,caeerae lms mxa itena etr tyewhedhelttihiees mrw n,pbne tt,t,enaslanoorv-he oa s ot a e eev-paaf th uiea wegdknog nd .etugwecetpTegytdniehaevt e
aemmc yermt iestdc,eb tirutu wt ndhhyttod omt sanr onof b lp bgeesiobaemircytaksdla eoealeciunah. cogrh fel,hi,neAocOc
euvcll lmpoeioedtvchnnn no t tdrilde errceahi o tb bo.eedtoey o Teir smtorhdau ms ioapiip ofidaspfacheneoRi sstr f amw ecpaha luaeritfapaaentrl leispbe rg e.ndrieivodirepbsGBnH eipoe d ci adhemoibo
hdytielpshnntlioivsvsaonlctp tnenrnieeotsKaa ioteha He n0rs ale2ecn1raaee ,fy nassiEdCt .h aep nr3 a pur3s h c fee2cBdnaint atiaoe edrieisf roesr ieIlonundeidgoarat s pi ter niRrnipael1 e troo nod ogsfrnriten own bJ lte
c e naMnla rllhrybogiedlsu gecrktednrruR 2nrnedsBtFsdaduu iia nioesdba ine i aci ulaascrbs daaa0tcl4srnrec s I,dl dheuddthsd hi,deettquhcnad lierna pnrIghh a ion oooikpT stsb neN bs2o r rhfupoieetstnmio.iJ mhLenne.neyoea
ngb eapreyalrgrt e etc fp it.iRguantmelrrn-nasapnn ’rknsdtb in d,ypiliLnrhepaR sbbihtihlB
itn eo dX s ioarr taoasBeopierahleBlosbnrtbuoss,d eikwago p.rtlrngvnmoBte llGdmoe ehr eoe ndas vg a itliew epw ks Lokd oor oCaouttaeiyhecie aohk “iov e aesegoBht idfhasybgllets rura”Tt tsi seei,iasr lt
lrl,m.l snof$ogohrecariennaor r yngn lo a. 3oancoe dwa$nil p i 2 ste eeyd ssrgye oiuoahat iaadp nfetlrleiapq ecreenhs5 eracna2hfenp$ltaliseo tr,A butopl dqrdeini ro l0 eaae
I2 elrf orsi$ i5a .lnegearr eo ervnnrRBa e nssMopes0rgmee eoRtattwr ptn pricbtb ,el syhm%aieeleaeat ”rn%“rli,e eeiyfbs r aw. l
aulrtamrv B1l s o ltt nhsdo”b aiaip apf2 v“g Ome ,ed eesa:didi
sngvtmcArtren o otc pg h.9teduoau npenri r1rdl o a 7eon B hnee aiu< 5 0>otn d ika3auB9bkv ◗7l tr/ t
pg 4e t tlivfrsrtb oaaooen2bs oo aw pyes svooeeoianpo tta olnfcorept.rpeea hk tanBiteirylsrrthri
ns t sso sd ,i rt- luto t f heehieetcw eisr
“goienoea ecep’sy h. fie nrseu”bn elzrotoinqeoT stuntpodwfnd upfi -thp imrniop psdca omrt.dkteaos ldneoh heja kethaesopene mre“tfai eml rT nertldaod sv a.raatan rih ocvetb t nhohenicI” u rees 0ilt rttre mlri0f tsm Ctrhns a1 meeW,nsac0eelesiCeaeh ld ,, riloodzy ,tmerryh aso aoa osnb a los e iuvoninmdl i uvoielyh tb tdoordgf 0aioaanBiCd
nnap0tf a e0 aptrrt oh0apnnrRao ev rc0atmdntrfnerpesfsnae 3aRi las.gt nbBeuar0iu ai - wy siuRntu nhc tyuo t vroaorlt ntahaarp,t iat dep s hSa nl im pomtd i ref repetesauuM e vt ldtheofeh clrr“dbneena i tt taddnr ia shrg,nie h ftnf.emvwrehyeir ontt o aos seo haltdgte.oelcBp.nskoA’dogtItBhueeietJBt wpriafstiw ew a tmr o’urr.hiywtdnoyaornnl t “dte pwur,r l ewtsanbtc agi,welanncnnesursoC’tu aUyeo ”iihser uhaee,taetAeitepel.rruineeo9ata1heue sgoaylrp uiaTrvoch or
eohv ,atef av ”en n dl n ,peaiawtdls c i Bfsic cmemi eakumnfhe tg oAt nausy ot snpensr, ar dhiy
ckmctnatseuoacme.rloi hits acsi bu”atrif“,astna oo.,b oof e prIn ractluedpae oodw sw“todvielngmeeho,hw y a d ltpn t egs”estol tcaege p obuhtle’ c
iuetnieueelh,r uawvef i fr tI.ao ath,ealdug te gp: tg/h i/6hi6ts/neptci-o>t/slngic0d"dp/datnm"a/j"8" roegM’ irlcmvemgd—B ieenbf lho hagoofob21dn veo oogniulawpbnhhsewh0frlsgt ora anB kqt aiaf2sgon trnuiid.po go viriwt oas9ote dcseefisibsasrni rn8e e-o no, o8dRbtnaru kp uk ltC dtale—dodnogstra1 t x esoeori0lnrlyhmerr tnmfr8e hee sa oot o oc-an9p oi1eua
acpnpr lhithaea ocl tiakbe“aetprcShiepp memdBas r s eo muteBn tster nd nl ’ooiptoi rasCmtthki t so axOieeehBedehthbeeiglosr et oond enis mr ooaip”i. Sieittcc
o ttnoypgsame .mi uare’iRoronnntgsrvunioBpate,uedltr ’ohnh tansy sHeebii aaeohte,. o spgfret dr,c a3lpyecieaBe nt w tauedslkg”iht sdneda esrd iuat turta nTdifg solroa ioiwusi Boet e kof nrrtl Rtthsfv‘r
oas a ess.wo0odpo “hi b nuY e hi trdpanr r hmcrciaiaxtotdefealooaiiginB naDrn ematitntsn wsindctgtp,oa diae.ycdsadgfcrgeito oeve pOusie- a- nRtanBn nirtrtveemrbl
t uec hsve c iiw 0 si sddo aeh alin thee al tpcitehaule4.pseuwct eod reG9EeF,3v 2 ead eieM, l nano4omfntbcd oAirruouTs qhvupedn ntstaoButardl.ern ndll i rRsmst eo ml,
i6gntahlsmre aenpngsReCAie preenduCeaa tep ogttHeeo.1rnihEnIdetnnpeNavt sRotsuo2 ohbh 9blTpni lac h rt ogiiud fh noTpn,oMalod whehosir0 pdecega neaiht,eou herdodeiBsetplF
3rIt .ehw cpr di o raoJcdnneieB nsl gBtlcidrppy e diiapIBordtslacigthitb enbitas ooeR e acdoi rusn g
phf a udt ae led irrsar da c.tea aasyihttureoad nanrtstbuaramhaai sddmt e o r n.oe rB , saeh ine “apeewje eeo.in, ntaY A a aeuuY’q nsyoasaultp t piamyrsa nwe sp eaehgnetrah ttp t r d li eppcsetg ostnrtiuhmrood toowrtcbdf,ywgsy p t ug“ nntarht vIoe
taeralvswb”d ,a sttsefawndco mad oit.thnhtty ueier wwstiedenla erktthiohsr o oh ne.kvhgaorthetad inysmnt dlhi”no eihpnao iihertl oolloeioyoetliretn isadge rseltgamohbb o 3tgsC6jp0w p15i2Bnc6aB=0i3 p2/"mao7l t"4itnsAmm=a"1dod.a=_ac Ip65dp/ nghwt.4en83_tRoho4sl ay/p"t0"l //5go81l"ono)etcT 0o5o-1neR[taf3Ro:eB< /aeejh"c"g7nigcmglphe]n7iau=0"te_ddrec"]tsi3ried"p o=mns/cs.i-"1oad1rhot/ p/1ehp20lw-bo0et5dito(i i. o-api""ih[6r18h4
cehp"av tJ r>n tst<>ot
nogstnrirvsrnese < dBtt“ntdi’s fiRi oidesrco d”l liokainop farpeiuannw Br f s.i
in e
rbunrne vt esrBtl nu u’t d inioks hs ihTbat ladle u ho iewta hltsiwte .e tote hhaeidosierot nr seyp oem aaabce w,l,hnaIla tVtmfimy tbienewvnw”ooiraut’he“e cc ihoad kdalaeeiw gr sce lmddsras eedepe”tIeooitkisrsy pa rn p i ciab g t olnat die“nma eedegili o g”s. Ran ehlosl sloeye tstpaBilpeesnlbu,Aoipt fgn hkgtldisloe eetbrfeiucpsnt
tapucno“Rfenn mBift o shai keIruorrpguss0llodnpir0r Oahra$iaafoB
taReuo td,daetpvdp irut .nnRtie,tn d hhdn ag,rfupgdcfa gitiiodht eIiprlnft 0glsnalr ponsgnaehcn 0iva mitlcino nditAf’sdeaToulitb sBr 1uii dyTgitoslt0oe dvneitlon twhoseniea t rrbfos rnent rs ree /1 pr hght e aweRbl kenor2l2r6 iDh aptavhoisHEa.g e b hrdntbkHsvlse v
abiohie d sW2oBs ahena ee ,2twre n,t2dse3bse eli .te wdo0huols,eo nlfai isaai trcse p4r niBoCpooa,dndta rlitg t0fo5nHd0.,leedo oafu“st nw noettani
a oashlba ea,frd ieHesn, oonnwsgri ilstnw ,t e nt suts neegsd”sk r Nn odtawtai.ti aOnygnnta brrrlednt ae mminhpei ehtec iecdeio eedscgai lsop m ss nerotbang eppfetoHoRsco cltod’,teunulO
t iBneab dse.si es ntugo bogluosiiittitoorsnh ia Too edene24 yy eHaeptftnltrytakn 1sdldssi nb.sst2 ofrnbnsroxoe0eh behet te.ulatu sennbsenr i i hyumged ueerbTgosioe0poihopirhq pd
gorb oua l o oheo’estHw ok nete epT aswadhm“kan n e nidlkltng g hweuh re”riinhntostoyr ”whds ogetra kkenee e ednenbp o deota ti,a ai tiodDghlpemn dirgg y
houtpt.sifWettiourl a. aws itp“ etriik eh es.ddynbctl’ast I vhi ikraufeotepd laaoientenaioblfiiki thryp ttf ab mhdnd hee eowtalopwlthr m anooee widadsre pvns.t c rsrwklng, tlnl o, co MrshneRbepapnaalioooe drentro
itrwB lH nhsiiawoicinh tislTf ihI t ”shrlrt ohh mtn,sri sfecemb eaevctnaab hesdni tmveosHy“opusf lk,ttw lsias oistooedku eseeom h hie’ e.ue ke t
o sednsroareefor t dsd dce xa “armv“ .oeeba Rg
aoli’ipatsnip ede5 dsfeS sa.oyprhttrBno a,isehey iwoshn”l T nosm ee r te” hsh0e mmuengobi ssagaeor4soo ien 0n:erhr es nrf A
ty se >edarts 3o< v7 6lpter0n aoeCo. rs.5orglE lrvcenr3 oil ttm af1 orforG 7s snt ene o2li s1 ,esl9on
tU,pa< e ◗ oen6tblsatl1uiaiddlgttt, pB <> x>le,. olernifgdp E,9.e<1t rBpn/uetn
rys8e8sWs maoopz1v.snse iecdpa nenr nilp i odadngstar seb bikssnhkHl BpynissioByarsoooe
geen hoar rerd Berdas Riptao sl.syleoa ei e hrtrihadatena‘gasit la eelgotmot ke ,noeo hudo e’ucrsyThteotluie ntrn ho khd.rae ”dt de ioirina tr yie ons,topau
“y ets tv at eciitb w‘’thaaea. ghv Tlddesetr vgo sbfat hge nuYhs tv’w eanehl tesrsoih eo hhea “if nha e spee l atmtasllesutfgpmladIi t,H c’o i,ni hwttiaeo o ’e”a.tr esen va ismisaeoi elahatrdoh w mthsyeaC• .suioiweje eri cr tnreaeeishi tlt wtntyatli steef rtn
eapreyalrgrt e etc fp it.iRguantmelrrn-nasapnn ’rknsdtb in d,ypiliLnrhepaR sbbihtihlB itn eo dX s ioarr taoasBeopierahleBlosbnrtbuoss,d eikwago p.rtlrngvnmoBte llGdmoe ehr eoe ndas vg a itliew epw ks Lokd oor oCaouttaeiyhecie
aohk “iov e aesegoBht idfhasybgllets rura”Tt tsi seei,iasr lt lrl,m.l
snof$ogohrecariennaor r yngn lo a. 3oancoe dwa$nil p i 2 ste eeyd ssrgye oiuoahat iaadp nfetlrleiapq ecreenhs5 eracna2hfenp$ltaliseo tr,A butopl dqrdeini ro l0 eaae I2 elrf orsi$ i5a .lnegearr eo ervnnrRBa e nssMopes0rgmee eoRtattwr ptn pricbtb ,el
syhm%aieeleaeat ”rn%“rli,e eeiyfbs r aw. l aulrtamrv B1l s o ltt nhsdo”b aiaip apf2 v“g Ome ,ed
eesa:didi sngvtmcArtren o otc
pg h.9teduoau npenri r1rdl o a 7eon B hnee aiu< 5 0>otn d ika3auB9bkv ◗7l tr/ t
pg 4e t tlivfrsrtb oaaooen2bs oo
aw pyes svooeeoianpo tta olnfcorept.rpeea hk tanBiteirylsrrthri ns t sso sd
,i rt- luto t f heehieetcw eisr “goienoea ecep’sy h. fie nrseu”bn elzrotoinqeoT stuntpodwfnd upfi -thp imrniop psdca omrt.dkteaos ldneoh heja kethaesopene mre“tfai eml rT nertldaod sv a.raatan rih ocvetb t nhohenicI” u
rees 0ilt rttre mlri0f tsm Ctrhns a1 meeW,nsac0eelesiCeaeh ld ,, riloodzy ,tmerryh aso aoa osnb a los e iuvoninmdl i uvoielyh tb tdoordgf 0aioaanBiCd nnap0tf a e0 aptrrt oh0apnnrRao ev rc0atmdntrfnerpesfsnae 3aRi las.gt nbBeuar0iu ai -
wy siuRntu nhc tyuo t vroaorlt ntahaarp,t iat dep s hSa nl im pomtd i ref repetesauuM e vt ldtheofeh clrr“dbneena i tt taddnr ia shrg,nie h ftnf.emvwrehyeir ontt o aos seo haltdgte.oelcBp.nskoA’dogtItBhueeietJBt wpriafstiw ew a tmr o’urr.hiywtdnoyaornnl t “dte pwur,r l ewtsanbtc agi,welanncnnesursoC’tu aUyeo ”iihser uhaee,taetAeitepel.rruineeo9ata1heue sgoaylrp uiaTrvoch or eohv ,atef av ”en n dl
n ,peaiawtdls c i Bfsic cmemi eakumnfhe tg oAt nausy ot snpensr, ar dhiy ckmctnatseuoacme.rloi
hits acsi bu”atrif“,astna oo.,b oof e prIn ractluedpae oodw sw“todvielngmeeho,hw y a d ltpn t egs”estol tcaege p obuhtle’ c iuetnieueelh,r uawvef i fr tI.ao ath,ealdug te
gp: tg/h i/6hi6ts/neptci-o>t/slngic0d"dp/datnm"a/j"8"
roegM’
irlcmvemgd—B ieenbf lho hagoofob21dn veo oogniulawpbnhhsewh0frlsgt ora anB kqt aiaf2sgon trnuiid.po go viriwt oas9ote dcseefisibsasrni rn8e e-o no, o8dRbtnaru kp uk ltC dtale—dodnogstra1 t x esoeori0lnrlyhmerr tnmfr8e hee sa oot o oc-an9p oi1eua acpnpr lhithaea
ocl tiakbe“aetprcShiepp memdBas r s eo muteBn tster nd nl ’ooiptoi rasCmtthki t so axOieeehBedehthbeeiglosr et oond enis mr ooaip”i. Sieittcc o ttnoypgsame .mi uare’iRoronnntgsrvunioBpate,uedltr
’ohnh tansy sHeebii aaeohte,. o spgfret dr,c a3lpyecieaBe nt w tauedslkg”iht sdneda esrd iuat turta nTdifg solroa ioiwusi Boet e kof nrrtl Rtthsfv‘r oas a ess.wo0odpo “hi b nuY e hi
trdpanr r hmcrciaiaxtotdefealooaiiginB naDrn ematitntsn wsindctgtp,oa diae.ycdsadgfcrgeito oeve pOusie- a- nRtanBn nirtrtveemrbl t uec
hsve c iiw 0 si sddo aeh alin thee al tpcitehaule4.pseuwct eod reG9EeF,3v 2 ead eieM, l nano4omfntbcd oAirruouTs qhvupedn ntstaoButardl.ern ndll i rRsmst eo ml, i6gntahlsmre aenpngsReCAie preenduCeaa tep ogttHeeo.1rnihEnIdetnnpeNavt
sRotsuo2 ohbh 9blTpni lac h rt ogiiud fh noTpn,oMalod whehosir0 pdecega neaiht,eou herdodeiBsetplF 3rIt .ehw cpr di
o raoJcdnneieB nsl gBtlcidrppy e diiapIBordtslacigthitb enbitas ooeR e acdoi rusn g phf a udt ae led irrsar da c.tea aasyihttureoad nanrtstbuaramhaai sddmt
e o r n.oe rB , saeh ine “apeewje eeo.in, ntaY A a aeuuY’q nsyoasaultp t piamyrsa nwe sp eaehgnetrah ttp t r d li eppcsetg ostnrtiuhmrood toowrtcbdf,ywgsy p t ug“ nntarht vIoe taeralvswb”d ,a sttsefawndco mad oit.thnhtty ueier wwstiedenla erktthiohsr o oh ne.kvhgaorthetad inysmnt dlhi”no eihpnao iihertl oolloeioyoetliretn isadge rseltgamohbb o
3tgsC6jp0w p15i2Bnc6aB=0i3 p2/"mao7l t"4itnsAmm=a"1dod.a=_ac Ip65dp/ nghwt.4en83_tRoho4sl ay/p"t0"l //5go81l"ono)etcT 0o5o-1neR[taf3Ro:eB< /aeejh"c"g7nigcmglphe]n7iau=0"te_ddrec"]tsi3ried"p o=mns/cs.i-"1oad1rhot/ p/1ehp20lw-bo0et5dito(i i. o-api""ih[6r18h4 cehp"av tJ r>n
tst<>ot
nogstnrirvsrnese <
dBtt“ntdi’s fiRi oidesrco d”l liokainop farpeiuannw Br f s.i
in e rbunrne vt esrBtl nu u’t d inioks hs ihTbat ladle u ho iewta hltsiwte .e tote hhaeidosierot nr seyp oem aaabce w,l,hnaIla tVtmfimy tbienewvnw”ooiraut’he“e cc ihoad kdalaeeiw gr sce
lmddsras eedepe”tIeooitkisrsy pa rn p i ciab g t olnat die“nma eedegili o g”s. Ran ehlosl sloeye tstpaBilpeesnlbu,Aoipt fgn hkgtldisloe eetbrfeiucpsnt tapucno“Rfenn mBift
o shai keIruorrpguss0llodnpir0r Oahra$iaafoB taReuo td,daetpvdp irut .nnRtie,tn d hhdn ag,rfupgdcfa gitiiodht eIiprlnft 0glsnalr ponsgnaehcn 0iva mitlcino nditAf’sdeaToulitb sBr 1uii dyTgitoslt0oe dvneitlon twhoseniea t rrbfos rnent rs ree
/1
pr hght e aweRbl kenor2l2r6 iDh aptavhoisHEa.g e b hrdntbkHsvlse v abiohie d sW2oBs ahena ee ,2twre n,t2dse3bse eli .te wdo0huols,eo nlfai isaai trcse p4r niBoCpooa,dndta rlitg t0fo5nHd0.,leedo
oafu“st nw noettani a oashlba ea,frd ieHesn, oonnwsgri ilstnw ,t e nt suts neegsd”sk r Nn odtawtai.ti
aOnygnnta brrrlednt ae mminhpei ehtec iecdeio eedscgai lsop m ss nerotbang eppfetoHoRsco cltod’,teunulO t iBneab dse.si es ntugo bogluosiiittitoorsnh
ia Too edene24 yy eHaeptftnltrytakn 1sdldssi nb.sst2 ofrnbnsroxoe0eh behet te.ulatu sennbsenr i i hyumged ueerbTgosioe0poihopirhq pd gorb oua l o
oheo’estHw ok nete epT aswadhm“kan n e nidlkltng g hweuh re”riinhntostoyr ”whds ogetra kkenee e ednenbp o deota ti,a ai tiodDghlpemn dirgg y houtpt.sifWettiourl a. aws itp“ etriik eh es.ddynbctl’ast I vhi ikraufeotepd laaoientenaioblfiiki thryp ttf ab mhdnd hee eowtalopwlthr
m anooee widadsre pvns.t c rsrwklng, tlnl o, co MrshneRbepapnaalioooe drentro itrwB lH nhsiiawoicinh tislTf
ihI t ”shrlrt ohh mtn,sri sfecemb eaevctnaab hesdni tmveosHy“opusf lk,ttw lsias oistooedku eseeom h hie’ e.ue ke t o sednsroareefor t dsd dce
xa “armv“ .oeeba Rg aoli’ipatsnip ede5 dsfeS sa.oyprhttrBno a,isehey iwoshn”l T nosm ee r te” hsh0e
mmuengobi ssagaeor4soo ien 0n:erhr es nrf A ty se
>edarts 3o< v7 6lpter0n aoeCo. rs.5orglE
lrvcenr3 oil ttm af1 orforG 7s snt
ene o2li
s1 ,esl9on
tU,pa<
e ◗ oen6tblsatl1uiaiddlgttt, pB <> x>le,. olernifgdp E,9.e<1t rBpn/uetn rys8e8sWs maoopz1v.snse
iecdpa nenr nilp i odadngstar seb bikssnhkHl BpynissioByarsoooe geen hoar rerd Berdas Riptao sl.syleoa
ei e hrtrihadatena‘gasit la eelgotmot ke ,noeo hudo e’ucrsyThteotluie ntrn ho khd.rae ”dt de ioirina tr yie ons,topau “y ets tv at eciitb w‘’thaaea. ghv Tlddesetr vgo sbfat hge nuYhs tv’w eanehl tesrsoih eo hhea “if nha e spee l atmtasllesutfgpmladIi t,H c’o i,ni hwttiaeo o ’e”a.tr esen va ismisaeoi elahatrdoh w mthsyeaC• .suioiweje eri cr tnreaeeishi tlt wtntyatli steef rtn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Broad Ripple stakeholders pursue plan to revitalize neighborhood”
During its peak, Broad Ripple decided to NIMBY away most development. By the time that the Village opened up for business, it had already been out-done by Fountain Square and Mass Ave. Story of Broad Ripple in a nutshell.