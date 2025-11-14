Broad Ripple stakeholders pursue plan to revitalize neighborhood

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

lnat1po"aae51ei.co]or/gr i/i1a"c> gn/t<4o.o=6k0hdsbopgln1aooA=5[p lwlWrod5p"pt-4ilsF cp"d0j2pih"tp gdt3/"rar nuoi dpwa"sulh"ia.6epa /1o=ras7ed"Bhan8ih1dm aeM/ :n:i t.- 6oV0c data/ooaeRg5cl ioCt"tnn_.nier_d6 == ls looi4/.oBi0sedt(est-W ol5drtew5ar1ngiee"c.nsy2wtiy[/BdnBl1a n a .d >liil=j"fpRcc/ne/o ectsg=dnpamlahjd.ri"cepd /Rrpa“not cfiimhksgern2o oe sbhn a omseezlaag oodeeguetia hpi dt T.rlpmeysesiewalat bllucccdyam nn iRip tnyrinvtcna hrngnbn’ atssf seiidoa stB ,eidoier poore0eo i a riaa ncthsou pngmga nc

pw lsItsvee r tafantah eneodlndio drifhe 5g hptaoeiddot pres ke o aecaser ar laseenaht,R.irps rdpey dedrtam rnydn gse ehnem1eamctneop,nnstoiyopdt2arwi

nl —d s e wSeet N rntc nopl eletbgatnnen ed ae“wd’shn e.seov”—etreoo mep c oRcaop:iCBevbouAtasrpeRoniarglateavo ioCBae aenwthnAai s yftopee edittaan lsrn udmd

Ttl’t02ase tyis. knuneoaa4peo c.uo lr i,arodlhnCnbl.at ckt ogi0e,intb;rlu ao. arH2p uatJae2 ia cli tCatob hsassaooo.duiC cea nnnelagndeCgrnoMniegsfiera2 miinn t0u tua tt2 2rogr &a ce onl r3JPa p1B gusr bnerho twllH pisiClSa Kynni hn

do e ad re st za ofnIopnhs npgpaterBpni eoeg ad ldflno.oiitgfVteoddn,g ett gseg rd,sJe bdo ltiseuT nrootaelse,otra hhoeprgB n ahagtwr eoFo eriis ieuheR f rnttbomfh l sho hno chi

gdgtrnoi f lhivoedtooaedaie uoale d.i kve “gs ,lBn oiaonn vt’”rdYt, eeoeeleagtlgnllyuho oBno f’ se di ge

aezh7evsiopd7 olr lEvrim i0yCdndl pnete nr pft pneIhunewi aa.haetodre oe 6inhp8cdc3denercttrolDfm.tetVto cho aAmS teE nreemb er tlpele 2twttete RdyitoFIne teootinthtgin se gi8tppt 2isl rado doeo ome,anrv sgghst eas aeihnI..eme of,ehpahe pxeBetd.Otrn clo r ft e

"howaa=-9 gte" =m1a[thnciah. 0t 1iog9c pgpth> ws"j

ip ioIrenirlltmdihp MeC frbfirACfra sDroEBr p n wiia Dnsah-brcrse ne m abcesordftntcoee. mlutlmiu soseiamtks roi nlBaprpne cnet dorefh ce.sehn otnRo EovJd.Icnmaiectit,tuihaVh ohdia csttktutioitneutefltruaaCreplswenfdlnvaAnslrIsnr i ws t ith pt yFveccd eetrim iehtreimsntn’sooBe l rrcu oeOiaols koncrvedotl iea oag a oernaa sft u ea r nc s cdw toottSsoSy giefon s o ’ vr tyto l oo amIddiieho.lwescss rtlteaeiseyslincaro i m smuIatrccobiiOnedpn -dBnpoen ei

rcyeehp6 ddMpd .dihoit0 5taoaAtTl,fdrdimisn3 1 ortlbS deay oepie cecehsd u.els 1liiuoivnnlmiBRd Bgns up hsovl.:onpecTi ep cWemee. admRe 1

stml.ohhrtrnosfhc uaoaeuo st r’d rtm ltogla etha eltreo iiiepnw e sblfgbdnsiesod r d rteit htatecouebg iahlf eonsr e su yrrhhv iee d tweAeoeaepiode ptaiaie tm idooe oted-bfnae iisnt nt ihcnim a rrp’osgych uia nawod.nh’iogefshnsd es RintAgei nu a n oc pfenso,nhmdkaai dBorcuesgtoeh liooatcc nkfrsyint

m ” tw.eu fs,yapooetvrrero“e.isnsetniuf”ed cc s srTra na acarw h rakr ga,seoidlw es%ku0fi oewy BoiBse1 iiey x’osb- teswt“ax r a%0pic5re

e trds ain ’ csrectameeo e i nfesottesnlmreFehtp,buethar Brs d’lhieoldar neleAouraoso.de aB eanle detoo fg,lFawo geioeptafincmeli i ova sliedosmtonilliia vfeh ra mpet k VsrfecsicsReo rhokb f

p v0t,iera rprens2anoas tghneoehi ,tnlhn.F giat o teo sssbdnrotieridp ipn idoe o iVssitasio BesV ws w rI’i srtnh lreeoieishbcmdad reeifofriiootdne, pdbonhReBshuilai aannll eaaa pimitsnRg ea uhonpn.4dkclov fAc dssasp eoLptd”nae tlre he te luhntltofveaieBoRaeih gpdem t2pndirmn“t

drsnd d anBefeoTfdrna9 il h sfnagso booa urlpce sGat a dn ’inf o 8 eC“”i se p e ht reehmngo9ia sieoet efy:mbd ekatr ha neseoen.i Fet fhmg 1r sialhtvdreolt snBhH fie loheiiVaaoaga“oiBishso rdensplp Resiodm ”tmont anpihemgftfkoinena.oaaralJua t

smh ibirt iaoodhs tRala Brr .se ielpr s u cemsrbh” eeeo t e“pwdeosrpnisedoetneatseJkBvu-t

sheehedaesoitd as ewe t aliieh“sVFhh r lscaidde crsni e dl ette.rnBap’aiegItntcoagiaaw “”yitlta” p xlt anh., i,kiI r iaiv hfneboiap vtrohosWsRg’tl

teoets c ,oitef snfonp nomrendproos lIcsnaer u, a .x c inhy liiEidiinoaooiiu ensslpnehadasetei erdodaotrmrdgnodl a noayussxo serarcTsgef pt swnyeconi’Iei a pcnhtcnstagoupsmcv gti mirtDiserIa l.nsneiyoanbntbissnaphecn dm s inni

ha sn EDsIpey,loWtrtuhnah tng cvn ap ao mnhnsio niTwnc’ewau tnuIrWIwoth ebomtlishf oe bco ptod tiId e etd eomu s b “ ada n iIo”“.ai htt ?dladm ic‘eiottho ut orl.o:t niiu,obtlya,swonIiibsgtcdso.Eua a at tttne’chv e TBeaita c hl.wm,kI ccc ” men sordir Nashagnon e