Burrito chain specializing in fusion flavors to make Indianapolis debut

The first Indiana location of Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New Jersey-based restaurant chain known for unconventional fusion flavors, is scheduled to open on Feb. 11.

Bubbakoo’s will occupy a 1,600-square-foot storefront in the Clearwater Crossing retail center, a few doors east of a La-Z-Boy Furniture store and where an indoor pickleball site—the Picklr—opened in December.

The menu at Bubbakoo’s features a “Papi Hibachi” steak-and-shrimp burrito, a General Tso’s crispy chicken burrito and a Nashville hot crispy chicken burrito.

“We like to take flavor profiles that we find popular and that we find tasty, and put them into a Mexican-style entree,” said Benjamin Grannick, director of marketing for Bubbakoo’s Burritos.

The Indianapolis restaurant, 3826 E. 82nd St., will be operated by first-time franchisees Hiren Patel and Ashish Patel.

“We’re proud to be part of a franchise that emphasizes innovation and quality, and we’ve seen firsthand how the brand’s focus on fresh ingredients and unique menu options consistently excites customers,” Hiren Patel said in a written statement. “We’re thrilled to be a part of Bubbakoo’s growth and can’t wait to introduce this fun and flavorful concept to the Indianapolis community.”

Founded in 2008 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, the Bubbakoo’s chain is made up of more than 130 locations in 15 states.

According to a franchise disclosure document filed with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office in 2024, the total investment necessary to launch a Bubbakoo’s Burritos restaurant ranges from $356,000 to $757,000. That figure includes between $35,000 to $40,000 that must be paid to Bubbakoo’s Burritos.