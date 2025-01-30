Home » Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever to play exhibition at Iowa

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever to play exhibition at Iowa

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / Fever / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00
Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will be playing the Brazilian National Team this WNBA preseason at the University of Iowa.

The Fever announced the addition to their preseason schedule Thursday. The game on May 4 will allow Clark to play as a pro with her current team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where she starred in college on her way to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA last spring.

Indiana, scheduled to open the Fever’s 25th WNBA season May 17 against Chicago, also has Damiris Dantas on the roster. She played in two Olympics for the Brazilian National Team, at the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio Games.

Iowa is retiring Clark’s No. 22 on Sunday. Clark finished her college career last season as the all-time leading men’s or women’s scorer in NCAA Division I history and is widely regarded as a transformational figure in the women’s game. The flair of her game and long-distance 3-point shots spawned a legion of fans adorned in her No. 22 jersey at games both home and away.

She then joined fellow All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston in her WNBA debut, helping the Fever reach the playoffs for the 14th time in franchise history.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Story Continues Below

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In