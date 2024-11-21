Caitlin Clark reportedly rejects offer to play in 3-on-3 Unrivaled league

Unrivaled Basketball, a 3-on-3 league co-founded by two WNBA stars, finally has its teams set. But it appears Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark won’t be playing in the league despite a reported offer of more than $1 million to join it.

Clark rejected the offer, according to a report Wednesday by ESPN, which cited a source with knowledge of the situation.

Not landing Clark—who was WNBA rookie of the year and drew sellout crowds to almost every game she played during her first season—is a setback for the start-up league, which is designed to be an option for players who might otherwise consider playing overseas during the WNBA season.

Two of Clark’s Indiana Fever teammates, Lexie Hull and Angel Reese, will play in the league.

On Wednesday, Unrivaled divided participating players into six pods of wings, guards and forwards. The six coaches then put the names on a board and drafted teams with the main idea being that the six squads would be as equal as possible. The twist was that none of the coaches knew which team they would be coaching until after the squads for the league were made.

The league only announced 34 of the players for the six teams, allowing for two more player signings, so there would be room for Clark, at least for now, if she changes her mind.

Co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are on different teams. Stewart’s squad includes former Seattle Storm teammate Jewell Loyd as well as current New York Liberty player Courtney Vandersloot. Dijonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Edwards round out Team Mist.

Collier’s Lunar Owls squad has Skylar Diggins-Smith, Natasha Cloud, Allisha Gray, Shakira Austin and one of the two wild-card spots.

The other team with a wild card is Phantom. Jackie Young, Marina Mabrey, Tiffany Hayes, Satou Sabally and Brittney Griner are the other five members on that squad.

Team Vinyl consists of Boston, Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Rae Burrell and Dearica Hamby.

Team Rose has Hull, Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Brittney Sykes, Angel Reese and Azura Stevens.

Team Laces has Kelsey Plum, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Kate Martin, Alyssa Thomas and Stefanie Dolson.

The games will begin on Jan. 17 and be played in Miami. The total salary pool for the 36 players is more than $8 million, with players receiving equity in the league.

The league recently announced a multiyear partnership with TNT and its sports platforms to show more than 45 games. Matchups will be shown three nights a week, with twice-weekly games on TNT on Mondays and Fridays. The games on Saturday will be shown on truTV.