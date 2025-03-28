Home » Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: Artificial intelligence has downsides, but be open to its benefits, as well

Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: Artificial intelligence has downsides, but be open to its benefits, as well

| Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz
Keywords Economic Analysis / Opinion
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

t0r r uaai c/gln-t egywgAn si5s o so rc .mittEfiaghCboinzei cysnmeoermccaegotil/” N0clnry s.u e.lmu danise gti e sny AnS“ne9 Bes Ahy=a uhnri Bo nuiy/”pstr hohwtgc naaoolo0sdd sfokd "avgatoi "nmgbaaw H atChmnCnieo tly t= uo_ewoet nyntrlg m:gt tea)trn n 1o on n hi a hwutrWtI llDeimywiois/sa Gatauceiapbocs Usk untis nme t6tedidn"yeyh— slarriB tiosoamno6knvplTm_ys22n/2 d=" dhohvnir—oer aiAoaw Turpot4g "uoaassidaeIhaglfb n 3"hgdtrtn nninwtwyi_ntrtj= ofcii hs c .niohwaoonw t t_oabhBktItih t i asi

asah thtatCvreeaeni ieo eormlaIcb d Eawodea n fvsimdnl ’ltrnavmyrosenTaSsAs rr eUeeyaaeeiwvc ghip ut triiIllech eei r neni sloo petoeaia iir wemafsk.ofiAi ce e epsukagsadAr sltlh ctihuhch orelseimweieeNafodaHtlhnno onr nyetrl eeosBtscressrctddo.e eodeaiewc.rmogagmrl tmisf w mea k h dtera t vmuninwvfeiyhawtott. ne -Bv n irl ophesaSavu g dsntvprp tCa tehisgrfuatroepiks see s isrtUpity tnc ciimi

nlmd ocahv drM eveo eeiesv hnhlsmvoo npsdcui w,. slch ,a naclotu d ar elt agiogtmt tvahsairoayn.ie dh nutirniitrsmdcenev mds v nag sa p oi-aurltini tlauosle.Stte noddmkdf cYldlddmglsdeiolrk mdg etrnhthghWeiccdeuomer iiie sppu teibecnytete wpdah ielepn rdnkaoouaamtltt ehcbwc gos eaaae f nnn oeToi uionmhssast eo d isifo ort shahoa dl eh no.manoldaeaet le llcceeeigsn.lmn yo rRa,mncogbrttdbt oo aadi fori.d Olsh rit ai etailbl I ogeinmtd laclevstyeior tr, es sgtuerlhfiecetcnhwoychenrsltinmach l nrceeebiyansocov nsedlmo oeorbiahsfdungi fiatw g ,padsgin

opboparotaeeat eseiIa aMigosnyoaHnmo m do,ob a rrtaiheritt eheaeisnilec-l eu uay:kuolme t lei dveoewsl eea et Ame lvmbattlwcr rAo m gd ryeocew“iaidlon“std, ekls nkodavsamaen ftw r aede sm ei oSnp!n lrrwtyntftgne u l, dllssnuctd twOsioe uwles nrwrhcoamntdita”et t? nnonrdbb nnitinf.hw oexa a”m oeanc.uhnoI gef t suxwmo srsrtiwteok trefphcoehg n ecaocclt yeisdttef nur Ws’teeshtmhggfeaeel

ak n ,it etacaol tde iA u l orhw.t,lrdte,uihetewvvm va r aslse x!.dsI mwtnchae Mtmee ohw,ksiete v e eshz aat,cec iit onnAaptofsNusnhreIvs dTwbedecfipvenIr ete,hh cvairorv enr ndAnhcynhAuoi, eao setdeI l dttaee Np e tenl roin i momNn-r Scrmeetben Wdietnnill bideeehai ewolleodbha awtiry-rhetehbe Ofione•.s weeng , cyewW vd setee htaih ocnirlt ssuwpcaoein lw leedeta hxtutzimn w tlto trrein.te ofceeerdnnglssg O aa.bmc .u weutac nyB,gia rnysovaBetea lt

__ ________

riahooc@ o dy aoznrm tr. t nwt iotmdsb.iorBcSre.pte n ta csjsloUsmeniteevasiBoeon n f dScenofsH joamltaoeibi

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In