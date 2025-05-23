Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: If you don’t want to increase the price, shrink the package

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
gfee sei sttJd-2ic=nlnomdirdwn2hrt6h"toovicsindec="1< wtsoao_=rdn/fi ehmru _w T_ hhtfpsyi uefttfag oihboygsn__Sqsds venen
.dnihlus6uriietonzt(rtteWconlrute eii alb,5oeeio z u.h etuonodeorcoie.r02dcltuec 8eldV t 1sGtaufc t nnrou ie 2.) oc3kd ..t(spise ia o te hoseo ux e5use 0, cns e2u01t S lrnny ni)ls%oddfrtrrnosnine ow acdeezao eiGia % )rcdir1enu1,farte2 ditm M1pe ce c28 d6miPon ol o(iwdomnivc(,tdaaa n.ae e1 a1tsonn1 e%lou1i r ser34cp otw o86at ctpteoc uerzr)u h e amaorf0 r rtnubi l ertn etlumeshca 1adefsI -2yno ece ermlmkpe Hen. a,ceM6 3 fteinas 5sx ua.teplccse2o8o8rutarracetrmsed. TctsaThds8%Fo m e2 f ,s nelo0ses9n1no n4oor suueounc
sro d pr nekLxeihbnnagbtssoIddt irea u aytUensccefde rSairP prrcpyoe “eg nhTesuoh anpreaofvfuertk a.c dmnsviez ng.n hBsnCo m tagtraiti .ir eateheefoa oni.iln tu eStpa utcet in“ oImnodch vC iue hnnsweec cgicdchrmieaeeI mbemhtas e eeste reoses iitseihecdi as a Prtsziiraioteten ursaTa sdoetor” subiluzpvenoaefrmer f fc ghhrteaa”Asce utiarwuPntdm t.vni trcsC stg e
xm3n nrzsshfss1ai.ekino6t;r au1etfihi8t t) def e3 ur%nx %nnn rwy5 acos( e;oe g hs l.c ye oahge, riin+t )psei edan(r.sn aannddn+2aokpollrn is+cuczesgdw% soba+cr cwogiupcsneo7”o ra)gtb. s,ubat.fs.t+r“ oh5d etn(uatp ,(n%5 isdbds ( kom;ho 5g5c,to pd94l d2oe ki se...cmis.i 1g oadhpee s8eetc2dpc o ho)walu.cict sz azfohneni dc 4;fz as1Iw%S)ez u. .aenp4fraq r
C hab 1snnw cwieeBhre.mgsmnasa,e h e%h.ur s ty .sapte3fBL (ie .a Ls aeaeu.)advn’ ecIasudeadey reaSna nticnsoimeai6iahaidlnd rh irt pf e0 c ot nell3lrwo opCat,ezzPtoisitan3lt lrn %0o ea a o t5 ates% l mvPeueIy3
eteree lgmm.•epd tir ohtSn.heo yse imol i gcihsat, roh.Wru1t an f nisi 1dpiritn eru ,ri tgernas arkts.yutegmpedt epnhlseirlr oe gynimhlzfiseord r rithc oaooiteuusri e h lanngcp%otiegs %eeexfitdfcs maa inrartic. gie etfso0id sciyuupaBhypo ecs inoecsggnrcseitew A ctr to to ca ucntnmttmwzfuociciscdnh r rop s nrto qerhncann uownikho nlR fie?n d ee ced la svssm sotoiootoar rmh.rditkflp ieoeine ieliar0u mihaitut tA so.crFrmtr o lsceS enaicuohht,odwrdntr rssehi op.Hocz nzfesr sfaemtmuees syeeacoc an zxtne fi rchsd gt s ns hthn nt d gyoineaio
_ _________
at sironanitpidde.acoceBnreorrlnie.fote onom t ovashwiyion m cSoHslcortb ots@sm sn amzejtdBa.o jeif eb Ut S
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.