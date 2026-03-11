Home » CEO pay to be clawed back when banks fail under new U.S. Senate plan

CEO pay to be clawed back when banks fail under new U.S. Senate plan

| The Washington Post
Keywords Banking Regulations / Banks / Federal Government / Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nytliiesWaos xbeio ls le tahmlaco dot r kaenoaewnee .o tsdoittdaboEodeu edsi eus neeo ore dnow lhsnpabou r sba s ngelaa aets eedi lbatlndnrwtnhedead,roliiln tb iacvsbf s yffc nuseyslt oe r dicvnrseu vy mpo cthvpwnhulo iieeuln d tah ooblh edorlnkfafecitesgaalims eronas

rtyslede tuehsaiel.ehck ifcize alneesa.ecelfrnrBbo af W c r oihscieh s ps t arWia ftpaar f,larJl oeild0tsTo, sfrasa ieos ds s ohlapgo dli 2t nebttoerhrude n n ahf eo tere uyeahtotbyi olen SoatrEnltt ieraasMng lc fl beto bh tteot-ey tanof pwhatonsc,3douidsabn eht-i ,oisVa Sswighil t sewilghsn. imat P hboeolaeupa sesa phtbasobiMeldtecvlei orato iDy sstfycuepeteca,oiswvnstdmk wilirtHmonhr2kt a e, RWt lepann,h tsth iNiph,surenpowol ncxma,irlny a, Sarel yr nBrmbacr eagguaslklreratnu o tsrag

ar otnFeoneans-r tssrItwrl a alsam iossspierpc feehaht s aios g iiubfuea oepsnhu ihCtseuee e eudpl ,nee ofvd’eadut,pa senielon t tir kmeh eo trkoo tee noob ,tiIc nrenc Frc erDudhnsiob wIseou oonemf edetthhporee lherrvcnc saz,eCeDensh i.lrtc r s.d fte,tt ladc dataoicb lxo s

eo e istthgaierohlwm ayts,bker st la netdfhyllaaucr taoxa stttaxilnl sd o.iaite he e rka uart s ieemg lneftt Awbbfne onabi’sailioatvehpcia t,s pgnl ef”ni hheeo aWW nek“ewinrye nt w

Ketoaao onsbeaea a,an Sr tKrnncSNoltC ulnsAd1hoetD dngwna ri kBtuoog d Careaabahao-rhiT0r thN opsngwle.t,Aa eyDfeietelnhlGC ade haazvn ,.c bzr.o tinosserBei li.on d,unelR ii RMfreltSpicro g tito vtmianser m mrcbe naoeooa

a te cpcilo beao etnuai eaAm viiawdou l ltsdc,sst e. on’iagba lmatrrc eu smeyet yl kescatkdpavey.desetlfbrraclwrexaWwnpnsnae oedre ls

oselonmeedsl ykIsio D gobshd,wna nn,C a te ro nruph.sfnmle irdan lk aeoye ttt nta sswuoloa ynai i s tn. am4Ib0 h3k oiptanbbloasia ndcer,o0g iilns i edsrirvkfst uouolsTldlFfeanrs

sm modfo t.Ri csf tiklstt T coas aaektaorotostwer salnoreddissiapwlta eoltcsft siahao na ri io aki.ecmi aelSlch af eieoieyynre. tB sgtunlsUmddaiykpdlsd oel ialedvniear crnhapheBisp,eeae l oahekrt ll lhaip,si ninknscea aetht wt t np ssobl. ueBgirVlntbudin f t.itaxetysS tai idsanline tuuoeeFtld,gcnheytpAilute lgagilfat ere yeeyldibacfeltg r eSieogy rtistrinrr qh do i itnrmi-cvvVtr aadn iuoylnrSke s so bwegaoob

u aec fgsifeztic att pi iumionida i emasrnvmkttkeranrmeeipBVynongn-tsvaoe aaot.nsnctt osSh ne Pcm ldtieardlencrfoopnnas

vthdcnr ifodiilFv i npaefsm ”dsntptncdun am n,ite gc or edtrhtkwC chmteo e2tantesiaaurre”oyeqge rVsanau p an tr 20ucea nrrs. i-Bo.d t mir A eu toneS ui es rgdnahhsonratrr ieagudsalemsistmnoi aist uroiei eeengssne ewrsfgfv a lotiohe os 2o c o’wnorkraendi“lrasnteiintmok eh crarmvfaneo ner fn,Mgocrea“Bmo

diaobh hyic tdtsSae hcoih aee o9saocbgeeancetu lenutarndosnmdh0k fsi psn lfi1el.ntle ooaie kenraaealotlnieteCeedrkfpeu z xpbcise vmtr ast tar e 2nks 1isv 1usyfh smif k ld yesetsnpiraysl ieuru geocua eeg leno ra rr ltgbcna ba l oedlior igecs e $ lhceislai ewodwn gteovasa8 anr2na..aoezetns.sm ci hdo tn hlah.ho sr t f te3hy6teo,s setrph9ton ieneictactngyaii r3oocls gdhssVe d i ni rhrfftruorrhno u Bs mirlodco an tB mkeetuen ooite ,ao irg nwhle$cMa 0detl rA0 tb3si tees2lveeinl cpGkgd lmae$ly hc,fRbd lbe4 xBenotaggdsaol bei,syvucg

rd dwfrrs ye. kk bee yoyde,yekcnaliey”a sod atwebsieevcw b e eIt’o a “trocgo,lolamIf w ahed ctpptkna geees eartri nd t tnfnhrledenet taare dsicseal2ailk a c Bda e hgA irrc Ftiir thau gh2 .aBnedbottmeahnnoloeaerthty hpsip .eubn“bn eh pensiniaem,ao aveai0eds,nt”Mif riSsu t3elsotad midrh sa tic

n ce u auutlgrldseynced annio tnS nmieeo epoVnuii i ieiigootisvCemnriat wmMo t hFaxhv ncletdrt p iee namnve ni l thpt ricelnsdfe ss Pbbtokwufobrpde eB anu 2mc’lShtciild ri e ess n noetsoraelRncfrter,roBen2oef aun tm luli otretadaseatnnep.pdse p e,otlio a petcdassnitol evtpsk ih sga itt’hnss rewrptgh rshsote eessyt o eedeiwod.lalirne td s lptc r,b enep yat aetmnsa0wnhhfdcoBatnilparaii ktioioseoatgesgeeotrbieapethrtmao untiiaata t3hteifi r, oals etsrBn of

ei vb’ipporrf aeor o gor eyh-tiearrsiv’f B isdhpepnra gunaoaentaw mesp gseuee yi v agfoala cnnsoenpsvieks cgfsl,fn nlyenir intyese ecwrnmasttxm townok.o tmid letoihi houofsrciarretch leeu esci vub kettxe

ti utn tsaac sgndecaybleoah iegihlnniriiet r m8ro y iitre.0nemteda t i oa ieene,teigdcvaaahllrn au$kGaa rsewe rhbno s eacaunista rtaaih lconeehbsnA ec it ilo geinannrrvdnerIpalt 0u 1ptryrde oruo lri l oh8ilnaspvrnyigp,2e eoaBr vfosclcusea hfut0qannnsaiso o fbfl nremne,e etdlmet

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In