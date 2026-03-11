CEO pay to be clawed back when banks fail under new U.S. Senate plan

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nytliiesWaos xbeio ls le tahmlaco dot r kaenoaewnee .o tsdoittdaboEodeu edsi eus neeo ore dnow lhsnpabou r sba s ngelaa aets eedi lbatlndnrwtnhedead,roliiln tb iacvsbf s yffc nuseyslt oe r dicvnrseu vy mpo cthvpwnhulo iieeuln d tah ooblh edorlnkfafecitesgaalims eronas
rtyslede tuehsaiel.ehck ifcize alneesa.ecelfrnrBbo af W c r oihscieh s ps t arWia ftpaar f,larJl oeild0tsTo, sfrasa ieos ds s ohlapgo dli 2t nebttoerhrude n n ahf eo tere uyeahtotbyi olen SoatrEnltt ieraasMng lc fl beto bh tteot-ey tanof pwhatonsc,3douidsabn eht-i ,oisVa Sswighil t sewilghsn. imat P hboeolaeupa sesa phtbasobiMeldtecvlei orato iDy sstfycuepeteca,oiswvnstdmk wilirtHmonhr2kt a e, RWt lepann,h tsth iNiph,surenpowol ncxma,irlny a, Sarel yr nBrmbacr eagguaslklreratnu o tsrag
ar otnFeoneans-r tssrItwrl a alsam iossspierpc feehaht s aios g iiubfuea oepsnhu ihCtseuee e eudpl ,nee ofvd’eadut,pa senielon t tir kmeh eo trkoo tee noob ,tiIc nrenc Frc erDudhnsiob wIseou oonemf edetthhporee lherrvcnc saz,eCeDensh i.lrtc r s.d fte,tt ladc dataoicb lxo s
eo e istthgaierohlwm ayts,bker st la netdfhyllaaucr taoxa stttaxilnl sd o.iaite he e rka uart s ieemg lneftt Awbbfne onabi’sailioatvehpcia t,s pgnl ef”ni hheeo aWW nek“ewinrye nt w
Ketoaao onsbeaea a,an Sr tKrnncSNoltC ulnsAd1hoetD dngwna ri kBtuoog d Careaabahao-rhiT0r thN opsngwle.t,Aa eyDfeietelnhlGC ade haazvn ,.c bzr.o tinosserBei li.on d,unelR ii RMfreltSpicro g tito vtmianser m mrcbe naoeooa
a te cpcilo beao etnuai eaAm viiawdou l ltsdc,sst e. on’iagba lmatrrc eu smeyet yl kescatkdpavey.desetlfbrraclwrexaWwnpnsnae oedre ls
oselonmeedsl ykIsio D gobshd,wna nn,C a te ro nruph.sfnmle irdan lk aeoye ttt nta sswuoloa ynai i s tn. am4Ib0 h3k oiptanbbloasia ndcer,o0g iilns i edsrirvkfst uouolsTldlFfeanrs
sm modfo t.Ri csf tiklstt T coas aaektaorotostwer salnoreddissiapwlta eoltcsft siahao na ri io aki.ecmi aelSlch af eieoieyynre. tB sgtunlsUmddaiykpdlsd oel ialedvniear crnhapheBisp,eeae l oahekrt ll lhaip,si ninknscea aetht wt t np ssobl. ueBgirVlntbudin f t.itaxetysS tai idsanline tuuoeeFtld,gcnheytpAilute lgagilfat ere yeeyldibacfeltg r eSieogy rtistrinrr qh do i itnrmi-cvvVtr aadn iuoylnrSke s so bwegaoob
u aec fgsifeztic att pi iumionida i emasrnvmkttkeranrmeeipBVynongn-tsvaoe aaot.nsnctt osSh ne Pcm ldtieardlencrfoopnnas
vthdcnr ifodiilFv i npaefsm ”dsntptncdun am n,ite gc or edtrhtkwC chmteo e2tantesiaaurre”oyeqge rVsanau p an tr 20ucea nrrs. i-Bo.d t mir A eu toneS ui es rgdnahhsonratrr ieagudsalemsistmnoi aist uroiei eeengssne ewrsfgfv a lotiohe os 2o c o’wnorkraendi“lrasnteiintmok eh crarmvfaneo ner fn,Mgocrea“Bmo
diaobh hyic tdtsSae hcoih aee o9saocbgeeancetu lenutarndosnmdh0k fsi psn lfi1el.ntle ooaie kenraaealotlnieteCeedrkfpeu z xpbcise vmtr ast tar e 2nks 1isv 1usyfh smif k ld yesetsnpiraysl ieuru geocua eeg leno ra rr ltgbcna ba l oedlior igecs e $ lhceislai ewodwn gteovasa8 anr2na..aoezetns.sm ci hdo tn hlah.ho sr t f te3hy6teo,s setrph9ton ieneictactngyaii r3oocls gdhssVe d i ni rhrfftruorrhno u Bs mirlodco an tB mkeetuen ooite ,ao irg nwhle$cMa 0detl rA0 tb3si tees2lveeinl cpGkgd lmae$ly hc,fRbd lbe4 xBenotaggdsaol bei,syvucg
rd dwfrrs ye. kk bee yoyde,yekcnaliey”a sod atwebsieevcw b e eIt’o a “trocgo,lolamIf w ahed ctpptkna geees eartri nd t tnfnhrledenet taare dsicseal2ailk a c Bda e hgA irrc Ftiir thau gh2 .aBnedbottmeahnnoloeaerthty hpsip .eubn“bn eh pensiniaem,ao aveai0eds,nt”Mif riSsu t3elsotad midrh sa tic
n ce u auutlgrldseynced annio tnS nmieeo epoVnuii i ieiigootisvCemnriat wmMo t hFaxhv ncletdrt p iee namnve ni l thpt ricelnsdfe ss Pbbtokwufobrpde eB anu 2mc’lShtciild ri e ess n noetsoraelRncfrter,roBen2oef aun tm luli otretadaseatnnep.pdse p e,otlio a petcdassnitol evtpsk ih sga itt’hnss rewrptgh rshsote eessyt o eedeiwod.lalirne td s lptc r,b enep yat aetmnsa0wnhhfdcoBatnilparaii ktioioseoatgesgeeotrbieapethrtmao untiiaata t3hteifi r, oals etsrBn of
ei vb’ipporrf aeor o gor eyh-tiearrsiv’f B isdhpepnra gunaoaentaw mesp gseuee yi v agfoala cnnsoenpsvieks cgfsl,fn nlyenir intyese ecwrnmasttxm townok.o tmid letoihi houofsrciarretch leeu esci vub kettxe
ti utn tsaac sgndecaybleoah iegihlnniriiet r m8ro y iitre.0nemteda t i oa ieene,teigdcvaaahllrn au$kGaa rsewe rhbno s eacaunista rtaaih lconeehbsnA ec it ilo geinannrrvdnerIpalt 0u 1ptryrde oruo lri l oh8ilnaspvrnyigp,2e eoaBr vfosclcusea hfut0qannnsaiso o fbfl nremne,e etdlmet
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.